Introduction

There is no doubt that the airline industry had one of the worst years in the history of aviation. The unexpected pandemic caught the industry by a surprise and halted the entire operation for the first time. The times were tough. Airlines had to rely on government support and massive debt to avoid bankruptcy and there seemed to be no end in sight. However, the world has been changing over the past few months. In 2020, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines were developed providing a sliver of hope, and Covid-19 cases have been drastically decreasing since early January. As a result, domestic travel has picked up, leaving investors to discuss what is next for airlines and which airlines will recover stronger than before. Some investors may believe that investing in airlines should have been done months ago, while this is true, I disagree. I believe that there is more upside left in the best airline. Thus, I will compare Delta (NYSE: DAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), one of Wall Street Bets' and Reddit communities' targets, to decide which airline is in a better position in the future.

Investment Thesis

Comparing Delta and American Airlines, I believe that Delta Air Lines is a better buy today. First, Delta Air Lines was in a better financial and operational position before the pandemic and looking at the current situation, I believe that this is still the case. Second, when thinking about the next catalyst for the airline industry, I believe that Delta Air Lines has more potential to grow its revenue and income as vaccination leads to a return to normal. Risks do indeed exist in Delta Air Lines and the overall aviation industry, but I believe that the risks will affect American Airlines more. Thus, I believe Delta Air Lines is a better buy.

Catalyst For Both Airlines

Before I begin my argument on why I believe that Delta Air Lines is better, I will briefly update how the airline industry is recovering.

The chart above compares the daily passenger travel count in 2021 Q1 and 2021 Q2. In Q1, 59.3 million passengers traveled from January 1 to March 11 (70 days), and in Q2, 107.4 million passengers traveled from April 1 to June 9 (70 days). From Q1 to Q2, there were about 81% more passengers in Q2, which is about 48 million passengers. The vaccination in the United States caused a dramatic decrease in Covid-19 infections leading to the increased domestic leisure travel demand benefiting the entire airline sector including both American and Delta Air Lines.

The Financials (The Report Card)

Moving on to comparing Delta and American Airlines, I will compare Delta and American Airlines' earnings report, or report cards, to prove that Delta was in a better financial and operational position before the pandemic and until today. To compare two airlines, I will compare the financial quarter that was not affected by the pandemic, 2019 Q4, with the latest financial quarter, 2021 Q1.

*Total Debt was calculated by adding long-term debt and finance leases and current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases.

Delta Airlines 2019 Q4 2021 Q1 Total Debt $11.16 Billion $29.04 Billion +160% Total Assets $64 Billion $73 Billion +14% Cash $2.8 Billion $8.5 Billion +203% Equity $15.4 Billion $482 Million -97%

American Airlines 2019 Q4 2021 Q1 Total Debt $24.32 Billion $39.69 Billion +63.2% Total Assets $59.995 Billion $68.649 Billion +14.4% Cash + ST Investment $3.78 Billion $13.97 Billion +270% Equity(Deficit) ($118 Million) ($7.95 Billion) +6640%

Looking at the chart above, even before the pandemic, American Airlines had negative equity, which increased about 6640% falling further into the negative territory. Although slightly better than American Airlines, Delta Air Lines' equity dropped 97%. I think this alone is enough to say Delta Air Lines have healthier financials; however, if I dig deeper, the situation gets worse for American Airlines. The company has a market cap of about 15 billion dollars today with a debt far exceeding its market cap at about 40 billion dollars. Even worse, the company, during one of the best times, in 2019 had a GAAP net income of 1.686 billion dollars, which was far smaller than Delta Airline's net income of 4.767 billion dollars. Delta Air Lines, unlike American, is in a position to pay down these massive debts to more reasonable levels over the next few years. Delta's cash and ST investments are greater than American Airlines, and the company will pay down debt as the airline sees clarity ahead. Also, assuming a return to 2019 levels in the next few years, Delta's ability to generate more cash cannot be matched by American Airlines. In summary, Delta Airline was and still is in a better financial position.

Risk To Thesis (American Airlines Advantage)

Delta Air Lines was and is in a better financial position, which will aid them in recovery back to 2019 or early 2020 highs; however, American Airlines, so far, is slightly better positioned in terms of revenue recovery. In 2019 Q4, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines had revenue of $11.3 billion and $11.4 billion respectively. In 2021 Q1, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines had revenue of $4 billion and $3.6 billion respectively. Although the difference is small, American airlines revenue was down about 65% while Delta Air Lines revenue was down about 68.2%. Furthermore, Delta Air Lines went from 1.1 billion in net income to 1.5 billion in the net loss while American Airlines went from 414 million in net income to 1.3 billion in net loss, which shows that American Airline's decline in net income and revenue was lower.

This is the result of how the airline industry is recovering. The chart showing travel numbers in 2021 Q1 and 2022 Q2 shows a strong recovery; however, the recovery is primarily fueled by only domestic leisure travel. This movement is problematic for Delta Air Lines because the company relies more on lucrative international long-haul routes and business travelers. While 75.7% of American Airlines' 2019 Q4 revenue came from domestic operations, only about 66.66% of Delta Air Lines' 2019 Q4 revenue came from domestic operations. Because Delta Air Lines rely more on international routes and business routes for revenue and net income, greater risks exist for Delta. Covid-19 cases have been decreasing significantly in the United States and some international countries, but this is not the case for an overwhelming majority of the world; thus, if international travel does not pick up due to the unending pandemic and business travel lags as companies adapt to remote work and meetings, Delta Air Lines might struggle more than American Airlines as recovery begins.

I am bullish on Delta Air Lines because I believe that the risk presented above can be solved in the coming months. Recently, President Biden committed to donating 500 million doses of vaccines to poorer countries, and the G7 nations are expected to contribute to creating a combined total of 1 billion vaccine donations to poorer countries. These movements and continued vaccination in Europe, East Asia, and the United States will revive international travel. Also, I believe there are significant limitations to remote work and meetings. Employees can only do so many things while on a video chat; thus, I believe business travel will pick up as the vaccination rate increases.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, I believe Delta Air Lines is fairly valued while American Airlines is overvalued today. As the chart shows below, both American and Delta Air Lines are down similarly from their February 1 prices. However, I believe that Delta Air Lines is fairly valued because it has more upside in potential recovery in international and business travel demand while the downside is limited. American Airlines, on the other hand, has less upside and more downside in the coming years.

I believe the downside for Delta Air Lines is less than American Airlines because of the financial health and the eps recovery. As the chart above shows, Delta Air Lines is expected to recover at a faster pace than American Airlines, and I believe there is more upside to Delta Air Lines because of the financial health and the recovery of international and business travelers. Because these passengers affect Delta Air Lines more, the recovery in these routes will benefit Delta Air Lines more than American Airlines.

I stated that American Airlines might have some downside because investors will eventually focus on individual airline's earnings report instead of the airline sector as a whole after some time. If this happens, I think American Airlines will most certainly see downward pressures as investors realize that the debt is too large and the only thing keeping the company afloat is immense liquidity circulating in the market.

Despite some questions regarding American Airlines, I did not think the stock was overvalued, and for the same reason, I believe that Delta Air Lines will trade above its 2019 highs as the company fully recovers. The reasoning behind this is renewed interest in the airline industry. As the picture below shows, both companies are seeing significantly higher average volume showing more liquidity and interest, which can lead to a higher valuation.

Summary

In summary, I am more bullish on Delta Air Lines; however, this does not mean that I will be shorting American Airlines. Because of the increased liquidity, investor interest, and recovering aviation industry, the entire sector might benefit until the reality kicks in and investors start realizing that not all airlines are the same. Because I do not know when that will happen, I will not be shorting American Airlines. I simply believe because of financial health, recovering international travel, and valuation, Delta Air Lines is a more compelling buy. I would advise investors to carefully consider Delta Air Lines.