This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of some healthcare ETFs, whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for healthcare providers in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in this industry.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY HC Equipment -51.11 8.08 0.0168 0.1497 0.0186 15.76 65.84 0.0363 0.3037 0.0364 14.29 62.20 7.19% 46.02% HC Providers 6.57 -1.46 0.0611 1.1232 0.0861 18.10 20.55 0.0538 1.5551 0.0643 16.09 24.31 3.58% 53.85% Pharma & Biotech -23.95 17.83 0.0262 0.1775 0.0349 25.93 81.38 0.0401 0.2728 0.0357 19.34 80.12 8.28% 20.88% Life Science Tools -42.19 -2.55 0.0187 0.1382 0.0240 14.60 55.64 0.0319 0.3154 0.0338 15.36 55.73 10.00% 76.81%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution Since Last Month

Since last month, value and quality scores are steady: the largest variation is about two points.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

The most attractive industry in the sector is healthcare providers: it is slightly undervalued relative to 11-year averages and close to the quality baseline. Pharma/biotech is moderately overvalued relative to the historical baseline (by about 24%). It may be partly justified by a good quality score. Life science tools and healthcare equipment are overvalued by more than 40% in my metrics and quality scores are close to the baseline.

Focus on IHF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) has been following the Dow Jones U.S. Select Health Care Providers Index since 05/01/2006. It has a total expense ratio of 0.42%, which is significantly higher than other passive index ETFs in healthcare like XLV (0.12%).

As of writing, the fund holds 59 stocks and is concentrated in a few names. The next table shows the top 10 holdings with their weights, basic valuation ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is about 74%.

Ticker Name Weight% P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/FCF Yield UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc 23.69 22.75 21.55 1.46 20.88 1.45 CVS CVS Health Corp 12.74 15.21 11.16 0.42 10.96 2.34 CI Cigna Corp 9.57 10.30 11.72 0.52 10.34 1.67 ANTM Anthem Inc 4.78 20.60 15.24 0.77 11.03 1.17 CNC Centene Corp 4.7 16.73 13.38 0.36 8.41 0.00 HCA HCA Healthcare Inc 4.68 15.66 14.95 1.37 10.22 0.92 HUM Humana Inc. 4.36 15.10 19.67 0.70 18.76 0.66 LH Laboratory Corp of America 3.82 9.68 11.77 1.67 9.44 0.00 TDOC Teladoc Health Inc 2.97 N/A N/A 16.97 N/A 0.00 DGX Quest Diagnostics Inc 2.57 9.74 11.51 1.67 9.79 1.93

IHF has beaten the sector ETF XLV by 86 bps in annualized return since inception. However, it shows a much higher risk in drawdown and volatility. The risk-adjusted performance measured by Sharpe ratio is significantly inferior (see next table).

Total return Annualized return Max Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility IHF 492.03% 12.49% -58.82% 0.68 18.96% XLV 427.30% 11.63% -39.17% 0.8 13.90%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, IHF is a good product for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure to healthcare providers. Almost three quarters of the portfolio value is concentrated in the top 10 holdings. It has slightly outperformed XLV since inception, but management fees and risk metrics are significantly higher than for the broad healthcare sector ETF.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality Scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a large pharma/biotech company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0262 (or price/earnings below 38.17) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

QDEL Quidel Corp INVA Innoviva Inc MOH Molina Healthcare Inc. LH Laboratory Corp of America Holdings HOLX Hologic Inc SEM Select Medical Holdings Corp PKI PerkinElmer Inc. VIVO Meridian Bioscience Inc CAH Cardinal Health Inc HNGR Hanger Inc

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.