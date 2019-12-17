Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is a digital advertising agency. It's not growing at a particularly fast rate, but what it lacks in terms of top-line appeal more than makes up for its with strong profitability and cash flow generation.

Given that its stock is priced at about 1.4x forward sales, and its balance sheet is about 20% net cash (with no debt), I believe this investment is worthwhile considering.

Why Perion? Why Now?

Perion is a high-impact digital advertising platform. It's determined to take market share in social, connected TV (''CTV''), and search spend.

Not only are these TAMs huge, but they are rapidly expanding.

As you can see above, Perion has put out its 2023 revenue target at $500 million. In other words, Perion is not the fastest-growing company in this space, but there's still a lot to be attracted about the company, particularly its valuation. So let's dig in.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Spotty

Source: author's calculations; company guidance

As you can see here, Perion's growth rates have substantially improved since Q2 of last year. In fact, if you follow this space, you might notice that the above graphic largely echoes many of Perion's competitors too.

Indeed, it now appears that the ad industry is not only back to full strength, but it also has very easy comps with last year, particularly during Q2 and Q3.

Digging into Q1 2021, Perion's reported revenues were up 36% y/y (as you can see above). However, on a pro forma basis, Perion's revenues were slightly more muted and up at 26% y/y.

One aspect that is very attractive is that Perion's Display and Social Advertising segment was up at a strong clip. This segment benefits from the tailwinds of "cord-cutting" as more and more households adopt connected TVs.

Having said that, I should slightly caveat some of that 61% y/y revenue growth rate increase, because a portion of that was driven through its acquisitions of Content IQ and Pub Ocean in January 2020 and July 2020, respectively. Nonetheless, without those two business acquisitions, Perion's Display and Social Advertising would still be up a rewarding 32% y/y.

Meanwhile, Perion's Search Advertising segment continues to tick along and was up 22% y/y. Perion's partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) continues to work well. Indeed, given that Bing's revenue was up 17% y/y during the same period, Perion's revenue from this segment is up more than that, which certainly demonstrates the strong value proposition of its service offering.

More Bullish Considerations On The Bottom Line

Not only does Perion now carry no debt right now, but its balance sheet also holds approximately $128 million worth of cash and equivalents. To put this figure in context, approximately 21% of its market cap is now made of cash.

Furthermore, unlike many other fast-growing names, Perion is already profitable. According to its guidance, it will finish 2021 with EBITDA margins of 10% or close to $41 million of EBITDA in 2021.

Another consideration that I find enticing is that Perion's EBITDA to cash flow conversation is very strong. While its EBITDA was $8.8 million in Q1 2021, its cash flows from operations were $13.5 million. Even while acknowledging that a large portion of this cash flow was derived from working capital adjustments, I only see that as a positive.

In fact, what I find noteworthy about Perion is how strong its cash flows are solid on the one hand, but at the same time, just how negligible its capex requirements are on the other (green arrow above). That's a truly remarkable operation.

Valuation -- Attractive Priced

Perion trades for about 1.4x this year's revenues. While acquiescing that a certain amount of its growth rates were inorganic, I don't view this in too negative a light.

What's more, when all is said and done, Perion continues to generate solid cash flows and its balance sheet is rock solid. It's difficult to find many companies that have both these aspects, growing at a satisfactory rate and still priced for less than 5x sales -- not to mention sub 2x sales.

For the sake of comparisons, we could consider Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). Yes, Magnite's revenue growth rates are substantially faster. But in that case, too, it's being bolstered by large acquisitions. As we look out to the following year, its growth rates are expected to be in the 30% ballpark, but it's still priced at nearly 8x next year's sales.

There is perhaps no need to compare with The Trade Desk (TTD), given that it's now considered a well-established blue-chip stock. Yet, for sake of completeness, The Trade Desk is expected to grow at roughly 30% y/y, while its stock is priced at close to 29x forward sales.

Consequently, however, as we appraise this investment, I suspect that there's an ample margin of safety.

Premortem (Investment Risks)

Perion is a very small company and, as such, it hasn't built for itself a large moat. Moreover, it competes with other players that are not only bigger, such as Magnite or The Trade Desk, but even against the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL).

Further complicating this investment potential, the bulk of this bullish thesis is contingent on Perion continuing to grow its revenues at a rapid rate, a prospect that is far from guaranteed.

Also, Perion's contracts with customers are short-term in nature. This implies that its restricted visibility ahead.

Perion is subject to Alphabet's phasing out of cookies. This will impact Perion's ability to reach consumers. Even though Perion is working on a "cookie-like" alternative, as well as its competitors, there's no guarantee that Perion will find a successful workaround.

The Bottom Line

In sum, Perion is growing at a very rapid clip, it's profitable and cheaply valued at just 1.4x this year's sales.

Readers may ask if I'm so bullish, why don't I have any position here? That's because I own a position in Tremor International (OTCPK:TTTPF), and I'm not sure which investment carries the highest upside potential, so I'll stick to Tremor, but keep my eyes on Perion. Happy investing!