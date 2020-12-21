This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of some healthcare ETFs, whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.
The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.
I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).
I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.
I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for healthcare providers in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in this industry.
The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).
The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.
The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.
|
VS
|
QS
|
EY
|
SY
|
FY
|
ROE
|
GM
|
EYh
|
SYh
|
FYh
|
ROEh
|
GMh
|
RetM
|
RetY
|
HC Equipment
|
-51.11
|
8.08
|
0.0168
|
0.1497
|
0.0186
|
15.76
|
65.84
|
0.0363
|
0.3037
|
0.0364
|
14.29
|
62.20
|
7.19%
|
46.02%
|
HC Providers
|
6.57
|
-1.46
|
0.0611
|
1.1232
|
0.0861
|
18.10
|
20.55
|
0.0538
|
1.5551
|
0.0643
|
16.09
|
24.31
|
3.58%
|
53.85%
|
Pharma & Biotech
|
-23.95
|
17.83
|
0.0262
|
0.1775
|
0.0349
|
25.93
|
81.38
|
0.0401
|
0.2728
|
0.0357
|
19.34
|
80.12
|
8.28%
|
20.88%
|
Life Science Tools
|
-42.19
|
-2.55
|
0.0187
|
0.1382
|
0.0240
|
14.60
|
55.64
|
0.0319
|
0.3154
|
0.0338
|
15.36
|
55.73
|
10.00%
|
76.81%
The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
Since last month, value and quality scores are steady: the largest variation is about two points.
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
The next chart plots momentum data.
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
The most attractive industry in the sector is healthcare providers: it is slightly undervalued relative to 11-year averages and close to the quality baseline. Pharma/biotech is moderately overvalued relative to the historical baseline (by about 24%). It may be partly justified by a good quality score. Life science tools and healthcare equipment are overvalued by more than 40% in my metrics and quality scores are close to the baseline.
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) has been following the Dow Jones U.S. Select Health Care Providers Index since 05/01/2006. It has a total expense ratio of 0.42%, which is significantly higher than other passive index ETFs in healthcare like XLV (0.12%).
As of writing, the fund holds 59 stocks and is concentrated in a few names. The next table shows the top 10 holdings with their weights, basic valuation ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is about 74%.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight%
|
P/E ttm
|
P/E fwd
|
P/Sales
|
P/FCF
|
Yield
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc
|
23.69
|
22.75
|
21.55
|
1.46
|
20.88
|
1.45
|
CVS Health Corp
|
12.74
|
15.21
|
11.16
|
0.42
|
10.96
|
2.34
|
Cigna Corp
|
9.57
|
10.30
|
11.72
|
0.52
|
10.34
|
1.67
|
Anthem Inc
|
4.78
|
20.60
|
15.24
|
0.77
|
11.03
|
1.17
|
Centene Corp
|
4.7
|
16.73
|
13.38
|
0.36
|
8.41
|
0.00
|
HCA Healthcare Inc
|
4.68
|
15.66
|
14.95
|
1.37
|
10.22
|
0.92
|
Humana Inc.
|
4.36
|
15.10
|
19.67
|
0.70
|
18.76
|
0.66
|
Laboratory Corp of America
|
3.82
|
9.68
|
11.77
|
1.67
|
9.44
|
0.00
|
Teladoc Health Inc
|
2.97
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
16.97
|
N/A
|
0.00
|
Quest Diagnostics Inc
|
2.57
|
9.74
|
11.51
|
1.67
|
9.79
|
1.93
IHF has beaten the sector ETF XLV by 86 bps in annualized return since inception. However, it shows a much higher risk in drawdown and volatility. The risk-adjusted performance measured by Sharpe ratio is significantly inferior (see next table).
|
Total return
|
Annualized return
|
Max Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
IHF
|
492.03%
|
12.49%
|
-58.82%
|
0.68
|
18.96%
|
XLV
|
427.30%
|
11.63%
|
-39.17%
|
0.8
|
13.90%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
In summary, IHF is a good product for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure to healthcare providers. Almost three quarters of the portfolio value is concentrated in the top 10 holdings. It has slightly outperformed XLV since inception, but management fees and risk metrics are significantly higher than for the broad healthcare sector ETF.
I use the first table to calculate value and quality Scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a large pharma/biotech company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0262 (or price/earnings below 38.17) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.
|
Quidel Corp
|
Innoviva Inc
|
Molina Healthcare Inc.
|
Laboratory Corp of America Holdings
|
Hologic Inc
|
Select Medical Holdings Corp
|
PerkinElmer Inc.
|
Meridian Bioscience Inc
|
Cardinal Health Inc
|
Hanger Inc
It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
