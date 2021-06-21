Launching The Value Lab: A Global Under-Covered Value Strategy

MadamLead/iStock via Getty Images

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce the new Marketplace service from Valkyrie Trading Society , The Value Lab.

Introduction

There's been a lot of easy money made in this long-running bull-market, and exuberance in 2021 is making COVID-19 look like nothing more than a hiccup. But hanging onto these returns for the long term can be tough, especially if you're weighted toward tech and other hype-dependent investments that could turn sour.

Nothing is worse than making a mistake on the markets. Making a bad call can devastate your returns for years, and put you behind the market potentially forever. Trying to recoup losses off a now smaller capital base is very hard, which is why rule No. 1 is never lose money. While the smart money might be fine trading hype, careless group-think and piling into these crowded trades as a latecomer is a great way to massively increase the chances of serious capital impairment. So we don't do it, and never have done it.

And this approach is what we want to provide to the Marketplace with our service, The Value Lab. We will give a portfolio model, price targets and risk ratings all backed by initial primers and ongoing coverage of owned and watchlisted global stocks, helping you avoid unforced investment mistakes, understand the key elements of the investment cases and target a high probability of satisfactory returns in under-covered corners of the market.

Recent Moves

With our approach, instead of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), we invested in streaming and 5G through Lumen (NYSE:LUMN), where we have made more than 60% returns excluding dividends. Instead of speculative buys like Carnival (NYSE:CUK), we took advantage of discounted leisure-related stocks by investing in Signature Aviation (OTCPK:BBAVY), a resilient FBO with no commercial exposure which returned 60% thanks in part to a high-profile PE buyout some months ago.

For the most part, we look at low multiple businesses with great industrial economics substantially outside of the US due to dollar risks and the unjustified premium for US stocks. Sometimes we stray into growth territory, buying vigorous growers if there's a value thesis that justifies it.

These conservative principles also are why we like dividends and target an average portfolio yield of 4%, paying us out while we wait for the markets to see things our way.

End of the Preamble

These principles are evergreen, and for us they have worked exceptionally well to make us wealthier over the last five years. With The Value Lab, we hope to package these principles as exclusive macro and equity research coverage as well as real-time portfolio models for subscribers.

Before we detail exactly what our service offers, we want to elaborate on our strategy to help you understand whether it fits your own investment philosophy and needs. If it doesn't, so be it, but we think that it fits any conservative investor with ambitious, long-term wealth-building goals.

Our Strategy Checklist

When we look at an investment, we try to address all of the following considerations to weigh our decisions and to try protect against bias and exuberance.

First, we focus on risks more than reward. It's key not to make mistakes in investing, and if you're vague on the risks of a thesis, you can get yourself to say "yes" to almost any idea, when you should be saying 'no' to most. Second, we're very hesitant with market-based valuation. While multiples are useful to get an idea of earnings yield and other metrics important for fundamentally understanding the business, we will never buy a business for 40x just because its peers trade for 80x. While we don't fool ourselves by tuning DCFs, we remember that cash is king when investing, even in our early stage investments where cash could be far off. Therefore, we look at business profiles and prefer those that are naturally cash generative. Third, volatility is not risk. The possibility of permanent capital impairment is risk. Fourth, and this is the most important one. If something is too good to be true, we do everything to work out if it is actually true, and never assume the markets are inefficient when convenient. Basically, avoid egotistical feelings that come about when you think you've discovered a gem. You need inefficiencies to make money, which is why reasonably confirming the presence of inefficiencies should be one of the most important parts of the analysis. Fifth, pay attention to what the herd believes are good investments, because following the market gives you a 0% chance of outperforming in the long term. Basically, be a maverick, just don't be arrogant about it. Be realistic about how many maverick calls you should expect to make a year (not many). Sixth, we do not care much about diversification. If we have an exemplary idea, we must commit to it utterly, that's once we've exhausted the due diligence process. To do that we need to be challenged, and welcome the forum that we hope to foster on our service. For reference, our highest conviction idea is between 30%-40% of our portfolio. It's an unbelievable idea, so it deserves it. This is the "fat-pitch" concept, and all great investors use it. Seventh, consider the stakeholders. We're not advocating for stakeholder capitalism, but as investors, we know that if powerful stakeholders are poised against a business, it's likely to damage returns. Taking a game theory approach is the best way to determine the extent of the friction with interests from various stakeholder groups, especially the government. These risks should be of the highest focus for a long-term investment case. Finally, we target around a 4% dividend yield across the portfolio, with dividends being an important, tangible return to rely on when markets don't see things your way at first. This also allows us to flex into more high growth and vigorous ideas that lack dividends when we have dividend stalwarts in our portfolio averaging us upwards.

Our diversification thinking might worry you, but it won't when you understand what a perfect investment is and why fat-pitching them is so important. To us, it's a business with a good cash profile, as many sustainable advantages as possible and where powerful stakeholders like government are not poised against the business. Thus, there should generally be few risks on the horizon.

Critically, the business needs to be available for a demonstrably insufficient price, meaning there needs to be clear reasons why the company is cheaper than it should be despite all the positives. These opportunities don't come often, so you must take full advantage of them, hence the fat-pitch philosophy. Diversification is a safety against ignorance, and is the antithesis of fat-pitching. We should all do our best to not be ignorant since we're all making the effort of actively investing anyway.

We Are Looking At Europe Right Now

The principle of finding inefficiencies is why we are becoming more and more focused on European markets.

Speculative behavior is for the most part incubated to US markets, with hassles of foreign investment enough to deter similar behavior in the EU by US speculators. We also worry about the dollar as detailed in our recent macro article, in line with some of Ray Dalio's thinking about the rise of China and an eroding US hegemony. The money printing doesn't help the dollar much either in the short term.

EU stocks also trade at substantial discounts to US peers, even though they often share the same end-markets, with similar geographic mixes. Overweighting Europe is obviously the rational thing to do right now, and all it takes to unlock that value is a little more effort on tax day to claim foreign tax credits.

People interested in our service should be aware that about half of our efforts will betoward European coverage at this point in time, although we might revert to a greater US focus later on. We believe investors should maximize their optionality, since there's value in options, by giving themselves opportunities to invest everywhere. It's very streamlined to set up a US brokerage account, like with Interactive Brokers, which will give you access to trading on liquid foreign exchanges for some overlooked gems. But if Europe is a no-go for you for some reason, our service will not be for you as it currently exists. It's your loss.

What do you get as a Value Lab member?

If you agree with most of our investment principles and are interested in some European coverage, at this point you should know exactly what you'd be getting as a subscriber.

We provide several services to keep you in-the-know for good value opportunities at any given point in time:

A constant view of our current holdings with real-time updates on portfolio thoughts and decisions, with a minimum of weekly portfolio updates. Early or exclusive access to actionable research on stocks from global markets that don't have much coverage on Seeking Alpha or anywhere else. These will be through initiating coverage reports or research notes. Opportunity to be part of our process with access to monthly Zoom Q&A sessions where we hope to challenge and be challenged in our investment principles and ideas. A robust watch-list with price targets that we will follow with periodic updates and risk ratings. Quarterly earnings season coverage of our portfolio and watchlist. Occasional macroeconomic research or industry primers related to our international holdings. A forum to discuss markets and direct message access to us. A relentless dedication to compounding money.

We aim to publish an ample mix of industry primers, stock coverage and macroeconomic discussions on at least a monthly basis or more if ideas present themselves rapidly, with portfolio updates and a chat presence on a weekly basis.

We already have two live value ideas exclusive to our platform published.

About Our Team

It helps lend some credibility to the service by giving some information about our team. Currently, there are three of us. I'm a buy-side analyst at a fund managing several hundred million EUR. My ideas have provided top-decile performance to the fund, and some of those same ideas will make their way to our service. I'm conducting The Value Lab with a former co-worker, who was a valuation services analyst at a bulge-bracket, and before that a PE analyst at a European mid-market fund. The last member is an old friend from university and an economist who worked for one of the major rating agencies, and who helps us provide our macroeconomic angles.

Together, we have an ear to the markets at all times from different angles. With our access to conferences and institutional research, we make sure to parse for the best smart money ideas to invest in for ourselves and share with you.

Wrapping Up

In summary, why should you join The Value Lab? Because you get exclusive macro and equity research coverage on stocks that won't have much coverage elsewhere, in line with our conservative value strategies. You also get direct access to our team. With our portfolio model, you can get ideas for how to allocate your capital and manage risk. Hopefully with time, you'll also be part of a large, vibrant investor community within our service.

Finally, you should join now for the 20% lifetime discount on the annual rate at $383. Our prices will rise to the normal rate after the first 10 users subscribe, returning to $479. There's also a free trial - no strings attached. If it's not for you, you won't have committed anything.

Our team hopes to see you on board, and look forward for your contributions to the discussion!

Ad astra friends,

Valkyrie Trading Society