DSGpro/E+ via Getty Images

When I last wrote about Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in January of this year, I underestimated the potential tailwind the shares could get from a further sentiment shift back toward later-cycle recovery stories (like aerospace) and material plays in an inflationary environment. With that, the shares have risen nearly another 40%, underperforming a few other aero plays like Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) and Universal Stainless (USAP), but outperforming names like Carpenter (CRS), HEICO (HEI), and Woodward (WWD).

At this point I don't think Hexcel shares offer a particularly attractive long-term return, but I fully acknowledge that cyclical stocks overcorrect on both ends of the cycle, and the outlook for the company's commercial aerospace business (especially the wide-body business) should only improve from here.

The Worst Should Be Behind The Company

Air travel is still weak, with commercial flight cycles down 38% versus 2019 levels in May. International travel is even worse off, with international travel down 87% in April. This latter number is the more important one for Hexcel; while narrow-body (or NB) planes like the Boeing (BA) 737MAX are still material for the company, Hexcel's content is several times larger on the wide-body (or WB) jets used for international travel.

The good news is that it's unlikely that conditions are going to get any worse from here. Management has commented on multiple occasions (including recent sell-side virtual conferences) that they expect the middle of the year to be the trough of the cycle. While there should still be some destocking related to the WB business in the second quarter, commercial aero sales were actually up 16% quarter over quarter in the first quarter on the back of improvements in programs like the 737MAX and A320neo.

With improving NB trends, stability in the defense business and more effective cost-containment than the Street expected, I think Q1'21 results will probably actually mark the trough for revenue and margins, with the company regaining $1.9B in revenue in 2023 - a level of revenue where management has said they can generate mid-teens margins.

Work To Do In The Industrial Business

Hexcel spends a reasonable amount of money on R&D (labeled as "Research and technology"), averaging around 2.5% to 3.5% of revenue, and I believe the company really needs to harness these capabilities outside of its aerospace business.

Wind power has historically been a significant non-aero business, generating half or more of the non-aero mix in better years, but this business has become increasingly commodified over time, leading customers to switch to cheaper alternatives. At the same time, the auto business has never really been much more than a niche business - carbon fiber has been used for body panels for high-performance "hypercars" and small components on other high-end autos, but it is unlikely to ever be more than a niche business.

Management has talked about opportunities to repurpose some of the core technology from its wind power business to other markets, and has likewise talked about potential emerging opportunities in other aero markets (urban air mobility; presumably meaning helicopters). Commercial aerospace is going to remain the major driver at Hexcel for the foreseeable future, but progress here could be an important source of acyclical (or at least less cyclical) upside down the road.

The Outlook

For at least the past year I've been more bullish than the Street on the eventual recovery in air traffic and aircraft demand. My general position is that human beings don't change their behaviors all that much, and while the impact of the pandemic may well linger on into 2022, the longer-term growth trend in air travel (including international) will resume. I've written that I expect normalization in 2023/2024, with international likely to trail domestic.

Given what I've seen in the aerospace sector during the pandemic, I don't see many reasons to change my core views on the macro trends shaping Hexcel's outlook. Many airlines and lessors retired older aircraft during the pandemic, and airlines are going to need new planes to serve the oncoming air traffic recovery. That, in turn, should support healthy orders and production volumes at Boeing, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), and other OEMs and suppliers, in turn driving better volumes for Hexcel.

I have lowered my 2021 revenue expectations since my last update, largely on a greater/faster destocking impact and the weakness in non-aero. I was at about $1.52B and am now at $1.39B, but I still think a number around $1.45B could be possible given recoveries in NB production. My longer-term numbers have changed much less, as I'm still looking for $2.5B in '25 revenue with a FCF margin in the mid-teens.

Longer term, I expect low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth from the prior peak in 2019, with FCF margins averaging out in the low-to-mid teens - a relatively bullish call given the company's historical margin performance.

I do also see M&A potential here. I don't really see Hexcel having the financial flexibility to be a buyer (unless the seller is willing to take equity), but I believe Hexcel could be a target.

The Bottom Line

None of the valuation approaches I use suggest to me that Hexcel is meaningfully undervalued today. Long-term discounted cash flow suggests a long-term return potential in the mid-single-digits (annualized), and I likewise don't see any undervaluation here on the basis of a mid-teens EBITDA multiple to my '24 estimate (discounted back).

It's possible that this recent bull run in commodities and materials could continue, though the Fed seems to be a little more concerned about inflation now. It's likewise possible that the rotation to longer-term recovery stories (like aerospace) isn't over, and/or that the aerospace recovery cycle could be even stronger than my relatively bullish outlook (my '23 revenue estimate is about 7% higher than the sell-side average).

Despite those possibilities, I just don't see sufficient upside today. I like buying into cyclical recovery stories, as they can often overshoot to the good, but I believe Hexcel's share price already reflects a pretty solidly bullish recovery outlook.