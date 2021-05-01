alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is a manufacturer of lighting fixtures and a developer and supplier of turnkey digital and graphics packages largely for the convenience store, fast food, and gas station industries. We initially commented on the company in November 2018 based on our view that the core business had material potential, new management was incentivized to improve performance, and the company’s valuation was well below those of much larger peers in the lighting industry. In addition, we considered the company a prime opportunity for management to improve the fundamental operations and sell the company as a bolt on acquisition to an acquisitive peer who could leverage significant additional operating cost savings – in particular French electrical equipment manufacturer Legrand (OTCPK:LGRVF).

In the meantime, shareholders would receive a reasonably secure dividend yield of around 4.5%.

The company’s shares have nearly doubled in the interim as management has executed quickly on a number of initiatives. The progress was actually somewhat more rapid than our more conservative expectations but the resulting increase in share price has moderated the dividend yield and pushed valuation multiples closer to though still quite short of those for its peers.

However, it was the company’s recent acquisition announcement which caused us to reevaluate our core perspective based on the view that the acquisition fundamentally changes the nature of the business. In particular, we consider the acquisition a tangential business with limited potential for cross selling opportunities which could prove an undesirable distraction from ongoing challenges in the core operating businesses despite recent contact successes. As a result, we’ve become more sanguine on the company’s prospects and sold our positions on the burst of enthusiasm reflected in the share price immediately after the acquisition announcement.

The JSI Store Fixtures Acquisition

JSI Store Fixtures is a Maine based manufacturer primarily of commercial store displays and merchandizers largely for the grocery store industry. JSI had annual revenues of approximately $70 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10 million in the last fiscal year with decent ongoing growth prospects and a customer list that includes a number of well-known national and regional grocery banners including Albertsons (ACI), Safeway, and Whole Foods.

LSI Industries paid $90 million in cash for the company to RFE Investment Partners, a lower middle market private equity investor focused on assisting managements expand their businesses. The purchase was funded, by our calculations, with approximately $65 million drawn on the company’s credit facility with the balance coming from cash on hand which would have represented much of the company’s cash balance based on the third quarter report.

It’s difficult to assess exactly what adjustments were made to JSI’s stated EBITDA figures for the prior fiscal year - whether in line with LSI’s typical adjustments or whether such adjustment included other items which may be more questionable from a financial standpoint. We, as a general rule, are skeptical of adjusted figures without associated disclosures due to the occasional tendency of companies to adjust away expenses which are in fact more recurring than an adjustment would imply. We thus take adjusted figures on a case-by-case basis and with a grain of proverbial salt. In this specific case we have no reason to believe any such more questionable adjustments have been made in reporting the acquisition's financial metrics, but additional disclosure would have been preferable for clarity in assessing the acquisition.

In any event, assuming a standard adjustment, utilizing a revenue-based estimate of potential depreciation and amortization, and assigning estimated interest cost on the incurred debt to the venture, we estimate that JSI’s income before taxes is likely roughly $6.5 million and net income closer to $5.2 million, which would result in an annual accretion of between $0.15 and $0.20 per share for the company. The purchase price was thus around 17 times net income and 9 times adjusted EBITDA – a bit on the higher end of a smaller privately held company but not necessarily unreasonable depending on the exact financial condition and operating performance.

In this case, LSI Industries’ annual earnings power per share could be in the range of $0.45 to $0.50. The analyst community is rather optimistic on the company’s potential performance for 2022, which would potentially boost this figure closer to $0.60 to $0.65 per share, but we’re a little more conservative in our projections based on recent experience in the construction and renovation markets which will nonetheless continue to drive the company’s core performance. The forward earnings per share multiple, based on the spike in the share price after the merger announcement, would have been roughly 16 to 19, while the EV/EBITDA metric implied a valuation of 12 to 13 times earnings before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes.

Brief Arguments For and Against

We actually agree that on the whole JSI is an attractive business. The question though is whether it is an attractive business in the context of LSI Industries.

LSI’s perspective on the acquisition is that it provides the company with a product line that complements and has cross marketing overlap potential with its present core client base. In addition, the stated addressable market is much larger than JSI’s revenues – $2.2 billion per the company’s presentation on the acquisition including $300 million in the convenience store market – though the same (and more) could be said for the lighting market which has historically been one of the company’s core yet flagging businesses.

The acquisition does allow LSI Industries the potential opportunity to establish expanded relationships with JSI’s core grocery store customers and, in fact, this may prove the most appealing long-term aspect much more so than cross selling to LSI’s existing customer base. Digital displays tend to be comparatively rare in grocery store environments versus convenience store and fast food applications. In the meantime, lighting and lighting control installations in grocery stores tend towards less complex and customized solutions than in broader commercial applications which is both more in line with LSI’s existing lighting customer base and the company’s rather limited lighting product portfolio. In this regard we’ll look forward to management expanding on the focus of the acquisition and next steps to leverage the perceived cross selling opportunities as well as – more importantly – any indications of significant project wins in this space.

Nonetheless, despite the perceived cross selling opportunities and market overlap we believe these will prove somewhat more challenging and limited than may be initially apparent. The grocery industry has trended towards more customized lighting configurations in order to drive greater banner and brand differentiation in the present refresh cycle. Target (TGT), for example, has implemented a more complex lighting concept in the last several years that continues to use a large quantity of commoditized lighting fixtures yet also incorporates certain specialized fixtures to create a unique market core. The customization of lighting for aesthetic and branding purposes places LSI’s lighting segment at a relative disadvantage for the very reasons we identified in our earlier articles: first, that the company’s light fixture breadth is comparatively limited and lacks more specialized lighting options and, second, the lack of a broader selection of specialized fixtures makes it more difficult to complete against larger manufacturers which can supply a complete lighting package to owners.

More broadly, we also consider the link between digital and lighting refreshes of convenience store, fast food, and gas station locations (or for the matter grocery stores) more direct and natural than attempting to cross market store display fixtures.

Finally, the refrigerated commercial display and merchandizer business is highly fragmented and highly competitive with relatively low barriers to entry. The food service equipment industry more broadly speaking has also been consolidating of late to drive economies of scale and, much like with lighting, to provide more complete equipment packages across brands from a single parent manufacturer or manufacturer’s representative versus procuring various components from different vendors. Indeed, it’s arguable that this may have been one of the considerations for the private equity sellers in the transaction.

Our Sale Decision

We approach the decision to close or reduce a position in our portfolios based on our evaluation of a single question regarding a company – whether circumstances have changed or events occurred which represent a fundamental change to the company or the investment case for the underlying business. In other words, to paraphrase Thomas Jefferson, we do not decide to sell portfolio holdings in which we have had a high degree of confidence (a prerequisite for inclusion in the first place) for light or transient reasons.

The JSI acquisition represents a fundamental change in a manner that we believe makes the company less appealing through added execution and management distraction risk despite the accretive nature. The acquisition does have complementary aspects but is not an acquisition that helps address more fundamental gaps and/or weaknesses in the existing core businesses, in particular, in the lighting segment.

Indeed, the JSI acquisition also changes the nature of the investment case in a manner that, in our view, makes an eventual acquisition of the company somewhat less likely in the future. The addition of a business which may have certain synergies with existing target markets but simultaneously dilutes the appeal of the core digital and lighting segments, the most attractive businesses to a company such as Legrand, reduces the appeal for potential acquirers.

Moreover, the sudden jump in the market price upon announcement of the acquisition struck us as an unusually optimistic reaction given it’s unclear exactly what the ultimate short to intermediate term financial impact will be for the company.

Conclusion

LSI Industries has a number of positive attributes which we’ve highlighted in prior articles on the company not the least of which is a highly incentivized management team. The actions taken so far have fundamentally altered the company’s financial condition and placed it on a footing to build the core business. The positive results have been well reflected in the increased share price which has nearly doubled since our initial article.

However, in this regard the low hanging fruit has already been picked though the aggressive consolidation of operations, closure and sale of redundant manufacturing plants, and resulting repayment of the company’s outstanding debt. The hard work of building the business began earlier this year and although the company has made notable progress the recent acquisition announcement in our view will serve less as a complementary business line and more as a distraction. A good deal of effort will be required to regain the lighting division’s footing while retaining the growing the digital and graphics segment. In addition, execution risks as a result have risen while future potential gains are somewhat more limited at this point.

We closed all our portfolio positions in the company during the two days after the acquisition announcement when the company’s share price (briefly it turned out) jumped on the news. However, we will continue to watch the company’s performance and quotations and could very well establish new positions should the market price decline to a sufficiently appealing level.