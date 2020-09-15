onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

I continue to assign a Bullish rating to Samsonite International S.A. (OTCPK:SMSOF) [1910:HK].

Samsonite International's stock price has more than doubled from HK$8.56 as of September 14, 2020 to HK$17.40 as of June 16, 2021, after my prior update on the stock was published on September 15, 2020.

Samsonite International's revenue continues to recover from the negative effects of the pandemic, with its top line contraction narrowing in 1Q 2021 as compared to prior quarters. The company's cost-optimization initiatives have paid off, and its operating loss was smaller in 1Q 2021 with expectations of achieving a positive high-single digit EBITDA margin for full-year FY 2021.

The company remains on track for recovery, and the stock's valuations are still reasonably attractive, which is deserving of a Buy rating in my opinion. The market values Samsonite International 15.6 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E, and it boasts a consensus forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 1.6%.

Samsonite International's Hong Kong-listed shares have better trading liquidity than its OTC shares. The three-month average daily trading value for Samsonite International's OTC shares was very low at approximately $20,000, but the average daily trading value for the company's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the last three months was in excess of $15 million. Interactive Brokers is one of the US brokers providing access to the Hong Kong stock market.

Revenue Recovery Led By US And China

Samsonite International's net sales decreased by -41% YoY from $601 million in 1Q 2020 to $355 million in 1Q 2021. This is a significant improvement from the company's -78%, -65%, -58% YoY revenue decline in 2Q 2020, 3Q 2020 and 4Q 2020, respectively.

If one compares Samsonite International's monthly revenue in 1Q 2021 to pre-pandemic average monthly sales in FY 2019, the company's first-quarter top line was -57% lower adjusting for foreign exchange effects. This was also slightly better than Samsonite International's 4Q 2020 monthly revenue which was -58% below 2019 numbers. As another comparison, the company's monthly net sales in April 2020 was -81% lower than 2019's average monthly revenue.

Looking forward, Samsonite International's management has guided for a further improvement in the company's top line in 2Q 2021 with expectations of its net sales in this current quarter being 53%-54% lower than pre-pandemic sales numbers in 2019. This suggests that Samsonite International's revenue recovery remains on track, which justifies the doubling of the company's share price in the past six months to a large extent.

The US and China are Samsonite International's two largest markets, accounting for 36% and 8% of the company's revenue in FY 2019, respectively, prior to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Samsonite International's revenue generated from China grew by +35% YoY to $13.2 million in the most recent quarter. Separately, the YoY net sales decline narrowed from -55% YoY for FY 2020 to -44% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. As per the chart below, the good performance for Samsonite International's businesses in China and the US is aligned with the increase in domestic Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) for both countries. It is clear that the increase in domestic travel has helped to support Samsonite International's sales recovery in 1Q 2021.

Change In Domestic Revenue Passenger Kilometers Vis-A-Vis 2019 In Percentage Terms

Moving ahead, market consensus sees Samsonite International's top line expanding by +35% to $2,078 million in FY 2021, which will be a narrower -43% below 2019's sales, according to S&P Capital IQ data. I think this is a reasonable assumption, taking into account the company's revenue improvement in 1Q 2021 backed by growing domestic travel demand. It is also encouraging that global COVID-19 cases are on a downwards trend in May and June 2021 in tandem with the rise in vaccination rates.

Daily COVID-19 Cases Globally

Proportion Of People In Key Markets And Countries Who Have Received A Single Dose Of The Vaccine At The Minimum

Profitability Improvement Driven By Cost- Optimization Initiatives

The company's operating loss narrowed significantly on a YoY basis from -$842 million in 1Q 2020 to -$47.0 million in 1Q 2021. In my prior September 15, 2020 article, I mentioned about Samsonite International's "sustained cost cutting efforts" in areas such as "rental cost savings", "lower advertising expenses" and "cutting back on capital expenditures and purchases of software."

Samsonite International's cost-optimization initiatives have clearly delivered results, with the company's proportion of fixed costs as a percentage of revenue decreasing from 77% in 2Q 2020 to 41% in 1Q 2021. As an example of the success of the cost-cutting efforts, Samsonite International disclosed at its recent 1Q 2021 results briefing that "sales are still down 30%, yet the EBITDA is back to where it was previously (pre-pandemic)" for its Asian businesses.

With expectations that Samsonite International's revenue recovery will be sustained in subsequent quarters as explained in the preceding section, the company's future profitability could benefit from the positive effects of operating leverage - i.e., sales increase on a fixed cost base. This gives Samsonite International's management the confidence to target EBITDA break-even in 2Q 2021 and a "high-single" digit EBITDA margin for full-year FY 2021, which I think is realistic. As a comparison, Samsonite International achieved a negative EBITDA of -$29 million in 1Q 2021.

Inflationary cost pressures are a possible downside risk, but Samsonite International has levers to offset the potential cost increases, such as optimizing sales mix and reducing all-in production costs. Samsonite International emphasized at the company's 1Q 2021 earnings call last month that it has "a long history of managing" raw material cost increases, and it will collaborate closely with its "suppliers on engineering the product" and "hit the right price point and the right margin profile", if such inflationary cost pressures are materialized.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Samsonite International at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 226.3 times and 15.6 times, respectively according to the company's stock price of HK$17.40 as of June 16, 2021. In contrast, Samsonite International's five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples for the 2015-2019 time period (prior to the pandemic outbreak in early-2020) of 17.7 times was relatively higher than its consensus forward FY 2022 P/E ratio.

Sell-side analysts expect Samsonite International to resume dividend payments in FY 2022 (suspended earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic) with a payout of $0.0366 per share. This translates into a FY 2022 dividend yield of 1.6% for Samsonite International.

Samsonite International's key risks are a longer-than-expected period of time required for the company's top line to be restored to pre-COVID levels assuming that the resumption of cross-border travel in various parts of the world is delayed, weaker-than-expected profitability in the coming quarters and years, and an unexpected significant spike in raw material costs.