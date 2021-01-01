lcva2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Austrian integrated oil & gas firm OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY)(OTCPK:OMVJF) have been on a tear over the past eight months, gaining well over 100% in that time as vaccine rollouts boost hopes of a return to normalized demand.

The wider industry has obviously been in a state of flux since the pandemic started in Q1 of last year, especially the European players. The macro environment largely speaks for itself – with plunging commodity prices hurting upstream profitability and the collapse in demand for end products like jet fuel hitting refining margins and volumes downstream.

On top of that, ESG concerns have weighed heavily. That has led the larger players to pledge more investment in renewables capacity at the expense of hydrocarbons. Finally, and connected to previous points, industry-wide financial frameworks have been upended, with dividends slashed and more cash allocated to buybacks only when conditions allow.

On that basis, I broadly like where OMV is at. It is sticking with a progressive dividend policy through the cycle, while its energy transition plans basically allow it to leverage existing operations as the company aims to become more of an integrated chemicals firm.

Business Overview

OMV reports across three segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals & Materials.

In E&P, OMV currently sports production of just under 500 kboe/d, with the portfolio skewed more towards gas (~60%) than liquids. Romania, Russia and offshore Norway make up most of the company's production on a geographic basis. Proved reserves stand at ~1,300 mmboe, good for a reserves life of around seven years at the current rate of production.

(Source: OMV 2021 Investor Presentation)

In Refining & Marketing, the firm owns three refineries in mainland Europe as well as a network of retail stations across Central and Eastern Europe ("CEE"). OMV also owns a 15% stake in ADNOC Refining, the refining arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Total refining capacity stands at circa 500,000 bbl/d. This segment also includes its gas marketing and trading business, as well as the power business, with OMV owning a gas-fired power plant in Romania.

In Chemicals & Materials, OMV is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of petrochemicals and, following the Borealis deal, is now a leading polymer producer too.

A Good Start To 2021

The near-term outlook is obviously still dominated by the COVID recovery. Readers will no doubt observe that the share price gains here coincide with the vaccine rollouts that began after positive trial data in Q4 2020, with that sending oil prices beyond $70/bbl at time of writing.

(Source: OMV 1Q21 Results Presentation)

For OMV, this is obviously lifting its E&P segment despite gas making up ~60% of the production mix. The firm realized an average oil price of around $55/bbl in Q1, up from $46.80/bbl in the year-ago period and $41.60/bbl in Q4 2020. That helped lift segmental normalized EBITDA to €731M in the period, up from €588M in Q1 2020.

The situation is a bit more mixed elsewhere. In Refining & Marketing, Q1 fuel sales were still very weak in Europe due to the lockdowns, clocking in at just 3.3 million tonnes versus almost 4 million tonnes in the year-ago period. The situation should improve there over the rest of 2021, while Q1 profit was also boosted by a large CCS contribution due to the increase in oil prices.

(Source: OMV 1Q21 Results Presentation)

On the flip side, Chemicals & Materials put in good profit numbers, thanks to record high polyolefin margins and the enlarged Borealis stake. All said and done, the upshot was circa €1.7B in operating cash flow in Q1 (excluding working capital changes), a very strong number that sets the stage for a good 2021.

Borealis Deal Signals Chemicals Shift

2020 saw OMV materially increase its stake in chemicals firm Borealis, acquiring an extra 39% (on top of the 36% it already owned) for €3.8B. This basically telegraphs the firm's plans for the energy transition, with OMV seeing continued hydrocarbons use in the chemicals industry even if their use as a fuel ultimately dwindles.

Borealis is a leading polyolefin producer and also produces fertilizers and base chemicals like ethylene, though management intends to offload the fertilizer and nitrogen business as part of a divestment program to pay down the increased debt associated with the deal. The graphic below is from OMV's 2020 annual report and neatly displays the "integrated chemicals company" proposition:

(Source: OMV 2020 Annual Report)

Ultimately, this strikes me as a fairly sensible way for OMV to play the energy transition. Note that management intends to hold production flat (at circa 450-500 kboe/d) in the E&P segment, so its chemicals business will gradually become a larger slice of the profit pie going forward.

On that note, management sees global petrochemicals and polyolefin demand growing at a circa 3% per annum clip over the next decade. Europe is obviously not much of a growth area, but the firm is well placed in faster growing geographies, with JVs in Texas (Baystar) and Abu Dhabi (Borouge) with Total and ADNOC respectively.

(Data Source: Borealis AG Annual Reports)

The fact that Borealis was generally producing a return on capital employed in the low-teens area (pre-COVID) is another good sign here in my view.

Progressive Dividend

OMV shares change hands for around €50 each at time of writing, with the €1.85 per share annual dividend equal to a current yield of 3.7%. Refreshingly given the industry, OMV plans to stick with a semi-progressive dividend policy, aiming to grow it annually but at the very least keep it steady.

In terms of the numbers, the current dividend costs the firm around €600M per annum based on circa 326M shares outstanding. Management is targeting minimum annual operating cash flow of €5B by 2025, but might be sandbagging a bit on that as it should already reach close to this by FY22.

Planned annual CapEx in the €2.5-€3B range post-2021 leaves over €2B in headline free cash flow, but call it ~€1B after the dividend, hybrid bond coupon payments and dividends to minority partners et cetera. That should leave enough for debt reduction – with net debt currently at ~€9B as a result of the Borealis deal – and modest dividend growth going forward.

A planned €2B asset divestment program – incorporating some upstream assets, certain CEE filling stations, Borealis' nitrogen business and OMV's majority stake in Gas Connect Austria – will also support cash flow and deleveraging.

(Source: OMV 1Q21 Results Presentation)

All said and done, the shares strike me as broadly fair value right now, and possibly still a tad on the cheap side. I know that sounds odd given the 100%-plus gain, but the share price performance really reflects how beaten up the stock was last year, with OMV essentially trading on a forward PE of 4 at its low point. A 3.7% dividend yield and a shot at mid-single-digit annual dividend growth look much more realistic from a valuation perspective, and is not unattractive given the low interest rate environment.