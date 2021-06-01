Victoriia Kovryha/iStock via Getty Images

There are a large number of multifamily apartment REITs on the market today. Some perform better than others, and some are priced more attractively than others. One of the smaller prospects that has fared well in recent years is a firm called Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:NYSE:IRT). Revenue and cash flows have gradually risen over the past five years, and the long-term outlook for the enterprise looks encouraging. That said, shares of the business do look to be rather pricey right now, even as they are priced near where their competition happens to be. Add in a high amount of leverage, and while the company is probably not a bad play for a patient kind of investor, it is clearly not a prime prospect today.

A big footprint

*Taken from Independence Realty Trust

According to management, Independence owns multifamily apartments located throughout 57 communities that are under its control. This works out to 15,939 units an operation today. Based on the data provided, the current occupancy rate of these assets is an impressive 95.5%. Most of these communities, 30 in all, center around the Sunbelt region. That is where 60% of the company’s NOI, or net operating income, comes from. Its largest area of concentration is Atlanta, Georgia, from which the business generates 14.9% of its annualized rent. Next in line is the Raleigh – Durham, North Carolina area at 12.4%. And then we have Memphis, Tennessee, at 9.7%. Its Tennessee communities are the largest that do not tie into the firm’s Sunbelt focus.

*Taken from Independence Realty Trust

Over the years, management has done well to refocus their efforts where they believe the greatest opportunities lie. For instance, we need only look at some of its recent acquisitions. One of these was for a 272-unit community in North Carolina that the business paid $66.5 million for. Another was for one in Texas with 322 units that cost $73.4 million. The company has also been involved in joint ventures, such as one in Virginia that involves 402 units under development and for which the business is contributing $16 million. It is also important to focus some on the willingness of the business to sell assets when it deems appropriate. For instance, it is planning to sell its asset in Saint Louis for an undisclosed sum. Really, at the end of the day, its goal is to continue to shift toward those Sunbelt states. All of this said, however, there is room for improvement. As of its latest investor presentation, the company said that just 19.6% of its NOI came from Class A properties. The remainder comes from those designated Class B. This indicates the theme business might do well shifting its focus more on acquiring higher quality, Class A, assets.

This year, management intends to continue its investments. This will include acquisitions ranging from an aggregate amount paid of between $100 million and $200 million. Some of this will be funded by the sale of assets, with total aggregate proceeds of up to $100 million anticipated. It is difficult at this time for the company to grow at a nice clip without selling certain assets because of how much debt that it has. Net debt, as of this writing, stands at $938.98 million. This works out to a net leverage ratio for the firm, using 2020 figures, of 8.9. That is quite lofty no matter how you stack it.

Consistent growth is a big plus

Despite the high amount of debt, Independence has managed to grow its business rather consistently. In 2016, for instance, the firm generated a revenue of $153.39 million. This increased each year, eventually climbing to $211.91 million in 2020. So far this year, growth continues, with revenue of $55.11 million coming in 7.3% above the $51.35 million that management reported for the first quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year.

As revenue has increased, so too has profitability. Operating cash flow went from a negative $7.53 million in 2016 to a positive $74.96 million in 2020. This 2020 figure was only marginally lower than the $75 million the company generated in 2019. FFO, or funds from operations, increased from $43.28 million in 2016 to $75.86 million last year. NOI expanded from $82.77 million to $115.01 million. And EBITDA grew from $74.53 million to $105.34 million.

With revenue rising this year, profitability followed suit. The company went from generating $11.68 million in operating cash flow in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year to $20.64 million in the first quarter this year. FFO expanded from $14.58 million to $18 million, and NOI ticked up modestly from $30.33 million to $31.92 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA grew from $24.08 million to $26.39 million. Management has provided some guidance as to what the rest of the year will look like, and investors should expect FFO to come in slightly lower than it did last year with an estimate of $75.08 million. That said, NOI is expected to hit $119.76 million. That implies an increase over what the company generated in 2020 of 4.1%.

Even though the picture might look a bit lumpy this year, at least when it comes to FFO, the overall picture of the business is one that suggests a premium to participate as an investor in it is warranted. That said, that premium might be a bit too steep. Using figures from 2020, Independence is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 25.2. Its price to FFO multiple is 24.9, while if we assume forecasts are correct, the forward figure would be 25.2. The price to NOI multiple is lower at 16.4, and on a forward basis it declines further to 15.8. However, the company’s EV to EBITDA multiple comes out at a lofty 26.9.

To put all of this in perspective, I decided to compare Independence to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. What I found is that on a price to operating cash flow basis, the firms ranged from a low of 24.5 to a high of 27.9. Two of the five players were cheaper than our prospect is today. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the multiples ranged from 25.6 to 32.4. And three of the five prospects were cheaper than Independence is currently.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it is evident that management has done well to grow Independence up to this point. It certainly appears to be a quality player. That said, while shares might seem reasonable relative to the competition, they do look overpriced at this time on an absolute basis. Add in the high amount of leverage and the slowdown expected in terms of FFO this year, and it just seems as though there are better prospects on the market for investors to consider at this time.