Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ahan Vashi as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Sergio Di Pasquale Luci/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

An acceleration in the transformational shift in the massive yet highly fragmented used car retail market (from traditional auto-dealerships toward digitally-native tech companies like Carvana (CVNA) and Vroom (VRM)) has piqued our interest over the last few months. We have previously presented detailed research on both - Carvana and Vroom, as can be found here:

1. Carvana: A Compelling Narrative With One Major Issue

2. Vroom: The Pepsi To Carvana's Coke

However, after carrying out thorough due diligence, we concluded that both Carvana and Vroom were richly priced at $210 per share and $49 per share, respectively. Since then, Carvana has outperformed the S&P 500 by ~2%, and Vroom has underperformed S&P 500 by ~40%. Even at current prices, I don't like their valuations. In my hunt to find a way to play the used car market opportunity, I have finally zeroed in on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT).

Before we get into the detailed investment thesis, I would like to share a comparative analysis of Shift vs. Carvana vs. Vroom:

Shift Carvana Vroom Stock Price $8.5 $278 $45.5 Fully-Diluted Shares 92M 170M 150M Market Cap $0.782B $47.261B $6.823B 2021E Revenue $0.500B $8.797B $2.510B P/S Ratio 1.56x 5.37x 2.72x 2021E Revenue Growth ~200% ~57% ~85% Gross Margins 6% 14% 5% Potential FCF Margin 3% 5% 3% Projected FCF Growth Rate (10-Yr) 50% 27.5% 35% Expected Dilution 100% 25% 75% BTM Valuation Fair Value $35.67 $194.89 $46.61 Upside/Downside to Fair Value 331% Upside -30% Downside 2.5% Upside 2031 Price Target $164.49 $822.35 $201.02 Expected 10-Yr CAGR Return 34.87% 11.46% 16.02% P/S Based Valuation 2031E Revenue $25.94B $99.87B $50.46B 2031E Market share 2.5% 10% 5% Long-Term P/S 2-4x 2-4x 2-4x 2031E Market Cap $50B to $100B $200B to $400B $100 - $200B Expected 10-Yr CAGR Return 51.5% - 62.4% 15.5% - 23.8% 30.8% - 40%

Source: Author

As you can see, Shift is the best value and offers the highest expected return from this group of rapidly growing end-to-end auto e-commerce companies. We will look at the logic of Shift's valuation at a later point in this article, but going by the numbers mentioned above, you know it's a no-brainer buy if the business holds up strong on our quality (BTM Crucial Characteristics) check.

Here's my investment thesis for Shift:

Shift is an end-to-end auto e-commerce platform that enables users to buy and sell cars online right from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, Shift offers value-added services such as financing, insurance, vehicle maintenance contracts, etc.

In the United States alone, the highly fragmented used-car market is estimated to be worth $840 billion. Today, e-commerce penetration in this market stands at less than 2%. Hence, Shift is well positioned to benefit from the inevitable growth of e-commerce in the used auto retail market.

In 2020, Shift's revenue growth rate slowed down to just 18% due to short-term issues related to inventory (which have been resolved as of March 2021). However, the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated consumer use of e-commerce platforms and motivated people to own personal vehicles, and so, the online used-car sales market is likely to benefit from these tailwinds. As the world's digital transformation proceeds further, more people should buy and sell used cars on e-commerce platforms like Shift, Vroom, and Carvana.

Over the next decade, Shift is set to deliver rapid revenue growth (~200% y/y growth expected for 2021) combined with margin improvements arising from economies of scale and the addition of higher-margin services.

Since going public through a SPAC deal, Shift's stock has underperformed significantly after disappointing earnings reports (significantly lower GPU than previous guidance) in 2020. However, this price decline is an excellent opportunity to generate massive alpha over the long term. The stock is trading at a 76% discount to its fair value of $35.67. According to my estimation, Shift can generate a CAGR return of ~35% over the next ten years.

In today's article, we will review the used-car market opportunity, assess Shift's business (qualitatively and quantitatively), and determine its fair value (and expected returns).

The Big Used-Car Retail Opportunity

We have previously spoken about the $840B+ used-car retail market in the US, but let's review our thoughts on it once more. As you can see, the US used-car retail market is highly fragmented, with the top 100 dealer groups having just a 6% market share. There are more than 42,000 used-car dealerships in the US alone. Moreover, Peer-to-peer sales contribute ~50% of all sales in this market. The data shared above was presented by Shift:

Source: Shift Investor Presentation

Consumers face a taxing experience while buying and selling vehicles at local dealerships with many issues like minimal selection (10-250 cars), price haggling, high-pressure sales tactics, and the need to go to a dealership. Peer-to-peer transactions involve unique issues related to safety, quality of inspection, etc. The e-commerce platforms like Shift, Carvana, and Vroom are creating better buying and selling experiences for consumers. As years roll on, e-commerce market penetration in auto retail is nailed on to increase from the lowly 1-2%, and one could assume that this figure could reach ~20% by the end of 2020s because that's the average e-commerce penetration in the other retail markets.

A huge market opportunity always attracts competition, and the US used-car market is still up for grabs with no dominant e-commerce player. The war is just starting with new entrants coming up left, right, and center, however, Carvana, Vroom, and Shift are some of the most well-positioned businesses in this market.

Source: Shift Investor Presentation

Shift differentiates itself through market segmentation. As you can see in this market, Shift is targeting more aged vehicles (and, by extension, lower-priced cars) compared to rivals such as Vroom, Carvana, and CarMax. Over the long term, I think Shift's car listings will resemble Carvana's Age and Price distribution as business operations scale up with a laser-like focus on improving margins (gross profit per unit).

Analyzing Shift's Business

Shift is an end-to-end auto e-commerce platform disrupting the used-car market with a hassle-free consumer platform that's powered by proprietary AI/ML technology. The company's mission is to make auto purchase, sale, trade, and ownership simple - making the process of buying or selling a used car fair, fun, and accessible to everyone.

According to Shift's S-1 filing:

Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership."

Source: Shift Investor Presentation

The traditional used-car-buying process goes something like this: Consumers go to a car dealership, test drive a few cars from the dealership's lot (limited selection of just 10-25 vehicles on average), choose one, and then haggle over buying price with salespeople exercising high-pressure sales tactics. The entire experience is cumbersome, to say the least.

Using Shift's platform, consumers can easily find the right car for their needs based on a machine learning-powered search tool. Shift consumers get access to a wide selection of verified vehicles with a complete historical record of ownership, and since each car passes through a 150-point inspection by certified mechanics, consumers can make stress-free purchases. Shift offers an at-home test drive and a seven-day return guarantee, effectively making the purchase risk-free for consumers and builds confidence in the Shift brand.

Source: Shift.com

The entire process of buying (and selling) is streamlined and entirely transparent on the Shift platform. Consumers can get their vehicle delivered to their home or pick up from any of Shift's hubs.

Source: Shift Investor Presentation

Moreover, consumers get competitive financing options directly through the platform, which simplifies the purchase to a great extent. Furthermore, Shift's car buyers can purchase other value-added services such as insurance and vehicle maintenance services right from the Shift website or app.

Source: Shift Investor Presentation

In a nutshell, Shift has built a state-of-the-art automotive e-commerce platform that is powered by its unique technology infrastructure and service model. By leveraging proprietary AI/ML technology, Shift delivers a comprehensive and seamless process for consumers to buy, sell, trade, finance, and own used cars. Let's learn more about Shift's technology.

Shift's Data and AI/ML Advantage

At its core, Shift is an AI/ML tech company. As you already know, Shift provides superior consumer experiences compared to traditional auto retail, and these experiences are powered by proprietary end-to-end technology. By using technology, Shift is enabling concierges with limited exposure to the used-car industry to outperform seasoned professionals at traditional retailers while creating better consumer experiences.

Shift is using machine learning techniques to optimize customer conversion by helping the consumers find the right vehicle that fits their needs at the right price with competitive financing and value-added service options through simple Q&A tools on its website. With only basic information, Shift's machine learning algorithms can predict things like - which cars (from its inventory) will be most appealing to a customer or what financing options will be available for a customer. The power of data science is helping drive operational efficiency at Shift. For example: If a customer pre-qualifies for financing, then conversion rates improve dramatically.

Source: Shift Investor Presentation

According to Shift's S-1 filing:

Approximately 97% of consumer auto purchases involve online research. These consumers have historically been forced to go offline to purchase a car because there are so few options for completing a car purchase online. Our technology allows a consumer to complete the car buying process that they begin by shopping online without having to set foot in a dealership. Our technology platform enables a fully mobile digital transaction experience: • from at-home car searching; • to scheduling an on-demand test drive with the push of a button; • to purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive; and • with the financing and services products expected from an industry-leading experience. This provides a convenient, no-haggle, and streamlined transaction that customers enjoy and trust. Likewise, the Shift technology platform for selling a car provides a seamless consumer experience. Customers go online, enter information about their car, and get an instant online quote. The machine learning-driven acquisition engine predicts the price we will pay for the vehicle, the price at which we can resell the vehicle, the level of reconditioning required to determine the impact on margin and operations, and the likelihood that consumers will purchase ancillary products in connection with the sale of the vehicle. Upon completion, a member of the Shift concierge staff comes to the customer's house, conducts a transaction in person, including an electronic transfer of the funds paid to the seller of the car, and then takes away the vehicle. Our operations are fully powered by technology throughout all stages of the selling and buying processes. A proprietary iPad app empowers Shift concierges to conduct evaluations, accept payment, and execute transactions onsite and in real-time electronically. The Shift app empowers mechanics by displaying a step-by-step guide for inspection and reconditioning while tracking this data in a cloud database for real-time analytics and decision engine processing to provide optimized reconditioning standards."

Source: Shift Investor Presentation

Shift's technology suite is critical to its scalability as it allows the company to reduce employee training time and accelerate employee development while serving as a customer communication/interaction channel that provides responsive and enjoyable consumer experiences. This suite is also the first mobile point-of-sale for Shift's used car marketplace, and it enables customers to complete real-time applications for loan and service contracts, and as a result, receive instant results needed to complete e-contracting and payment.

Each of the steps involved in the buying process is powered by Shift's software solutions, mobile transactions platform, and scalable logistics network, combined with its six centralized Hubs that serve as inspection, reconditioning, and storage centers.

Source: Shift Q4 2020 Shareholder Letter

The data advantage is driving Shift's business growth and plays a big part in making its operations more efficient and profitable. As Shift expands its operations in newer geographies, deep insights generated by its massive consumer data library should enable Shift to improve its marketing ROI, boost sales, and gain market share.

Consumers Enjoy Shift's Platform

The Shift experience is highly desirable for consumers, as evidenced by its Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70. Shift's NPS is lower than Carvana (which offers a very unique (and fun) buying experience of getting cars from huge car-vending machines). However, it's doing much better than Vroom and other auto retailers.

Source: Shift Investor Presentation

App store ratings for Shift and its competitors look favorable for Shift:

Source: Apple App Store

Based on more than 3.5K reviews, Shift commands an incredible rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on the App store. This is on par with CarMax (KMX), better than Carvana, and much, much better than Vroom.

Shift Now Has Big Institutional Backing

If Shift is to scale up successfully, it will need support from long-term investors who believe in Shift's vision and execution capabilities. Data (as of 23rd April 2021) shows that Shift's institutional ownership stands at ~38% and includes big names such as Goldman, Vanguard, Blackrock, and several others.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Shift also is backed by Lithia Motors (LAD) - the third-largest auto retailer in the United States by sales in 2020 (source). In 2018, Lithia led Shift's Series D financing round with a $54M investment, making Lithia the largest shareholder in Shift in the process. After the merger, Lithia holds a 16.8% stake in Shift, and the SPAC sponsor (Cohen & Company) holds 8%. Therefore, Shift now has a lot of institutional support.

Source: Shift S-1

More information on the Shift-Lithia strategic partnership:

This partnership allows both companies to share and scale technology, data, inventory, business relationships, and physical networks to capture more of the over 40 million used vehicles sold in the United States annually. Combining the second largest, owned online inventory and data on over 12 million vehicle transactions with a world-class engineering and design team furthers our seamless omnichannel retail experience. Mutually identified areas of collaboration accelerate Shift's growth while meaningfully increasing our ownership as success is realized. In the future, there are multiple options for monetization depending on Shift's growth trajectory and capital needs. "We're impressed with Shift's technology platform and dynamic operational capabilities," said Bryan DeBoer, president and CEO. "Like us, they are creating a digital marketplace and providing a retail experience wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with a company that is a great cultural fit." "Since our first meeting with the Lithia team, we were happy to discover we shared many of the same company values, including the desire to make car buying and selling more affordable, accessible, and transparent," said Shift Co-CEO Toby Russell. "This collaboration gives us the resources we need to double down on our technology investments and scale more quickly and efficiently. As our company enters this new growth stage, we cannot think of a better partner to have by our side."

Source: Business Wire

Shift has strong backing from institutional investors, and this would ease future capital raises for the firm. Hence, I'm confident that Shift will have the economic resources that will be required to drive rapid revenue growth (scale up its operation) over the next decade. Shift looks like a great company so far; however, leadership matters a lot when it comes to small-cap businesses as it is the founder/CEO's vision and management team's execution that will lead to the creation of long-term shareholder value. So, let's get acquainted with Shift's management team.

Meeting the Management Team

Shift's executive leadership team has seen several additions over the last few months as the company embarks on the next phase of its growth. However, the dynamic co-founder duo - George Arison and Toby Russell, continue to run Shift from the front as co-CEOs. George and Toby are the true embodiment of the American dream, and they have been working together for a very long time. Before Shift, they co-founded TaxiMagic (now known as Curb). In this case, the adage - "two is better than one" fits in perfectly. To learn more about Shift's management team, click here.

Source: Shift Investor Presentation

Note: Cindy Hanford was recently replaced with retail industry veteran Oded Shein joining Shift as its new CFO.

Having an experienced CFO like Oded at the company will help Shift raise capital more effectively. And so, I'm not worried about this change in Shift's C-suite. Now, let us pick George's brain to understand the company and its management's vision a little bit better:

Source: E1120: Shift Co-CEO George Arison on going public via SPAC, lessons from building Uber's predecessor

George Arison is a true embodiment of the American dream - an immigrant who made it big as an entrepreneur in the United States. His partner-in-crime, Toby Russell, is another self-made business leader, and we will meet him in a few moments.

So far, I really like Shift from a qualitative perspective (visionary leadership, large TAM, quality strategic investors, highly proprietary technology platform). Let us now shift our focus to quantitative aspects of Shift's business.

Shift's Numbers Make It Look Like A Mini Carvana From 2016-17

In 2020, Shift's revenues grew to $195.7M (up 18% y/y), with gross margins improving to +6.22%. In the first half of last year, the coronavirus pandemic drove people toward e-commerce platforms (increase in demand). However, Shift's business suffered (like Carvana and Vroom) due to low inventories.

By the end of 2020, Shift's business was back to normal, and Q4 revenues grew by 168% y/y. Therefore, the numbers prove that Shift is experiencing a re-acceleration of growth as the company builds up its inventory. As of March 2021, Shift had a sellable inventory position of 2,089 units (more than twice the size of pre-pandemic inventory).

Source: Shift Q4 2020 Shareholder Letter

Due to the massive demand for used cars in the second half of 2020, Shift had to increase the use of sublets to carry out reconditioning of cars, which led to lower than expected margins (gross profit per unit [GPU]). By mid Q1 2021, Shift was reconditioning 500 cars per week in-house, and only a small fraction of reconditioning is now happening at sublets. Therefore, the margin improvement recorded by Shift in Q1 2021 is likely to last throughout the rest of 2021 and beyond.

In the latest quarterly report (Q1 2021), Shift registered a ~254% y/y jump in revenue while achieving a GPU of $1,655 (sharp rebound from Q4 2020).

Source: Shift Q1 2021 Shareholder Letter

In Q1 2021, Shift's revenue growth was attributable to robust unit sales (4,452 vehicles) growth combined with increased ASP (average selling price per unit). Although Shift's GPU is down on a y/y basis, I expect the recovery trend seen in Q1 GPU to continue in the next quarter.

Source: Shift Q1 2021 Shareholder Letter

The above results show that Shift is scaling up rapidly and improving margins simultaneously. Therefore, operational performance looks very promising.

In Q1 2021, Shift's monthly unique visitors count increased by ~3.5x, and the average days to sale reduced to just 47 days from 70 days (increase in asset turnover). Hence, Shift's business is doing much better than a year-ago period. At the beginning of April-2021, Shift had a sellable inventory of 2,301 vehicles (~2.3x of April-2020 inventory).

Here are some key operating metrics for Shift's business:

Source: Shift Q1 2021 Shareholder Letter

We met George Arison (via his interview) in the previous section, now we shall meet Shift's other co-CEO, Toby Russell:

Source: Shift Co-CEO discusses earnings: "We see a ton of demand and a lot of growth opportunity."

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the secular growth trends in the used-car e-commerce market. And we have seen the rise of the e-commerce market play out in various industries, and I believe it's only a matter of time before e-commerce penetration grows from less than 2% to over 20% in the used-car retail market.

For Q2 2021, Shift's revenue is expected to come in at $120-130M (up 270% - 301% y/y) with the sharp rebound in adjusted gross profit per unit set to continue. The full-year guidance for FY-2021 is $500M in revenue on sales of ~20K units (with the projection of a drop in ASP). However, I think this guidance is sandbagged because Shift's re-conditioning more than 500 cars per week, which would likely result in sales of at least 25,000 units in 2021. As the economic re-opening proceeds, the demand for Shift's used cars is proliferating (as indicated by rising unique monthly visitors).

Source: Shift Q1 2021 Shareholder Letter

As per my estimation, we saw a "beat and raise" during Shift's latest quarterly earnings report on 12th May. In 2021, Shift is expecting revenue to grow by more than 200% y/y. However, Shift's growth story is just getting started. I could be wrong on this one, but I think Shift will likely do more than $525M in revenue this year.

Over the next decade, the following (relatively straightforward) growth levers will enable Shift to turn into a giant company generating tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue.

Source: Shift Investor Presentation

The massive used-car retail TAM combined with low e-commerce penetration in this space ensures that revenue growth for Shift due to increased market penetration is a certainty. Shift's 4% market share in San Francisco serves as further proof of the company's ability to increase its market share. Furthermore, Shift has proven its ability to replicate its successful business model in other geographical locations. Additionally, ancillary product offerings like financing and insurance solutions are natural extensions for Shift's platform and improve customer's experience and Shift's bottom line.

In terms of revenue growth, Shift's move toward a third-party strategic inventory and marketplace platform could be a game-changer (as we have seen such moves do wonders for e-commerce platforms in the past). Lastly, Shift is looking to drive growth inorganically too, and I like the fact that the businesses we own and their management teams are aggressive and opportunistic while thinking about M&A-driven growth. Hence, I believe that Shift will continue to grow rapidly for a very long period of time.

However, the one caveat to Shift's growth is the company's ability to raise capital effectively. Over the next few years, Shift will need to raise cash from time to time due to the highly capital-intensive nature of its business and rapid cash burn (negative free cash flow margins).

Source: Shift Q1 2021 Shareholder Letter

Balance sheet strength is going to be absolutely critical for Shift to maintain its growth trajectory and margin improvements. As of March 2021, Shift had cash and cash equivalents of $177M, which at current cash burn levels gave the company a runway of just 7-8 quarters. In May, Shift raised ~$125M by issuing a convertible note offering. Therefore, Shift now has ample firepower to support its growth trajectory for the next 10-12 quarters. However, we're very likely to see another capital raise (debt or equity dilution) at Shift within the next couple of years or so due to the liquidity demands of Shift's capital-intensive operations. If Shift is unable to raise capital effectively, it could fail to deliver on long-term growth projections. The business also could face bankruptcy, but in such a dire situation, I'm confident that Shift will be acquired by one of the bigger auto retail players. However, bankruptcy is very unlikely due to Shift's institutional backing and strategic partnership with Lithia Motors.

Source: Shift Q1 2021 Shareholder Letter

If you're worried about Shift's highly negative free cash flow, I would like to share that Shift's 2020 numbers (in their current form) look eerily similar to Carvana's 2016 numbers:

Source: Carvana Investor Presentation

Over the last four years, Carvana has scaled up massively and made great strides toward profitability by improving margins. Shift is about to experience similar growth over the next 4-5 years, and even though Carvana remains unprofitable, here's how an investment of $10K in 2016-Carvana has fared so far:

Source: YCharts

Carvana has built its castle in the sky (a hypothetical $10K investment made on 1st Jan 2017 would have generated ~25x returns on invested capital). Shift is equivalent to an early-stage Carvana. Now, this means nothing for the future returns for Shift's stock, and its performance will come solely based on business execution at Shift. However, I believe that Shift is well positioned to follow Carvana's success by executing well on both scaling operations and improving margins because the trends seen in Shift's financial numbers say so.

Source: Shift 10-K

While analyzing Carvana last year, we discovered a massive issue with Class A and Class B share structures that effectively understated Carvana's actual market valuation on a fully diluted basis. After passing up on Carvana, we ran into valuation issues with Vroom. For Shift, the convertible preferred stock held by Lithia Motors also was paid off as part of the SPAC merger deal. Hence, no convertible preferred shares are outstanding now. The share structure for Shift is clean, with nearly 84M common shares outstanding (plus an additional 8M shares to be issued towards the private placement warrants and employee options), and Shift's valuation is just outright cheap. All in all, I like Shift's equity structure a lot better compared to Carvana's convoluted equity structure.

Now, let's determine the fair value and expected returns for Shift.

Fair Value and Expected Return

Assumptions:

2021E revenue [A] (conservative estimate) $500 million Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 3% Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [C] ~92 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $0.163 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 50% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see, Shift's fair value is $35.67, i.e., it's trading at a discount of ~76% from its fair value. From a valuation perspective, Shift is a no-brainer buy at this price.

To determine the expected returns, our model calculates a projected FCF per share value (yr-10) and multiplies it with an assumed price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model generates an expected CAGR return for a ten-year investment.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Over the next decade, Shift's share price could grow from ~$8.5 to ~$165 (~20x) at a CAGR of ~35%. The last three to four months have been tough for high-growth investors. However, Shift is too good an opportunity to let go of. I rate Shift a strong buy due to the incredible risk/reward on offer.

Source: Tipranks

Consensus price targets suggest that Wall Street Analysts like Shift too, but not as much as I do (average price target of just $13.5). If Shift delivers a strong quarter with improvement in business execution and raises its guidance for 2021, then I can see Shift doubling in price by the end of this year in a base case scenario.

Risks

Like every equity investment, Shift carries certain risks, maybe many more risks than a stable large-cap company. Here are some of the primary risks to our investment thesis:

As Shift is scaling up, its cash burn is expanding despite gradual improvements in operating margins. At its current cash burn rate, Shift would run out of money in 10-12 quarters. A failure to raise financing could lead to bankruptcy.

Raising capital through debt or stock could weaken Shift's balance sheet and lead to lower shareholder returns. We have factored in one hundred percent equity dilution into our model to account for future dilutions to mitigate this risk.

Shift could fail to replicate the playbook which enabled the company to gain a 4.2% market share in San Francisco on a national scale. A failure to do so may lead to inadequate revenue growth.

Furthermore, Shift may fail to optimize operating margins. Therefore, future profitability is doubtful.

Shift is a high-risk, high-return bet. And so, we have limited our portfolio allocation to 2% for Shift.

Concluding Remarks

The valuation and projected returns render Shift a no-brainer buy. I understand that the market sentiment on this stock has been negative right from the completion of its SPAC deal (leading to massive underperformance). However, I have not come across such an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity since the "February-March" market crash of 2020.

As I said at the start of this article, understanding the quality of Shift's business will tell us if the valuation is too good to be true. During my due diligence process, Shift has come out with flying colors. Let's go over BTM's Crucial Characteristics check to conclude our discussion:

Crucial Characteristic Notes Visionary Founder/CEO Shift's co-founders - George Arison and Toby Russell, are leading the company as co-CEOs after selling their previous startup TaxiMagic. Both George and Toby are astute business leaders with vast experience at BGC and TaxiMagic (now 'Curb'). They are both relatively young, and with their visionary leadership at the helm, Shift could grow into a truly iconic business over the next two decades. Proprietary Tech Shift's custom-built, end-to-end auto e-commerce platform is powered by proprietary AI/ML technology. The data advantage created by centralized and automated systems give Shift an edge over rivals. Network Effects The Shift platform is built to satisfy both buying and selling of used cars, which effectively lets users trade in their cars for another one, all from the convenience of their homes. Satisfied consumers are likely to recommend Shift to their network, bringing more people to the Shift platform. Valued added products such as maintenance contracts keep customers involved with Shift over the long-term, and so these loyal customers are likely to buy their next vehicle from Shift too. Powerful Secular Growth Trend E-commerce is a secular growth trend that has disrupted most brick-and-mortar industries. Although the e-commerce penetration in the used-car retail market remains below 2%, it is only a matter of time before people turn to platforms like Carvana, Shift, and Vroom to buy used cars. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for personal vehicles as people look to avoid public transportation. Therefore, Shift is experiencing very strong tailwinds at the moment. Sounds Financials In 2020, Shift reported revenues of $195M, which represented lukewarm revenue growth of 18% y/y. The coronavirus pandemic hurt Shift's inventory which led to a slowdown in growth. However, the shift in consumer spending pattern towards e-commerce platforms is likely to be permanent, which means Shift's revenue growth will re-accelerate in the future. The guidance of 200%+ y/y growth for 2021 serves as evidence for the same. Shift continues to burn a lot of cash as it strives for rapid revenue growth, and it looks like Shift will not be profitable for another 5-7 years. Therefore, I think dilutions and debt raises will be required (as accounted for in the valuation) in the future despite the cash cushion of $176M on Shift's balance sheet. For now, Shift has ample liquidity. The addition of higher-margin services and increased scale of operation (and efficiencies thereof) will drive Shift towards positive free cash flow generation and profitability over the long run. The Shift stock is currently trading at a deep discount of -77% to its fair value, and its expected CAGR return of ~35% is much higher than BTM's investment hurdle rate. Branding A Net Promoter Score of 70 suggests that Shift's customers are delighted with Shift. Although Shift is in the nascent stages of scaling up its operations, the company has a strong brand that's adored by consumers. International Expansion Shift is just getting started with the company only having a significant presence on the West Coast. Currently, Shift has delivered vehicles in 41 US states; however, its acquisition markets are limited to California, Oregon, Washington, and Texas. Shift could probably be decades away from international expansion, but I wouldn't rule it out just yet.

Shift is a couple of years behind Carvana and Vroom; however, the business checks out all of our crucial characteristics. The high levels of cash burn mean that Shift will need to raise additional capital (debt or equity) over the next few years to keep driving rapid revenue growth. However, we have seen this story play out in Carvana over the last five years with big returns for investors. Now, Shift is a risky bet to make considering the low margin, capital-intensive nature of its business, but the potential reward far outweighs the risk. Therefore, I am very bullish on Shift, and it is my top idea for the rest of 2021.

Key Takeaway: I rate Shift Technologies a strong buy at $8.50.

Thanks for reading. Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section.