U.K. investment manager M&G (OTCPK:MGPUF) has attracted little attention on Seeking Alpha to date, but I consider it an attractive pick amongst UK dividend stocks. Here I explain my investment thesis, which is that the company’s yield makes it attractive but there remains some nagging doubt about how sustainable it is. As far as I can tell, at the moment, there is no specific reason not to see the dividend as sustainable.

Forward Yield is Over 7%

Despite the share price increasing 70% since the start of November, M&G's share price is still north of 7%, which makes it one of the highest prospective yields amongst FTSE 100 companies.

With its limited history as an independent listed company since it was spun out of Prudential (PUK) in 2019, M&G does not have a long track record of dividend payments. In its most recent annual report, it reiterated its “current policy” of a stable or increasing dividend. It declared an ordinary dividend of 12.23p per share, which effectively represented a 2.6% over the prior year level.

Even if it does not hike the dividend next year but simply keeps it flat, the forward yield at the current share price is 7.4%.

The Dividend is Covered by Earnings and Cash Flow

Currently, the dividend is covered by both earnings and free cash flow, although again the company’s limited history as a standalone listed entity makes detailed analysis difficult.

Last year, post-tax profit was £1.142bn, against a cost of dividends of £562m, suggesting that the dividend was covered twice over. The pre-tax adjusted operating profit, at £788m, also covered the dividend although less so. Still, with a coverage ratio of 1.4x, I’d still say the coverage is fair.

Free cash flow before the payment of dividends amounted to £1.301bn, which again adequately covered the dividend cost more than twice over.

Given the nature of M&G’s business, I expect significant fluctuation in future earnings. Last year, for example, that post-tax profit of £1.142bn was achieved on £367.2bn of assets under management and administration. While that is a very different figure to revenue, it underlines in my view the fact that a company like M&G needs to manage sizeable funds in order to eke out a comparatively meagre profit. Total fee-based revenues of £1.22bn suggest a high profit margin if simply considering revenue and profit. But like many investment management firms, this is a highly complex business with a complex balance sheet. Any number of factors might impact future earnings and it is hard at this stage to establish with confidence a view either on what a “normal” year’s revenues or earnings might look like for M&G.

Risks with M&G

As outlined above, there are risks with the complexity of a financial services company in understanding what its exposures and profit centres are likely to be. Should investment returns sour, that could impact the company’s profits materially.

Still, that doesn’t explain the high yield fully in my view. Admittedly, over the past year, the markets have valued many companies irrationally. But still, for a FSTE 100 member and well-known asset management name like M&G to have yielded double digits at one point without any specific existential threat seems bizarre in my view. Do professional stock pickers see risks here that I do not?

Perhaps they do. My own feeling, though, is that M&G is unloved and poorly understood rather than seen as an intrinsically bad risk. If that turns out to be the case, I would expect the yield to decline in coming years, in which case buying now could offer not only a 7%+ yield but also the opportunity for some capital appreciation in the stock.

Valuation Still Looks Attractive

The shares currently trade at 247p, which is within a couple of percentage points of their all-time. It is also roughly where they sat last February, coming into the pandemic.

I don’t think the investment case for the shares has been meaningfully changed by the pandemic. While net client outflows increased markedly last year and total capital generation fell, I see both of those phenomena likely linked to jittery investors amidst a time of unprecedented uncertainty rather than any structural shift in the company’s business model which is here to stay. The average retail fee margin fell 7 basis points last year – but the average institutional fee margin grew 2 basis points. Assets under management and administration also grew.

The p/e ratio even after the share price recovery still sits at less than 6x. Again, that seems almost improbably cheap to me – is there a reason that this company has been trading with a low to mid single digits p/e over the past year? Perhaps it simply reflects the fact that Prudential demerged M&G because it didn’t fit with its growth agenda, so investors have presumed that this is a mature business in an unexciting industry with limited growth prospects. Nonetheless, its p/e would still look cheap in my view.

I consider that its mid-single-digit p/e combined with a best-in-class yield makes M&G an attractive name to consider currently.