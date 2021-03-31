grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) is enjoying stronger commodity prices in 2021 and seems to be headed for a strong quarter. The full benefit of the higher commodity prices is muted somewhat by “hedges” which have tempered the price increases, but the company seems certain to have realized natural gas prices of at least CAD$3.00 per Mcf, equivalent to CAD$18.30 per Boe. Oil and natural gas liquids have been strong as well and comprise about 14% of Peyto revenues.

In general, commodity prices in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin continue to be firm, a striking improvement over 2020 according to data from the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (“PSAC”). The price at the AECO Hub, for example, is up over 60% year over year.

Source: PSAC

I have modeled Peyto’s second quarter operations and expect the company to report a very strong quarter with operating cash flow running at an annualized rate north of CAD$500 million. Here is that model.

I estimated Peyto's capital efficiency and decline rates from its historic data and compared it to disclosed data in Peyto's corporate presentation. On page 46 of that presentation, Peyto estimates its base decline for 2021 at 25%, confirming my estimate. My estimate for 2021 capital efficiency is higher than actual in 2020 for conservatism.

The rest of the data supporting my model come from the following sources: Interest expense - estimated average debt balance x 4.35% rate, Dividends - Peyto current dividend rate, Cash flow after capex, dividend and interest - arithmetic, Opening debt - Peyto March 31, 2021 statements, Closing debt - arithmetic, Revenue - Assumed commodity price x production x 91 days in Q2Royalties - published royalty rate x revenue, Operating expenses - Peyto MD&A plus inflation, Transportation - Peyto guidance, Netback - assumed commodity price less operating expenses, royalties and transportation, Dry gas price - PSAC data per Mcf x 6.1 Mcf/Boe% production - Peyto corporate presentation, Oil & Natural Gas liquids - PSAC prices adjusted for Peyto volumes, Adjustments - My estimate of our of the money basis hedges per BOE, Realized average price per BOE - arithmetic

If I am anywhere close in my model, Peyto will pay down debt by about CAD$40 million in Q2 and very likely another CAD$100 million by year-end. If so, Peyto’s debt to EBITDA ratio will fall to about 2 times, and the markets concern over Peyto’s excess leverage will ameliorate.

With only two weeks left in the second quarter, there is little that will tilt Peyto off its track to turn in results somewhere around those modeled. Forward natural gas markets exhibit sustained strength as set out in the PSAC data displayed, with both AECO and Henry Hub prices one year yet keeping a $3 handle in their respective currencies.

Natural gas markets are volatile and there is always a risk that prices will either spike or collapse as demand varies, driven by air conditioning demand in the summer months and heating demand in the fall and winter. Natural gas storage is below its five-year average according to the Energy Information Administration, and investors will watch the weekly trends closely to see if these relatively firm prices are sustainable through the balance of the summer and fall setting up the possibility of shortages in the winter months.

I have covered some of the risks and uncertainty of investment in Peyto extensively in my earlier article on the outlook for Peyto’s Q1 published April 6, 2021. That article included a model projecting operating cash flow for the company of CAD$108 million. Actual Q1 results for Peyto were operating cash flow of CAD$117 million, lending some credibility to my model. We will see if that outcome is repeated in Q2 when the company reports in mid-August.

In addition to commodity price risks, Peyto is exposed to shortages in egress capacity from the WCSB; to changes in tax and royalty regimes as governments try to increase revenue to pay COVID-19 costs; and, to the usual risks of dry holes, excess sulfur in the gas, methane leaks, and, the prices charged by service companies for drilling, capping, and closing wells. I have seen no evidence any of these is looming today.

I own 50,000 shares of Peyto, having sold 25,000 shares into the sharp run-up in the stock since Q1 results were published. On reflection, I may well have taken profits too soon.