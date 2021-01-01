Andrei Barmashov/iStock via Getty Images

I'm a passionate income growth investor because my retirement plan is to live comfortably off 50% of post-tax dividends.

However, that doesn't mean I can't buy growth stocks that represent the likely dividend blue chips of tomorrow.

My Real Money Retirement Portfolio (Tracked Daily At Dividend Kings)

I'm diversified by both geography and investment style because a multi-factor approach has historically delivered the most consistently strong returns.

However, because I always combine growth + high-yield blue chips my portfolio enjoys fundamentals that no ETF or mutual fund can match.

My portfolio yield is more than 2X the S&P 500, 1.1% higher than the aristocrats, and Morningstar estimates long-term earnings growth of almost 15% CAGR.

All for companies of higher quality than the broader market and far superior valuation.

As a result over the long term, this portfolio should deliver a 3.3% yield + 14.6% growth or 17.9% CAGR total returns.

12% to 24% CAGR with the historical margin of error for the Gordon Dividend Growth model

That's compared to 7.9% CAGR for the S&P 500 and 11.0% CAGR for the aristocrats, my benchmark.

Today I wanted to highlight the four reasons that Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GOOGL) is one of my top priority growth investments for every market downturn.

In fact, there are four reasons why I consider GOOG to be a rich retirement dream stock, that will likely both figuratively and literally pay handsome dividends in the coming decades.

Reason 1: World-Class Quality And Business Model

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores factor in 188 fundamental metrics covering.

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term sustainability (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters/Refinitiv)

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by nine rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the 2 worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 6 blue-chip dividend cuts on the Phoenix list.

There were 5.

In the past decade, just 42% of all stocks made money, including dividends.

In the last decade, 100% of Phoenix's real money blue-chip recommendations have made money (all 127 of them).

Not A Single Phoenix Recommendation, Past Or Present, Has Lost Money Over The Last Decade

90% of real money Phoenix recommendation have more than doubled over the past decade

47% have beaten the S&P 500's 309% 10-year total return

Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is one of the most comprehensive and accurate in the world.

This is why I entrust 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix strategy.

Here's how GOOG scores on our safety and quality model.

Balance Sheet Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (110 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below- average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% GOOG 92% AA and AA+ credit ratings 0.29% to 0.51% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 60% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 37% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 38% to 69% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 70% to 81% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 GOOG 76% Very Dependable 3

Overall Quality

GOOG Final Score Rating Safety 92% 5/5 Business Model 90% 3/3 Dependability 76% 3/4 Total 84% 11/12 Super SWAN

GOOG Is The 105th Highest Quality Company On The Master List (Out Of 513) = 80th Percentile

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential trim/sell (33+% historically overvalued)

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 12/12 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

Alphabet is similar in quality to such blue chips as

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nike (NKE)

Mastercard (MA)

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

AbbVie (ABBV) - dividend aristocrat

Enbridge (ENB) - global aristocrat

VMware (VMW)

Etsy (ETSY)

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY)

BlackRock (BLK)

Even among the world's highest quality companies, GOOG is of higher quality than 80% of them.

GOOG has a fortress balance sheet with $123 billion more cash than debt.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

By 2026 analysts expect GOOG to have $234 billion more cash than debt.

GOOG Consensus Credit Rating

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment S&P AA+ stable outlook 0.29% 1 in 344.83 Moody's Aa2 (AA equivalent) stable outlook 0.51% 196.08 Consensus AA stable outlook 0.40% 1 in 250

(Sources: S&P, Moody's)

Rating agencies estimate a 1 in 250 chance of investors losing 100% of their money in the next 30 years owning Alphabet.

Historically, GOOG's profitability is stable in the top 10% of its peers.

In the last year, it's been in the top 20% of its peers.

GOOG Consensus Profitability Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 23.1% 36.6% 22.2% 21.7% 2021 24.8% 38.6% 26.8% 24.9% 2022 24.9% 38.2% 26.3% 22.9% 2023 25.4% 38.1% 26.7% 23.1% 2024 24.4% 37.5% 26.7% 22.8% 2025 28.4% 39.0% 27.6% 23.9% 2026 29.0% 40.3% 28.1% 24.5% Annualized Growth 3.85% 1.63% 3.96% 2.00%

GOOG's profitability is expected to steadily improve as it achieves ever better economies of scale.

The bottom line is that GOOG is one of the highest quality companies on earth, no matter how you measure quality.

Reason 2: Growth Potential 2X That Of The S&P 500

GOOG Had A Blowout Year In 2020

Metric 2020 consensus growth Sales 13% EPS 19% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 51% Operating Cash Flow 21% Free cash flow 41% EBITDA 18% EBIT (operating profit) 18%

In a year when the S&P 500 reported -15% earnings growth, the pandemic helped fuel steady growth for GOOG.

And now with a strong advertising recovery expected this year, that growth is expected to be even more impressive.

GOOG Consensus Growth Forecast

Metric 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth 2023 consensus growth 2024 consensus growth 2025 consensus growth 2026 consensus growth Sales 29% 17% 15% 15% 14% 11% EPS 49% 8% 17% 15% 23% 28% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 2% NA NA NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 35% 10% 17% 19% 12% 13% Free cash flow 39% 29% 23% 19% 17% 17% EBITDA 68% 17% 14% 7% NA NA EBIT (operating profit) 54% 16% 17% 11% NA NA

For a company of GOOG's size, such growth forecasts are incredible.

GOOG Consensus Profit Growth Forecast

Year Sales FCF EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $185,527 $42,843 $67,912 $41,224 $40,269 2021 $234,937 $58,320 $90,642 $63,019 $58,469 2022 $273,739 $68,090 $104,637 $72,021 $62,591 2023 $315,228 $80,214 $120,064 $84,014 $72,710 2024 $363,968 $88,802 $136,477 $97,288 $83,007 2025 $413,757 $117,481 $161,268 $114,108 $98,958 2026 $460,200 $133,326 $185,652 $129,119 $112,522 Annualized Growth 16.35% 20.83% 18.25% 20.96% 18.68%

21% annualized free cash flow growth? That's exceptional for even small companies, much less global titans like this.

For context, in 2026 GOOG's free cash flow is expected to be larger than the GDP of Kuwait.

GOOG Consensus Profit Growth Forecast

Year SG&A R&D Capex Total Growth Spending Sales Growth Spending/Sales 2020 $42,785 $27,573 $22,281 $49,854 $185,527 26.87% 2021 $49,177 $33,454 $27,531 $60,985 $234,937 25.96% 2022 $58,347 $38,839 $30,136 $68,975 $273,739 25.20% 2023 $67,507 $44,238 $32,064 $76,302 $315,228 24.21% 2024 NA $48,206 $33,457 $81,663 $363,968 22.44% 2025 NA $53,597 $28,568 $82,165 $413,757 19.86% 2026 NA $58,978 $29,247 $88,225 $460,200 19.17% Annualized Growth 16.42% 13.51% 4.64% 9.98% 16.35% -5.47%

That's despite GOOG increasing growth spending by $40 billion per year by 2026.

By 2026 GOOG's R&D spending is expected to be higher than any company on earth in 2020.

Alphabet's cash returns on invested capital are 23%, Buffett-like returns on that mega-growth spending.

GOOG Tax Cost Consensus

Year Net Income Tax Costs Tax Rate 2020 $40,269 $7,813 19.40% 2021 $58,469 $11,371 19.45% 2022 $62,591 $12,702 20.29% 2023 $72,710 $15,604 21.46% 2024 $83,007 $18,721 22.55% 2025 $98,958 $22,123 22.36% 2026 $112,522 $27,185 24.16%

Think that higher taxes will crush these estimates? Think again. Analysts are already baking in far higher corporate taxes in the future.

In fact, this year alone, GOOG is expected to pay 7% of all corporate taxes.

In 2026 GOOG is expected to pay about 8% of all corporate taxes.

So what does this mean for Alphabet's long-term growth outlook?

The median growth consensus from all 46 analysts that cover GOOG is 16.0% CAGR growth over time.

16.0% to 21.0% CAGR growth consensus range

14% to 25% CAGR adjusting for historical analyst margin of error

The point is that GOOG's growth prospects are incredibly strong, courtesy of its dominance in so many industries, generating steadily higher margins over time.

And that means that when GOOG runs out of lucrative investment opportunities, it could become one of the world's best dividend growth blue chips.

Reason 3: Incredible Future Dividend Potential

GOOG is expected to have $234 billion in net cash on the balance sheet by 2026 despite some of the largest buybacks in corporate America.

$329.4 billion in consensus buybacks over the next six years

2026 buyback payout ratio 70%

GOOG's buyback potential, assuming a 100% FCF payout ratio towards buybacks, is about 3.5% per year. That's about 1/4th of the growth consensus analysts currently have for this company.

GOOG's growing cash pile, $364 billion by 2026 despite almost $100 billion in annual buybacks, means that GOOG is likely to eventually start paying a dividend.

GOOG Consensus Potential Dividend Forecast

Year FCF/Share Consensus Dividend Per Share (50% Payout Ratio) Yield On Today's Cost Consensus Yield Potential Analyst Consensus Fair Value Price 2020 $62.48 $31.24 1.25% NA NA 2021 $89.75 $44.88 1.79% 1.98% $2,264.08 2022 $108.61 $54.31 2.17% 2.21% $2,458.82 2023 $132.84 $66.42 2.65% 2.30% $2,891.20 2024 $164.14 $82.07 3.28% 2.31% $3,547.18 2025 $192.68 $96.34 3.84% 2.21% $4,364.36 2026 $225.11 $112.56 4.49% 2.01% $5,596.76 Annualized Growth 23.82% 23.82% 23.82% 0.29% 19.84%

A 50% FCF payout ratio would allow GOOG to buy back stock at incredible rates, and still not dent its current mountain of cash.

I expect GOOG to start paying a dividend around 2030 or so, but whenever it starts returning cash to shareholders in that form doesn't matter.

The income generated will depend on the yield and cost, which by 2026 alone would be approaching 5%.

A 50% FCF dividend would represent about a 2% dividend yield, about what MSFT and AAPL have historically paid.

GOOG Potential Dividend Forecast

Year GOOG Dividend Per Share (10% CAGR Growth) GOOG Dividend Per Share (12.5% CAGR Growth) GOOG Dividend Per Share (15% CAGR Growth) GOOG Dividend Per Share (17.5% CAGR Growth) GOOG Dividend Per Share (20% CAGR Growth) 2021 $44.88 $44.88 $44.88 $44.88 $44.88 2026 $65.94 $73.93 $82.68 $92.24 $102.66 2031 $96.88 $121.79 $152.33 $189.59 $234.87 2036 $142.35 $200.65 $280.66 $389.70 $537.32 2041 $209.16 $330.56 $517.10 $801.02 $1,229.26 2046 $307.33 $544.58 $952.72 $1,646.47 $2,812.25 2051 $451.56 $897.17 $1,755.33 $3,384.26 $6,433.76 2056 $663.49 $1,478.03 $3,234.07 $6,956.23 $14,718.88 2061 $974.89 $2,434.98 $5,958.57 $14,298.28 $33,673.23 2066 $1,432.43 $4,011.50 $10,978.28 $29,389.61 $77,036.19 2071 $2,104.71 $6,608.74 $20,226.77 $60,409.28 $176,240.14

A small investment in GOOG today could eventually fund a rich retirement off dividends alone.

The potential 30-Year yield on today's cost (10% growth rate): 18.0%

The potential 50-Year yield on today's cost (10% growth rate): 84.0%

The potential 30-Year yield on today's cost (20% growth rate): 157%

The potential 50-Year yield on today's cost (20% growth rate): 6,932%

A handful of GOOG shares could potentially fund a comfortable or even rich retirement off dividends alone if your time horizon is long enough.

Reason 4: At The Right Price As Close To A Must Own Blue Chip As Exists On Wall Street

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (all Time Horizon) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 13-Year Median P/S 6.27 $1,691.65 $2,236.51 $2,605.81 $3,000.82 $3,464.80 Earnings 25.58 $1,449.97 $2,230.66 $2,411.79 $2,823.56 $3,235.10 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 20.24 $2,035.70 $2,078.32 NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 17.35 $1,644.59 $2,213.02 $2,431.35 $2,837.36 $3,373.19 Free Cash Flow 30.47 $1,900.21 $2,644.03 $3,411.31 $4,212.11 $5,001.35 EBITDA 19.71 $1,570.82 $2,641.47 $3,095.33 $3,543.35 $3,789.25 EBIT (operating profit) 25.46 $1,521.32 $2,339.20 $2,716.62 $3,187.16 $3,526.21 Average $1,666.55 $2,323.47 $2,734.74 $3,203.02 $3,654.92 Current Price $2,505.92 Discount To Fair Value -50.37% -7.85% 8.37% 21.76% 31.44% Upside To Fair Value -33.50% -7.28% 9.13% 27.82% 45.85%

GOOG is modestly overvalued today, but if it merely trades flat for a few months, it would become reasonably valued for next year's consensus estimates.

And of course, a modest decline in a future market downturn would make GOOG reasonably to attractively valued.

Rating Margin Of Safety For 11/12 Super SWAN Quality Companies 2020 Price 2021 Price 2022 Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $1,666.55 $2,323.47 $2,734.74 Potentially Good Buy 10% $1,499.90 $2,091.12 $2,461.26 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $1,333.24 $1,858.78 $2,187.79 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $1,049.93 $1,626.43 $1,914.32 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $999.93 $1,394.08 $1,640.84 Currently $2,505.92 -50.37% -7.85% 8.37% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) -33.50% -7.28% 9.13%

Alphabet Total Return Potential

For context, here's the return potential of the 33% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

And here's what investors buying GOOG today can reasonably expect.

GOOG 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

GOOG 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

If GOOG grows as analysts expect, and returns to its historical fair value of about 26X earnings, within the next five years you could double your money.

For context,

Private equity and Cathie Wood at ARKK both strive for 15% CAGR long-term returns.

double your money every five years

Private equity often locks up your money for 7 to 15 years.

Cathie Wood is attempting to achieve 15% CAGR returns with stocks trading at nearly 100X forward earnings and PEG of 5.6.

ARK Innovation ETF Valuation

However, a -8% margin of safety means you are exposing yourself to unnecessary fundamental and valuation risk in case something goes wrong.

Now consider GOOG's 5-year consensus return potential from 2021 average fair value, as well as its 2021 potential good buy price.

2021 average fair value $2,323.47

2021 potential good buy price $2,091.12

GOOG 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential From Fair Value

GOOG 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential From 10% Margin Of Safety

Today analysts expect about 16% CAGR long-term total returns from GOOG.

GOOG Vs. S&P 500 Vs. Dividend Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 5.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus) 9.0% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Aristocrat consensus) 14.0% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (GOOG Consensus) 5 $1,331.93 $1,538.62 $1,925.41 10 $1,774.02 $2,367.36 $3,707.22 15 $2,362.87 $3,642.48 $7,137.94 20 $3,147.16 $5,604.41 $13,743.49 25 $4,191.79 $8,623.08 $26,461.92 30 $5,583.14 $13,267.68 $50,950.16 35 $7,436.33 $20,413.97 $98,100.18 40 $9,904.63 $31,409.42 $188,883.51 45 $13,192.23 $48,327.29 $363,679.07 50 $17,571.06 $74,357.52 $700,232.99

14% inflation-adjusted returns could turn a modest investment today into a medium to large fortune with a long enough time horizon.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio S&P vs Aristocrat Consensus Ratio S&P vs GOOG Consensus 5 1.16 1.45 10 1.33 2.09 15 1.54 3.02 20 1.78 4.37 25 2.06 6.31 30 2.38 9.13 35 2.75 13.19 40 3.17 19.07 45 3.66 27.57 50 4.23 39.85

GOOG's superior growth means that it has the potential to deliver far better wealth compounding than the S&P 500, on top of what I eventually expect to be very generous dividends.

Risk Profile: Why Alphabet Isn't Right For Everyone

No company is right for everyone, and all have complex risk profiles that investors must understand and be comfortable with.

Fundamental Risk Profile

Our uncertainty rating for Alphabet is high, the result of high dependency on continuing growth in the online advertising space, along with questions as to whether the company's moonshot investments will bear fruit. While we remain confident that Google will maintain its dominant position in the search market, a long-lasting downturn in online ad spending could have a negative impact on Alphabet's revenue and cash flow, resulting in a lower fair value estimate. While Alphabet is facing a decline in online ad spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we think the impact will be for only 12-18 months, after which the firm will again benefit from the growing online ad market. On the other hand, positive returns on Alphabet's investments in moonshots could increase the company's fair value estimate considerably. These two factors support our high uncertainty rating. Although the moat sources of intangible assets and network effect will help Alphabet's Google retain its competitive advantages, minimal switching cost to utilize a rival search engine remains a risk for the company. This risk is discounted as Microsoft's Bing, the nearest competitor to Google's search engine currently does not have a significant presence in the mobile market, which is one of the main growth drivers of the search ad market. The rapid adoption rate of additional online ad platforms, such as Facebook's social network, could lower Alphabet's revenue growth, eliminating operating leverage and creating pressure on operating margin. In addition, Alphabet's Google faces antitrust pressure and various claims and investigations brought on by different companies and regulatory agencies regarding search bias and its overall market dominance in online advertising." - Morningstar

How do you quantify, measure, and monitor such a complex risk profile?

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis

This article provides a good introduction to what ESG is and isn't.

The way institutions measure long-term risk has nothing to do with personal ethics or politics, though it does measure political and regulatory risk.

Among institutions that factor ESG into their safety models and ratings are:

BlackRock

MSCI

Morningstar

Reuters

S&P

Fitch

Moody's

Bank of America

Bloomberg

FactSet Research

Wells Fargo

And many, many, more.

Quality companies have always practiced ESG risk management long before it was popular among investors.

If you use ESG scores that inherently tilts a portfolio to quality." - NYU study The overlap between ESG, especially measures related to the 'G' [or governance], and quality is pretty large." - Research Affiliates Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud." - MSCI (Emphasis added)

Bank of America's research finds that ESG metrics also help improve the long-term profitability and outcomes at companies.

We find that companies with greater gender diversity at the board/management level typically see higher ROE and lower earnings risk than peers. Moreover, based on disclosure data from ICE, we find gender diversity in management is associated with a ~20% premium on P/E on an overall and sector-neutral basis. Ethnic and racial workforce diversity shows similarly strong results: higher ROE, lower risk, and significant premia on P/E and P/BV." - Bank of America (emphasis original)

Dividend Aristocrats Are Strong ESG Companies

GOOG's ESG Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 74.0% BBB Average Morningstar/Sustainalytics 52.3% 22.9/100 Medium Risk Reuters/Refinitiv 94.2% Good S&P 40.0% Below-Average Consensus 65.1% Above-Average

The consensus among rating agencies is that GOOG, compared to its peers, is above-average at managing its full long-term risk profile, including regulatory and political risk.

According to Morningstar's model, GOOG's overall risk management is in the 69th percentile among all companies it rates.

How We Monitor GOOG's Risk Profile

46 analysts

2 credit rating agencies

6 total risk rating agencies

52 total experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

If GOOG's thesis weakens, strengthens, or breaks entirely, we'll know about it and let Dividend Kings members know as well.

Bottom Line: At The Right Price Alphabet Is A Rich Retirement Dream Stock

Hyper-growth blue chips that will one day likely be dividend stocks are a great addition to a well-diversified and risk-managed retirement portfolio.

Today Alphabet represents one of the world's best hyper-growth blue chips, with quality in the top 20% of the world's premier quality companies.

While GOOG is modestly overvalued today it still offers great return potential, though only if nothing significant goes wrong with its growth prospects.

From fair value or a modest 10% margin of safety, GOOG offers Buffett-like return potential, with a tiny 1 in 250 chance of losing all your money according to credit rating agencies.

I've built a modest position in GOOG so far, always buying at reasonable to attractive valuations.

And I look forward to adding to my position in the future. Because with GOOG's incredible free cash flow potential, even a handful of shares could eventually fund a comfortable or even lavish retirement, without having to sell a single share.

Retiring rich isn't magic, it's just math. Specifically, disciplined financial science that's the key to making your own luck on Wall Street and taking charge of your financial destiny.