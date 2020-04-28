hiphotos35/E+ via Getty Images

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of the pet industry. Besides, millennials, the largest living adult generation, are buying more pets than their parents. These are overall very beneficial drivers for Petco Health (NASDAQ:WOOF). The company also seems undervalued as compared to other players in the industry. Keep in mind that Petco’s margins are better than that of peers, and Petco’s Net Debt/EBITDA is declining. As soon as more investors learn about the future EBITDA of Petco, in my opinion, the demand for the stock will increase.

Petco Health and Wellness Benefited From COVID-19

Experts in the pet industry recently announced that COVID-19 was beneficial for the pet commodity industry chain. With this in mind, savvy individuals are currently looking at public companies in the pet sector, which may benefit from the new trend. At the end of the day, the COVID-19 crisis is not over:

With the spread of COVID-19, more people choose to stay at home and live with pets. In terms of the diversification of information acquisition methods and the influence of self-media platforms on young people, pets have become a major way for contemporary young people to vent pressure and release their feelings. As more and more people pay more attention to pets, a large number of pet peripheral derivatives have gradually emerged to form a pet commodity industry chain, such as pet staple food, pet snacks, pet toys, pet clothing, nutrition, beauty, among others. Source: Saudi Journal of Economics and Finance

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is among the competitors in the pet sector. Founded in 1965, Petco offers premium pet consumables, companion animals, and supplies along with other services. The list of brands owned by Petco is significant:

Experts noted that more individuals acquired new pets during COVID-19, which Petco confirmed in a recent presentation. There was a 6% increase in the pet population in 2020. Millennials seem to be the group that is buying more pets. They represent 44% of the total pet owners, which is quite promising. Millennials are expected to gain purchasing power in the coming years. If they do like pets more than their parents, we will most likely see an increase in the pet population. Hence, Petco could see an increase in its sales:

Financial Situation Is Stable, But One Should Study The Company’s Intangible Assets

Petco’s asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x, which appears quite beneficial. However, the balance sheet includes a significant amount of intangible assets, including goodwill and trade names. Investors need to know about these assets because the company may have to impair them. As a result, the total amount of assets will decline to lead to a decrease in the company’s valuation. As of May 1, 2021, goodwill and trade names comprised 51% of the total amount of assets:

I am comfortable with the company’s net debt/EBITDA ratio. Using estimates of Petco’s 2023 EBITDA of $597 million, the net debt/EBITDA ratio is 2.4x-2.9x. I usually worry when the leverage ratio commences crossing the 3x mark. With this in mind, as of today, Petco’s financial risk is not large:

With regards to the level of debt, it is very beneficial that Petco reduced its debt. The company’s net debt/TTM EBITDA decreased from 7.7x in 2020 to 2.9x in 2021. Total debt went from $3.5 billion in 2020 to $1.6 billion in 2021. In my view, when more investors learn about the recent reduction in the company’s financial risk, the demand for the stock will increase:

Overall, I don’t think that the market took into account the reduction in debt. Petco’s share price trades lower than it used to be when the net debt/EBITDA was 7.7x. The current share price is $24-27. It used to trade at more than $28 when the company had a lot of debt. I believe that the share price will increase when investors learn about the improvement in the company’s financials:

Significant Sales Growth Is Expected, And Petco’s Margins Are Better Than That Of Peers

According to experts, from 2021 to 2028, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%. Investors expect Petco to deliver more than 10% sales growth in 2021 and 2022. That’s more sales growth than that expected for the whole market:

Like other operators in the pet market, Petco shows a significant gross profit margin. In the year ended January 30, 2021, the company reported a gross profit margin of 42%. Competitors in the industry show a gross profit margin of 25-49% and a median gross profit margin of 29%. Shareholders will most likely claim that Petco’s valuation could be larger than that of competitors because of the margins:

That’s not all. Petco’s EBITDA grows at more than 23%, with peers reporting EBITDA growth of 7-20%. Notice also that analysts expect EBITDA to grow from $484 million in 2021 to $657 million in 2024. I wonder whether traders are fully aware of the incoming growth in profitability:

Petco’s current EV/EBITDA is close to 30x, which appears a bit expensive as compared to other competitors. However, in the coming years, Petco will most likely be cheaper than most peers because the company’s EBITDA grows at a larger pace than that of peers. I assume an enterprise value of $9-10 billion. Analysts expect a 2023 EBITDA of $597 million, which means that Petco’s EV/2023 EBITDA is 15x EBITDA. It is cheap because peers report an EV/EBITDA of 12x-150x:

Main Risks

If interest rates increase in the coming years, Petco may have to pay more interest expenses. The company’s EBITDA may not decline. However, the net income, which many analysts expect positive, may turn negative. As a result, I would expect that some shareholders would dump their shares:

As of January 30, 2021, we had $1,678.1 million outstanding under the term loan facility and no amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility. The Amended Term Loan Facility and the Amended Revolving Credit Facility each bore interest at variable rates. An increase of 100 basis points in the variable rates on these facilities as of January 30, 2021, would have increased annual cash interest in the aggregate by approximately $17.0 million. Source: 10-k

The company needs cash in hand to pay for online promotions and designing the new products. If the company cannot raise capital because debt owners don’t allow it, Petco may not grow. The current valuation is based on the idea that Petco will report significant EBITDA growth. If that does not occur, I believe that the company’s total valuation would decline:

Our growth rate depends, to a large degree, on the availability of adequate capital to fund the expansion of our offerings, including veterinary services and digital capabilities, which in turn will depend in large part on cash flow generated by our business and the availability of equity and debt capital. We cannot assure you that we will be able to maintain sufficient cash flow or obtain sufficient equity or debt capital on acceptable terms, or at all, to support our expansion plans. Moreover, the credit agreements governing the First Lien Term Loan and ABL Revolving Credit Facility contain provisions that restrict the amount of debt we may incur in the future and certain other covenants that may restrict or impair our growth plans. If we are not successful in generating or obtaining sufficient capital, we may be unable to invest in our growth, which may adversely affect our results of operations. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

With the global pandemic accelerating the consumption in the pet industry, Petco is an interesting option. The company is reducing its net debt/EBITDA ratio and expects significant EBITDA growth. I believe that the company’s total valuation could increase. The company could soon trade at 15x EBITDA, which appears lower than many other competitors. I don’t think that most investors are fully aware of the projections of most analysts. As soon as more investors get to know the EBITDA estimates, the demand for the stock will eventually increase.