sebastian-julian/E+ via Getty Images

A Difficult End to 2020

My first article on Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO), a research and consulting firm, in 2020 last March painted a long-term "very bullish" thesis on the company based on the business structure and historical performance. Although bullish, I stipulated that there was likely to be a short-term decline due to high valuation and share price movement towards the 200-day moving average. Now three months later, the share price has fallen 9%, and I will look to see how the last quarter’s earnings improved expectations. I think it is hard to bet against this company, and I will point out why.

The consulting industry has been hit hard the last few quarters as a whole, due to reduced spending compared to the beginning of the pandemic. However, Exponent is far and away the most diversified consulting firm in their peer group, as evident by Image 1 below. With this wide range of capabilities, EXPO can pivot resources to whatever area is needed, limiting downside as evident over the past year. One may believe that since there has not been a high-profile incident for the company to examine, like a large automotive recall, transportation crash event, or other types of their historically famous projects, that revenues will not return, but the majority of their work is kept secret, preventing information from being spread. Therefore, one cannot exactly determine how much work is available overall, so financial performance is all we can go with. In particular, I will examine current growth rates and profitability to be able to determine whether the company is still the number one choice in the industry.

Image 1: Source. The wide range of projects across multiple industries. While the majority of their work goes by without public reports, the company is involved in critical missions that may involve common day-to-day items.

Growth

Using Seeking Alpha’s finance tab, I often look at YoY performance quarter by quarter to find trends. Thus, after reduced revenues in the last three quarters of 2020, Q1 2021 has finally seen positive YoY growth. This is a strong sign considering that Q1 of 2020 saw a 6.77% increase in sales from the year prior as well. However, the cost of revenues remains trending upwards, reducing gross profit over the past year. This is due to a significant uptick in the cost of revenues, which does not have a reason attributed to it. I suspect it was due to costs associated with their divestiture of their German entity in April: advisory fees, regulatory costs, etc.

Total revenues reached $109.6 million which is an all-time high, while gross profit was $35 million, down slightly from highs in 2019. However, due to lower than average operating expenses, earnings reached an all-time high of $30.8 million, at a 22.45% net income margin. The reduction in costs is associated mostly with reduced office space due to remote working and a tax benefit. The company is looking to maintain a modern, partly remote work style, and so these real estate costs will last. However, Exponent believes interdepartmental cooperation is a strong part of their success and allows for increased client satisfaction. Thus, I will be happy with these current costs and will expect continued consultation industry leadership.

Table 1: Source. YoY revenue and gross profit growth by quarter. The last three quarters had difficulties to keep up the higher growth seen just a year before. However, as of last quarter, growth is positive once again.

Table 2: Source. YoY earnings growth by quarter. Earnings were up overall over the last two quarters, indicating a return to positive EPS growth.

Earnings and Capital Deployment

As industry leader, Exponent maintains the best margins in the industry, hence the A rating. While ranked high already, there is more room to grow as both gross profits and EBITDA margins remain below average by 4-5% or more. Thus, if the new cost-efficient strategy is combined with higher revenues and reduced costs, I suspect that the next few quarters will see tremendous cash flow and EPS growth. This is also combined with the $15 million spent on share repurchases and maintained dividend, leading to dampened losses due to overvaluation. With these measures, their overall cash flow for the quarter was negative, but the company maintains $242 million in cash for further shareholder return possibilities. I expect that if growth rebounds at 10% for the next few quarters, there will be no need for acquisitions, and so share buybacks will be more likely. This may be more beneficial to shorter time span holders as an acquisition may take a while to get the ball rolling.

Image 2: Source. Profitability remains in a leading position, even with a drop from historical averages. Net income is above average as well and should be maintained.

Share Price and Valuation

Being the best in the industry typically leads to high expectations, and a correspondingly high valuation. This is the case with Exponent, but the current P/E is off the recent highs due to a strong earnings pull last quarter. Looking at the chart, I expect that the strong bounce off the 200 EMA will be short-lived and that the price will hover around that point for a few weeks, much like in Fall 2020 and late 2018. Then, at the next or subsequent earnings, a strong performance may help boost the stock up like in early 2019. Therefore, I expect the share price to flatline and remain relatively volatile over the next few weeks or months, but then a cyclical up-trend will occur soon after. Due to this quite predictable pattern, I suppose this trend may be used long-term to buy low and sell high, but Expo is such a great long-term performer that you really just need to buy on a dip and then sleep well every night.

Chart 1: Over the past 3-5 years, the average P/E for Exponent has hovered around 45. Now that the price is moving towards the 200 EMA, I expect at the next earnings, the share price will rebound nicely as margins and growth improves.

Conclusion

Exponent is a well-diversified and leading consulting firm that had a rough end to 2020, but has started rebounding nicely. With 10% YoY growth from a strong quarter a year ago, the company continues to reach new revenue highs. Further, earnings are catching up to the high points seen in 2019, and with enough revenue growth over the next few quarters, the current share price hovering between $90 and $100 will disappear. Therefore, I would recommend adding at around the $85 or lower mark, as this will be a much fairer long-term price point. Further, look to Exponent to continue buying back shares, further aiding shareholders. Even with economic uncertainty about valuations and inflation at the moment, I am wary in my expectations of significant drawdowns. Further, a strong name like EXPO has historically performed well during downturns and shows no signs of not being able to continue that trend. Highly recommended!

