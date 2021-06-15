peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Let's take a look at key provisions from the latest Fed statement:

Progress on vaccinations has reduced the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. Amid this progress and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened. The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak but have shown improvement. Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors.

Translation: the economy is generally recovering. Even the economic sectors that were weak are improving.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With inflation having run persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer‑term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent. The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved.

Remember that the Fed is using average inflation, not a single month's figure. Also remember that inflation has been low for an extended period of time, so the Fed feels comfortable letting prices run right now.

The latest economic news from China is positive (remember that the base effect has a strong impact on these numbers):

In May, the total value added of industrial enterprises above the designated size grew by 8.8 percent year on year with an average two-year growth of 6.6 percent, or up by 0.52 percent month on month.

In May, the Index of Services Production grew by 12.5 percent year on year, with an average two-year growth of 6.6 percent, 0.4 percentage point higher than that in April.

In May, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 3,594.5 billion yuan, up by 12.4 percent year on year with an average two-year growth of 4.5 percent, or up by 0.81 percent month on month.

In the first five months, the investment in fixed assets (excluding rural households) reached 19,391.7 billion yuan, up by 15.4 percent over that of last year, with an average two-year growth of 4.2 percent.

Despite this data, the China-tracking ETF is a bit weaker: FXI 1-year

The FXI peaked in February and has since trended lower. It is currently consolidating around the 200-day EMA.

Many housing markets are in bubble-like conditions:

Let's turn to today's performance tables from stockcharts: The only equity index to move higher was the IWC but it was only .21% higher. All the other indexes were down to varying degrees. There was no clear order to drops - large-caps and small-caps didn't cluster together in the table. All the sectors were lower, save for consumer discretionary, which was up fractionally. Two defensive sectors are at the bottom of the table, which is a bit odd considering today's sell-off.

Here are today's charts from the author's Quotetracker:

All three large-cap indexes trended modestly lower until the Fed announcement, when all three dropped sharply on very heavy volume. The SPY and QQQ eventually recovered most of their losses; the DIA was up modestly. The IWM followed its own path today, but still ended the session lower.

What threw the markets was the projection for higher inflation and faster rate hikes.

Let's see how all this shakes out tomorrow after the market has the time to digest the data.