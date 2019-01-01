EMPPhotography/E+ via Getty Images

Brief Overview

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:EFA) closely tracks one of the best-known international equity indexes – MSCI’s EAFE. This index is market cap weighted, providing exposure to publicly listed securities in Europe, Australia, and the Far East.

Often a regular benchmark used to measure up a portfolio against more global assets (it excludes North American asset classes), EFA is arguably the gold standard in popularized international equity benchmarks.

It does have some quirks to it compared to competing products such as the exclusion of specific countries or certain size corporations. EFA specifically targets large and mid-tier firms and despite the product touting broad international exposure, has a degree of geographic concentration in Japan, the United Kingdom and France.

The way EFA is constituted makes it a prime long-term holding rather than an actively traded asset, while providing good liquidity and a relatively strong track record. In its peer group, it is not the cheapest (NYSEARCA:SPDW) nor the largest nor most liquid (NYSEARCA:VEA) but has managed to build a reputation for itself as being a solid proxy to returns on diversified international capital markets.

And given the current macro-economic climate, what better a time to explore the ETF’s inner workings? As world economies return from the brink of the dead, with rampant monetary and fiscal stimulus providing that much needed shot in the arm, one outlier remains the rate of economic rebound.

For some countries, that return to normal appears well into the bottom of the ninth – case in point being China, the epicenter of the SARS-Cov2 outbreak which has wreaked havoc with society over the past 18 months. Containment appears achieved, at least with all publicly available data, yet its economy, due to its strong links to international trade, commodity price inputs and export markets, appears not to have found form enjoyed at the end of 2019.

Some countries do appear to have made the rebound – commodity focused economies which have managed to implement tight controls around SARS-Cov2 are on the uptick.

Australia has benefited from booming commodity prices, particularly iron ore, despite a widely publicized diplomatic spat with its number one customer, China. Canada too seems to be on the mend, again boosted by its focus on natural resources. Notwithstanding, the robustness of recovery of the large commodity players remains yet to be proven. The global health crisis in many respects has created extreme volatility in economic data, often obscuring the true economic state of play.

Nonetheless, the rebound in the commodity complex continues to be divergent with outlier, Brazil persistently reeling from flawed efforts in controlling the outbreak in a country 200M strong.

Japan, which is heavily represented in EFA, has had its share of problems too. Targeted outbreaks and health scares have paralyzed the economy in a year where the country hosts the Olympic games. Already delayed by one year, these games are likely to be proven as the biggest sporting event black hole for the country, ever. It remains early days for numbers, but analysts are already tabling on an $800M bailout being required should spectators be entirely absent.

UK GDP growth over past 3 years: A brief glimpse of British GDP clearly underlines that the SARS-Cov2 crisis has not only wreaked havoc with society, but also with economic data, often obscuring underlying structural strengths and weaknesses.

Source: Tradingeconomics

Finally, the UK which also figures prominently is also going through an important social and economic transformation. Despite lock down after lock down, the country is starting to show signs of mend and is focusing on revamping trade relationships with key economic partners as it definitively exits Brexit. Accordingly, full cognizance of the underlying state of each individual economy, particularly those which figure prominently in the ETF, needs to be embraced before making any meaningful investment decision in EFA.

Source: Market Chameleon

Product Synopsis

EFA – iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has been a staple in bench marking international equity returns now for some time. Launched almost 20 years ago, the fund holds circa $58B in assets under management, spread over almost 900 individual underlying holdings. The absence of US publicly listed companies means that we suppress, at least to some extent, the bubbly effects of excessive monetary and fiscal policy used to prop up American capital markets.

The fund’s prime focus is targeted investment in diversified firms with a tilt towards large cap growth and value plays. Factor style remains broad and specifically pinpoints developed international markets. Note that Canadian equities are excluded from the ETF like their US counterparts.

Historical % price change year-to-date of underlying equities v holdings

Source: Koyfin

With its ~900 underlying securities, it is difficult to draw any detailed conclusions from the % price change v returns scatter graph. We can, nonetheless, identify several outliers.

The Swiss food giant, Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGF) holds a meaningful standing in the ETF’s composition along with Dutch technology player ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), and French luxury goods firm LVMH Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF). Figuring in the broad list of underlying equities are also Australian banks, Japanese auto constructors, German industrial giants, and even Japanese logistics firms.

Key underlying contributors to year-to-date returns

Source: Koyfin

Key underlying drivers of year-to-date returns have understandably been varied, with financials (+339 bps), industrials (+236bps) and consumer discretionary (+221bps) figuring notably.

Dutch tech giant ASML which underpins the European semiconductor sector has benefited from global chip set shortages brought on by a pandemic induced shuttering of economies and global trade.

Luxury goods have rebounded with early recovering China leading the way in propelling LVMH Moet Hennessy revenues to the upside.

The automotive industry is going through radical change as consumer tastes and trends in mobility evolve, with the widespread electrification primed to crown winners and shun losers in an all-out battle for EV market share.

Key underlying laggards – year-to-date returns

Source: Koyfin

Interestingly, a handful of laggards are in fact part of the who-is-who of the evolving renewable energy industry. Players such as Orsted – the Danish renewable energy convert (ex DONG a-k-a Danish Oil & Natural Gas) has markedly under performed, losing ~30% since the start of the year. Peers such as Vestas (OTCPK:VWSYF) and Spanish wind power utility Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) have almost remarkably lost pace in a crack-up-boom equity market.

This remains even more puzzling given increased trends in ESG investing and the look towards renewables as solving all the world’s energy problems. Daikin Industries is a global Japanese air-conditioning manufacturer – it too makes for an ironic and curious mix of laggards given well published reports of increasing global warming.

Year-to-date total returns [EFA] v [PBDM] v [EFAX] v [BBIN] v [IEFA]

Source: Tradingview

Juxtaposed against a competing group of peers, EFA finds itself as a middling in this competitive international equity space. Year-to-date, total returns have been the following:

The comparative lack of energy and financial related assets is a likely explanation behind the lagging returns of these world focused ETFs when bench-marking against main US indices. While diversification is a key selling point for all the above internationally focused multi-sector ETFs, the flip side of this is a lack of concentration, particularly when certain segments (such as last year’s under performers – value and energy) swiftly turn.

Fund sector and industry breakdowns arguably highlight why returns have not followed US counterparts – with the visible lack of energy assets and exposure to the recent commodities boom patently missing.

Source: Koyfin

Fund Structure

Nothing really jumps out in terms of fund structure for EFA. The fund is a well-established, large ETF covering international equities with a tilting towards larger firms and considerable exposure to Japanese, UK, French, Swiss and German publicly listed companies.

Country exposure remains important, particularly for a package so openly exposed to the European economic recovery. Ironically, for a package which flaunts both Australia and the Far East in its title, there remains marginal exposure to Australian equity market risk, nor is there any meaningful (save Japan) exposure to greater Asia.

Arguably, given the size and international reach of all the listed firms, indirect exposure to both Australian and Asian markets is realistic.

Top 15 Holdings (EFA)

Source: Etfdb.com

Interestingly a closer look of the international equity focused panorama highlights why another Blackrock product may in fact be the better choice as a long-term holding. EFA remains the reference in terms of both time-served and size, only having less AUM than its close cousin IEFA. Daily volumes are remarkable, highlighting how prominently placed the fund is as a proxy to broad global equities.

Yet compared to its peer group, the fund holds a comparably smaller number of underlying securities and is, in fact, the priciest ETF out there, per chance due to its popularity. Most products, including EFA do include an options market for investor to tailor risk exposure to market changes without having to divest entire holdings.

The peer group is just as diverse as the segment it covers, with micro plays such as PBDM with miniscule assets under management and daily volumes to match, contrasted against well established fund behemoths such as IEFA with its $98B in investor money. Holding size is also quite disparate – with the smaller funds only holding around 800 underlying securities and the larger ones providing more comprehensive coverage. Case in point is IEFA, which has almost 3,000 underlying securities in the fund.

Comparative Analysis [EFA] v [BBIN] v [PBDM] v [IEFA] v [EFAX]

Source: spreadsheet developed by author with inputs from ETF.com, ETFDB.com and Koyfin.

Key Takeaways

EFA – iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has long been a proxy to measuring performance on world equity markets, despite covering a comparably small part of global capital markets. For example, exposure to both Australian and the Far East is present but remains marginal to some extent.

Blackrock’s pioneering product has been around for almost 20 years and during this time gained in both popularity and in assets under management. To date, the fund holds around $58B in AUM.

The varying degrees of economic recovery will have a lasting impact on fund returns – those international funds more prominently exposed to the recent commodity boom will have fared better, along with products whose underlying work favorably in a changing interest rate/ inflationary environment.

The competitive landscape for funds of this type is developed yet diverse – with several smaller outliers matched by much larger, reputed packages.

Funds ex-fossil fuels such as SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF will not have benefited from global energy’s recent meteoric rise, following a disastrous 2020.

EFA remains a go-to for anyone looking for a world benchmark to compare portfolio progress against or even to take a longer-term position in global capital markets.

Yet in doing so, it is worth noting that a lot of the world is missed out in the package, expense ratios remain hefty and, given broad similarities, Blackrock’s sister product IEFA may make a better strategic choice.