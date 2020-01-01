AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last discussing Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) and their now barebones, low dividend yield that only sits barely above 2%, my previous article discussed how the pain of this downturn provided an unsavory taste of peak oil demand. Whilst management has subsequently flagged that recovery would already be underway by now, it appears that they may have jumped the gun on this call and even more worryingly, they are already low on cash after only two quarters of this downturn and thus raises fresh questions about their long-term solvency.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

Following the rough end to the otherwise overall very strong year of 2020 that was discussed in my previously linked article, it comes as no surprise that the first quarter of 2021 has started off rough with negative operating cash flow of $14.6m. Once accounting for their capital expenditure and various miscellaneous cash expenses, it resulted in negative free cash flow of $16.8m for a cash burn of $19.9m after making their dividend payments.

Overall this rough start to 2021 was already expected given the news of the worst industry-wide downturn in over two decades but interestingly, in early April management seemed to think that a recovery would be underway within weeks, not months. Fast-forwards approximately two months and according to the independent shipping industry news and analysis as quoted below, it appears that they may have jumped the gun on this call with the oil tanker market still suffering from the Covid-19 downturn.

“The impacts of Covid for the dirty Tanker market are still very present as rates continue to deteriorate into May. After making a small recovery towards the end of March, VLCC rates dropped again at the start of May to below OPEX, resulting in over a 100% year on year decline. Alongside weak earnings, crude Tanker demand is also showing few signs of recovery.”

-Hellenic Shipping News (Source One).

It appears their operating conditions are still not showing too many signs of a recovery for dirty tankers, which refers to tankers that are utilized for the transportation of crude oil versus clean tankers that transport refined products. Whilst the quoted analysis mentions VLCC crude oil tankers and their fleet is comprised of Suezmax crude oil tankers, it should be noted that there is a positive correlation between the rates of the two daily rates, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Hellenic Shipping News (Source Two).

When looking ahead there are many moving and unpredictable parts to the question of their recovery and thus the exact timing remains very difficult to accurately predict, not to mention whether it can be sustained given the prospects of further Covid-19 waves and lockdowns. Even though it always remains prudent to monitor the financial position of any company in a cyclical and capital-intensive industry, given their negative operating cash flow it will be particularly important.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their capital structure, it was no surprise to see their cash balance decreasing and as a result, their net debt increasing in tandem during the first quarter of 2021. Whilst an increase of 4.70% is not particularly significant, the speed at which their cash balance decreased is concerning with 33.74% already being depleted. It was also interesting to see that despite this downturn, they are yet to see any impairments, but this could easily change given the previously discussed independent industry outlook.

Image Source: Author.

Following another quarter of earnings, it once again leaves assessing their leverage quite complicated since their earnings-based financial metrics swing around wildly, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA now sitting at a logically invalid negative 60.04. Their leverage was once again rated as high because their interest coverage only peaked at a low result of 2.59 at the end of 2020 despite the overall year being the best since at least 2017, which sadly indicates that their debt is always burdensome, even during the good years. Whilst this already sets an undesirable background, the bigger issue right now for surviving this downturn is actually their liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

When last reviewing their liquidity, it was rated as strong considering at the time their current and cash ratios were 2.51 and 1.46 respectively. To make matters better at the time, they were only facing a minimal amount of debt maturities within the next one to three years, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Nordic American Tankers 2020 20-F.

Sadly, the speed of change during the first quarter of 2021 was quite noticeable with their cash ratio decreasing down to 0.91 thanks to their cash balance decreasing by approximately one-third. Whilst the rate of the change by itself was already concerning, the outlook became more worrying upon digging into the rather buried terms of their senior secured credit facility that effectively acts more similar to a term loan with set periodic repayments. Similar to many forms of debt, it includes various covenants that they must follow to remain in compliance, as per the quote included below.

“The agreement contains covenants that require a minimum liquidity of $30.0 million and a loan-to-vessel value ratio of maximum 70%.”

-Nordic American Tankers 2020 20-F (previously linked).

Their minimum liquidity requirement is effectively their unrestricted cash balance that has now sunk to only $38.3m following their rough first quarter of 2021 and thus now only just sits above this covenant requirement. This means that instead of continuing their strong liquidity rating as their cash ratio would normally entail, it has been downgraded to weak since they will require operating conditions to improve quickly or alternatively, seek further borrowings to avoid breaching their covenant. Whilst the latter option will likely be pursued, similar to their most recent $30m loan they received during December 2020, it remains less than ideal to see cash being burnt at such a quick pace since two tough quarters in a row is not a particularly long length of time.

When looking even further ahead they could one day have issues sourcing more debt even if financial institutions based upon their other covenant term that limits borrowings to 70% of the value of their vessels. At the moment these are valued at $844.5m on their balance sheet, which effectively gives them the ability to borrow a maximum of $591.2m and whilst this currently sits well above their current debt of $351.2m, the medium to long-term outlook raises concerns. The value of their vessels has been steadily decreasing across the years due to routine depreciation but also impairments, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Author.

It stands to reason that this trend will continue given the gloomy long-term outlook for oil demand and thus oil tanker demand, plus there is a real possibility of impairments later during 2021 given the depth of this downturn, which will effectively reduce their maximum borrowing capacity. Whilst this may not cause any issues within the short-term, this could easily change when looking ahead into the medium to long-term.

Due to the rise of climate change and clean energy transition considerations across financial markets, it would not be surprising to see them reduce the amount that they are willing to lend relative to their assets. When combined with the realistic possibility of further asset impairments, it raises fresh questions about their long-term solvency since without support from lenders, they would struggle to navigate these downturns and manage their existing debt, let alone reward their shareholders.

Conclusion

The fact that they are already low on cash after only two quarters of this downturn provides a prime example of the issues they will face once oil demand and thus demand for oil tankers peaks in the coming decade. On one hand, their weak financial position means that downside risks have only grown higher if this downturn continues into the second half of 2021 but on the other hand, if operating conditions improve their share price will likely rally and thus, I still believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Nordic American Tankers’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.