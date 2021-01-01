Investors Focus On Inflation-Protected Bond And Commodity General Funds, ETFs In May

Summary

  • For the sixth consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $89.9 billion into conventional funds for May.
  • Fixed income funds (+$21.5 billion for May) witnessed net inflows for the thirteenth month in a row, while money market funds (+$81.1 billion) experienced net inflows for the fourth straight month.
  • For the second straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$12.7 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $66.4 billion for May, for their twenty-first month of consecutive inflows.
  • And for the fourteenth month in a row, fixed income ETFs (+$18.9 billion for May) attracted net new money, while investors padded the coffers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$47.5 billion), their twelfth straight month of net inflows.

Investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets for the sixth month in a row, injecting $89.9 billion into the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for May. For the second month in a row, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$12.7 billion). The Treasury yield curve continued to flatten during the month, pushing the fixed income funds macro-group to its thirteenth consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $21.5 billion for May. Money market funds (+$81.1 billion) witnessed net inflows for the fourth consecutive month. Over the last five months, stock & mixed-assets funds handed back $116.3 billion, while bond and money market funds attracted $259.6 billion and $274.5 billion, respectively, of net new money.

For the twenty-first straight month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $66.4 billion for May. Authorized participants (APs - those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the twelfth consecutive month, injecting $47.5 billion into equity ETF coffers. And for the fourteenth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs - injecting $18.9 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$20.1 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$17.6 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$9.1 billion), and Alternatives ETFs (+$1.1 billion), while being net redeemers of Mixed-Assets ETFs (-$369 million). Over the last five months, stock & mixed-assets ETFs took in $294.2 billion and bond ETFs attracted $89.2 billion of net new money.

In this report, I highlight the May 2021 fund flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

