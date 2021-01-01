maumapho/E+ via Getty Images

The Buy Thesis

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has consistently been a high quality and rapid growth REIT, but these factors have been balanced out by a deservedly high valuation. Today, however, AMT is close to the cheapest it has been relative to the rest of the market. The strong fundamentals driven by a massive spread between investment cap rates and AMT’s low cost of capital remain in place, but investors no longer have to pay for the excess growth. As such, AMT represents a highly favorable GARP investment at the moment.

Let us begin by discussing AMT’s business model as it relates to organic and external growth opportunities and follow with a discussion of valuation. We will also cover risks and early warning signs that could signal it is time to get out.

The basic business model – neutral host

So much of business is about finding small efficiencies that give one an edge over competitors, but neutral 3rd party towers like the one’s AMT own represent efficiency of a scale not often seen. Having a neutral host makes towers up to 3X as efficient.

Long ago, the cell service providers were aggressively competing to have superior networks. Each built out massive portfolios of towers to achieve good coverage and spent countless advertising dollars to let the world know about their network. Most of you probably remember Verizon’s

“Can you hear me now? …. Good”

Well, with the goal of each provider being to have the best network, the willingness to let other providers use their towers was near zero. So in order for AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) to provide coverage of an area they would each need a 175+ foot steel macro tower in any given area.

AMT’s neutral tower business model solves this problem. A single tower owned by a non-competitor could lease equipment space to all 3 major providers. As demand for data increased exponentially, this proved instrumental to helping the carriers build out sufficient coverage networks without all the capital investment.

The increased efficiency is an economic win for all parties, but as the enabler of low capital investment network growth, AMT has consistently been able to price their rent in such a way that they capture the lion’s share of the excess profit.

For AMT, the economics of tower building have been fantastic. Double-digit going in yields with high-single-digit annual organic growth rate after that. The icing on the cake is that towers, as steel structures designed to be nearly indestructible, have minimal capex requirements making the rent checks abnormally high margin for real estate.

The atypically high returns on towers allowed AMT to grow FFO/share from the low $2s to almost $8.

Given its currently reasonable valuation, a continuation of this growth trajectory would make AMT a clear winner. So, we shall examine future growth trajectory.

Street consensus anticipates impressive growth with an FFO/share jump to $9.33 in 2021 and $9.75 in 2022.

Rather than blindly relying on consensus numbers, I like to look at the mechanisms of growth.

For AMT, I see 3 main sources of growth

Organic billings growth New Builds M&A

Organic growth

Once a wireless carrier puts their equipment on an AMT tower they become somewhat dependent on that tower. As leases expire, the carrier has 3 choices

Renew the lease Build their own tower Lose coverage in that area

With ramping demand for data, losing coverage is not really an option so really the carrier is choosing between building their own tower or renewing the lease. Given the massive upfront capital requirements of building a tower, it is most often more economic to renew. AMT has significant leverage here, so they can usually bump rent up quite significantly resulting in 4.1% annual organic billings growth.

Most of this organic growth comes with minimal incremental expense which leaves plenty of capital available for new tower builds.

The economics of a new build are quite lucrative with double-digit cap rates.

Most real estate sectors these days are looking at cap rates in the 4% to 8% range so this is a substantially higher return on invested capital.

The spread is made even more impressive by AMT’s extremely low cost of capital. In May of 2021, AMT was able to issue 750 million Euros of senior notes at a 0.45% coupon.

Amazingly, these are trading at a slight premium to par indicating that this is not an anomalous issuance but rather what the market views as AMT’s true cost of debt.

That is perhaps the best spread of any REIT at the moment. Sub 1% cost of debt paired with double-digit cap rate new builds makes for easy growth. Of course, the blended cost of capital would include equity as well, but AMT has always had a fairly low cost of equity.

The low cost of capital also enables M&A. In 2021, AMT bought Telxius Telecom for 7.7B Euros. It has about 31,000 existing sites in Germany, Spain, Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to FFO/share upon closing. AMT has a long history of M&A of this type with this merely being the latest example.

AMT’s growth levers are clear, scalable and abnormally accretive. The question on everybody’s mind seems to be how long this can last.

Risks to growth

The 3 biggest risks to growth for AMT are

5G eroding the need for macro towers Satellites replacing need for towers Build out opportunities drying up

Each of these is a valid threat and almost certainly will impact AMT’s business. Humans by nature have a tendency to view things in absolutes and I think that is causing some to view these as bigger threats than they really are. It is easy to misinterpret 5G eroding the need for macro towers as 5G obsoleting macro towers. The same is true of the other threats.

If we look deeper, each of these is a more nuanced threat that is only impacting things on the margin. While it is true that 5G is faster, the coverage radius of a small cell is minimal which makes it only economically viable in areas of extremely high population density. So, at some point in the future, it is possible there will be enough small cells in NYC to make the macro towers in that area not needed, but I would imagine that NYC residents want to be able to continue using their cell phones when they travel outside of Manhattan.

As such, I don’t see there being any demand for 5G only cell phones anywhere in the foreseeable future and we will live in a world of 5G/4G hybrid for a long time. Macro towers will co-exist with small cells with small cells giving really fast connections in select dense areas while macro towers provide much broader coverage. Even the NYC macro towers will remain useful as a redundancy, ensuring the customers keep their connection if/when small cells are down.

On the opposite end, the threat from satellites is more in rural areas. The sheer distance of a satellite causes worse speeds with higher latency as compared to macro tower use. Macro towers are superior to satellites in the same way that 5G is superior to macro towers. If 5G is available, people prefer it to 4G and if 4G is available, people prefer it to satellites.

The areas where satellites really shine are the super low population densities where it is less viable to build a macro tower. There needs to be a certain number of customers in a given radius for a macro tower to be economically efficient, whereas satellites can serve these areas far more cheaply.

Economics will govern the market share of 5G, 4G and satellites and there is ample room for all 3.

The other risk to AMT’s growth is that towers might reach a point of saturation. In theory, once a geographic region has full coverage, no more towers are needed. Like the other risks, there is merit to this concept.

AMT alone has over 43,000 sites in the U.S.

Crown Castle (CCI) and SBA Communications (SBAC) also have extensive footprints in the U.S. and I do believe we are getting close to a point of 4G saturation. The areas not saturated on the map above are the areas where satellites are likely more efficient anyway.

That is the U.S. and the rest of the world is a different story. Emerging countries still need thousands of towers to modernize their communications networks. And AMT is the best positioned to provide these towers. So while the U.S. runway of new builds is coming to a close, there are decades of growth ahead overseas.

Overall, AMT’s growth is robust with reliable spreads, a large pipeline and a long duration of remaining opportunity. All of this external growth is likely to continue to be supplemented with organic rental rate growth. AMT can continue to grow the bottom line at a double-digit annual pace.

Valuation

I have liked AMT’s business since it became a REIT a decade ago and have fluctuated between bullish and neutral as the valuation has always been a sticking spot for me as a value investor.

Due to its strong growth, it has correctly traded at a significant premium to the REIT index for much of its history. It was usually at least 5 turns more expensive than the index and at times the gap exceeded 10 turns. Well, AMT proved that it was worth the premium valuation by time and time again growing into it.

Today, AMT offers a much more compelling value proposition. It still has a very strong growth outlook and healthy balance sheet, but the premium has disappeared. If there is one chart in this whole article that you take the time to study it should be this one.

AMT now trades at the same multiple as the REIT index while its growth is more than double that of the REIT index.

At 27X forward FFO, AMT is the best relative value it has been in the last 5 years. There have been times when the absolute multiple was lower, but during those times the market was much cheaper too. Relative to REITs and relative to the S&P, AMT is a steal right now. Buying today, you get the excess growth without paying excess multiple.

AMT remains a great business, but now it is also available at a great valuation.

The dividend has grown at an annual rate of nearly 20%

And, with a low payout ratio of roughly 60% of forward FFO, I do not see that stopping.

I am strongly bullish on AMT and long the shares. That said, there are early warning signs investors should watch for as a time to get out.

Early warning signs

The most obvious warning sign and I think the one the market is most fearing would be some sort of technological shift away from 4G macro towers. For the reasons discussed earlier, I see this as unlikely.

A more likely and more subtle warning sign would be consolidation among the tenants. When Sprint was acquired, it was a blow to AMT. Going from 4 major players to 3 meant there was less efficiency in the neutrally owned tower strategy. This blow proved to be quite recoverable as Sprint was significantly smaller than the others and it is being partially replaced by DISH.

A true blow to AMT’s future earnings would occur if any of the big 3 (AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile) were to merge with each other. So far the concept of such a merger seems to be prohibited by anti-trust, but perspectives can change. Watch for softening in the views of regulators as a loosening of anti-trust with respect to these 3 might be the early warning signal to get out of AMT.