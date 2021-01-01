GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had one of the more unlucky acquisition timings in modern history. Now a badly needed recovery of commodity prices may bail the company out of what would have surely been a debt bind had the coronavirus challenges led to longer economic challenges.

The company has much improved financial results thanks to a solid commodity price rally and management just sold another property for roughly $500 million in cash. Continued better financial results and a deleveraged strategy are "just what the doctor ordered."

Note that the first quarter operating cash flow before working capital changes increased dramatically from every single quarter in 2020. The working capital changes were unfavorable because many companies tighten up the cash controls during challenges like the coronavirus demand destruction. Bills tend to be paid when absolutely necessary and cash is hoarded until the crisis passes.

The fact that management allowed working capital to grow as much as it did in one quarter is a sign that management sees better times ahead. There is now less of a need to keep a cash balance and watch cash as closely as during a downturn. Therefore, business payables can be paid faster and other needs met. Generally, activity increases during a recovery and this also points to the need for growing working capital.

The operating cash flow before working capital (which is non-GAAP and for the record that needs to become GAAP and part of the cash flow statement) is really the cash that the business generated for the month from ongoing operations. The sharp increase is to be expected due to the rise of commodity prices.

Occidental is one of the best operators in the industry and it knows the Permian better than just about any operator. Occidental is probably the largest Permian operator as well as one of the longest Permian history. Anadarko had at best a mixed record as an operator. I would therefore expect the Anadarko properties to be more profitable in this recovery with Occidental operating them than when Anadarko was the operator before the acquisition.

Occidental has executed a surprising number of deleveraging transactions despite the challenges of fiscal year 2020. Hopefully with things returning to normal, the company can execute a few more. Management is determined to execute the deleveraging strategy despite presence of a buyers market. Unfortunately, when things like the coronavirus demand destruction happen, the debt has to be paid regardless. Shareholders are going to find out just how good a deal that acquisition was as a result of the deleveraging strategy and what happens after that.

Fiscal year 2020 saw a year with materially less cash flow than expected. That may mean that the company will have to expand its divestiture program a little bit to further the balance sheet strengthening strategy. The other possibility would be to delay the restoration of the company dividend.

Occidental had a very reasonable strategy to acquire Anadarko and then sell the unneeded parts to restore the balance sheet and key ratios when the OPEC pricing war followed by the coronavirus demand destruction "threw a monkey wrench" into the plan. Timing can materially increase the costs (and profits) of an acquisition when borrowing and preferred stock is involved. So we will have to see the outcome of this when Occidental management digs itself out of the debt and preferred stock. I still think all that unexplored acreage will make this worthwhile. But the company really cannot afford another fiscal year 2020 for a while. With just about every aspect of Occidental, the leverage will be a main and, unfortunately, repeating consideration. That leverage literally gets in the way of "everything" it seems.

Unlike the super majors, Occidental really has no presence in the refining business. Instead the main diversification has been into the chemical business. Now, typically the chemical business and the oil business both vary with the economic cycles. However, the oil and gas cycle does not always correspond to the economic cycles of the United States (for example). So, there is some protection against the oil and gas pricing cycles by diversifying into the chemical industry.

The chemical industry also has the opportunity to specialize with proprietary products that provide extra margin and some income protection. The oil and gas upstream industry is largely a commodity driven business.

The division is not that large compared to the main business of the company. But it tends to be very profitable. So it does successfully compete for capital with other businesses of the company. Growth of this division tends to be lumpy because the plants built are large compared to the overall business.

The PVC demand shown above is a beneficiary of the green revolution. As demands for more environmentally favorable products expand, that expansion leads to a demand for more plastic products. So even though this company is an oil and gas company, at least part of the company benefits from the green revolution through the demand for plastic. Any company that can benefit from PVC can also benefit from other types of plastic that are part of the green revolution.

Occidental has one of the largest lease positions in North America of any company. The Permian position of the company has no equals. In the Permian, the company operates both an EOR division as well as an unconventional division. That EOR division, despite the older wells, has long been known for its low costs despite being a secondary recovery type operation (example would be waterflood). That division also has a low decline rate.

Management makes use of the excellent acreage by drilling some of the best wells. Despite the large size of the company, the increasing profitability of the Permian and other unconventional operations could well improve the balance sheet of the company during the current industry upcycle.

Occidental does have exposure to government land. But the concerns there are overblown. Any company with the amount of acreage shown above can easily work around whatever roadblocks the government places in the way of the company. Furthermore, the initial freeze period is now over and most reports are that the government is honoring the leases already sold.

Now, the government may decide not to lease more land in the future. However, there is plenty of land to keep this company busy for a very long time. There are also a lot of private prospects on the market as well should the need ever arise.

The Future

Had any of us known that 2020 would bring the OPEC pricing war followed by the coronavirus demand destruction, there is an excellent chance that Anadarko would never have been acquired by anyone because better acquisition pricing was guaranteed to follow.

Instead, Occidental's rather reasonable execution of a plan to deleverage was suddenly interrupted by very low commodity pricing and the absence of buyers. Other companies such as Cenovus Energy (CVE) had executed the same strategy in the past successfully. So the strategy itself was not a problem. Rather it was some very unlucky timing where no one saw the future challenges.

One of the things about "bargain" acquisitions is that they have to still be bargains when bad things happen. This company literally was hit with a series of "bad" uncontrollable events well beyond any reasonable assumptions. But when you are in business with an investment grade rating (at the time before the acquisition), then one of the abilities assumed is the ability to "straighten yourself out" when the "storm hits". Obviously as shareholders we are going to find out just what kind of bargain this really will turn out to be.

Now, Occidental has a good chance to resume its original strategy. Management can also hedge its position if pricing remains strong long enough. Large acquisitions are often risky due to the sheer logistics of the acquisition. But the advantages of Occidental operating the Anadarko properties (instead of Anadarko) appear to be a large consideration still in favor of the acquisition.

It usually takes a few years to see how the acquisition works out. The fiscal year 2020 nearly guaranteed that this acquisition got off to a very rough start. Now let's see if the bargain was good enough to withstand the 2020 mess. In the meantime, this risky security stands a pretty good chance of reclaiming its former balance sheet and former pricing.