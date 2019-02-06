Photo by SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

By Callum Turcan

In this article, we highlight five companies that operate in the auto industry in the following order: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), and AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Demand for automobiles in the US was robust during the first five months of 2021, according to data provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis via its Federal Reserve Economic Data ('FRED') website.

According to FRED, annualized US auto sales stood at a seasonality adjusted rate of over 17.5 million units in May 2021. Please note that this is an extrapolation based on monthly auto unit sales along with other adjustments. That is on part with levels of domestic auto sales seen in 2019, before the coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic hit.

Considering that many US households are flush with savings built up while riding out the pandemic, according to data provided by FRED, there is ample room for US auto sales to remain strong going forward. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries remains subdued which helps keep the rates on auto loans low and that in turn stimulates demand for both new and used automobiles. Shares of Ford, General Motors, CarMax, and AutoZone are all up year-to-date as of this writing, though Tesla has dropped year-to-date after posting a stellar run up in its share price last year.

#1: Ford - Fair Value Estimate: $11 Per Share

Image Shown: An overview of the key valuation assumptions used in our enterprise cash flow model covering Ford. Image Source: Valuentum

Ford has been around since the turn of the 20th century, producing, and selling automobiles. The company also engages in other businesses, including financing vehicles, and it was able to ride out the Great Financial Crisis while its peers succumbed to legacy issues. This American-based company is focused on continuously improving its electric vehicle ('EV') and autonomous driving technology and going forward, the automaker intends to make those offerings a bigger part of its business. As with many of its peers, EV is an open-ended opportunity.

The EV manufacturing process is generally less labor intensive compared to internal combustion engine ("ICE") vehicles. As Ford grows its EV business that will act as a nice tailwind for its future operating margins, in our view, assisted by past efforts to rationalize its global manufacturing footprint. Ford is also testing out autonomous vehicles via pilot projects in the US with the aim of launching a commercial autonomous vehicle service within a couple of years. We are intrigued by its exposure to this space, though these are still early days.

Ford and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) expanded their global partnership in 2019, which will see the duo work together on autonomous vehicle and EV technologies. This deal was done in large part so Ford could gain access to Volkswagen's EV architecture to assist in Ford's efforts to grow its EV business, which currently is a relatively small part of its overall operations.

Unfortunately for many income and dividend growth investors, Ford suspended its dividend and share buyback programs in March 2020 in a bid to better conserve cash, while also drawing down its credit lines. Its dividend may not return for some time. The success of Ford's EV strategy will have an outsized impact on its future financial performance.

We value shares of Ford at about $11 each (the highest point in the probability distribution below), but considering potential upside opportunities across joint-ventures and electric vehicles, the high end of our fair value estimate range stands at $18 (shares are trading at ~$15 each). To learn more about enterprise valuation and the discounted cash flow model, please consider reading the book Value Trap. In short, we still see some upside potential with respect to Ford's shares.

Image Shown: The high end of our fair value estimate range for Ford is $18 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

#2: General Motors - Fair Value Estimate: $50 Per Share

Image Shown: An overview of the key valuation assumptions used in our enterprise cash flow models covering General Motors. Image Source: Valuentum

General Motors makes cars, crossovers, trucks, and parts. The firm's brand names include Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC, among others. Founded in 1908 in Detroit, General Motors has become synonymous with American manufacturing. A 'new' and leaner GM emerged from bankruptcy in July 2009. GM changed its logo at the start of 2021.

As with Ford, in April 2020, General Motors suspended its dividend and share buyback programs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic to conserve cash. While the firm is contemplating reinstating its dividend, that may not occur for some time.

If it should ever reinstate its payout, we would view the company as a risky dividend payer, regardless. Tremendous amounts of operating leverage and the cyclical tendencies of auto demand make any future dividend policy tenuous, especially considering the Chapter 11 filing during the Great Financial Crisis and the recent dividend suspension.

General Motors sold its European Opel and Vauxhall businesses in July 2017 as it sought to exit the largely unprofitable business. Additionally, General Motors aggressively cut costs in North America over the past several years by rationalizing its manufacturing footprint. Corporate-level cost cuts are also being pursued to further improve its cost structure.

These efforts enabled General Motors to significantly improve its break-even point (before the pandemic hit), which helped drive margin improvements. Cruise, a majority-owned subsidiary of General Motors, could be a source of significant long-term growth as the unit is considered one of the leading self-driving technology companies.

China and North America represent General Motors' two main markets. The firm plans to invest heavily in its electric vehicle production capabilities and autonomous driving technology over the coming years, which will include the launch of an all-electric Hummer. GM's shares are probably the "fullest" valued in the group, trading at just about the top end of our fair value range of $62 per share.

Image Shown: The high end of our fair value estimate for General Motors is $62 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

#3: Tesla Inc. - Fair Value Estimate: $540 Per Share

Image Shown: An overview of the key valuation assumptions used in our enterprise cash flow models covering Tesla. Image Source: Valuentum

Who doesn't love what Tesla is trying to do. The company should be applauded for its efforts, and it's truly remarkable that a start-up automotive company has experienced so much success in the face of enormous legacy competition, both in the US and internationally. Hats off to Elon Musk on his achievements.

Tesla's strategy is to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles with a range of affordable electric cars. The Model S, the world's first premium sedan to be engineered from the ground up as an electric vehicle, began deliveries in June 2012. CEO Elon Musk is dreaming big, but public relations missteps have impacted shareholder confidence at times.

Tesla's stock volatility is not for the faint of heart either. Shares have been on a roller coaster ride, and investor expectations have been ratcheted higher. Its competition continues to grow and will only intensify from here, though we note rivalries have always been tough in the auto space. We're expecting substantial free cash flow generation at Tesla in the coming years.

Elon Musk's brainchild is transitioning into a mass production car company, too. At the beginning of the third quarter 2012, it was producing just five cars per week. By the end of that quarter, it was making 100 cars per week. Fast-forward to 2020, and Tesla was producing close to half a million vehicles per year. Production continues to increase to this day, and management is targeting production of 20 million vehicles annually by 2030.

Tesla was GAAP profitable in the first quarter of 2013 for the first time in its history thanks to the company exceeding its own targets for deliveries and gross margin. Tesla posted four consecutive quarters of GAAP profitability for the first time in the second quarter of 2020, and we expect profits and free cash flow to continue to expand in coming years.

Tesla's thirst for innovation is among the best in our coverage universe. In 2019, Tesla acquired Maxwell (a leader in the development of cost-effective energy and power delivery systems) in a cash and stock deal. We wouldn't be surprised if CEO Elon Musk scoops up other strategic assets. Shares are trading well below the high end of our fair value estimate range, changing hands at ~$605 per share as we write.

Image Shown: The high end of our fair value estimate for Tesla is $729 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

#4: CarMax - Fair Value Estimate: $106 Per Share

Image Shown: An overview of the key valuation assumptions used in our enterprise cash flow models covering CarMax. Image Source: Valuentum

CarMax is the largest retailer of used cars in the US and one of the largest vehicle auction operators. The firm differentiates itself through no-haggle pricing and a customer-friendly sales process in 220+ stores. CarMax also has a sizable auto financing operation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

The innovative used car retailer generates roughly 80%-85% of its sales from the used car market, which is highly competitive, but also one that is experiencing strong demand of late as a chip shortage wreaks havoc on new car production. The firm is focusing on tech and using big data capabilities to leverage its core strengths to enhance its omni-channel selling capabilities.

CarMax's business is sensitive to interest rates, unemployment, gas prices, discretionary spending, consumer credit health, and competitive pressures -- but this could also be said of any company in the auto business. An enhanced mobile platform is expected to help drive omni-channel selling opportunities as a growing number of consumers use mobile as a first line of investigation into the buying process.

CarMax aims to sell 2 million vehicles per year by fiscal 2026 across its retail and wholesale operations combined. That represents a sharp increase from fiscal 2021 levels, when CarMax sold just under 1.2 million cars across its retail and whole operations and underpins CarMax's revenue growth trajectory. In light of the increased demand for used cars of late, we're not doubting the company's ability to achieve these projections.

Investors should be aware that CarMax's business is dependent upon capital to fund growth and to support the activities of its CarMax Auto Finance ('CAF') segment. Changes in capital and credit markets could adversely impact its business, sales, results of operations, and financial condition. Still, this is nothing new. Shares are trading hands at ~$117 each at the time of this writing, and we could see investors paying up to the high end of the range in light of the strong used-car market.

Image Shown: The high end of our fair value estimate for CarMax is $132 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

#5: AutoZone - Fair Value Estimate: $1,409 Per Share

Image Shown: An overview of the key valuation assumptions used in our enterprise cash flow models covering AutoZone. Image Source: Valuentum

AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor of auto replacement parts in the US. Though the firm tries to differentiate itself with customer service, we don't think this is necessarily a competitive advantage versus peers such as Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) and Pep Boys (now a privately-held firm). AutoZone's US retail business is its #1 priority. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Tennessee.

AutoZone is a fantastic growth story, and its outlook is bright. The company is steadily growing its store count in the US, Mexico, and Brazil. AutoZone sees its 'Do-It-Yourself' ('DIY') and 'Do-It-For-Me' ('DIFM') businesses growing at about double the pace of the overall market. Its commercial segment has also posted strong performance recently. AutoZone intends to continue taking market share while keeping a lid on its cost structure. The firm is focused on profitable growth opportunities.

AutoZone's margins are facing headwinds from increased wage pressure and rising transportation costs. Economies of scale, improved pricing strategies, and positive effects from its customer loyalty programs should help offset cost pressures. The company remains focused on innovation and solid operational execution. AutoZone also is working to build a best-in-class business-to-business ('B2B') sales organization as a driver of commercial sales. The company views investing in its business and share repurchases are core parts of its capital allocation strategy.

AutoZone may be among the most attractively-priced among this subset of ways to play the robust auto sector. The company's shares are trading below the midpoint of our fair value estimate range at ~$1,390 each, and its business model is more resilient through economic conditions, sometimes counter-cyclical as consumers seek to do more repair work when they cannot afford a new car. AutoZone's equity is worth a look, in our view.

Image Shown: The high end of our fair value estimate for AutoZone is $1,691 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

US auto sales have come in strong during the first five months of 2021, and while the industry is grabbling with an ongoing shortage of semiconductor components, companies are adjusting.

In early June, General Motors reported that it expected its first half profit for 2021 would exceed its previous guidance, a welcome sign that sent shares of GM higher after the news broke. As interest rates remain low (making auto loans more economical) and many US households remain flush with cash, the outlook for US auto sales is quite bright, in our view, as semiconductor supplies race to catch up with demand.

AutoZone may offer investors the best value-oriented play, while CarMax is in the wheelhouse of used-car sales demand -- both entities more conservative than the remaining three on the list. Ford and GM have opportunities in the electric vehicle market, but Tesla may be the best speculative way to play electric-vehicle proliferation. Elon Musk is hard to beat as short investors recently learned.