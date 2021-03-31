Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The office category of REITs has been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing has extended into the workplace, leading to more individuals than ever working remotely. While this has its benefits, the companies that provide office space have been hurt some. One interesting case though is a prospect called Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:NYSE:CXP). Financial results have been bumpy for the past few years, but revenue actually increased in 2020 over 2019. That said, its financial results on the bottom line have invariably suffered. If shares are trading at cheap price points, then it may make for an interesting prospect, especially given the low amount of leverage the business has at this time. However, the overall picture suggests that there probably are better prospects on the market than Columbia at this time.

Getting a glimpse of its presence

Columbia Owns a significant amount of real estate. In all, its operating properties have 6.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. And of this area, 95.6% is currently leased. The largest areas in which the company operates are New York and San Francisco. In each of these, it owns 2.2 million square feet of space. In New York, the occupancy rate is 97%. And in San Francisco, it is 93%. The next largest area for the company is Washington DC, where it boasts 1.5 million square feet of space, 92% of which is leased.

Altogether, Columbia owns 15 operating properties. It also has another four that are under development or redevelopment. Of its 19 properties in all, 10 are wholly owned, while 9 fall under joint ventures. In all, the firm is involved in eight unconsolidated joint ventures. It is also worth noting that the business provides asset and property management services for another 8 million square feet of space, exclusively office space, in the core markets in which it operates. While the company does focus largely on office properties, it has owned some retail properties over the years period one example is the Lindbergh Center. Acquired in 2018, it included 147,000 square feet of retail space. But it was ultimately sold off for $187 million in 2019.

At present, the largest type of tenant that it serves are those who fall under the category of business services. In all, they represent 30% of its annualized lease revenue. Next in line our depository institutions at 13%. And then, at 8% each, you have engineering and management services companies, as well as legal services companies. Its largest individual tenants are Twitter (TWTR) and Pershing, each accounting for 8% of its revenue. Its top 10 tenants in all account for 37% of its annualized lease revenue. Another interesting data point that we should discuss involves the weighted average term remaining on its leases. At present, this number is 5.9 years. Leases representing 7% of its revenue are due to expire this year, and another 7% are due to expire in 2022. In fact, between 2021 and the end of 2025, leases representing 48% of its revenue are due to expire. For the office category, this is not a particularly long or short period of time.

Modest expansion and pricing the firm

Over the past few years, the financial picture of the business has been generally positive. Revenue expanded from $289 million in 2017 to $300.57 million in 2020. Operating cash flow grew from $61.92 million in 2017 to $137.44 million in 2019 before dipping to $104.42 million last year. FFO, or funds from operations, has followed a bit of a different trajectory. After rising from $134.61 million in 2017 to $205.27 million in 2018, it has been on the decline. It hit $167.93 million in 2019 and then fell off the Cliff to $80.48 million last year. NOI, or net operating income, has followed a similar suit, rising from $228.88 million in 2017 to $271.50 million in 2018. It then dropped in 2019 and in 2020, ending last year at $246.19 million. And EBITDA also declined, dropping from a high of $172.19 million in 2018 to one $37.59 million last year.

In some respects, 2021 is proving to be a more challenging year for the enterprise. In other ways, it is looking to be a better year. Take, for instance, the case of revenue. In the first quarter, revenue came out at $64.39 million. This compares to $76.25 million the first quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year. That said, profitability has been generally improving. Operating cash flow expanded from $16.15 million to $19.24 million over this timeframe. Adjusted for changes in working capital, it grew from $23.04 million to $26.67 million. FFO has risen from $30.79 million to $36.59 million. That said, not every metric performed better. NOI shrink from $63.01 million to $57.21 million, and EBITDA dropped from $34.83 million to $24.52 million. Fortunately, the net leverage ratio at the firm is just 4, so even if times do get tough, it is at very little risk of seeing a bankruptcy like scenario.

Pricing a company like this can be rather tricky. While everybody would be wise to give the company the benefit of the doubt for the pain in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the continued declines in profitability leading up to 2020 are worrisome. If we use the figures from 2020, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 21. This is lofty, especially if we assume business will not improve in the long run. However, the picture becomes a bit more reasonable when you consider that this multiple, using 2019 figures, would come out to 15.9. On a price to FFO basis, this disparity is 27.2 to 13. On a price to NOI basis, it is 8.9 versus 8.5. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, it is 19.9 versus 17.3.

To put all of this in perspective, I decided to compare Columbia, from a pricing scenario, to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. What I found is that, on a price to operating cash flow basis, the peers ranged from a low of 9.7 to a high of 16.8. Using the 2020 figures, Columbia is the most expensive of the bunch, while using the figures from 2019 makes just one of the companies more expensive than it is. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, we have multiples ranging from a low of eight point 8 to a high of 30.8. In the worst-case scenario, just one of the companies is more expensive than our target. And in the more generous scenario, just two are more expensive than our target.

Takeaway

Right now, Columbia is a little perplexing. If its financial performance had only suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then we could chalk one bad year up to that. But seeing results continue to decline, at least on the bottom line, prior to that, is discouraging. If shares were cheaper, I would make the case that it would be a good pick for those who believe in an office turnaround. But given how expensive shares are, even if we assume 2019 results should be the new norm, it is hard to get excited about this opportunity.