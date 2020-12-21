IHF: Healthcare Dashboard For June

Summary

  • A dashboard with metrics in healthcare industries.
  • Value and quality scores, and their evolution since last month.
  • Focus on IHF.
  • A list of cheap stocks.
Personas entrando y saliendo del hospital
andresr/E+ via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of some healthcare ETFs, whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for healthcare providers in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in this industry.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS

QS

EY

SY

FY

ROE

GM

EYh

SYh

FYh

ROEh

GMh

RetM

RetY

HC Equipment

-51.11

8.08

0.0168

0.1497

0.0186

15.76

65.84

0.0363

0.3037

0.0364

14.29

62.20

7.19%

46.02%

HC Providers

6.57

-1.46

0.0611

1.1232

0.0861

18.10

20.55

0.0538

1.5551

0.0643

16.09

24.31

3.58%

53.85%

Pharma & Biotech

-23.95

17.83

0.0262

0.1775

0.0349

25.93

81.38

0.0401

0.2728

0.0357

19.34

80.12

8.28%

20.88%

Life Science Tools

-42.19

-2.55

0.0187

0.1382

0.0240

14.60

55.64

0.0319

0.3154

0.0338

15.36

55.73

10.00%

76.81%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution Since Last Month

Since last month, value and quality scores are steady: the largest variation is about two points.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

The most attractive industry in the sector is healthcare providers: it is slightly undervalued relative to 11-year averages and close to the quality baseline. Pharma/biotech is moderately overvalued relative to the historical baseline (by about 24%). It may be partly justified by a good quality score. Life science tools and healthcare equipment are overvalued by more than 40% in my metrics and quality scores are close to the baseline.

Focus on IHF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) has been following the Dow Jones U.S. Select Health Care Providers Index since 05/01/2006. It has a total expense ratio of 0.42%, which is significantly higher than other passive index ETFs in healthcare like XLV (0.12%).

As of writing, the fund holds 59 stocks and is concentrated in a few names. The next table shows the top 10 holdings with their weights, basic valuation ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is about 74%.

Ticker

Name

Weight%

P/E ttm

P/E fwd

P/Sales

P/FCF

Yield

UNH

UnitedHealth Group Inc

23.69

22.75

21.55

1.46

20.88

1.45

CVS

CVS Health Corp

12.74

15.21

11.16

0.42

10.96

2.34

CI

Cigna Corp

9.57

10.30

11.72

0.52

10.34

1.67

ANTM

Anthem Inc

4.78

20.60

15.24

0.77

11.03

1.17

CNC

Centene Corp

4.7

16.73

13.38

0.36

8.41

0.00

HCA

HCA Healthcare Inc

4.68

15.66

14.95

1.37

10.22

0.92

HUM

Humana Inc.

4.36

15.10

19.67

0.70

18.76

0.66

LH

Laboratory Corp of America

3.82

9.68

11.77

1.67

9.44

0.00

TDOC

Teladoc Health Inc

2.97

N/A

N/A

16.97

N/A

0.00

DGX

Quest Diagnostics Inc

2.57

9.74

11.51

1.67

9.79

1.93

IHF has beaten the sector ETF XLV by 86 bps in annualized return since inception. However, it shows a much higher risk in drawdown and volatility. The risk-adjusted performance measured by Sharpe ratio is significantly inferior (see next table).

Total return

Annualized return

Max Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

IHF

492.03%

12.49%

-58.82%

0.68

18.96%

XLV

427.30%

11.63%

-39.17%

0.8

13.90%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, IHF is a good product for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure to healthcare providers. Almost three quarters of the portfolio value is concentrated in the top 10 holdings. It has slightly outperformed XLV since inception, but management fees and risk metrics are significantly higher than for the broad healthcare sector ETF.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality Scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a large pharma/biotech company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0262 (or price/earnings below 38.17) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

QDEL

Quidel Corp

INVA

Innoviva Inc

MOH

Molina Healthcare Inc.

LH

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

HOLX

Hologic Inc

SEM

Select Medical Holdings Corp

PKI

PerkinElmer Inc.

VIVO

Meridian Bioscience Inc

CAH

Cardinal Health Inc

HNGR

Hanger Inc

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.

Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

