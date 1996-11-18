Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF) is one of the most interesting companies right now. And it actually is not interesting because it is a great business (it certainly is a solid business) and it is also not interesting because it is a great investment (once again, solid, but not great).

Deutsche Telekom is interesting right now for its history - especially for the history of the stock during the last 25 years. Outside Germany, Deutsche Telekom and its role during the Dotcom Bubble might not be so famous - in Germany many people still remember the story and for many Germans, Deutsche Telekom is still the reason why they will probably never invest in the stock market again.

In the following article, I will solely look at the history of Deutsche Telekom and describe why the stock is still a symbol for the Dotcom Bubble in Germany and how millions of retail investors suddenly entered the market and lost a lot of money. And in case you don't see the parallels yourself, I will point out how history rhymes with the present, what we can learn from history and why the story should be a warning for retail investors right now.

Learning From The Past

I honestly don't know if this story is well-known in the United States, but in Germany almost everybody knows about the stock of Deutsche Telekom and what a terrible investment it was. There are several other stocks - in Germany as well as the United States - that never reached the Dotcom Bubble peak price again although the underlying business was solid: Cisco (CSCO) or Intel (INTC) come to mind (I recently also published an article about several stocks that got crushed after the Dotcom Bubble and never came back to that price level). But when talking about animal spirits, greed, euphoria and making bad investment decisions, Deutsche Telekom might be one of the most fascinating examples ever.

Deutsche Telekom hit its Dotcom Bubble peak slightly above €100 in 2000. Today it is trading slightly below €18, and this is actually the highest price the stock was trading for since 2002. In the years between, the stock declined as low as €8.

(Source: Finanzen.net Tradingdesk)

The stock has still not managed to come anywhere close to the Dotcom Bubble peak. And - what is even worse - the stock has also not managed to come close to the prices for which additional shares were offered in 1999 and 2000. Deutsche Telekom actually had three public offerings. The first, the initial public offering, was on November 18, 1996. The company issued 713 million shares for DM 28.50 (€14.57). In June 1999, the company issued additional 281 million shares for a price of €39.50 per share. And finally, on June 19, 2000, the company issued 200 million more shares for €66.50.

Among those three, only investors that bought at the initial public offering in 1996 made money on the investment. At the time of writing, the stock is trading for €17.86, and investors therefore made a profit of 22.6% (excluding dividends) since 1996. I don't have to point out, that this is laughable profit over 25 years. And when including dividends (about €14 in total) it gets a little better - 118% gain - but the S&P 500 increased 500% in the same timeframe (not including dividends). And investors that bought at the second offering or third offering lost money until this day - even when including dividends. Between 1998 and the summer of 2001 it didn't matter when you bought the stock - you lost money until this day and never made a profit. And until this day, the stock price never came even close to the price of the second and third offering of additional shares and most likely it will take several years before the stock can get there.

How Could That Happen?

One might ask at this point: how could that happen. And many of the explanations are simple. Greed, euphoria or the fear of missing out [FOMO]. But we can go a little deeper and try to understand how the risk-averse Germans suddenly started buying stocks or how new era economic thinking led to a complete detachment from reality for the stock.

The Germans and Stocks

Abroad - including the United States - we Germans are probably seen as risk-averse and at least when it comes to stocks, this is actually true. Germans seem to be extremely cautious about investing in stocks - we simply don't own stocks. In 2020, about 12.4 million Germans owned stocks - either direct or by owning ETFs and similar products. Out of 83 million people living in Germany, only one in seven owns stocks (14.9%). The highest number of stakeholders was reached in 2001, when 12.9 million Germans owned stocks. Compared to the United States where about 55% of people own stocks, Germany has to be seen as extremely risk averse.

(Source: VisualCapitalist)

During the Dotcom Bubble the number increased quite impressively from 5.6 million stakeholders in 1997 to almost 13 million in 2001. But the experience of many people who bought "Deutsche Telekom" might actually be one of the reasons why we Germans still don't own stocks.

Massive Advertisement Campaign

So how did Deutsche Telekom sell their shares to a nation that seems to despise stocks? Deutsche Telekom actually started a massive advertising campaign before its IPO and encouraged millions of people to buy the stock. Millions of Euros was spent on television advertisement. The stock even got its own name - it was called "T-Aktie" (Aktie is the German term for stock). It was also called "Volksaktie" (a share for the people as everybody should own it). For its advertisement campaign Deutsche Telekom hired German actor Manfred Krug, who later deeply regretted his role and told newspapers, that advertising for the stock of Deutsche Telekom was his biggest mistake. But it worked - about 1.9 million retail investors bought stocks of Deutsche Telekom in 1996. And in 2000, about 6.2 million people in Germany own stocks of Deutsche Telekom.

Euphoria and New Era Economic Thinking

Of course, the timing was also perfect. The stock offerings of Deutsche Telekom happened during one of the most extreme times of stock market euphoria we know. This environment of people assuming, that a bright future is right ahead, was not only fascinating for many people - it was also toxic for many retail investors, that lost billions. In retrospect, one can identify several factors contributing to the boom and the euphoria. Robert J. Shiller analyzed 12 contributing factors in his book "Irrational Exuberance". These are factors like the arrival of the internet, solid earnings growth, triumphalism, the baby boom, an expansion in media reporting of business news, expansion of the volume of trade and many more (see Shiller Irrational Exuberance, p. 39-69).

And Deutsche Telekom fitted the profile of the hyped company almost perfectly. As telecommunication company responsible for laying out the infrastructure and enabling millions of people to have access to the internet, it is not surprising that the stock was hyped. Deutsche Telekom was establishing the basic requirements for this new golden age. We can be very sceptic if this story would have been possible ten years earlier or ten years later - probably not.

Complete Detachment from Reality

Deutsche Telekom was certainly not the only stock that rallied in the late 1990s - it was actually in good company with thousands of other stocks that rallied. In the last few weeks, I have written about two other prominent examples - Cisco and Intel. Both stocks suffered a similar fate as Deutsche Telekom but not as dramatic.

And there is actually a huge difference between Cisco and Intel on the one side and Deutsche Telekom on the other side. It was actually possible to justify higher valuations for Intel and Cisco in the years leading up to the Dotcom Bubble. In the five years leading up to the bubble peak in 2000, Cisco could grow with a CAGR of 57.07% and Intel could grow with a CAGR of 15.80%. The problem with these two stocks (and companies) was, that investors assumed the high growth rates would continue forever - and that was simply not the case. But at least in the years 1995 till 2000 the companies were actually growing with a high pace.

However, the picture is completely different for Deutsche Telekom. In the five years before 2000, Deutsche Telekom could grow its revenue only with a CAGR of 3.90% and actually reported a declining revenue in 1996 as well as 1999. Nevertheless, Deutsche Telekom was trading for a price-earnings ratio of 250 at the Dotcom Bubble peak, which is an absurd valuation multiple for a company growing its revenue only in the low single digits. In retrospect it seems to be completely absurd how investors could have assumed, that Deutsche Telekom will be a growth company for which triple-digit valuation multiples could be justified in any way.

(Source: Author's work)

And when looking at the years after 2000 we can see that Deutsche Telekom could grow revenue over time - but acquisitions also played a huge role. Since 1993, revenue increased with a CAGR of 4.58% - a solid number, but no justification for a P/E ratio in the higher double digits (or triple digits). And while revenue increased more or less with a stable pace in most years, net income fluctuated wildly and after a record net income in 2000, Deutsche Telekom never reported a higher net income in the following 20 years. Combined with the increasing number of outstanding shares, it was just a huge disappointment for investors.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

Stories, Stories, Stories

Until this day, the fever in the years 1996 till the Dotcom Bubble crash is probably the most fascinating story in Germany about animal spirits and people making really bad investment decisions. In "Animal Spirits" George A. Akerlof and Robert J. Shiller write about the important role that stories are playing for the economy and financial markets (I would assume that Shiller will go even deeper in his book "Narrative Economics" - however, the book is still lying on my desk and is waiting to be read). Humans are built to think in narratives and stories as well as storytelling seem to be fundamental to remember facts as well as events (see Akerlof/Shiller p. 51ff.). Shiller and Akerlof argue how important stories are:

The confidence of a nation, or of any large group, tends to revolve around stories. Of particular relevance are new erastories, those that purport to describe historic changes that will propel the economy into a brand new era. (Akerlof/Shiller, p. 55)

And the years leading up to 2000 were certainly such a time of new era stories in which fundamentals were completely ignored. Because when looking at the fundamentals, it absolutely makes no sense to consider Deutsche Telekom being a high growth company. But in times like these (the years leading up to 2000 as well as today), valuation metrics are often challenged, and the dominant narratives are not about fundamentals. This new economy had new rules and fundamentals didn't belong anymore:

It was the 'new economy' and it had 'new rules'. Conventional business wisdom no longer applied. Anyone who didn't share the enthusiasm clearly didn't get it, to use the popular put-down of the era. The financial press, business journals, business thinkers, stock market analysts, venture capitalists, even the annual reports of blue-chip companies, all caught the Internet bug. (Fenn/Raskino, p. 15f.)

Mass Media and Social Media

But some individuals challenging the narratives and stories, that usually dominate Wall Street and the investing world is not enough. We need millions of people that form similar opinions about these assets and the media is playing a crucial role:

Significant market events generally occur only if there is similar thinking among large groups of people, and the news media are essential vehicles for the spread of ideas. (Shiller, p. 71).

And in case of Deutsche Telekom, it was a huge advertisement campaign. 25 years later, we can not only use television as well as newspapers, but also social media. Subforums on Reddit or hugely influential billionaires on Twitter (TWTR) with 57 million followers certainly have a similar effect as large advertisement campaigns. You can assume it is a heroic fight against hedge funds but in the end, WallStreetBets is simply advertising for stocks and thousands or millions of people are following and the stock price of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) is "going to the moon" - or do you really think GameStop would have reached almost $500 a share otherwise.

Confirmation Bias

One might argue that the influence of Elon Musk or WallStreetBets is probably exaggerated as people can read bullish as well as bearish opinions on Twitter, Facebook (FB) and other social media platforms. But we know, that is not how the algorithms of these platforms work and we also know, that this is not how humans "work":

As you start to consider some innovation, you start to collect evidence for and against it. Or do you? Unfortunately, people tend not to look equally at both sides of a question. We all have a strong bias toward seeking out and collecting evidence that confirms our existing or preferred view. (Fenn/Raskino, p. 34).

This is called "confirmation bias" and probably one of our biggest enemies as investors. Confirmation bias is defined as "the fact that people are more likely to accept or notice information if it appears to support what they already believe or expect" (Source). Confirmation bias will lead to a biased search for information, a biased interpretation of information as well as a biased memory recall of information. And while almost nobody can eliminate this bias entirely, it can at least be trained not to fall for this bias completely. But for most people - and especially in phases of euphoria - the sad truth is that this cognitive bias will rule their thinking at lead to terrible investment decisions.

Conclusion

The history of the T-Aktie (Deutsche Telekom stock) since 1996 is one of the most interesting and most frightening examples what can happen, when investors get euphoric and how it is possible that millions of people lose a lot of money by investing in a company, that most likely has a wide economic moat and can be described as a solid business.

And what is most frightening is the fact that we are seeing the same elements today and we know almost certain (I know, I am not supposed to say the word "certain" when talking about complex systems) that millions of people will lose a lot of money again. Maybe some people might regret their role again and in 20 years we will scratch our heads again and wonder how seemingly intelligent people could fall for this.

Literature

Jackie Fenn & Mark Raskino (2008). Mastering the Hype Cycle: How to Choose the Right Innovation at the Right Time. Harvard Business Press.

Shiller, Robert J. (2016). Irrational Exuberance. Revised and expanded third edition. Princeton University Press

George A. Akerlof & Robert J. Shiller (2010). Animal Spirits. How Human Psychology Drives the Economy, and Why It Matters for Global Capitalism. Princeton University Press.