Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is a China-based financial technology company with a diversified offering across wealth management, consumer credit solutions, and insurance products. While the company has faced a rocky growth trajectory in recent years including disruptions from the COVID pandemic in 2020, Yiren just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by a surge of customers adding momentum to its lending business and digital platform. Indeed, we believe this quarter represented a turning point for the company which sets up a more positive long-term outlook with higher earnings. Yiren is well-positioned to capture significant growth opportunities by catering to an underserved "mass affluent" segment of Chinese consumers and small-business seeking online financial services. We are bullish on YRD which trades at an attractive valuation and is expected to gain operating and financial momentum.

YRD Financials Recap

Yiren Digital reported its Q1 results on June 9th with a net income of RMB 181.2 million, or approximately $27.7 million, representing earnings per American Depositary Shares "ADS" of $0.3270. Revenue of RMB 1.1 billion or $168 million was up 7.5% y/y which included a shift in reportable segments following a 2020 internal restructuring to streamline the business. In essence, the company has shifted to focus on a personal financial management platform while moving away from institutional or commercial lending activities. The adjusted EBITDA margin at 22.9% in the quarter climbed from 2.9% in Q1 2020 defined by the pandemic that period while also above the 17.3% result in 2019 pre-pandemic.

Operationally, this was a strong quarter with loan originations totaling RMB 4.93 billion, up 168% y/y driven by 346,000 borrowers compared to 115,000in Q1 2020. The revenue generated from the overall credit business reached RMB 836.2 million or $127.6 million, up 37.6% y/y, and now represents approximately 76% of total revenues. For reference, the business here includes everything from traditional consumer loans, auto financing, revolving lines of credit, along with e-commerce installment payment options. Favorably, the net-charge off rate and the level of delinquencies have trended lower with loans in default past 60 days at 0.5% from 1% in 2019.

In the wealth management segment through the "Yiren Wealth" brand has also gained momentum. The company now counts on over 307,000 investors, up 32% from the last quarter. Management notes that a referral program has helped to boost the number of users. Yiren has been investing in technology and utilizing a hybrid model that includes artificial intelligence tools in conjunction with remote financial advisors.

The company sees significant opportunities to expand its product offerings. On that point, there is also an update on an upcoming online trading platform expected to launch in the coming months. From the conference call:

Last but not least, our digital stock brokerage platform is set for launch in the second quarter, which will offer offshore stock brokerage and financial services to retail investors, bringing additional synergies to our wealth management business. We note an ongoing trend of household assets in China increasingly being shifted from deposits to money market funds and equity assets, including stocks and futures, giving them more attractive yield.

Yiren Digital maintains a rock-solid balance sheet ending the quarter with $361 million in cash and equivalents against $122 million in secured debt. There is an expectation that cash flows and earnings will climb higher going forward adding to the strong liquidity profile.

YRD Management Guidance

In terms of guidance, management is only offering targets related to sales of wealth management products between RMB 20 - 30 billion which is a gross measure beyond net revenues. The midpoint target represents an increase of 58% y/y compared to sales of RMB 15.8 million in 2020. The guidance for total loan originations between RMB 20 - 25 billion is even more impressive representing an increase of 425% at the midpoint compared to $4.2 billion in 2020 which reflects the pivot towards consumer credit along with the recovery from pandemic disruptions last year.

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for revenue to reach $968 million which is in line with management guidance as it relates to the net sales impact. The result is that the estimate for EPS at $1.13 reverses a loss of $1.18 in 2020. Looking ahead, there is an expectation for growth to continue through 2022 with EPS climbing towards $1.39 next year. We believe these estimates could prove to be conservative setting up the company to outperform as part of our bullish thesis for the stock.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The attraction of Yiren Digital is the company's exposure to the personal finance industry in China which continues to be in a high-growth phase as an emerging market and developing country. From a high-level perspective, the context here is that the Chinese economy continues to lead the world with GDP growth rates above 5% per year expected through the next decade. This means that there are potentially hundreds of millions of consumers entering the middle class seeking these types of financial products and services including wealth management tools with consumer financing options.

Yiren shares data that the consumer finance market in China is expected to expand at a 15% compound annual growth rate through 2024, nearly doubling the level from 2019. Personal assets allocated towards investment products are also set to climb from 26% to 37% by 2024. Management explains that consumers are attracted to higher yield potential in stocks and fund products compared to traditional money market savings account. The strategy is for the Yiren Wealth brand to represent a one-stop digital solution for the "mass-affluent" segment across all types of financial products including insurance planning. The addition of a brokerage and trading platform this year should add to growth while leveraging cross-selling opportunities.

We are encouraged by the Q1 results from Yiren and particularly bullish considering its apparent value relative to a group of Chinse fintech peers. Lufax Holding (LU) is likely the most directly comparable peer as the company also offers a combination of consumer lending services and wealth management products. There is also 360 Jiayin Group Inc (JFIN) which offers personal loans online in China. We also include Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) which is more of an online trading and brokerage platform which is a segment that Yiren is set to enter.

From the chart below, YRD trading at a forward P/E multiple of 5x is a discount compared to 6x for JFIN, 12x for LU, and 67x for TIGR which is currently commanding a high premium. We believe Yiren's Q1 results were strong enough that the company deserves a higher multiple to converge with this group.

While each company is different and focuses on varying segments, it's an overall dynamic industry in the country with both large and small players. The bullish case for YRD is that the company can continue to generate strong operating and financial momentum as it consolidates its market position capturing a larger slice of the personal-finance segment in China. Shares appear attractively priced supported by overall solid fundamentals and a strong balance sheet.

Final Thoughts

We rate shares of YRD as a buy with a price target of $8.00 for the year ahead representing an 8x forward earnings multiple on the consensus 2021 EPS. While the stock likely has more upside long-term, we'd like to see a confirmation of the trends in the upcoming quarters with the level of loan originations and number of investors on the platform as important monitoring points.

The risk here comes down to headwinds against financial market volatility. Chinese stocks have been under pressure this year and renewed weakness could send shares of YRD lower from more bearish sentiment. To that point, weaker financial market activity globally would also limit the growth of the wealth management segment for the company. YRD is exposed to both economic conditions in China along with credit trends and potential regulatory changes.