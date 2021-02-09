Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Fidelity Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is a provider of end-to-end technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. In the past year, the company has made significant progress with the integration of its major acquisition of Worldpay to integrate merchant acquiring capabilities with its core banking solutions expertise. Despite the challenging year, the company has achieved its revenue synergy targets with an annualized run rate of $200 mln and has raised its target for 2021 to $600 mln reflecting its ability to leverage its deep client relationships with cross-selling opportunities. Moreover, it has managed to onboard new merchants to expand its digital commerce payments processing capabilities which provides an additional growth driver as well as the economic recovery tailwinds as business restrictions start to ease globally.

Furthermore, the company is advancing its core banking and capital markets solutions by enhancing its product portfolio to enable the digital transformation of its financial institution clients. This includes expanding its relationship with major firms such as Goldman Sachs (GS), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) and Union Bankshares (UNB). In addition, to highlight its commitment towards innovative digital solutions, the company is pioneering a cryptocurrency banking solution as an extension of its core digital banking platform to enable banks to offer cryptocurrency services to customers. As the adoption of cryptocurrency and trading activity rises, this provides the company with a unique opportunity in the nascent market as a long-term driver.

Integration of Worldpay Acquisition in Progress with Increased Synergy Targets

The company continued to integrate its Worldpay acquisition despite facing several headwinds from the pandemic in the past year. In 2020, the merchant solutions segment’s organic growth declined by 9% in 2020 as it was impacted by reduced travel and leisure spending but expected to pick up in line with the economic recovery in 2021. In comparison, competitors Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) grew 3% organically while Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) saw a decline of 7.6% for their respective merchant acquiring segments. This implies that FIS may have lost market share in 2020 but still maintains a solid lead in the merchant acquiring space.

Going forward, the company will continue to leverage its technology and leading competitive position to continue winning new merchants while taking advantage of tailwinds from the restart of economies globally. It is also leveraging its technology to seize opportunities from the shift towards digital commerce with recent notable merchant wins. For example, the company has recently expanded its relationship with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to process e-commerce transactions ($5.8 bln in e-commerce sales). Additionally, it has also secured Grubhub (GRUB) ($1.8 bln in sales) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK) ($2.5 bln in revenues) to process their payments. In the longer term, the company expects to expand internationally in emerging markets such as Malaysia where it has obtained a domestic acquiring license as well as South Africa and Nigeria.

Overall, the company has made significant progress with the Worldpay integration efforts and is already ahead of its three-year synergy targets. In 2020, the company achieved $200 mln in revenue synergies as it benefitted from increased cross-selling opportunities and $750 mln in cost synergies. Management is optimistic of achieving its synergy targets and has increased expected revenue synergies by $200 mln to $600 mln in 2021 and further increasing to $700 mln in 2020 from the execution of cross-selling opportunities, bank referral agreements, geographic expansion, ramping volumes and merchant SMB sales initiatives.

Core Banking Steady Growth Buoyed by Expanding Product Portfolio and New Client Wins

Besides merchant acquiring, the company’s core banking businesses remained steady in 2020. Its banking solutions segment revenues grew 3% organically to $5.9 bln while the capital market solutions grew by 2% organically to $2.4 bln. In comparison, market leader Fiserv has solidified its market leadership with a 40% market share.

Source: FedFis

The company remains committed to expanding its portfolio of cutting-edge technologies including contactless and self-service solutions harnessing AI and automation capabilities. In 2020, the company launched over 60 new products such as the Ethos suite of data analytics products and ClearEdge subscription-based core banking solution for financial institutions. We believe this further enhances its value proposition towards its long-standing financial institution partners as the financial sector undergoes a digitalization transformation.

This is evident from its strong momentum of securing new deals with its clients. For example, the company’s new Modern Banking Platform focusing on digital banking offerings have already attracted clients including Goldman Sachs, Union Bank, Bank of Hawaii (BOH) and the Auto Club Group. The new platform is a cloud-based next-gen core with open APIs to enable financial institutions to implement digital orientated solutions which are expected to generate over $100 mln in revenues from 2021. Moreover, the company has also expanded its relationships with capital markets firms including BNP Paribas to enhance its post-trade derivatives clearing platform and Vanguard using its RegTech solutions for outsourced tax reporting.

In other areas of financial management, the has company expanded its relationship with Amazon (AMZN) which the company already provides payments processing as well as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to add its capital markets treasury management system to enhance its cash management operations. In payments processing, Walgreens (WBA) and Reynolds & Reynolds have selected FIS to provide payment processing services as well as additional customer loyalty solutions. Overall, the company’s implementation of its end-to-end solutions are progressing well, and it is transitioning to reoccurring SaaS-based revenue stream which supports its outlook across the core banking and capital markets solutions space.

Pioneering the Cryptocurrency Banking Solutions Market

Unlike other core banking providers, FIS has pioneered a cryptocurrency banking solution for financial institutions to enable their customers to invest in digital currencies via their bank accounts. This marks a contrast from the current practice where consumers and corporations go outside their traditional banking relationships and establish accounts with fintech disruptors which may be unregulated entities to trade digital currencies. The solution is an extension of the FIS Digital One Mobile solution to allow banks to provide a seamless and convenient experience.

That said, the cryptocurrency market remains nascent but could become a tremendous opportunity for FIS and its partners as the adoption of cryptocurrency increases. According to Coin Metrics, the daily trading volume of Bitcoin was $4.3 bln in 2020. This is eclipsed by other major asset classes such as US equity ($446 bln), bonds ($893 bln) and global FX ($1,987 bln). However, Bitcoin volume is seeing explosive growth and is on track to surpass all major asset classes by 2025, representing an annual growth rate of 247%.

The implementation of this new solution is in partnership with fintech startup NYDIG which is a crypto asset management and digital custody company and is backed by prominent investors including Morgan Stanley (MS), New York Life, MassMutual, Soros Fund Management, and FS Investments. Together, FIS and NYDIG will enable banks to offer account holders access to bitcoin securing its first client Quontic Bank, the first FDIC-insured US bank to provide a bitcoin rewards debit card. The main advantage is that it may also attract consumers who rather deal with more secured financial institutions rather than with unregulated entities in cryptocurrency.

Besides that, FIS is also looking into providing card management and processing services for crypto-based consumer cards. It has been selected by CEX.IO, a global cryptocurrency exchange with nearly $90 mln in daily trading volume according to CoinMarketCap. The company will provide a technology platform to support its planned launched of its cryptocurrency debit cards for customers. This ties its traditional debit capabilities to modern cryptocurrency accounts, expanding its existing payment gateway and global acquiring relationship by leveraging its Worldpay acquisition.

Fintech Saturation and Consolidation Risk

The payments market is becoming more competitive as new startups emerge and big tech companies foray into this market. As a result, we anticipate market saturation and ultimately consolidation to eventually become a trend. FIS is similar to Fiserv as a combined core banking solutions provider and merchant acquirer benefitting from its deep existing relationships with financial institutions which it can leverage for cross-selling opportunities. Nonetheless, the company also faces intense competition from emerging processors Square (NYSE:SQ), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) that are growing their scale rapidly. It was reported that FIS previously held talks with Global Payments for a merger but that did not materialise. The merger would make sense to enhance the combined companies scale which would be beneficial as it would solidify its market leadership by growing its market share to over 15% as a combined company from 10% currently.

Payments Platform Transaction Volumes ($ bln) Growth in 2020 % FIS Global 1,700 -9% Fiserv Clover (FISV) 133 33% PayPal (PYPL) 936 32% Square (SQ) 112.2 6% Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) 346.1 29% StoneCo (STNE) 39 62.6% PagSeguro (PAGS) 30 40.7%

Valuation

The company has a 5-year average revenue growth rate of 14.7% while gross and net margins were 34% and 6.9% respectively. In 2020, the company’s revenues grew 21.5% buoyed by the acquisition of Worldpay while organic revenues growth were flat at -1%.

The company continues to have strong free cash flow generation abilities backed by its deep relationship with clients and multi-year contracts providing recurring streams of cash flows. Its 5-year average FCF margin was 6.7% including the acquisition of Worldpay for $33.5 bln.

For the revenue projections, we forecast the merchant solutions segment to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in 2021 based on the payments market growth estimates driven by factors including the rollout of COVID vaccines globally and improving trends and economic indicators. Beyond that, we projected the segment to grow in line with the global payments market at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2025. Moreover, we projected to banking and capital market solutions segments to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% based on the core banking market growth rate driven by increased digitization of banking. Additionally, we factored in the incremental revenue synergy growth based on the company’s targets of $600 mln in 2021 and $700 mln in 2022.

FIS Projections ($ mln) 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Merchant Solutions 3,767 4,095 4,414 4,758 Merchant Solutions Growth % 94.0% 8.7% 7.8% 7.8% Banking Solutions 5,416 5,822 6,259 6,728 Banking Solutions Growth % -3.1% 7.5% 7.5% 7.5% Capital Markets Solutions 2,440 2,623 2,820 3,031 Capital Markets Solutions Growth % 5.3% 7.5% 7.5% 7.5% Others 401 401 401 401 Total Revenues (excluding synergies) 11,825 12,941 13,894 14,919 Synergies 200 600 700 700 Total Revenues 12,025 13,541 14,594 15,619 Growth % 16.3% 12.6% 7.8% 7.0%

The EV/EBITDA average is based on selected competitors in the merchant acquiring and core banking market with an average of 23.62x.

Company EV/EBITDA Global Payments 22.51 Fiserv 19.44 FIS 26.41 Jack Henry 26.13 Average 23.62

Based on a discount rate of 8.5% (company’s WACC), our model shows an upside of 15.5%

Verdict

To summarise, FIS has made significant progress with the integration of its major Worldpay acquisition in 2019. This has significantly expanded its merchant acquiring capabilities as the market leader despite the slowdown in the past year due to the pandemic. Despite that, the company still managed to onboard new merchants with the likes of Walmart, Grubhub and NortonLifeLock to provide digital payments processing services and is expected to see a strong recovery as business restrictions ease globally and the economy jumpstarts again. Moreover, the company is also committed to its core banking and capital markets solution segments by leveraging its existing relationship with major financial institution clients to enable their digital transformation. One of its fascinating innovation relates to cryptocurrency banking solutions as an extension of its digital platforms which could see adoption increase in the future. Overall, we maintained a Buy rating for the company with a price target of $174.47.