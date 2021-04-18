Don't be so sure that world is wind till you've checked it out/iStock via Getty Images

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NYSE:NTR) is an agricultural company that sells several fertilizer products including potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate, making it the largest crop nutrient company in the world. It also is the largest agriculture retailer in the United States and Australia, selling crop protection products, seeds, and other merchandise at ~2,000 locations in the U.S., Canada, South America, and Australia.

While bears point to the sudden recent departure of the CEO as a red flag, the cyclical nature of the cash flows as a contributor to valuation uncertainty, and unpredictable government interventions around the world as a risk factor, the bull case rests on the fact that NTR:

has a solid investment grade balance sheet that enables it to weather cycles and make opportunistic investments.

possesses significant cost and scale competitive advantages.

is currently riding strong fertilizer pricing momentum.

offers attractive dividend growth potential.

In this article, we will weigh the bullish case against the bear case to give investors a better picture of the risk-reward inherent in this investment. Ultimately, the decision is up to you. We research; you decide.

The Bull Case

1) Solid Balance Sheet

NTR earns a solid BBB credit rating from S&P and an equivalent rating from Moody's, both of which give it a Stable outlook as well. Given that they have a 7.4x EBITDA/Interest Expense ratio and a 2.8x Net Debt/EBITDA ratio, the company only possesses a moderate amount of leverage and has a very low risk of financial distress. This financial strength is aided by their diverse source of earnings, which helps to stabilize their earnings returns relative to their more concentrated peers.

In addition to safety, their liquid balance sheet with nearly $1.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents gives them significant flexibility to make opportunistic acquisitions and/or repurchase shares as market conditions warrant and thereby create shareholder value.

2) Significant Competitive Advantages

The company also has a competitively advantaged position in its businesses. NTR has broad and large-scale integrated exposure across the agriculture value chain that enables them to improve utilization rates and supply chain efficiencies in a way such that the value of their overall business is meaningfully greater than the sum of its parts.

In addition to its economies of scale, the company benefits from cost advantages at many of its high quality fertilizer assets, that enable it to remain profitable even at the bottom of price cycles.

The company is also leveraging its leading position in the agricultural retail market to grow a user-friendly online retail platform as well as strengthening its exclusive private-label brands to drive and retain traffic in its stores and on its website.

Finally, NTR is making a foray into the rapidly growing data and analytics field by offering a digital application that leverages farmer data to optimize crop production. This will add value for customers, increase retail sales (as the ability to purchase product is easily accessible on the app), and boost switching costs as farmers will be less likely to switch to an alternative provider given that their field data will already be input into this app.

3) Strong Fertilizer Pricing Momentum

NTR is also riding strong upside in fertilizer pricing. As rising inflation combines with strong growth in the global population and developing economies, the demand for high quality food will only increase. Meanwhile, the amount of productive farmland is not keeping pace. As a result, the need to increase yields with effective fertilizers is more important than ever.

Already, the dynamics of the industry are improving, as peers are announcing increases in their Potash pricing and agriculture production is expected to rise as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.

At the same time, NTR is transitioning production towards lower cost assets, which should combine with rising prices to generate significant margin and profitability gains.

As a result, NTR enjoyed robust 16% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth in 2020 despite the disruptions from COVID-19 and we expect more of the same in 2021.

4) Attractive Dividend Growth Potential

Since 2018, NTR has pursued an aggressive course of returning capital to shareholders by raising their dividend by 15% and repurchasing 12% of their outstanding shares.

Moving forward, they plan to continue buying back shares hand-over-fist. During their most recent earnings call, management signaled its bullishness on the company's future by hiking the dividend and announcing a buyback program where they can repurchase up to 5% of their outstanding shares over the next year.

This year, they expect to have $1.1 billion in surplus cash flow whereby they can repurchase shares opportunistically and/or pursue other opportunities to continue to growth business and create value for shareholders.

With a solid balance sheet, plenty of dividend coverage, improving margins, competitive advantages, a stable retail business, strong pricing momentum behind fertilizer prices, and buying back its shares hand-over-fist, NTR looks poised to continue growing its dividend for years to come.

The Bear Case

1) Sudden Recent Departure Of CEO

Just a few days ago (April 18th, 2021), NTR announced that May Schmidt would be replacing Chuck Magro. While it is not unusual for companies to replace CEOs, what made this one a bit unusual was that it was "effective immediately" and that Mr. Magro would be leaving his board position as well immediately to "pursue new opportunities."

The market is clearly not overjoyed and perhaps a bit nervous at this development, as shares fell meaningfully in the next few days after this news broke:

2) Cyclical Cash Flows

Fertilizer prices have proven to be volatile and they make up nearly half of NTR's cash flows. Furthermore, there are numerous inputs that impact these prices, such as extensive government intervention on global supply, weather patterns, crop pricing, and new supply coming online/offline in large chunks as production assets are built or closed.

This means that it can be very difficult for NTR to project cashflows from its food nutrition production business out over any meaningful timeline and in turn makes it quite difficult to value the business.

Why The Bull Case Holds Sway

First, Mayo Schmidt has a history not only in the sector and with NTR (as its former Chairman), but also has a track record of making great deals that have created shareholder value. In fact, some analysts this may mean that the company is more likely to continue engaging in value-add acquisitions moving forward, such as increasing its pace of roll-up acquisitions of smaller agriculture retailers or even potentially acquiring a larger competitor and/or selling off a portion of the business.

Second, NTR's retail business is growing and expected to continue growing as a percentage of earnings. Given that it is not a cyclical business and that its cash flows already cover the dividend, NTR is better positioned than some think to weather future volatility in fertilizer prices.

Third, NTR's nitrogen business is closely tied to natural gas prices as it is the largest cost component of nitrogen production. As a result, the lower natural gas prices go, the greater NTR's nitrogen margins become (all else constant). Given that we already have significant long natural gas exposure in our portfolio via Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), ATCO (OTCPK:ACLLF), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Atmos Energy (ATO), Vistra Corp. (VST), and FirstEnergy (FE), having a business that benefits from declining natural gas prices provides a nice hedge in our portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

NTR is not a low risk investment, but its strong balance sheet, competitively advantaged and diversified business positioning, and attractive dividend growth potential keep risks from being high. We like the diversified exposure NTR provides to the agriculture value chain and the dividend combined with buybacks and growth potential could make it a good addition to a dividend growth portfolio.