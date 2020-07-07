Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

KKR (NYSE:NYSE:KKR) is a business that has gained a lot of traction in recent years, not only operationally but also in terms of its share price. Understanding why KKR's growth has accelerated requires a good understanding of its business model, which is not easy.

KKR's business clearly benefits from two points:

Scale: The larger the scale, the greater the capacity to reach new geographic areas and cover new investment themes or platforms. Reputation: This goes hand in hand with the previous point but is absolutely key. Reputation is built with the track record of the vehicles you manage; KKR is a historical one and has been building a name in the industry for decades.

Both of these points allow the uptake of AUMs to begin to accelerate since, as we will see, uptake in the early stages or the first vehicles of an investment platform is very different from uptake in the more mature stages or with a higher backing of years.

Interest rates at record lows have led to a significant increase in this type of strategy penetration. Even if the rate environment were to change, this would not mean losing that increased penetration as KKR vehicles can achieve very attractive risk-adjusted IRRs in any environment. In short, the alternative vehicle boom is here to stay and KKR is well-positioned to take advantage of it.

Product

In businesses like KKR or Blackstone (NYSE:BX), scale is critical. When you start a new strategy platform, it is difficult to get started since AUMs are built on reputation and track record.

For this reason, KKR's business is a long-term, patient one, and as you develop new strategies and obtain that track record, you begin to reap what you have sown.

Let's say that the "evolution" of a strategy or platform could be summarized in this way:

Source: KKR annual presentation

We see, therefore, that the key is the number of vehicles and track record of each strategy. When 3 or 4 vehicles of a specific strategy already have a track record, your name and positioning are higher and your acquisition volume accelerates.

To understand where KKR stands, the evolution of KKR's current strategies is as follows:

Source: KKR annual presentation

The conclusion is that there is much sown and, above all, much to be harvested. Most of the strategies will move on to the mature phase, where the differences start to be exponential compared to the previous phases.

As a summary, we could say that more than 50% of the assets under management have not yet been scaled, leaving room for interesting growth in the future.

To achieve the scale, 3 aspects are fundamental:

1. Good profitability in flagship strategies.

The infrastructure strategy has been successfully scaled, which is a great example of KKR's lifecycle. An IRR of more than 15% in the first two strategies has allowed KKR to bring new ones and accelerate acquisition.

2. To achieve scale in the strategies and to increase commissions.

Following this high return on infrastructure, the strategy has been scaled up from $1b to $7.2b in III and the $12b expected to be raised in IV in 2021.

It has increased in size and fees, starting with a management fee of 1% and a return of 10% in the I fund to the current 1.3% management fee and 20% in the IV fund.

This has resulted in fees received by the infrastructure platform of 84M in 2018 and between 275M and 300M expected by 2023.

3. Interesting realized gains.

It is important to obtain good profitability and materialize that profitability so that it is not just latent profitability. Once the platforms begin to consolidate their profitability, they gain even more visibility.

A clear example of the 3 points mentioned above:

Source: KKR annual presentation

Commission Structure

KKR charges a management fee on its vehicles which usually have 10 years during which the participant cannot leave, so these fees are guaranteed.

In addition to this management fee, there is a second fee: performance fee. This type of fee is more cyclical in nature, but most of the assets under management at KKR are likely to generate performance fees.

Most of the fees received by KKR are long term. More than 86% of the AUMs have a duration (from inception) of at least 8 years. This is key, as it ensures recurring income (management fees) in any economic environment. Of this 86%, 42% are private equity projects of the different divisions that have guaranteed recurring income from management fees.

It is true that part of this income is linked to profitability and is, therefore, more cyclical in nature, but it is important to have a broad base of guaranteed long-term commissions.

Of this 86%, 44% is perpetual or for several decades, which means that this capital can be counted for a very long term.

Source: KKR annual presentation

Having capital of this size over such a long term had brought greater recurrence and stability to KKR's business, which does not have many similarities to 2008 when it suffered heavily in the stock market like the other alternative managers.

Segments

We can distinguish 6 segments:

Private Equity Real Assets Credit Hedge Funds Global Atlantic Capital Markets

Source: KKR annual presentation

Over the last 5 years, their evolution has been spectacular, with a growth of 15%, which is above the industry, demonstrating that KKR is doing things right and, above all, is well-positioned to scale its strategies.

As we shall see, the strategies with the greatest potential are Real Assets strategies. We are trying to reduce the weight of credit strategies in the mix since they are of poorer quality due to their fee structure and stability.

We can see in the following image the number of years available for each strategy, a key factor for their scalability.

Source: KKR annual presentation

As we can see, KKR co-invests in most of its vehicles, something that is usual in this type of vehicles, although in the more immature strategies, it co-invests more heavily:

Source: KKR annual presentation & Own Model

Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic is a company founded at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in 2004 and spun off as an independent company in 2013. It is a leading U.S. insurance company focused on the attractive life and annuity markets.

Employees and other investors hold the 39% that KKR does not own. It has more than 1,200 employees and management, with 25 years of experience in the industry.

KKR has completed the purchase of an insurer: Global Atlantic. The purchase was made at 1x Book Value. It is a company with an ROE of 15%, with AUM growth of over 20% and BV growth rates of 15%.

Source: KKR annual presentation

We are talking about a business with an interesting commission structure, so the fit with KKR is perfect. The clearest benefits are:

Increased commission income structure.

KKR achieves greater scale at the investment platform level.

New sales segments or products.

56% of sales are in annuities, which in 2020 accounted for a total of $6.7b in a market of $220b. 90% of annuity sales are made through banks or brokers, relationships are long term, and there are high barriers to entry in the sector.

The company's performance has been good; we are talking about an insurer with a BV of $1.4bn when spun off from Goldman in 2004, and that in 2021 had a BV of $4.7bn has compounded at a double-digit rate its book value.

Source: KKR annual presentation

The consequence of obtaining a float via the insurance company is undoubtedly an exciting concept already applied for decades by Warren Buffett. In the case of KKR, being annuities, it undoubtedly provides a floating capital that will be very useful in the long term.

To reiterate that the purchase is made at 1x BV in an insurer with ROEs of 15% and growing at double digits, comparable Global Atlantic companies with these characteristics are trading at a minimum of 1.5x, demonstrating KKR's great capacity to raise capital.

We will see later how this acquisition has been financed, another example of the value they generate by raising capital in KKR.

Global Private Equity

Currently, 113B is managed with 3 strategies as flagship and the others in the development phase, so there is plenty of room for growth in AUM and commissions.

The summary of the situation is as follows:

Source: KKR annual presentation

As we can see, there is a significant polarization in the Global Private Equity area. The strategies are either very mature (in fact, they are flagship for KKR) or are still in the preliminary stages of generating scale.

Both North America PE, Europe PE, and Asia PE are key flagship vehicles at KKR, and as we will see below, they are precisely the vehicles that attract the most AUM every time there is a new one on the market.

Source: KKR annual presentation

Growth in this area has been 16%, accelerating in recent years because it has coincided with the launch of several flagship stores.

Within Global Private Equity, as we have seen, the Private Equity segment is the most mature and shows both its scale and fees.

The evolution has been as follows:

Source: KKR annual presentation

Credit Platform

The credit platform is one of the oldest in existence. It currently has 164b (including Global Atlantic) and is divided into 3 segments:

Leveraged credit: 103b. Bank loans, hy, CLOs. Private credit: 52b. ABS, Direct Lending, Mezzanine. Opportunistic credit: 8b

If we do not take Global Atlantic into account, we can see the evolution more cleanly:

Source: KKR annual presentation

And commissions have been accompanying the scale:

Source: KKR annual presentation

Although it is a division that is losing weight in the mix and slowing its growth, this is not negative, given that, as I mentioned, the credit division is the one with the worst margins.

There is room to scale many strategies; in fact, only 3 of them are in the most mature part, so more than 50% of the strategies have room to scale in both AUMs and commissions.

Source: KKR annual presentation

The perpetual or floating capital contributed by the insurer, Global Atlantic, can be reinvested to generate attractive returns for KKR.

The growth in AUMs and IRRs in this division has been spectacular; we are talking about IRRs above 10% and, in some cases, substantially higher. KKR has a big name on the credit side (in fact it is one of the largest platforms) so the brand and reputation are already built to allow less mature strategies to scale.

The growth of the credit platform is based on its results, which have undoubtedly been very good:

Source: KKR annual presentation & Own Model

Real Assets

The Real Assets part is still tiny and certainly has a lot of room to grow and mature in strategies. Unlike Blackstone, where it is a huge platform in AUMs, KKR is still in its early stages.

The first vehicles launched have great returns (a key part of scaling) and asset growth. Hence, I expect great tailwinds and growth in the real assets division, becoming increasingly popular with large Asset Allocators.

Currently, 47b are managed and the segmentation by strategy is as follows:

11b in Real Estate 15b in Real Estate Debt 17b in Infrastructure 3b in energy

Great prospects for these strategies, especially in large monetary injections where there are some inflation fears. Real assets, in this environment, makes more and more sense.

In terms of strategy evolution, the picture is as follows:

Source: KKR annual presentation

As we can see, most of the strategies are in the very early stages, so the upside in AUM and commissions as positioning in this category is built enormously.

The real estate portion has grown from $4b in 2015 to almost $27b currently (between equity and credit). IRRs are being in all vehicles above 15% (in credit above 7%), so there are grounds for future growth.

The evolution of the AUMs has been as follows:

Source: KKR annual presentation

Capital Markets

The Capital Markets business line comprises the global capital markets business, which is integrated into KKR's asset management business lines and serves KKR itself, its portfolio companies, and third-party clients by developing and implementing traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing.

These services include arranging debt and equity financing, placement and underwriting of securities offerings, and providing other types of capital markets services that result in the Company receiving fees, including underwriting, placement, transaction and syndication fees, commissions, underwriting discounts, interest payments and other compensation, which may be paid in cash or securities, in connection with the activities described above.

KKR Investments

KKR also manages its own assets on its balance sheet and deploys capital to support and grow the Private Markets business lines and the Public Markets.

Generally, funds have KKR as a partner. Through the commitments of the general partners, KKR demonstrates conviction in the strategy of a given fund.

In new strategies, KKR's support is major to help initiate the strategy with strong support and conviction.

Opportunistic investments are also made through the Principal Activities business line, which includes co-investments alongside Private and Public Markets funds and investments in Principal Activities that do not involve Private or Public Markets funds.

Growth

KKR operates in a sector with clear tailwinds, alternative investments are increasingly finding their way into large portfolios, and the trend is for this to increase. Future growth is exciting with several flagship strategies in the pipeline.

The growth drivers are 3:

New strategies: KKR is increasingly expanding the range of strategies and entering into new ones. In addition, strategies such as Real Estate have very little weight compared to other players such as Blackstone, the room for growth is high. New distribution channels: Insurers are increasingly interested in alternative assets and KKR's brand is synonymous with quality, so more and more distributors are increasing their channels. Short-term fundraising: There are great catalysts to capture in the short term with several of KKR's flagship strategies. In addition to being in an already growing market (at 10%), KKR has grown ahead of the market, gaining increasing share.

Among the main avenues for growth, channels are undoubtedly the most important. We have to realize that alternative investment entered with force a few years ago. That is why retail investors have hardly any positioning in this type of asset. The evolution is becoming more and more accessible to investors, so there is great room for growth through this channel.

Let's bear in mind that only less than 5% of alternative asset investors are retail, while 60% of the market comprises retail investors.

Source: KKR annual presentation

KKR has not only grown at exciting rates, but it has done so by gaining market share over the competition. While since 2004 the alternative asset market has grown at 11%, KKR has grown at 19%, which is a remarkable difference.

Far from slowing down in recent years, the difference remains substantial, with the market growing at 10% and KKR at over 15%.

Source: KKR annual presentation

Much of the future growth will undoubtedly come from Asia, where KKR's presence is powerful and ahead of comparables such as Blackstone.

Asia-Pacific is one of the geographic areas with the most favorable macro and demographic dynamics. KKR has known this for years and is, therefore, one of the best-positioned American alternative management players on the continent.

Private Equity penetration in Asia is much lower than in the US and Europe; in North America, PE penetration relative to GDP is 16.8% (2018 data), in Europe 8.3%, and Asia-Pacific only 4.6%.

The IRRs of Asian strategies are spectacular, with net IRRs of 18%, contributing to KKR's exponential growth in this market. Proof of this growth is the evolution of PE strategies in the Asian market:

Source: KKR annual presentation

Asia IV is a vehicle with 15b in AUMs, a barbarity even for the American or European market. This can help us understand the great positioning that KKR is getting in this market.

Source: KKR annual presentation

Competitive Advantages

KKR's competitive advantages are not based on a moat or similar, but rather on its reputation and its brand. The fact that it is one of the largest players in the sector gives it clear competitive advantages when operating in its segment. I distinguish three clear advantages:

Scale: Aims to be one of the top 3 players globally. This is key for many aspects, but evident one can reinvest in the business itself. Reach: Their strategies are not only in certain areas; they are strong in Asia for example. Reputation and growth: Reputation is key to growth. Having strategies that are in development and have not yet reached mature stages hides many future potentials.

The support of these competitive advantages can be seen in the IRRs obtained in the vehicles launched, which are undoubtedly KKR's calling cards.

Source: KKR annual presentation & Own Model

A gross return on invested capital of 2 times with an average IRR of 18.8%. If we do not consider the legacy funds, the IRR is 12.2% (net of fees), which is undoubtedly very interesting for investors given the de-correlated nature of these investments and the returns obtained on them.

Industry

The industry in which KKR operates is growing at double digits. However, at a slower rate than KKR, which, as we have mentioned, is positive since it implies that things are being done well and that KKR is a more attractive alternative than the average.

Currently, KKR's market share in many strategies is ridiculous, with substantial capacity for growth. We can see this in the following images:

Source: KKR annual presentation

Assets Under Management

Assets under management have been growing at double digits for the last 10 years. Far from slowing down, there is a clear acceleration, so we can see the trend that alternative assets are increasingly present in investors' portfolios. This refers to the part of Private Markets, which is the one that has had a great boom in the environment of interest rates at historic lows.

Regarding the Public Markets part, which is mainly referred to as credit strategies or alternative hedge funds, the trend is not one of growth but stabilization. It is also true that KKR is focusing its efforts on growing in the private part, which is undoubtedly noticeable in the evolution of both.

Source: KKR annual presentation & Own Model

The distribution of investors has a high weight in "Public Pension & Agency" although more and more investors from the other categories are investing in alternative assets. It has happened that the category with the highest weight has increased its allocation to alternative assets (from levels already above 15%) and the other categories have given it a higher weight given that it was at deficient levels.

Source: KKR annual presentation & Own Model

Guidance

KKR is transparent in offering guidance to guide investors on the targets it expects to achieve. In 2018, KKR offered the following guidance points for the future, which were significantly exceeded.

Source: KKR annual presentation

Expectations for the coming years will focus on the following points:

Source: KKR annual presentation

This will result in a fee return of more than two dollars per share by 2022.

This return in fees is significant, given that most of the fees are recurring (except for the credit and hedge fund part). Having a recurring revenue base of two dollars per share is very interesting for KKR as it will provide very high stability in any economic environment.

This increase in FREs (earnings from commissions) will come through several channels:

The pipeline of future vehicles to be released, including several flagships. The part of Capital Markets that leaves a very interesting appellant in fees. Investment advisory services to Global Atlantic. Recent changes in compensation criteria and increased transparency.

Source: KKR annual presentation

Capital Allocation

KKR is in the asset management business, so being a company with skin in the game makes sense that its capital allocation is upscale. KKR's capital is primarily used for the following opportunities:

Share repurchases: Since 2015, 75m shares have been repurchased for a total of $1.5b at an average price of $20.36 (vs. $55 current share price) Strategic M&A with good fit in the group: A great example of M&A is the purchase of Global Atlantic, which was committed after a sharp drop in 2020 (post-covid) on July 7, 2020. A price of 1x BV is committed for a quality insurer, with growth and excellent numbers. In August, with the market now calmer, a convertible is issued to help finance the acquisition. In February 2021, the acquisition closes for 60% of the capital and a price of 3b. Capital Markets Opportunistic investments Investing in KKR's own strategies and funds

Management

Source: Annual Report

Henry R. Kravis: "Co-founded KKR in 1976 and is co-chairman and co-CEO. He is actively involved in the company's management and serves on each of the company's regional private equity investment committees. Mr. Kravis currently serves on the boards of directors of Axel Springer and ICONIQ Capital, LLC. In addition, he is a director, Chairman Emeritus

He graduated from Claremont McKenna College in 1967 and earned an MBA from Columbia Business School in 1969. Mr. Kravis has over four decades of experience in financing, analysis and investing in public and private companies, as well as on the boards of directors of several KKR portfolio companies.

Mr. Kravis and Mr. Roberts are first cousins." - Quoted from annual report.

George R. Roberts: "Co-founded KKR in 1976 and is co-chairman and co-CEO. He is actively involved in the firm's management and serves on each of the regional private equity investment committees.

Claremont McKenna College in 1966 and received his law degree from the University of California (Hastings) School of Law in 1969. Mr. Roberts has over four decades of experience in financing, analyzing and investing in public and private companies, as well as on the boards of directors of several KKR portfolio companies." - Quoted from annual report.

Joseph Y. Bae: "Joined KKR in 1996 and is co-president and co-chief operating officer. Mr. Bae has been a member of the board of directors since July 16, 2017. Before July 2017, when he was promoted to his current position, he was the managing partner of KKR Asia and the global head of KKR's Infrastructure and Real Energy Asset Businesses. He is the chairman of KKR's Asia and Americas Private Equity Investment Committees. He serves on KKR's European Private Equity, Growth Equity, Energy, Global and Asia Pacific Infrastructure, Real Estate and Special Situations Investment Committees.

Before KKR, Mr. Bae worked for Goldman Sachs & Co. in its principal investment area, where he was involved in a wide range of commercial banking transactions.

He is a graduate magna cum laude of Harvard College." - Quoted from annual report.

Scott C. Nuttall: "Joined KKR in 1996 and is co-president and co-chief operating officer. Mr. Nuttall has been a member of the board of directors since 2017. Before July 2017, when he was promoted to his current position, he was head of KKR's global asset and capital management group, where he was responsible for overseeing KKR's public markets and distribution businesses, which include credit, capital markets, hedge funds and its Clients and Partners Group.

Before joining KKR, he worked at the Blackstone Group, where he was involved in numerous commercial banking and M&A transactions. He obtained a B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania." -Quoted from annual report.

Shareholder Structure

KKR's shareholder structure is complex and a diagram with explanations is necessary to understand it. Below we show the organizational structure of KKR after the conversion to a public company last year. As with Blackstone, there are separate corporate structures, "KKR Holding L.P." and "KKR Management LLP," through which KKR's management, business partners and employees hold their interests. In particular, public shareholders do not have voting rights in KKR, and only "Class B" holders (i.e., management) have voting rights.

Source: KKR annual presentation

KKR Management LLP: The sole holder of the Series I Preferred Stock of KKR & Co. Inc. Senior employees of KKR own KKR Management LLP.

KKR Holdings is the holding vehicle through which certain of our current and former employees and others indirectly own their interests in KKR. These shares are exchangeable for shares of the company's common stock on a one-for-one basis. They do not carry voting rights and do not allow KKR Holdings to participate in management.

On January 1, 2020, KKR completed the Reorganization, in which KKR Management Holdings L.P. and KKR International Holdings L.P., which were previously intermediate holding companies for KKR's business, were combined with another intermediate holding company, KKR Fund Holdings L.P., which changed its name to KKR Group Partnership L.P. and became the sole intermediate holding company for KKR's business.

While the absence of voting rights is a negative aspect for shareholders, the high level of member participation is positive and helps to align interests.

Management, partners and staff hold 37.4% of the shares. As shown below, the number of shares held by management is 5-8 times their last year's earnings. We also note that Henry Kravis and George Roberts, two of the company's co-founders, are co-CEOs, but there is a clear succession plan with the two co-chairmen Scott Nuttall and Joseph Bae.

Source: KKR annual presentation

Valuation

Valuing KKR is very complicated given that it is a huge business with many different divisions. No doubt the proper approach is to perform a SOTP of the main divisions and revenue sources among which we find:

Commission income Profitability income Realized gains on investments Revenues from insurance

The scheme would therefore be as follows:

Source: KKR annual presentation

We will make two assessments, a base case and a bear case.

Both assessments share these assumptions:

20x multiple for management fees + performance fees

Book value for investments

Book value for the management company

Base Case

For the valuation of KKR, we perform a sum-of-the-parts valuation, separating the management company's business from KKR's own investments and the acquired insurer.

The independent assumptions of the base case are as follows:

15% growth in management fees until 2025

10% performance fees growth until 2025 (many latent gains)

10% gain on balance sheet assets and 5% yield on realized assets

ROE of the insurance company of 12.5%

Based on these assumptions, we obtain the following assessments:

A 2025 valuation of the management company of 49,970M

A valuation of the Company's own investments of 19,134M

An insurer valuation of 7,208M

Cash on balance sheet of 9,393M

They give us a value per share of $96, a double-digit IRR: 11.5%. As our time horizon narrows, so does the IRR, so that in 3 years the expected IRR would be 8.1%.

Bear Case

The independent assumptions of the bear case are as follows:

30% drop in management fee acquisition in 2022 to return to a rate of 10-15% by 2022

50% drop in performance fees in 2022 for a rebound in subsequent years (above normal values)

40% loss on own investments

ROE of the insurer of 12.5% (in line with the acquisition)

Based on these assumptions, we obtain the following assessments:

A 2025 valuation of the management company of 29,178M

A valuation of own investments of 15,417M

An insurer valuation of 7,208M

Cash on balance sheet of 5,900M

They give us a value per share of $65, a double-digit IRR: 3.7%. As our time horizon narrows, so does the IRR, so that in 3 years the expected IRR would be 0%. In this bear case, in the above market downturn scenario, in 2021 we would have KKR trading at a value of $32 per share, which would be a 40% drop from current levels.

Conclusion

KKR is a high-quality company, with a high percentage of recurring revenues locked in for periods of more than 10 years. Its focus is on increasing this recurring revenue, and the reality is that it is achieving this by accelerating the pace.

Alternative investments have increased their penetration considerably thanks to interest rates at historic lows. This has led to them forming part of institutional investors' portfolios in a higher and higher percentage.

Penetration in more retail investors is minimal and the gap is huge, both in this segment and in Asia itself, where penetration is also shallow. KKR's positioning for the future is perfect, with a strong brand and scaling at least 50% of its strategies, with all the acceleration in AUM that this entails.

In the long term, the players with more scale such as Apollo (NYSE:APO), Blackstone, KKR are the ones that will take (and are taking) much of the market, with all 3 growing at a faster rate than the market.