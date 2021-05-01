Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

In May 2021, CarMax (NYSE:NYSE:KMX) suffered one of its worst one-month performances for over a decade! Earnings came out on April Fools' day (04/01), and the stock laughed its way up by 10% over the next month.

Nothing too out of the ordinary there as the stock had an EPS beating quarter. But the stock has been sliding down since hitting early May highs of $139, losing close to 20% of its market cap in 2 weeks!

We believe this was kickstarted by the analyst day on May 5th, after the company gave us some insight into their longer term strategy without providing clarity on earnings. The market hates uncertainty, a sentiment echoed by analysts covering the stock who revised current and next quarter EPS estimates down over the last couple weeks.

However, we think the market erred when it discounted the stock more for its uncertainty than appreciated it for its long term optimism. We liked what we heard at their analyst day when we learned that CarMax is well positioned to capture market share as it drives to expand their Used segment aided by foray into the digital realm.

Market Penetration

Much of KMX's top-line growth over the next few years will come from its deepening penetration, and it expects to grow its market share by over 50% (c. 150bps) over the next 5 years.

Once upon a time growth at CarMax was largely a function of store openings, but this responsibility will be increasingly digital going forward.

We highlighted (blue) quarters in which store openings significantly exceeded their trendline. It's clear that store openings have been used in the past to reinvigorate sluggish unit growth. Within 6 months of these "blue" quarters, unit growth average 18% compared to the average semi-annual growth rate of 6.5% (excluding outlier pandemic months).

In the 5 years to 2021, unit growth and price have been pretty well correlated. With current projections, of 2m units by 2025, we can extrapolate an 18% annual return on the KMX stock. Of course, there are many other factors that should go into a valuation, but based on growth alone, we like what KMX has to offer.

Digital and Acquisition Led Growth

Much like its cohort, KMX has been busy developing its online capabilities to allow customers to complete their purchases digitally.

KMX have added a few more KPIs to help track the success of their new initiatives including: the number of online appraisal buys, % of used units sold online, and % of revenue coming from online transactions. We see their move to include more digital focused KPIs as positive and a sign that management is not only committed to the transformation, but that they are also confident that they'll succeed.

So, how far along are they? CarMax is clearly still in the process of evolving its offerings, but they've made great strides over the last 6 months. In December, they rolled out their instant appraisals tool nationwide, and the very next quarter, they announced the acquisition of Edmunds, an automotive research site with a huge following. Edmunds will work with KMX to streamline their digital purchasing and selling capabilities, but the acquisition could mean so much more.

The value of Edmunds can be expressed in terms of lead generation and used car ecosystem penetration.

Potential auto buyers, sellers, window shoppers and looky-loos come to Edmunds to see what's available and research their options. Millions of consumers peruse through Edmunds' site until they find a car and deal that work for them before being connected to the dealer. So KMX's acquisition provides them with a huge amount of usable purchase data for data analysis and lead generation.

Edmunds website has seen c.17m visitors over the last 6 months and the company gets around 500k monthly visitors looking to appraise their vehicles. On the ever important social media side, they have 312k YouTube subscribers and just so you know they are engaged, in the last week alone, they have seen over 400k views on just three videos analysing brands like Ford Maverick, Kia, Honda, Subaru and VW.

The next Edmunds catalyst is their relationship with used auto dealers. Edmunds provides auto dealers with tools such as Inventory listings on their site and Facebook marketplace, communication platform for messaging shoppers, marketing tools to help them close sales, add-ons incl. warranty and roadside assistance. These are exactly the type of ecosystem relationships and services that KMX hopes to exploit within the used car market.

KMX can actually attack the $1trn used car ecosystem in different ways. During their investor day, management specifically mentioned the potential to expand their offering within the ecosystem by leveraging their competitive advantage afforded by their unique nationwide reach.

We expect to see KMX use their large fleet of trucks (380) and 26 strategically located transport hubs to provide logistics and hauling services to wholesale dealers in the near future. We can see that they're serious about this given their plan to add another 100 trucks this year.

They have a huge opportunity within the Used Car market requiring capabilities that they have either acquired recently via strategic acquisitions or developed internally over the last few years.

We this as a key reason to be bullish on KMX as the stock could react incredibly positively to management's eventual inclusion of these plans and projections into guidance.

Risk

The key risk here is that KMX does not achieve the growth in market share from their digital shift and increased offering.

CarMax operates in a fragmented market with plenty of competition. With many of its competitors also ramping up their digital offerings, it may be more difficult for CarMax to make any meaningful gains

Time will tell whether their efforts to increase national market share to 5% will work, but early indications look good.

Our own cursory Google trends analysis reveals that for the first time since late 2017, CarMax peaked CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in terms of search interest. We do not think this is a coincidence as KMX spent heavily on their multimedia marketing campaign last year which helped to drive record levels of traffic. Should they continue with these levels of returns on advertising spend, we can expect market share to keep growing meaningfully.

Valuation

On a multiples basis that incorporates KMX's historical PE along with that of its competitors', the KMX opportunity is almost non-existent with a potential return of 5% (without going above KMX's historical upper quartile F/PE).

However, an EPS that broadly aligns with Street estimates and a slightly above average multiple does not factor in the value from KMX's strategy and acquisitions. Indeed, their true value lies in their longer term growth opportunities derived from market share expansion that is better assessed using a DCF which gives us a value of $150.

Conclusion

Since falling 20% to their recent lows in May, we differ from the market in our optimism for KMX stock.

KMX has a clear line to growth with their target of reaching 5% market share, but the real engine for growth on this auto dealer should come from their increased digital offering and their penetration of the $1tn Used Car ecosystem. That is, if they can fend off the tough competition.

Given the intense competition and lack of certainty, investors with a relatively high risk appetite can consider buying the dip and any continued weakness over the next couple months for a healthy double-digit return.