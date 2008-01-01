Sinhyu/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: What is NanoString Technologies?

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:NSTG) is a genomics/proteomics-focused developer of advanced instruments and consumables for scientific and clinical research. NanoString's technology covers single-molecule labeling and counting from proprietary chemistries to enable customers to map the "universe of biology" through the rollout of multiple platforms. Their proprietary chemistries aim to reduce the number of steps needed for conducting accurate scientific experiments and allowing for simultaneous and easy processing of genomic and proteomic data enabling the increased penetration into the spatial biology market.

Founded in 2003 with its IPO in 2013, NanoString has since grown to a sizable market cap of $2.68B with a global employee base of 579 employees across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. NanoString's technology really does offer a competitive stance against these global peers and its financial base is also conducive to further growth. These factors, aided by very strong management, positive new product rollouts, realistic instrument-to-consumables revenue strategy, and more are only a few of the many that make NanoString a compelling investment in 2021, and the following report will outline in more detail the bullish thesis that the author presents.

Products/Pipeline

NanoString's products consist of two commercially available product platforms, the nCounter Analysis System (launched in 2008) and the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler ("DSP" launched in 2019) System that are each combined with their associated instruments, consumables, and software. NanoString is also currently developing a third product platform, the Spatial Molecular Imager.

NanoString's products are part of a strategic development towards gaining market share in the $12B expected spatial biology market across research and Dx with the major launch of their Whole Transcriptome Atlas ("WTA") in 2021 and the Spatial Molecular Imager in 2H 2022.

NanoString's first product, the nCounter system, is used for analyzing gene expression analysis during single experiments for up to 800 genes (bulk gene activity) with various clinical applications, particularly applicable for diagnostics. At 1Q 2021, nCounter had an installation base of ~995 (up from 950 at FYE 2020 or +15% since 1Q 2020) used in over 4.3K peer-reviewed scientific papers.

GeoMX DSP, the second product platform, is the newest, launching only in 2019. Its use enables spatial biology and in contrast to nCounter's bulk analysis approach, GeoMx DSP is used for selected region analysis of biological samples for better understanding gene expression across cell types and particularly selected regions.

At 1Q 2021, GeoMX DSP had a smaller installation base of 160 systems (up from 130 at FYE 2020 or +191% since 1Q 2020) with 47 peer-reviewed scientific papers using its technology but expected to ramp up.

Management

NanoString Technologies is led by R. Bradley Gray who joined the company as President and CEO in June 2010 bringing an array of business experiences and skills from Genzyme and McKinsey. Most recently before NanoString, Mr. Gray served in various positions at the biotechnology company Genzyme until its acquisition in 2011 by Sanofi (SNY). At Genzyme, Gray gained covered diagnostics product development and strategy at roles such as VP of Product and Business Development (diagnostic services division), amongst others. Throughout his roles, he developed other critical expertise in areas including partnerships, licensing, molecular diagnostics, and business development, all areas investors should expect Gray to excel in. Mr. Gray also gained necessary pharma and diagnostics product strategy experience as a management consultant in McKinsey's healthcare practice for 4-years (the US and Europe) learning post-merger integration, organization design, and operational turnarounds making Bradley Gray a strong leader for NanoString.

Financial position

NanoString Technologies is in a strong financial position and although still loss-making with a TTM (ended 1Q 2021) cash burn of -$89M, the company has sufficient cash reserves of $410M equating to an impressive 4.5+ years of operating cash. NanoString is also growing quite rapidly with FYE 2020 revenues of ~$117M and expectations for 2021 at $148M (+26% y/y) thereafter growing at a 2-year CAGR of +30%. Profitability isn't expected anytime soon with an average analyst EPS 2023 target of -$1.1/share. In terms of liabilities, they are minimal equating in total to only ~70% of cash inclusive of the $253M in total debt.

In terms of product revenue breakdown, most of the 2020 revenues (68%) are sourced from the Americas. In terms of product revenue breakdown, sales are made up of nearly equally instrument sales ($47.8M) at 41% and consumables used in the devices ($50M) at 43%. Instrument sales climbed in 2020 growing by +54% y/y, but the consumables segment shrunk -18%, but still, +6% growth in total product revenue reaching ~$98M and +16% in service revenue reaching $13.5M. Total revenue did decline in 2020 by -7% y/y down to ~$117M from $125.5M drove primarily by a -$16M drop in collaboration revenue. This is not concerning as the new product launches expected in 2021 and 2022 alongside growing installments should revive revenue growth in 2021 and onward.

Risk discussion

NanoString Technologies is certainly a promising company, but with it comes a high premium for its stock relative to earnings (currently negative) and revenue (20.64x EV/Sales vs 8.13x for the broad SA-selected sector). Investors should understand that NanoString also operates in a very competitive market that is vastly changing with competitors that have identified their own niches and may encroach on NanoString. Investors should know that current stock multiples and expected high growth are reliant on the continued adoption of NanoString's platforms at a high rate and any faltering may cause wide volatility changes leading to a potential excessive downside with its 52-week price range already reaching as low as $28.50/share and as high as $86.42/share highlighting larger than average volatility that investors should be comfortable with.

Price target and upcoming catalysts (1-12 months)

NanoString Technologies has a pretty consistent bullish outlook by its following analysts outlining a strong upside primarily driven by above-average growth expected for the next 3-years (+29% CAGR) and a competitive advantage in their current product's technological capabilities. This culminates in a short-term price target of $76.17/share (+26% upside), most likely realizable by 2H 2022, following the full launch of the Spatial Molecular Imager.

Complementing the analysis done by wall street analysts, the author finds that there really doesn't exist a high premium to the specific LS-sector (relative to life sciences) for NanoString. In fact, in an honest peer comparison, NanoString's EV/Sales multiple runs at the industry average for its rough peer group (20.6x vs sector: 20.36x).

Confirming a fair price for the LS instruments sector, the next factor is future value derivable which by projecting a steady return to sector average by 2024 and a steady multiple-contraction as growth slows towards 2025 (tentatively), there remains a consistent fair +$100 share price for NanoString Technologies into 2025 with a rough range of $89-$126 contingent on maintaining double-digit growth and new product rollouts in 2022. In summary, it appears objective to set a medium-term (FYE 2024) price target of $102/share (+69%).

Conclusion / Investment thesis

NanoString Technologies offers a compelling exposure to the life-sciences instruments sector whereby their current growth is outlined by expanding instruments sales which will translate into longer-term consumables sales that are associated with the growing installation base of their advanced nCounter Analysis System (est. 2008) and the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler System (est. 2019). This will be further expanded by the expected 2H 2022 launch of their third platform technology, the Spatial Molecular Imager. Following a tricky low-growth 2020 COVID-19 year, sales are expected to pick up in 2021 offering +26% y/y revenue growth across their segments thereafter continuing with a 2-year CAGR of +30%. The author feels this complements their currently strong cash position, good management, and promising technological competitive advantage enabling multiple years of upside.

In summary, the author projects NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) as a "buy" at a 2-year price target of $76/share (+26% upside) and a 4-year price target of $102/share (+69%).