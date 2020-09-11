Argo Group (NYSE:NYSE:ARGO) has been attempting to reinvent itself as a focused specialty insurer. They've made some progress in selling off their less profitable businesses including some of their ex-US insurance, but what's left does not look particularly impressive and there's still a lot of drag from their legacy businesses. Nevertheless, their stock looks cheap relative to competitors so more value-oriented investors might want to continue to hold as they execute their turnaround.
Specialty insurance - specifically excess and surplus lines - is a very lucrative industry for companies that do it well. They take clients that standard insurers turn away due to being too unique or difficult to insure, and then use their expertise to insure these clients at high premiums. Aside from offering higher premiums than standard insurance, the industry also has strong tailwinds from social inflation and more frequent natural disasters, driving growth at 14.9% year-over-year.
Due to strict regulations, the insurance industry tends to be highly commoditized and fragmented, and the E&S industry is no exception. There are over 25 companies offering E&S insurance ranging from massive corporations like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) and Liberty Mutual, to smaller conglomerates like Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y), to primarily E&S companies like Kinsale.
Despite there being many E&S insurers, the investment options in this space are actually quite limited if the goal is to efficiently deploy capital towards E&S insurance. For example, Berkshire might be a good investment overall, but when E&S lines make up just a fraction of the overall company, any benefit from tailwinds in the E&S industry will barely move the stock.
And this isn't just a problem of size; for example, Alleghany Corporation has a $10B market cap but still has less than 13% of their revenue in E&S insurance. If we wanted to invest in E&S insurance through Alleghany, we'd have to "waste" nearly 90% of our capital on irrelevant businesses like trailers and funeral services.
What are the good options then? I've previously written about Kinsale Capital, which I long believed was the only pure E&S insurance company. So, I was surprised when I recently came across Argo Group, who describe themselves as "an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market... a leader in the U.S. specialty insurance market, specifically through its Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S") businesses".
This sounds a lot like Kinsale, but Argo trades at a steep discount relative to Kinsale (1.11 times book value vs. 6.4 times for Kinsale). So, I immediately took a closer look.
Argo ranks as the 11th largest E&S insurer with nearly $1B in E&S premiums ($3.23B in total premiums), while Kinsale barely misses the top 25 with $552M in E&S premiums in 2020 and no other premiums to account for.
But that's about where the similarities end. Most importantly, Kinsale only sells E&S insurance while Argo sells many other types as well; with $3.23B in total premiums for 2020, E&S lines account for less than 31% of Argo's business. Admittedly, this is the largest percentage I've seen besides Kinsale's 100% and James River's (NASDAQ:JRVR) 55.6% and it is the fastest growing part of Argo's business. But upon diving deeper, I found that Argo has quite a few other issues.
|Loss Ratio (2020)
|
Expense Ratio (2020)
|Premium Growth Rate (yoy)
|Credit Rating
|Kinsale (NASDAQ:KNSL)
|63.9%
|22.8%
|42%
|A
|ARGO
|67.9%
|38.1%
|3%
|A-*
Source: The author
* Their credit rating was recently updated from A- with a negative outlook to A- with a stable outlook.
Argo's combined ratio was over 100% in 2020 meaning that they didn't turn a profit. And it's clear that this isn't simply because Argo is spending money on growth; competitor Kinsale is growing significantly faster than Argo but has lower ratios. It is worth noting that Argo's combined ratio for Q12021 was below 90% which could be sign that the turnaround is finally taking effect.
But a deeper dive into the two companies reveals a variety of reasons why Kinsale might continue to outperform Argo in these metrics, even if Argo is improving.
For starters, Argo has liabilities relating to asbestos, black lung, and other types of environmental insurance. These policies are runoff from the less profitable parts of its business that it's trying to shut down, but some have been in place since the 1990s or even 1960s. These lines led to a $16.1M underwriting loss in 2020, about 1% of earned premiums.
Management stated that long-term losses from these areas are difficult to estimate by traditional methods and has not made any promises about when the run-off lines will be fully shut down, noting that "because of the types of coverage within the Run-off Lines of business still being serviced by Argonaut, a significant amount of subjectivity and uncertainty exists in establishing the reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses... Due to these uncertainties, the current trends may not be indicative of future results".
Meanwhile, Kinsale did not even exist in the 1990s and as such does not have any of these liabilities, noting "we believe we do not have any material exposure to claims from asbestos, lead paint, silica, mold or nuclear, biological or chemical terrorism".
Here are some more factors which may contribute to the discrepancy:
While Argo has many issues as a company, the valuation seems to reflect this.
|P/B
|P/E
|EV/Rev
|Dividend
|KNSL
|6.33
|32.34
|7.01
|0.27%
|ARGO
|1.12
|-*
|1.24
|2.31%
Source: The author
*Argo was profitable in Q12021 but not throughout 2020.
We can see that Argo is substantially cheaper than Kinsale and pays a higher dividend, although it's important to remember that Kinsale is growing much faster and has better margins.
Perhaps this is an example of the efficient market hypothesis at work. If we invest in Kinsale, we run the risk that their multiples will compress leading the stock to have mediocre returns even if the business continues to grow. If we invest in Argo, we take on various business risks including questionable profitability, volatile earnings, slow growth, and a lot of baggage from legacy businesses. Either way, we don't get the best of both worlds and it's not entirely clear which option carries more overall risk.
However, I prefer Kinsale mainly thanks to its better management track record, lack of baggage, and more concentrated focus on E&S insurance. I would expect that most people would reach the same conclusion at these prices, except perhaps for very value-oriented investors or those who don't believe that the E&S market will remain strong. Even then, there are other options which seem to be of similar quality and price relative to Argo such as James River.
There's no doubt that Argo has a lot of issues, but they do appear to be slowly working through them. I believe that Argo is fairly valued but is not a particularly attractive long-term investment due to its slow growth rate and spotty track record. Nevertheless, I'll be keeping an eye on their turnaround story to see if the situation improves.
The course of action I'd recommend at this point depends on your current relationship with Argo and the type of investor you are. Here are a few examples:
Although it's basically a cliche at this point, I'll leave you with a Warren Buffet quote, since I think this comparison has been a good example of it: "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price".
