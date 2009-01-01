joebelanger/iStock via Getty Images

Produced by Levi of StockWaves

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) has the conditions that make it one of our top ideas over the next 6 - 12 months. Should this setup play out as it's currently presenting, then our intermediate-term target is as high as $52.50 with support in the $11-$12 region currently. How do we arrive at this opinion?

Our favorite method of analysis is Elliott Wave with Fibonacci Pinball. How does Elliott Wave work?

In the educational section of ElliottWaveTrader.net you will find this quote:

“This concept (Elliott Wave) is inherent in the aggregate actions of individuals. Based upon these concepts, it is clear that man's progress and regression does not take the form of a straight line, nor does it occur randomly in nature. Rather, it progresses in three steps forward, with two steps back within the primary trend. This is the basis of the Elliott Wave theory. This mass form of progress and regression seems to be hard wired deep within the psyche all living creatures, and that is what we have come to know today as the ‘herding principle’, which is what gives the Elliott Wave theory its ultimate power.”

Let’s get specific in how we can apply the Elliott Wave concept using AG as our example. In doing so, I encourage you to maintain an open mind. Also, perhaps don’t ask yourself why these things exist and instead just observe that they do.

A specific occurrence that one will note when applying the Elliott Wave concept to a chart is that the waves are self-similar in nature. They will typically move in 5 wave structures, 3 steps forward with 2 steps back within the primary trend, and the same type of structure will repeat from the large scale down to the small. This is one of the factors that makes this a highly reliable method with which to project what is likely to happen next.

For example, note the attached charts for AG. On the daily time frame, you will see that we have a large circle 1-2 in place from the 2009 low. The next proceeding degree 1-2 is from the early 2016 low to the last major low in March 2020. We're now in the process of filling out the lesser degree structures that will build to what we believe is a major breakout in this chart, lasting perhaps 6-12 months or more in duration. For as long as the $11-$12 region holds, this scenario remains our primary expectation.

In our work, we have added what we lovingly call Fibonacci Pinball. This further elaborates on the concept of Elliott Wave and provides us with a reliable structure which will quickly tell us when the analysis is correct and when it must be revised. In the case of the AG chart, our long-term support is currently in the $11-$12 range. As AG progresses inside of the Pinball structure, specific support levels will also move up so as to protect profits should it not completely fulfill our anticipated upside targets.

We would be remiss if we didn’t at least consider why we are projecting the intermediate-term target of $52.50. In AG’s latest news release they anticipate their “all-in” cost of production to be approximately $15/oz. for their silver during the 2021 calendar year. Where do we anticipate silver to be in the coming months?

While the charts are not intended to project timing, the waves already in place suggest that once silver can conquer its recent highs, then $39 to as high as $45 is our next major target area. That would mean exponential growth in the profits AG will see.

The market may have just provided us with a gift in AG. It has the structure to stage a major breakout in the months to come.