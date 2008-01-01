Paul Souders/Stockbyte via Getty Images

In the second quarter, the price of WTI has seen a strong rally, averaging $64.68 with a recent close of $72.12. Consequently, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is likely to log more than $1,000,000 in net royalty revenues, thus avoiding the termination of the trust that would have otherwise occurred at the end of the year. Furthermore, it is unlikely at this point that the trustee will need to obtain a loan or sell trust assets to address the trust’s operational shortfall. So, the big question is: Will investors see the “juicy dividends” that the internet chat room experts keep promising?

NOT!

The misconception among many BPT investors is that past performance is somehow indicative of future results. They will make the assumption that, when WTI was last at this level three years ago, the distribution was $1.27, so the distribution should once again reach this level. Due to the progressive chargeable cost structure of the trust, however, this is a fallacy. (See my previous article for an in-depth discussion of BPT’s chargeable cost structure.)

Barring dramatic price swings over the next 15 days, the average price of WTI for the second quarter should be approximately $66. Although the 10-K listed a projected break even WTI price of $60.72, recent inflation has led to an increase in the cost adjustment factor to approximately 2.081, which combined with chargeable costs of $29.25 and estimated production taxes of $2.31, gives a current break even WTI price of $63.18. Using the trailing 12-month average production of 73,325 barrels per day and taking into account the planned deductions of $68,541 for a royalty revenue adjustment and at least $1,270,000 to replenish the cash reserve, the projected second quarter distribution is only $0.08 per unit. Should Hilcorp also withhold the $537,835 reimbursement of expenses it previously made on behalf of the trust, that would drop the distribution to $0.06.

Admittedly, higher oil prices and fewer deductions could lead to larger distributions later in the year. However, investors should be aware of how the average price of WTI will affect the distribution going forward. At current levels and assuming no inflation, BPT will pay quarterly distributions of $0.45 for the remainder of 2021 and $0.15 in 2022, with no distributions from 2023 onward. For total future distributions to match the recent closing price of $5.73, WTI would need to average more than $81 from now through 2024.

Despite the recent oil rally, BPT’s future income generation is unlikely to justify its current market price, and those holding onto losses or considering opening a position need to judge how realistic sustainably higher oil prices are going forward. At the same time, short selling is particularly hazardous given BPT’s propensity for sudden and often unexplainable moves to the upside. I can also say from personal experience that playing BPT’s perpetual overvaluation using put options has not been reliably profitable, largely due to expensive option prices, a limited number of strike prices and an overall thin trade. In fact, the only way I could see approaching BPT at this point is for a short-term trade based on technicals, and since it is currently severely overbought, I would wait for a significant pullback before entering the trade.