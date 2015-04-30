Fed Holds On Rates, But Projects 2 Rate Hikes By End Of 2023

TD Wealth
  • Fed holds steady on rates but forecasts two rate hikes by end of 2023.
  • Fed boosts inflation and GDP outlook in 2021.
  • Colbourne: U.S. dollar weak trade has run its course amid the Fed's more hawkish stance.

The U.S. Fed keeps its key interest rate on hold near zero, but signals two interest rate increases by late 2023. Anthony Okolie speaks with Scott Colbourne, Managing Director, TD Asset Management, about the Fed’s policy shift and implications for markets.

