Investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets for the sixth month in a row, injecting $89.9 billion into the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for May. For the second month in a row, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$12.7 billion). The Treasury yield curve continued to flatten during the month, pushing the fixed income funds macro-group to its thirteenth consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $21.5 billion for May. Money market funds (+$81.1 billion) witnessed net inflows for the fourth consecutive month. Over the last five months, stock & mixed-assets funds handed back $116.3 billion, while bond and money market funds attracted $259.6 billion and $274.5 billion, respectively, of net new money.

For the twenty-first straight month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $66.4 billion for May. Authorized participants (APs - those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the twelfth consecutive month, injecting $47.5 billion into equity ETF coffers. And for the fourteenth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs - injecting $18.9 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$20.1 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$17.6 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$9.1 billion), and Alternatives ETFs (+$1.1 billion), while being net redeemers of Mixed-Assets ETFs (-$369 million). Over the last five months, stock & mixed-assets ETFs took in $294.2 billion and bond ETFs attracted $89.2 billion of net new money.

In this report, I highlight the May 2021 fund flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds.