Introduction

I have held Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) through thick and thin, through the credit sale and the restructuring plan. I have held to my position as I believed the "Path to Brilliance" would make the company shine in the end. The "Path to Brilliance" was about becoming omnichannel and reducing the reliance on brick and mortar. Now, in the first quarter of 2021, the restructuring plan is showing results was eCommerce and traditional retail showing growth.

Q1 2021

In quarter one, Signet posted revenue growth of 98.3%. Total sales equaled $1.689 billion, which was powered by strong same-store sales growth of 106.5%, and eCommerce sales increased 110.3%. The operating and net income totaled $168.7 and $138.4 billion and were helped not only by strong sales but also by a gross margin that increased 4.8% and a reduction in restructuring charges by 94.49%. These bottom-line numbers are in stark contrast to last years of -$229.6 and -$197.1 billion. Altogether, for a company that was struggling to post positive earnings in past quarters, Signet ended Q1 with an EPS of $2.23.

While these numbers are impressive, it is hard to gauge the results as COVID-19 shut down all stores in hampered the results last year. But comparing these results to Q1 2019 is a much better gauge. When compared to this period revenue grew 17.9%, which is still great but not as high as advertised. Also, operating income and net income weren't nearly as poor and were only -$2.6 and -$10 billion in Q1 of 2019. Overall, Signet did perform great this quarter, but it important to look at a more normal business environment than the lows.

During Q1 of 2021, the company made huge progress in moving into omnichannel. Signet acquired jewelry subscription service Rocksbox, further differentiating channels of sales. The most impressive feat to me in the acceleration of eCommerce. Moving away from a heavy brick-and-mortar business model with the purchase of James Allen, Signet has grown the online sales segment every year since. In this quarter, eCommerce grew by 110.3% in comparison to last year and 124.4% from 2019. Now, eCommerce makes up for 20.5% of total sales when only two years ago it was 10.8% of total sales. The pandemic has helped accelerate consumer awareness and trust with this space, helping the "Path to Brilliance" take root. Also to mention is that Signet saw sold growth in the average value of the product sold. In North America average value was up 15.2%, and in Europe by 5.8%. Taking this information altogether, it seems that Signet is excelling with the restructuring plan and seeing a strong consumer to boot.

Balance Sheet

As of the most recent quarter, Signet has a current ratio of 1.92x and a quick ratio of 0.86x. This shows the company has great liquidity to deal with a downturn in business. The company is a bit leveraged, with the debt-to-equity being 3.19x. Signet has a bit more debt than I would like, but it is manageable. Overall, the balance sheet is in good health with nothing major to worry about.

Valuation

As of writing, Signet trades at around $75. At this price level, the company is trading at a forward P/E of 11.29x using the low EPS estimate of $6.64. With a book value per share of $21.29, Signet also trades at a 3.52x P/BV. In the past twelve months, the company had generated a free cash flow of $2.42 per share, giving the business a 30.99x multiple. Overall, I believe Signet is slightly overvalued. I love the performance of recent but need more consistency to justify this valuation.

Conclusion

With strong operating performance in Q1 of 2021, Signet Jewelers has seen strides in the same-store and eCommerce sales. The latter has been a major key to the company's "Path to Brilliance" plan to become omnichannel. With this quarter's performance, strong eCommerce, and low restricting charges, it seems the restructure is finally coming to fruition. At the $75 price point, I believe the company to be a bit overvalued, as the business still lacks performance consistency. Due to my current position and desire for more consistent results, I am not buying any more shares at this moment in time.