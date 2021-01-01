LukaTDB/E+ via Getty Images

There are two steps in a sector-specific analysis. The first is to look at the macroeconomic situation to determine if the sector is expanding or contracting. The second is to look at the charts to see if it's an appropriate time to buy (if the sector is expanding) or short (if the sector is contracting).

I'll be using several pieces of macro-level banking information, starting with the most recent Senior Loan Officer Survey from the Federal Reserve (emphasis added).

Regarding loans to businesses, respondents to the April survey indicated that, on balance, they eased their standards on commercial and industrial (C&I) loans to firms of all sizes over the first quarter. Banks reported weaker demand, on net, for C&I loans to large and middle-market firms, and demand for C&I loans from small firms remained basically unchanged.2

Banks want to increase their C&I exposure, which is why they're lowering their standards. Demand is modest.

Standards on commercial real estate [CRE] loans secured by nonfarm nonresidential properties remained basically unchanged, while banks tightened standards on construction and land development loans and eased standards on multifamily loans. Banks reported stronger demand for construction and land development and multifamily loans and reported weaker demand for nonfarm nonresidential loans.

Expect weak CRE demand going forward as the commercial real estate industry is adjusting to a new environment in which businesses are more likely to have flexible hours. However, non-CRE loan demand is strong since housing is doing very well.

For loans to households, banks eased standards across most categories of residential real estate [RRE] loans, on net, and reported stronger demand for most types of RRE loans over the first quarter. Banks also eased standards across all three consumer loan categories-credit card loans, auto loans, and other consumer loans. Meanwhile, demand for credit card and other consumer loans remained basically unchanged, and demand for auto loans moderately strengthened.

Banks also want to increase their exposure to consumer loans, which is understandable. The economy is opening up, which is leading to increased hiring, which leads to rising loan demand.

With the above data in mind, let's take a look at total loan volume:

The total amount of C&I loans outstanding is still decreasing (left) as is the total amount of real estate loans (right).

Consumer loans are starting to pick-up a bit.

Next, let's take a look at overall charge-off rates:

C&I charge-offs (left) have declined sharply, largely because the economy -- and hence corporate earnings -- have improved. The pace of real estate charge-offs (right) are also declining.

Finally, consumer loan charge-offs are also declining.

Finally, here's the picture on delinquencies:

The delinquency rates on C&I loans are low and, in a clearly positive development, barely moved higher during the recession.

Real estate loan delinquencies are also low, as are those on...

...consumer loans.

The net interest margin has declined a bit...

...but is still profitable.

Economic conclusion: unlike the Great Recession, the pandemic recession was very tame for financials. While loan demand was understandably lower, delinquencies were very manageable. And thanks to the fast recovery, banks are in a position to increase loans to help further stimulate the economy.

Let's take a look at the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:XLF) by first comparing its performance to 10 other sectors, which combined represent the US economy (XLB, XLC, XLE, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLU, XLY, VNQ) (data from Finviz.com):

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year XLFs relative performance 7th 8th 5th 2nd 1st

The XLF was a top-performer during the longer time frames. But that performance has diminished during the more recent time frames.

There are three key charts for this analysis:

XLF Weekly

The weekly chart shows that the XLF broke its uptrend two weeks ago.

XLF 6-month

The 6-month chart shows another recent trend break. Today's price activity is clearly bearish.

XLF 6-Month

The XLF has formed a rounding top on the 6-month chart and is still heading lower.

Right now, traders are taking profits from a solid run. Wait for the ETF to stabilize and then reassess.