Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted on June 9. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!



Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Great to have you listening with us. As always happy -- so happy to bring you Episode 3 of our Master Class in Cannabis Investing. Some of you love it. Some of you have made a lot of money from it. Others of you don't like it. But that's mostly the minority, because a tremendous amount of people have written to say how much our Master Class of Cannabis Investing one and two has helped them understand more about investing in the cannabis space and helped made them -- helped make them some money along the way, which is all thanks to our guests, Julian Lin and James V. Baker , who both write on Seeking Alpha.

Julian has his own marketplace service that you can avail yourselves to. I highly recommend it. And James writes for Seeking Alpha and is also in the process of writing a book about cannabis investing, and he gets into that today. For those of you who have not caught up with Episodes 1 and 2 of this Master Class, feel free to catch up before or after listening to this one. But I hope everybody enjoys today's episode, where we get into the nitty-gritty of cannabis investing. What is the picture for MSOs for the multi-state operators as legalization develops, or doesn't develop.

Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), we get into all the big ones. What it looks like? Julian and James' advice, some disagreements, some making up, note there's no fighting. Just some healthy discussion about cannabis in that scene. I hope you all enjoy it. We'd love to hear what you think of it.

Before we begin a brief disclaimer. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I am long Trulieve, Khiron, Isracann BioSciences, The Parent Company, Ayr Wellness and the ETF MSOS. You can subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple podcast, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher.

Julian and James, welcome back to the show. Welcome back to Master Class of Cannabis Investing. So happy that you guys are back and welcome.

James Baker: Great to be here.

Julian Lin: Yeah, great to be here. Always excited to talk about cannabis.

RS: Absolutely. It's great talking to you guys about cannabis investing. I know a lot of people love hearing this show. I love that we have this show in this cannabis investing podcast.

Julian and James both write for Seeking Alpha among other things. If you guys want to give a short intro about yourselves for people that haven't listened to 1 and 2, but that are going to want to after this episode is over. If you want to catch listeners up on a little bit of your background briefly, and maybe your investing style in general. James, if you want to start, I'll let you go first.

JB: Background, I've got a doctorate degree in finance, own my own brokerage firm investment banking firm. At one point my own family of mutual funds. My specialty was banking. And about three years ago, I started writing articles about marijuana. Don't ask me why, other than the fact that I was heavily invested in it.

I had been investing in cannabis going back to Weed, when before Weed even bought Bedrocan back in 2014. And so long time. And I started writing about it, because I thought it needed explanatory words.

And so -- and I wrote 40 -- since January of 2019, I've written 42 -- 40 articles, I believe, for Seeking Alpha that have been published. And I'm now working on a book on the subject, publicly held cannabis companies, that's my focus. I am an investor. So that's what I do. I'm retired, I'm old.

RS: Very good. Do you want to give a line or a sentence or two about your investing strategy style?

JB: Just the style. If I'm in equities, I want to be in growth. If I am in a fixed income, I want to be in something that's secure, that I don't have to worry about. So I've got a blended approach of equities, fixed income, and that sort of thing.

RS: Very good. Julian you want to go for it?

JL: Sure. So I am an individual investor, just managing our family's money. I've been contributing to Seeking Alpha since 2017. I started out, kind of like a Ben Graham value, cheap stock kind of guy. But have eventually morphed into more of a Peter Lynch growth at a reasonable price, looking for those long-term compounders kind of strategy.

I initially entered the cannabis space maybe last year, but I didn't approach it as a cannabis investor. Because I approached it as previously having made quite a bit of profits in the tech growth space. So my view of cannabis is coming from that area. Otherwise, on Seeking Alpha, I do run a newsletter called Best of Breed, where I try to look for really strong, long-term growth opportunities. And cannabis is definitely my highest conviction idea there.

RS: Very good. I'm curious, why did you change strategies, you talked about moving on from kind of a Ben Graham philosophy to a Peter Lynch? What sparked that?

JL: So I mean, I might be considered a little closed minded. But I don't really have the opinion that investing is a very subjective endeavor. I like clear cut investing stories. And over the years, I've determined that value investing, or kind of deep value investing, especially during a bull market is very dangerous. It's very easy like -- it's very possible for investors to trick themselves into thinking that apparent undervaluation provides a margin of safety. When in reality, during a bull market, the only stocks -- that the most of the stocks that are cheap tend to be cheap for very, very important reasons.

However, value investors tend to ignore those reasons during the bull market, just because those are the only stocks that are cheap enough for their screeners. So I vastly prefer growth stocks. Obviously, I still deeply care about the fundamentals and the valuation. I only focus on the fundamentals, but without any regard for technicals.

But I would rather purchase something that is cheap on a two, five, ten year basis, rather than something that appears cheap on a one year basis, if that makes sense.

RS: So here we are in the cannabis industry. And we've been through some cycles, we've been through some times. It seems like maybe we're close to legalization, maybe we're not maybe we're close to some form of legalization. Maybe we're not so close as we think. It's still, I think, to be determined a little bit in some form. Although some people think it's in the bag.

How -- and then in the meantime, we've gone from this huge burst of growth with the democratic side taking the election in the state. And all these states coming online, even states that people didn't think was going to go online, that was going to go in line so fast. But yet, the share prices for the most part are either going back down or plateauing for lack of a better catalyst, for lack of a catalyst perhaps.

So there's a lot of talk about where the valuation sits, what are we looking at in cannabis? How much runway for growth? How do you guys see -- how do you both see where we are in the marketplace? And how are you viewing cannabis stocks in this point in time at the beginning of June 2021?

JB: The deeper I dig into the data that I'm preparing for my book, the more conviction I have, that a great deal of the meat has been taken off of the bone. And that the promoters and the other people have already made a tremendous amount of money. And that what I once thought was going to be 10, 20, 30 baggers, I don't see that anymore. I see less profit opportunity than I saw six months ago, a year ago. The more I look at the data, the more concerned I become about the future direction. It is intuitively obvious that some states are not -- it's not possible to even make money in them. Let alone MSOS. So I mean that sort of thing is vastly different.

And it's becoming increasingly obvious that somebody announces we're going into this state. I mean, it's like every company has parachuted into Pennsylvania. Hell, that's where I was born and raised. Pennsylvania is not the growth capital of America, check steel industry.

So I'm becoming more of a skeptic --

RS: So what's the data that you're looking at that's making you so skeptical?

JB: I just looked at the first quarter reports. I have 30 companies that I have identified as more or less fully integrated seed to sale companies. And I may have missed some, but I don't think so. These range all the way from the largest cap company being Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) to the smallest cap company being iAnthus (OTCPK:ITHUF). And when I look at those companies, there's only in the last quarter, which all the investment analysts, security analysts comment, great quarter, congratulations on a great quarter, one after another. I listened to the conference calls, pandering to the CEOs.

The fact is that only 4 of these 30 companies in the last quarter had positive cash flows, positive net income and positive operating income, only 4 out of 30. And you say, well, they're new companies. No, they're not new companies. Don't tell me they're new companies. They're not. They've been around.

And it seems to me that I don't know if there's enough money in the world for these people to consume at the rate they're burning it. So that's just my -- it's a skeptical view. I mean, it's just -- but those are the facts. Those are the facts.

RS: Look, it's a view that's -- it's not you alone that has it. I think, people are sharing a lot of those sentiments. I mean, I have my own responses. But Julian, I'm curious what -- how you see it A, and maybe how you would respond to James' points.

JL: So just to be clear, are we discussing just the current state of the cannabis market? Or I guess we haven't moved on to legalization yet?

RS: Yeah. Like, how are you viewing the current state of things?

JL: Sure.

RS: Like vis-à-vis, investing in them.

JL: So I think -- I think my view is going to differ a bit from James. I mean, no disrespect. Obviously, James has done a lot of great work in the sector. But apparently, we do have some differing views at the moment. So I think currently the vast investor base is razor focused on legalization. And we'll discuss the particulars of legalization later, I believe. But I think the reason -- there's a huge reason why investors are focused on legalization. A lot of it might have to do with -- a lot of the early investors are sitting on big profits. And they are looking for any excuse to sell their stock. They're kind of seeing the fact that a lot of these stocks have already delivered 5x, 10x returns over this past couple of years. And they're thinking, oh, a lot of the easy money has been made. There's not much left moving forward.

So as I discussed in the introduction, I'm entering this not as like a cannabis only investor, but actually, as a generalist. I buy everything. As long as it's -- I view it to be undervalued with growth potential, I'm going to buy it. So I think that gives me a little bit of a different perspective, when I look at the cannabis sector. Because I do view it and compare it to what I see in the tech space.

So just an example. Let's talk about Trulieve, right? Trulieve has been undervalued based on the prices, sales basis compared to peers largely because prior to its recently announced acquisition of Harvest Health, it's been mostly a single state operator. I mean, obviously, it has some flags and more than Florida, but pretty much 80%, 90% of their cash flow, and everything is from Florida.

So they get a huge single state operator discounts. They're currently trading just under eight times trailing sales, and around 60 times trailing earnings. And this is inclusive of 280E taxes. I haven't added back anything there. That's 60 times trailing earnings. We're looking at a company that is guiding for 60% for revenue growth. If this was a tech stock, okay, and there's nothing special about tech stocks. I contrary to a lot of maybe value investors who believe all of tech is in a bubble, I instead side with the side of the consensus analyst where it's not that tech stocks are in a bubble. It's that Wall Street has realized that exponential growth will eventually lead to operating leverage.

So they're basically throwing -- coming up with a terminal profit margin multiple. That like they might believe, like an Okta, for example, would have 35%, 40% long-term operating margins in the future, and then they just discount it back to now. So that's the reason why you're saying -- we saw a lot of tech stocks trade up to very, very high multiples. I believe that kind of thinking, it doesn't only apply to tech stocks. It should apply to all growth stocks, especially cannabis stocks, when we think about the long growth way. And I think we'll discuss that also.

But in the case of Trulieve, it's 60% forward growth. If it was a tech stock, its proper sales multiple, I mean, 30x would still be an area where I would be buying. That would be four times higher than now. Obviously Trulieve is not going to grow at 60% forever, but even if growth regresses to that 30% range, and I believe a billionaire, Bill Miller, when he purchased Green Thumb, he famously said that he sees the company growing at 30% over the next decade.

So even at 30%, you're going to get a company that should be trading probably around 15 times revenues. That's 100% higher than current levels. And if it compounds revenues at 30%, over the next 10 years, revenues will go up, I mean, if my math is right, 13x. That's more than 10x. And I view the current -- I mean, 15x revenues to be a nice multiple. So we're looking at a company, at these stocks where they could double now. And still go up 5x to 10 x over the next decade, based on traditional growth metrics.

It's clear that the fact that they are not able to uplist to the major exchanges is holding back their valuations. Because when the bulk of Wall Street enters the space, they're going to revalue it very similarly to the tech stocks, like I just said.

RS: So I was going to bring this up later, but you just brought up this point. So I kind of want to make this point. So I was mentioning this before we have recorded -- I got an email a couple of hours before we started recording from a listener who's a big fan of these Master Class shows. And he didn't know that I was about to record one. But he wrote -- and so first of all, this is something that we talked about on the show, kind of the runway, that's ahead in terms of legalization, and how it affects the multi-state operators, how it affects the MSOs, and their valuation and their room for growth.

So he wrote in and he was -- he feels like that we're not the three of us, but in general, the industry, the investor community isn't discussing enough what happens if the legalization process is protracted way longer than we think it is? In other words, if uplisting gets delayed for years and years?

Now my personal opinion is it doesn't go that long. My personal opinion is based on who I've talked to and things that -- I have no inside information, but just based on who I'm talking to, it seems like uplisting is going to happen one way or another within a couple of years. That's how I see it. But let's say A, it doesn't happen for a while. And that big moment that investors are waiting for institutional capital coming in 280E, all of these things. It doesn't happen for a while.

A, what happens with that. And B, what happens even if uplisting does happen, but the amount of growth isn't kind of translated in the way that kind of that -- you're predicting that, Julian that, other people are predicting that. I myself I'm kind of predicting in terms of seeing that growth coming from what we've seen up until now? Is that clear how I'm phrasing that, the kind of what I'm asking?

Let me read directly from his email just to kind of clarify it in their own words.

There is no argument to explain how volume and price discovery will occur without uplisting and declassifying cannabis as a drug. So what does the picture look like five years from now with no federal movement?

And then he goes on to say the

structural asymmetry is creating a spring load that could explode with higher price per shares when unleashed. But if years go by without regulatory overhaul, this spring will loosen and we will simply move from a high growth market to average growth sector without seeing the pop we all think uplisting would create.

James and Julian, what do you think about that? Julian, I'll let you go first. Just because you just brought it up that point about what uplisting is going to bring?

JL: Sure. I think in general, the cannabis investor community gets the legalization results quite accurate. Although there is I believe, some instances where I do differ. So I do think, uplistings will lead to a big bounce mainly because of the reason I just said, where there's a big valuation disconnect based on the growth compared to other growth stocks. However, I think that, if I'm not trying to jinx anything, but if it becomes clear that for any reason, Cannabis the MORE Act cannot pass only the safe banking passes or not even the safe banking could pass, I think Cannabis Stocks, they are going to correct or even crash, even though I don't think they should.

I think that they will just simply crash because a lot of the cannabis investors might be holding solely because of legalization. But I think that's misguided. I think it's misguided because first of all, we got to realize that cannabis has not been legal the past five years, or the past two years even. And let's think about what happened in the past two to five years. I mean, growth has been fantastic. These Green Thumb, Curaleaf, Trulieve, they're all growing at triple digit rates each year, right? This is incredible.

And why have they been able to do this? It's ironic, but the fact that cannabis is currently illegal, has benefited their growth rates, their top line growth rates. Okay, so this is because they are able to acquire outside assets at really low valuations. I mean, think about it, if you are a small mom and pop or if you're just, like you have a couple of dispensaries. Under the current tax laws, the 280E taxes, where you can't write off any operating expenses, you're not going to make much profit, especially if you're taking on debt, and most people are going to take on debt to like expand the growth, you're not really going to be making much profit.

As a result, you're going to be more inclined to sell at like a single-digit multiple of EBITDA to one of the larger operators. And these larger operators, they're able to finance these acquisitions with stock when they're trading at like 10x revenue. So they're trading stock at 10x revenue for assets at like 6x EBITDA. All right. And this is all because of the current environment.

So as long as -- and not only -- not to mention the fact that as cannabis is illegal, it creates strong barriers to entry. Because we're looking at -- no one else outside the cannabis industry can enter the market, like alcohol companies can't enter the market, consumer packaged goods companies can't enter the market, because they won't get all these compliance issues.

So this is creating a perfect environment for all of these top operators to consolidate to roll up assets across the nation, building an empire. And the idea is that eventually, I think it's pretty clear it's a matter of if not when, cannabis will be decriminalized, 280E taxes will be removed. Pretty much all the states will be legalized for medical and recreational. At that point, you don't want -- what you really want is for your stocks that you own to have the largest footprint at that point, right? Because at that point, it will be like a coiled spring ready to explode, where if they have all these valuable assets prior to 280E taxes coming off, then you will see more profits than if we cashed in right now.

So that's why actually as a long-term investor in cannabis, I am actually hoping for 280E taxes for the MORE Act to fail in the Senate. And I wanted to legalize as late as possible, because our companies will go to grow very fast in the near term.

RS: James, how do you think about this?

JB: I think it's bizarre. Frankly, the discussion of growth, the industry is so screwed up. The analysts are so screwed up. They don't even distinguish between generic growth and acquired growth. The fact that you go out and buy another company at 10 times book value, and then it increases your revenue by 30%. I'm not going to give a feather in the cap to you for it. And then you're going to announce next -- when you announce your next quarterly meeting, well our revenue was up 30%. Well hell, you bought it.

And I looked at -- if you're going to talk revenue growth, then let's talk about growth in goodwill and intangible assets. Goodwill and intangible assets in the last year, it's like Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) up 14 times. These numbers are just huge. They're not buying these. They just loading their balance sheets with goodwill and intangibles in search of this revenue in this growth. It's not like it's been given to them.

And the fact that I looked at 280E and I says, okay, how much more is Trulieve going to make? Now Trulieve, at the end of the first quarter had a nice quarterly revenue, I'm going to say, $90 million or something, or $60 million or whatever it was. But it would have been 50% higher, if 280E wasn't there. It would have been 50%, higher.

Now these companies that are losing their butts now, you pass 280E. And you know what, they're still going to be losing money. They're just losers. Some of these places, they are just uneconomic. It's just uneconomic. But you've got to have your cultivation facility within the same district that your dispensaries are at. You are defining uneconomic things.

So the Safe Banking Act, I promise you, I promise you. I mean, I trained over 10,000 bankers nationwide, commercial lenders. And I trained a whole bunch of bank examiners. And if these companies think that they're going to be able to borrow money from commercial banks, regulated by the FDIC or the Federal Reserve, and they're going to be able to borrow the money at a cheap, much cheaper rate, they're sadly mistaken.

I can assure you, as soon as those loans are booked, they will be classified as either, OLEM, substandard, doubtful or loss. They'll just be classified, because any banker that lends money to companies that are losing, they're bleeding the cash like they all. Those loans are going to be classified. And the loan officer who booked that loan is going to be written out of town on the rails.

RS: What about for the stronger operators, and as the legalization develops, like why wouldn't that be changed with the developing legalization?

JB: Who is going to be able to borrow the money? Identify who you think is going to be able to borrow money from commercial banks cheaply? Tell me which one it is.

RS: I mean, it depends if you're saying cheaply for cannabis industry or cheaply in general. But I mean…

JB: In fact forget about cheap, just plain borrow money. Let me put it to you simple.

RS: But why not, there's been institutional investment in the cannabis space already for strong operators like Green Thumb as an example.

JB: None of them have borrowed money from commercial banks, regulated by the…

RS: But that's because of the legalization, no?

JB: No. That's because they're just not bankable.

RS: Julian, what are your thoughts?

JL: Yes, I definitely have some responses there. I mean, at least on that latest point, Green Thumb was able to borrow at a 7% rate. I think my calculation was wrong, like 8% when you factor in the warrant. But it was still very, very low interest rates, even in the current environment. And I think one thing to notice, like at this point in time, if you're looking at the Big Four, or the top operators, we should probably be saying Big Five by now, now that Verano is a public company.

A lot of these companies, they are actually profitable prior to paying income taxes. They're actually not bleeding cash so much. And even Colombia Care is starting to improve in that respect. A lot of it has to do with -- you got to take a long-term view on these companies. Sure, in the near term, when they're buying assets in new states and expanding their footprints, the first purchase will not be profitable. If they're only buying one cultivation facility, one dispensary and this is a state with like a lot of dispensaries, it's not going to be profitable in the beginning.

However, and I begin to appreciate Trulieve's strategy, you build a big footprint first. You enter a state first. After that, you don't -- your subsequent purchases will not be so expensive within that state, because you're adding bolt-on assets. And every new dispensary you add to your footprint, it boosts your profitability dramatically because you're using the same cultivation facility for every single new dispensary.

So kind of focusing too much on the current profitability, I mean, it's missing the big picture. But I think James made another point about internal growth and external growth. And that I'm a little confused about. I think James implied that external growth is very poor. I think we're all aware of innovative industrial properties.

So this is the Cannabis Real Estate Investment Trust, stock ticker IIPR. They are -- and just for listeners who don't know, this is a net lease REIT. So a cannabis operator, they might sell one of their greenhouses to IIPR for like $100 million. And then IIPR gives them that $100 million in science, like a 15% of the sale leaseback lease. So this is clearly external acquisition. Most of their growth comes from external acquisition. They do have 3% organic growth, but clearly most of their growth is external acquisition. They mostly grow by selling stock to buy new assets.

And this has been a fabulous strategy for that company, as they are up 10x in the last two years, or three years or so, or four years. Since 2017 they're up 10x. I don't think we should be discriminating against external growth. I mean, if you were to do that, I guess you would really dislike Trulieve. I think, let's focus on Trulieve a bit. So Trulieve, Boris Jordan, the Executive Chairman, he's been very, very active on podcasts. And I think investors should really listen to him what he has to say. I'm sure he's a little more promotional than most typical CEOs.

But obviously, he's an Executive Chairman. I mean, he really knows what's going on in the cannabis industry. So the way we look at this external acquisitions are like, in the past couple of years, cannabis assets were so cheap. I mean, just think, look at the multiples that you were able to buy these assets at. Like, single digit multiples of EBITDA, right? Look at Columbia Care -- James mentioned Columbia Care's going up. Yeah, maybe it goes up because they pay a premium to acquire an asset at like 6x EBITDA. But I mean, that goodwill does not hurt their balance sheet. If the goodwill was wiped out, it does not affect the company.

So basically what we saw the past couple years, and I think we'll continue seeing, moving forward, is that the top tier operators are buying cannabis assets very cheaply, and they should. Investors in these companies should want these stocks to acquire as many assets as they could while all of these assets are trading for pennies on the dollar.

JB: We need to distinguish this growth. It's just not that simple. Let me explain something. The only way to acquire another company is you either buy them with cash. You give them notes. You make some more wallpaper to give them or you just give from some of your stock now they were painful.

Now, forget about just growth. What we need to talk about is per share, per share, what is the growth? If you buy another company, and you buy that company, and it doubles your revenue. But to buy that company, you issue twice as much stock as you have outstanding. You, believe me, are sitting in a bathtub pushing a bar soap around. Although your revenue is way up, you say, well, isn't that great? The company's doing great. How about the shareholder?

The shareholder is sitting there now that used to earn 1% of the company now owns 0.5 of a percent of the company. And so, the fact is that the shareholders are continually being diluted by these cannabis companies. In the last year, the average of these 30 companies, the average company, increased its shares outstanding by 28%. That's the average. Some of them doubled the amount of shares that they had outstanding.

Now if you follow Buffett at all, then you realize you want to be a shareholder in a company that's doing well and every year buys back and retires it stock. Like Apple (AAPL), Apple's making more money every year, but it has less shares outstanding. Now that's what you want to be. If you're going to have twice as much shares outstanding, then you better make twice as much money or otherwise you haven't done anything. That's the problem.

You're aggregating things. You need to think about the individual shareholder. And these are the people I'm looking here at the timestamps on these people, time and sales. Here's sales. 16 shares, 34 shares, 4 shares, 1 share, 34 shares, 10 shares, 25 shares, those are the recent sales on Trulieve.

...they're buying four shares, three shares one share... Here's Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF). Here's somebody bought 8 shares, 20 shares. We simply don't have the flow of funds into this sector that we need now.

MSOS is stuck at about a $1 billion. They've been sticky at $1 billion for a month. We need to get money into this sector. Without the money in the sector, you're just left with these -- I don't know what you're left with. You need a flow of funds into this sector for the sector to do better, for the prices to improve. And for the money to come in, they're going to need some performance.

JL: If I may. So I agree. I think a point you made was about whether or not the external acquisition was accretive or dilutive. So you made the point that if you double your revenue, but double your share count, then nothing really happens. And he said like, share ownership. Right? You're saying that shareholders should really be focusing on a per share basis?

I thought it was clear that that was implied on. Correct me if I'm wrong, if we focus on like the Trulieve, Green Thumb, Curaleaf, Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF), Columbia Care, like the top tier operators of the world. They're all acquiring accretively. They haven't made diluted investments, right. So why are you bringing this up?

JB: Why do you say that? Wait a minute, wait a minute.

JL: They're all growing their sales per share at incredible rates, but none of them are making diluted investments to end on a sales per share basis. They're all incredibly --

JB: I just used revenue as an example.

JL: Yeah, revenue, it's revenue.

JB: The only thing that matters to me is after the acquisition is the cash flow generated per share greater or less? Is the net income generated greater or less? It is dilutive. Now everyone is using the words dilutive and anti-dilutive? Well, this is EBITDA accretive. What the hell is that? EBITDA accretive. Well, that means their EBITDA is going to go up by buying this other company. Of course, it will. Who cares about that? Other than all the analysts and all the CEOs and everyone packing themselves up, we're just not generating the cash flow. We're not generating the net income, after tax to justify.

JL: I hate to come to the support of Wall Street analysts. But isn't EBITDA one of the most important metrics we're using in the cannabis sector? And considering how high their interest rates are, how high the tax rates are, doesn't it make sense to be looking at the EBITDA? And when they say EBITDA accretive all of these companies they are meaning EBITDA per share accretive. So doesn't that make perfect sense?

JB: In my opinion, it makes absolutely no perfect sense. Do you know when EBITDA was created, Julian? Do you know where it originated? It came into existence -- John Malone created it because he was rolling up cable systems. He created that as a -- almost like a Three-card Monte. If you're trained in fundamental analysis, you say that -- were Graham Dodd coddled kind of deal Buffett. Here's a quote by Buffett. People in companies who talk about EBITDA are either trying to con you or con themselves or both. Improperly given significance, great significance. EBITDA it is not cash flow. And it is not profits.

It amazes me how widespread the use of EBITDA has become. Frauds have a smell about them. The number of times we buy a company or a stock where people are talking about EBITDA is zero. A substantial number of frauds talk about EBITDA. It is in the interest of Wall Street to talk about EBITDA, because it results in higher borrowing power and higher valuation.

Depreciation is an expense. In fact, it's the worst type of expense. It's where you spend the money, then you get the expense. He says EBITDA is pernicious. He said, if you divide all the people in the world who talked about EBITDA in to two groups, those who talk about EBITDA and those who do not, there are more frauds in the EBITDA group by a substantial margin.

I believe that one of the worst things that Canada gave us was this, this fondness for EBITDA. I think one of the big problems that the industry has right now, is this myopic view of EBITDA.

JL: But I mean, again, like the current interest rates, a lot of these operators are having an average interest rate of 10%. In a normalized scenario, I don't see Green Thumb paying more than 4% on long-term debt. I don't. These are -- in a normalized scenario these are really, really consistent, sustainable cash flow businesses. These are repeat customers.

JB: You would lend Green Thumb money at 1% above Govies.

JL: I mean, I don't buy bonds. But I am confident that the fixed income community will lend to Green Thumb 10 year notes at 4%, even if it's 5%. Even if it's 5% you're looking at reducing interest expense by 50%. When the tax rates are normalized for 280E taxes go down by like 80%. I mean, EBITDA is important -- I mean, obviously, EBITDA is not cash flow. I don't think anyone's ever argued that EBITDA is cash flow. But when looking at cannabis companies, it's very important to normalize for the high interest and high taxes, right.

JB: Let me say this. You're fond of high growth companies and that sort of thing. The last time EBITDA was this favorite as a measure, that's what they were using for all the dotcom boys back in 2000. Because they had no other measurement to use. So they looked at EBITDA, they looked at growth, they looked at revenue. They looked at those metrics. Those metrics turned out to bite the dotcom people. They will bite these people too.

RS: Let me ask you both this, what are you each personally invested in the cannabis space?

JB: At this moment, I own Trulieve. I actually own Verano, and I own just a little bit of Stem.

RS: Did you get out of MSOS? I feel like you owned them last time you were on the show, no?

JB: I never owned MSOS. I touted for those people that don't have enough assets to diversify. But I carefully monitor MSOS. But…

RS: Do you still recommend it to investors?

JB: For those that don't have much money, but if you have enough money you ought to just buy directly the stocks that are going to do well, stocks that you think have value. And there are very few of them. There are very few.

RS: Julian, how about you? Are you willing to disclose that information?

JL: Yeah, sure. I mean, it's quite easy for me to say. I own all the Tier 1 operators and most of the Tier 2 operators. I mean, if we're going to put like, Tier 2 is like Columbia Care, AVON is -- I mean, just because cannabis is my largest, as a sector, it's my largest holding by far. So I really seek to diversify within the sector. And especially with Green Thumb receiving the -- I think it's a couple months ago so you might have forgot, but they had some suspicion of corruption. So I think that there's always a potential of any one of these or handful of these operators having some sort of corruption or accounting problems. But I think as a sector, things are looking very bullish.

But the reason I didn't buy the Tier 3 operators or the Tier 4 operators, when you're looking at the cheap kind of penny stocks was because I viewed the -- even though they might be much cheaper, especially if you look at more of the California operators, you might get some trading at like 1x or 2x revenues, right.

But what I really focus on the Tier 1 and Tier 2 operators, because given the current environment, and I am bracing for the MORE Act to not pass. I'm not as bullish. Obviously, I wouldn't mind if it passes, because the uplisting will be great. But I don't view -- because I don't view it to be passing, I believe that the cannabis sector is a haves and have nots sector, where if you already have a footprint, if you already are cash flow positive, you're going to be much higher and have a huge advantage over the smaller operators, which are generating losses. It's really hard to compete against the Green Thumbs and Trulieves of the world which have scale and are generating positive cash flow. That's why I believe the proven winners are going to continue winning in the cannabis sector.

RS: Do you see like the Tier 3 and Tier 4 operators getting folded up into the Tier 1 and Tier 2 until kind of the entities becomes smaller and smaller, yet bigger and bigger? Meaning the number of entities becomes smaller and smaller, but the size becomes bigger?

JL: Absolutely. I think, obviously, if you're going to devote most of your time in this space, and I know, there's many awesome analysts who are doing that, I think they might be able to identify those Tier 3, Tier 4 operators that are the most likely to be rolled up into probably -- I mean, I would imagine Trulieve is probably still on the acquisition front after their acquisition of Harvest.

Yeah, I would definitely say within the next five years, half -- I mean, there's not even going to be half of the Tier 3, Tier 4 operators. They are all going to be rolled up into the biggest names.

RS: What did you each think of the Trulieve-Harvest acquisition? Nope, guys don't jump all at once. Come on.

JL: I'll let James…

JB: A few years ago, I wrote that if Trulieve goes down the MSO route, until this acquisition, and until activation in Massachusetts, they've really been an MSO wanna be. 90% some of all their revenue and everything is coming out of Florida. In fact, I think today, today or tomorrow, or maybe yesterday is the first day that they're going to have a sale in Massachusetts. They invested in that 2.5 years ago. And this is going to be the first time that they collect there.

Harvest -- and I've looked at it very carefully. The stock -- the investors in the stock have done the Wall Street walk on them. And what you do that for? $2.1 billion is a lot. But then again, that's only shareholders. So they're going to issue more shares. Now is that going to be -- she said, it's going to be accretive, on an EBITDA basis. I don't care about EBITDA. I want it to accretive on a cash flow and net income.

The best way to justify it is the fact that -- the only way I can justify $2.1 billion is the fact that the number of dispensaries in Arizona is somehow limited, one per every actual retail pharmacy in the state. So there's a very limited deal. So they get 15 dispensers. But basically, they bought 15 dispensaries and some cultivation for $2.1 billion. And the market has not -- certainly not liked -- the market has not, said let's buy Trulieve. The stock's been under pressure.

And if you could fully arbitrage it, if you could fully arbitrage the transaction, either Harvest has to go to $4.45 at this moment, or Trulieve has to go to 35. That's where the arbitrage is. That's how they equate. Arizona will never be as profitable as Florida. Their margins are coming down already. And their margins -- everyone's got to accept that fact. Their margins for last year were 70% some. Operating -- their gross profit margin in 2000 was 74%. Their gross margin in the first quarter was 68%. That gross margin is going down lower than that, as it gets into wholesale and everything else.

Hopefully they'll make money out of it. I have not disposed of any of my shares. I actually bought some Harvest after the announcement.

RS: Interesting. Julian?

JL: Sure. Yeah. So I view the transaction overall quite positively, with some mixed feelings. I mean, so the transaction at the time, based on my calculations was definitely accretive. Especially if you only look at the top line basis, Trulieve was selling around 6x 2021 revenues and Harvest was around 4.4% 2021 revenues. And I viewed it to be important from an investor perspective. Because Trulieve was obviously getting a huge discount due to its primary focus on Florida. Getting into Harvest would make it a true MSO, which would help narrow the discount to peers. This is exactly the kind of capital allocation decisions you want to see as an investor from your management.

On the other hand, though, buying these Harvest assets right now, at this valuation -- I mean, obviously, it's not like a nosebleed valuation. But it's much higher than the prices that Trulieve or Green Thumb or Columbia Care were paying when they were building out their MSO footprints over the last two years.

So I think that this transaction was, CEO, Kim Rivers, she was basically conceding that their previous focus on Florida was a mistake. And that they needed to very quickly rectify that mistake by building out a real MSO infrastructure. And just once again, it's very important to have a large footprint because if you have a footprint across many states, your future growth comes easy. It's much easier to purchase assets in existing states than it is to enter a new state.

So this transaction while it may not be that, I think it's accretive in the near term right now. But the real benefit is longer term that it gives Trulieve the ability to grow in the newly acquired footprint.

JB: I can't wait to see the new balance sheet, because as of March 31, Terra -- Harvest had a negative tangible book value, negative. If you take their shareholder equity at the Harvest, and you take away the goodwill and the intangibles on their balance sheet, they had a negative tangible net worth. They hit a home run selling to Trulieve. They hit a home run. I mean, this is unbelievable. It's an unbelievable deal for them.

Whether it's a good deal for us shareholders of Trulieve, that's a whole another question that only time is going to tell. And the fact is that, I want you to understand this from an accounting standpoint. Harvest bought San Felasco -- Fernando [ph] nurseries here, and they paid $60 million some for it. Those intangibles, and Trulieve is going to have to dispose of that. If they dispose of it for less than it's being carried by Harvest, I don't know who takes that loss, Trulieve if I guess. But they cannot own San Felasco down here. And hopefully, they can sell off that Harvest operation in Florida.

But they've acquired it, and those are on the books of -- as intangible assets and goodwill on the books of Harvest. Those got to come off somehow. When these new books are published, the balance sheet of Trulieve will not be nearly as strong as it was. Trulieve is going to have to put on its balance sheet about, I don't know, $1.5 billion in goodwill and intangible assets, maybe $2 billion I don't know, it's a huge number.

It's going to negatively impact that balance sheet. And the cash flow is going to be -- and the gross margins are going to decline. But I'm not selling Trulieve.

RS: Why?

JB: It's my only hope in the space.

RS: Julian, I wanted to ask a question. But I know that you wanted to say something too. So I'll let you go if you want to still say something?

JL: Sure. I guess a question for James would be. So I'm very familiar with goodwill, and this tangible book value. However, my familiarity with it -- I was under the impression that sure if they have to write off goodwill, I mean, if we're going to be blunt. It means that they get to pay less taxes in an unusual scenario. I mean, you seem to be implying that it's very bad if they were to write off goodwill, like what is the negative repercussions you're seeing to the company in such a scenario?

JB: Goodwill and intangible assets are profits, money that has basically been paid to sellers of whatever you bought. That is the meat on the bone. A bunch of the meat on the bone has been taken off.

JL: Sure. So if goodwill increases, or if they have to write some impairments, I mean, what is the harm to the company?

JB: Like any write off, I mean, it's comes right off of retained earnings.

JL: And what is the harm to the company if retained earnings gets burned off? I mean, like, realistically speaking, it's just a tax write off. It helps increase cash flows down here. Obviously, no one likes to write anything off but like -- am I missing something there?

JB: I just happen that -- I just happen to prefer to see retained earnings growing, not declining.

RS: So Julian, I wanted to ask you because you mentioned that you feel like their deal for -- Trulieve's deal for Harvest is proof that they made a mistake in focusing on Florida. Do you feel like it was a mistake or do you feel like maybe they did it too long? Because I've always touted that as like -- I feel like it proved them as strong operators, like how they operated in Florida and like the dominance they had just in that state alone echoed out into them becoming one of the top one -- one of the Tier 1 MSOs, even though they're really largely in Florida, with some tentacles in other states, of course, but mainly they've been in Florida.

I don't know, to me it feels like maybe they did it a little late, and maybe the terms aren't as great as they could have been, et cetera, et cetera. There are some things I think to point to. And I also agree that time will tell. I also think let's see what happens in Arizona. But anyways, I just wanted to follow up on that point. Do you see it as a mistake to focus along in Florida?

JL: Yeah, great question. I guess I should clarify, I don't mean to take away from how great of a job Trulieve has done in Florida. My main point is that, I think that -- I mean, obviously, they've been a great management team. But I mean, if there was one gripe, it would might have been that, you would wish they would have done what they did in Florida, while at the same time expanding outward, like how Green Thumb and Curaleaf should be the best examples of that, where I think that Curaleaf -- they might have not had a great balance of maximizing profit margins and maximizing improving their footprint.

I think Green Thumb has done the best job of it, whereas Curaleaf might have been more focused on the footprint rather than profit margins. But perhaps within two years, Curaleaf will boost the profit margins and show that their strategy of investing in dirt cheap cannabis assets in the prior years will pay off, when all the asset values are going up right over the past couple of years.

I mean, really, you can't argue that buying all of the assets in the prior years was incorrect, considering all the assets are so much more now. Yeah, so I mean Curaleaf did a great job in Florida. But I think getting Harvest now is riding the ship. So now they can focus on improving outside of Florida as well.

JB: You've raised a really good point. And that is that the question about have valuations reached the high point. You're talking about Curaleaf having bought their stuff when valuations were lower than they are today? And the question becomes is our current valuations justified by earnings? Are they justified? Can they be justified?

And that's where the debate exists right now in the marketplace? Because there seems to be the fact that the stocks aren't moving. There's now suffering from absolute benign neglect. And the question is, have we seen the peak valuations? And were they a part of the whole SPAC deal? Was the Subversive SPAC, was the Silver Spike SPAC, was the Ceres SPAC. Did they mark the top of the market? Did the Verano IPO, mark the top of the market?

That's really where we are right now, because you look at Ceres, which is a SPAC that is acquiring, in the process of acquiring Surterra, which is the second or third largest operator in Florida. They put a valuation on Surterra of $1.8 billion.

Then you look at the Verano AltMed merger, that IPO put a value that's currently when it came public, and that basically put AltMed valuation at $1.2 billion. Both of those, by the way have the same footprint as Liberty that sold for less than $300 million. And so the real question is, is that why we're not moving? Is that why the prices are stagnant? Have people said, $1.8 billion for Surterra, so that puts Ceres back, is it $10. You can buy it right now at $10 or whatever it is.

And Subversive, it came at $10. Hell last time I saw it, it was trading at $6. And it bought California stuff. Are we buying things? Are those people are the insiders? Are the deals being done at prices that the investors are saying pass? That's really a problem right now as I see it.

JL: I mean, I love to talk about valuation all day, because I started out really focusing on deep value stocks. I think really, when we look at the valuations in the cannabis sector, it's very important to acknowledge the human bias of unrealized gains and the temptation to take profits off the table. It's very -- for whatever reason for most humans, and I don't want to paint with a broad brush, for most humans, it's very uncomfortable to hold a stock when is doing very well.

Like when you have a stock that is up 200%, or 100%, or for some people might even be 20%. You might you feel an inclination that it's time to sell because it might go down again. But I take a different view. Instead, I look at the current stock price, and say, if I didn't own a position in the company, would I buy the stock now? And I think that kind of question is the only kind of question -- you should not focus -- that's the bias from our current profit square decision.

And I guess it's a good time to explain or try to attempt to explain why Cannabis stock traded so cheaply before versus now. Even though I still think they're very, very cheap. So I think previously, cannabis stocks, the reason why they've done so well in the prior years, is because they were trading way too cheap before. And then we got to ask the question, why were they cheap before? What's changed between cannabis stocks being really cheap in two years ago, and now there's been a huge change in perception, of public perception of cannabis stocks, where previously -- I mean, I don't know the exact numbers. But the public approval rating of cannabis, basically the percentage of people who think cannabis should be legalized, at least at a medical rate has increased to 65% now.

So I think that increasing number, and also just the fact that perhaps within that population might be investors, they're beginning to realize that it's not a matter of if cannabis will be decriminalized. It's a matter of when. And that's a really critical distinction. Because if you're of the opinion that cannabis will never ever be decriminalized, then perhaps the prior evaluation made more sense. Because 280E taxes, the high interest rates, they will never go away. But I think at this point, we've reached a situation where even if it doesn't happen, now we know that it will be inevitable.

That fact, that notion is what I believe is critical in explaining why the valuations have increased to the extent it has now. However, even so, I think there's still a lot of room for that perception to increase. For example, I was just the other day I was with friends. And we were talking about cannabis. And then one of her friends -- she had not tried it before. She didn't understand it. And we were just discussing about how cannabis can be very helpful for sleep. In my personal case, I had suffered from insomnia for five, seven years. And I don't have insomnia now. And even if I have a bad day, I mean cannabis, cannabis has been my magic cure. But that's a side note.

So when we had brought up the fact that cannabis can help sleep, one of our friends said don't encourage people to use drugs. And all right, so I mean --

RS: He doesn't listen to this podcast.

JL: Perhaps technically, you could say cannabis is a drug. But if you're going to say that you're going to have to say alcohol is a drug or you're going to have to say Tylenol is a drug. But in general, when someone says it that way, it's not they're not saying it's a medicine. They're saying -- they're implying cannabis is like cocaine or heroin. They're implying that you take cannabis, you're going to become a drug addict and die or whatever. They're implying that they don't understand.

But my point here is, cannabis has not had that moment yet. If any of you have read like the tipping point from Malcolm Gladwell. He talks about epidemics and how things become popular and they become -- how they spread across the nation. Not to be confused with pandemic, okay, the epidemic. So he's talking about how there needs to be a point. There's a certain moments where something becomes widespread and widely understood. Cannabis has not had that moment yet.

I'm in California. Okay. California has legalized cannabis recreationally. But I would venture and say probably more than half the people still believe cannabis is a hard drug. And I would also venture to say that, maybe 80% of people still don't realize that using cannabis goes beyond, like a recreational party drug.

In my view, the biggest thesis for cannabis is not its ability to overtake the alcohol market. But is its ability to help people self-medicate. And that -- I mean, we still have a huge step between now and there. In my view, I think what is needed is we need some very, very famous well-loved celebrity to make a push for it. And that one event, that will be that one catalyst, where all of a sudden, you're going to see everyone trying -- they want to try cannabis. I mean, they might want to try it for sleep anxiety. They want to try it for sexual wellness. You're going to get it everyone, there's going to be a day where everyone all of a sudden says I want to try it and see if it helps me.

So I think when people look at like a California or I mean, I'm not bullish Canada. But even the Canadian market, the growth hasn't been great in Canada. However, that's deceiving, because cannabis hasn't had that moment yet, where right now I believe a lot of the people using cannabis are purchasing legal cannabis. They're just the people who were purchasing illicit cannabis before. All right, we haven't seen the huge influx of new users and new users of cannabis and that is still going to be in the future.

RS: Yeah, that's such a good point. I mean, people don't even -- I mean, so many people don't even know that you can have like high CBD and no low THC cannabis that you're not getting quote-unquote high. Like it's such a good point that you bring up. Yeah, it's such a good point that you bring up.

JB: On that point, Rena, I think it's important to observe that Amazon said they're no longer going to test their [Indiscernible] pets for that. That is hugely important. Because I have a friend that recently has been in different jobs. And in both jobs the final step, and before they can report the work was they had to be tested for to see if they used any illegal substance. And in the case of one female, they actually took hair out of her head. They clump, and so that really prevents people from doing it.

RS: Yeah, it's another great point, it's another great point.

JB: If you're going to get tested for it, and that's going to be the deal that you don't get the job because you had this one -- took this one sleeping pill. I said, wow, well, that's just the way it is. So the NFL and the proteins, allowing them to start using. Those are important things, stumbling blocks that once cleared are important.

RS: Absolutely. And I was also going to say that COVID, I feel like was a huge moment for cannabis, where A, people are kind of depressed, people are at home, people are looking also adopting new ways of taking, like people that don't like smoking, for instance, or that look at smoking as something kind of negative. They were taking edibles and coming on to that. And the fact that it was deemed essential, I think it's the opposite feeling of what it feels like when they're like we drug test. And so we're going to test you for marijuana for cannabis, which is legal in more states than it's not, which is so insane.

But the feeling that that gives as opposed to saying this is so essential in a time that's -- we don't know right from left, we're going to say that you can still get your cannabis. I mean, I feel like that was a huge kind of marker in the States for understanding the power that it can bring and the health and wellness aspect of it.

You guys, this has been such a great talk. I feel like I'm greedy, asking you even one more question. But I am just really curious and you can give a brief answer if you've had your time. But I'm curious what you think of a stock of a company like Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNHF). And what they're bringing to the market. Speaking of post-COVID -- or speaking of COVID and getting beyond COVID and opening up? And the retail picture like that, do you guys have any thoughts on that that part of the space?

JB: Absolutely. I mean, I think Planet 13 that's like Disneyland for adults. I have not been there, but friends have been there. And they said, James, you can't believe it. Yeah, and now they've just passed a bill apparently, out there that will allow them to have lounges, where people can enjoy the product on site. So they're going to build a big addition on to that.

I now have Planet 13. Actually, Planet 13 is 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. Planet 13 is now the ninth most -- the ninth largest, vertically integrated cannabis -- publicly traded cannabis company in the United States. I was shocked by that. They are the ninth largest, because they bought some, they bought some cultivation in that. And they've got processing and they've got the --so they're officially categorized is -- they're there now, I put them in the study as one of the 30 companies. They're now number nine. Hell, they're ahead Ayr. Ayr I said they were number two or three, hell, they're number 10.

Planet 13 and they are one of the few companies that for the first quarter of this year, showed on a per share basis, they had positive cash flow, they had positive cash flow adjusted for taxes. They had positive net income after taxes. And they were selling at 12.3 times revenue, which was the highest of any of the 30 companies I'm looking at.

They had the highest valuation measure just based on revenue. And now versus some other companies. I mean, it's my understanding that those people -- now they understand marketing. They really have something on the ground out there. Now is that the future in the individual states? Probably not, probably not.

RS: Specific to that region.

JB: Yeah, specifically to the strip in Las Vegas. And it's just a part of that scene. But it's my understanding that the really successful operators out in California and out of these little walk up stands. And they've got 20 or 30 different varieties of flour, I go inside, $120. What do you want? give me the now?

RS: Well, Planet 13 is also building one, you know, that same experience that they have on the strip in California near like Disneyland in Anaheim, I believe.

JB: Makes sense, be near Disneyland.

RS: Disneyland coming to Disneyland.

JB: It is. It's the Disneyland, Disney World for adults. So and they're going to start cultivation. But I like what they're doing. They sure understand a lot more about marketing than most of these other guys.

RS: Yeah, marketing, and they're strong operators as far as I can tell. Julian, do you have any thoughts? Is it a stat that you look at?

JL: Yeah, I mean, Planet 13, I think they've done a great job. I think their concepts is quite, they are at least very cool from the eye test. I do like that compared to other companies. They were among the first to really -- I know teams who have conflicting views on this. But on the Planet 13 was among first to have a lot of bought deals, a lot of equity offerings to shore up their balance sheet. They were doing that and maintaining that cash balances a long time prior to like Curaleaf or Colombia Care doing it. And those companies recently did significantly improve the balance sheet.

As far as Planet 13 the stock itself, I mean, as with basically almost all of the top or mid-tier operators, it's probably quite undervalued. Although personally, especially at these valuations, I do not own a whole. I do not own a stake in it. I think that when we move beyond the initial legalization or like at a statewide level that is like in Nevada, maybe move beyond that in this show that first interaction with cannabis. I think cannabis is more of a repeat purchase kind of thing where you kind of know your product. You don't really -- once you inhale your product, you know your product. You don't really need to go to a fancy Disneyland every time you need more cannabis.

So that's going to hurt because Planet 13, it costs a lot of money to not only run such a big fancy operation, but also to build it out. So in order to compensate for that, they have to raise their prices significantly. So I would have some concern that of their ability to maintain high pricing for more experienced users of the plant.

RS: Except that it's more like a touristy experience. I mean, it is touristy experience. It's near touristy areas. It's experience itself is something you do as a tourist or like when you're on vacation. So I feel like they can kind of charge higher prices. But yeah, it was --. Yeah, we'll see.

JB: Let me mention on Planet 13. In the first quarter, they improved their gross profit margin, which had been last year was 48.5%. First quarter was 53.8%. Their operating expenses, which were last year at 49.1% of their gross -- of their net revenues, they dropped it to 40.8%. And their operating income, which was negative in 2020 in the first quarter, were 13% of their revenue.

So they had a huge swing in operating performance, not only in margins, but in expense control. And it resulted in a significant income appearance.

RS: Yeah, when I brought it up, Julian, I realized we've talked about this and you had a great article about it. I was just having a deja vu moment, like right when you started answering. But I brought it up kind of not even remembering that so. But I'm glad I brought it up. That was I feel like a great discussion about Planet 13.

I feel like this whole conversation has been absolutely fantastic conversation. And I'm reminded why I call this the Master Class in Cannabis Investing. It is truly I feel like we are getting true, true pearls of insight and wisdom and both sides of the coin, which always brings a deeper discussion and a more intricate and nuanced conversation. I so appreciate both of your time and your energy that you bring to Seeking Alpha that you've brought to this podcast that you continue to bring to the podcast. I really, really appreciate it Julian and James, thank you so much.

JB: Enjoyed being with you, Rena and Julian likewise.

JL: Yeah. Same. It's always a lot of fun to talk about cannabis,

RS: Awesome. Anything that you guys want to plug or leave before we go to listeners?

JB: I agree with Julian, first of all. Once you decide what works for you. It's easier to just -- if they got home delivery have it delivered. And now with Amazon (AMZN) announced maybe pretty soon we're going to have drones just dropping it off at the door. That'll make it really a lot cheaper. And that makes sense. I mean after the first -- once you figure out the dosages and the vehicle you want to use to deal with your issue, once you've done that, and you've gotten some relief, by God, you're not going to switch. You're going to stay with the dispensary that serviced you. And you're going to stay with the particular product that solved your problem. And you're just going to reorder that sucker.

RS: Yeah. All right. Should we leave it there, Julian, any parting words? Are we leaving it there?

JL: If I can say real quick, I think for all the listeners and all the people already invested in cannabis, I think especially if you're focused on the U.S. cannabis sector, you've already done a lot of the hard work, it's already great. But aside from that, I think the most useful thing I could say, to assist in investing would be to really kind of become comfortable investing in growth stocks to learn how to view these stocks not just based on technicals, or perhaps not at all, but to focus on those fundamentals.

And I think once you compare these cannabis growth stories with, especially tech, both stocks and you don't even have to pick the most expensive tech growth stocks. I think it will become clear that if you were itching to take profits, I would say that is a sober analysis will keep you holding for hopefully a long time.

RS: Yeah, well said. Well Julian Lin, James Baker, you can find them both on Seeking Alpha. Julian has a marketplace service called Best of Breed. Check them out, as I'm sure you will want to after listening to the wonderful insight they've given us. Thanks again. Talk to you guys soon for part four of the Master Class in Cannabis Investing. I hope it's been great. Until then. Thanks, guys.

Thanks so much for listening to the cannabis investing podcast. Subscribe or follow us on Seeking Alpha Libsyn, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Play or Stitcher. And we'd really appreciate it if you could leave us a review on Apple Podcasts. It helps other investors find our show. If you have feedback or questions, we'd love to hear from you at rena+canpod@seekingalpha.com. Thanks so much for listening and see you next time.