marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

CareCloud (MTBC) is a provider of cloud-based software and related services for health care practices and systems offering support for electronic health records, health and practice analytics, practice management (including billing), telehealth, and various complementary and related functions. The company developed from its origins as a medical billing and transcription provider through the acquisition of the original CareCloud business and other firms, thus the company’s apparently unrelated ticker symbol originating from its original name Medical Transcription Billing Corporation.

In this note, however, we’re focusing on the company’s single series of exchange traded preferred stock – the CareCloud Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (NASDAQ:MTBCP). The current yield of 9.6% appears attractive on the surface but carries significant redemption risk given the current premium over the redemption price and the fact that the preferred shares are currently redeemable. The company’s finances likely preclude a full redemption in the near future but even if the shares remain outstanding longer term the effective yield to redemption remains quite moderate given the other risks inherent in the business.

Preferred Shares

The acquisition of CareCloud (among others) was funded in part through the issuance of shares of the company’s preferred stock. CareCloud Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred is, as the name implies, a series of cumulative preferred stock providing a fixed dividend yield of 11.0%, or $2.75 per annum, based on the liquidation preference and redemption value of $25.00 per preferred share. The dividend is qualified for eligible individual shareholders in the United States. The preferred shares are redeemable at the company’s option at the redemption price on or after November 4, 2020, making the shares currently redeemable.

The company’s preferred stock is somewhat different from more traditional corporate preferred shares in that preferred dividends are paid monthly rather than quarterly and the preferred shares are actually issuable as part of the company’s equity incentive compensation plans. In fact, approximately 300,000 preferred shares are available for issuance through stock grants in addition to grants of the company’s common stock.

Financial Position

CareCloud’s financial position is not the strongest for a preferred stock issuer but nonetheless should be sufficient to meet the preferred stock dividend obligations despite ongoing losses. Revenues have grown at a decent clip over the last several years (in part due to the acquisitions) although operating expenses have generally grown apace limiting the company’s ability to generate a profit. CareCloud’s cash flows, an important consideration when evaluating preferred shares, have similarly been limited and variable but after eliminating working capital effects are not significantly short of that required to reasonably sustain the annual dividend without incurring debt or issuing equity. The ongoing growth in revenues, assuming the company can eventually leverage these revenues into profitability, further supports the ability to meet future dividend commitments. Finally, the company has essentially no long-term debt and an undrawn credit line which adds financial flexibility.

However, it’s notable just how expensive the preferred stock is for the company. Preferred stock dividends approached $14 million in 2020, more than 10% of the company’s present market capitalization, and will likely exceed $15 million for 2021 as the company continues to issue additional shares of the preferred stock. The financial limitations of the company, discussed briefly below, make redemption in the near future unlikely but it’s difficult to justify continuing to leave the preferred stock outstanding over the intermediate to long term given the 11% cost of capital.

Undue Risk and Minimal Reward

In this context the current yield at the present market quotation of 9.6% appears attractive on the surface but much less so given that the shares are currently redeemable at $25.00 per preferred share, far below the current quotation around $28.75. The company has specifically referenced that the preferred stock is currently redeemable in its recent earnings conference calls and also fielded questions about the preferred due to the high cost to the company.

CareCloud’s ongoing growth and rather thin cash flows after ongoing investments, though, may well be the primary driver for the current quotation by effectively precluding (or at least reducing) the potential for redemption in the near future. The company has stated that the preferred shares have remained outstanding in part due to the company’s unwillingness to issue common equity at which it considers a discounted valuation to redeem the preferred shares. It’s not entirely clear what the company would consider a reasonable common stock valuation in this regard but even though the pandemic year was actually quite good for the company’s stock valuation an offering doesn’t appear imminent. The company has also shown little interest in issuing debt to redeem the preferred shares though this could also prove challenging – at 5.5 million preferred shares outstanding at the end of the first quarter of 2021, a redemption would cost $137.5 million, more than the company’s balance sheet equity and market capitalization. Obviously, an equity offering would also be exceptionally dilutive given that preferred stock represents all of the company’s capitalization.

Still, we consider the preferred shares unattractive. The current quotation would require the preferred shares to remain outstanding for more than a year – slightly more than 16 months to be precise – for holders to break even at redemption without accounting for reinvestment of dividends. In the event the shares remained outstanding for three years, over which time the company would pay some $45 million in preferred stock dividends versus annual revenues of $120 million or so, the compound annual return would still only be in the low single digits and less than that available on far more secure preferred shares with less redemption risk. A four year time horizon – or more – would be necessary to earn a reasonable risk adjusted return through redemption, a rather unlikely period of time for the preferred to remain outstanding if the company continues to grow at its recent pace.

Conclusion

The current market quotation of the company’s preferred shares represents a significant premium over the redemption price. This is particularly the case given a redemption could theoretically occur at virtually any time although the company’s financial position and the magnitude of the preferred stock outstanding relative to the size of the company likely preclude any near term redemption. The low potential yield to redemption under these conditions, even assuming the preferred shares remain outstanding for at least a few years, doesn’t appear to compensate for the related business risk inherent in a growing but still unprofitable software company particularly relative to other options in the market. Ultimately, an investment in this preferred at current prices represents an unwarranted willingness to play with fire.