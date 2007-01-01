ibreakstock/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Biogen (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BIIB) and its Japanese Pharma partner Eisai won approval to market and sell their Alzheimer's treatment Aducanumab - now known under its brand name Aduhelm - last Monday.

It's the first time a new Alzheimer's therapy has been approved in more than 20 years, and the first time ever that a therapy has been approved that targets the underlying pathophysiology of the disease.

Although - that depends on who you believe, because opinion is divided over whether Aduhelm has ever been proven to have a positive effect on Alzheimer's patients.

Recap

In a post last week I discussed Aduhelm's path to approval in some detail, to try to illustrate why so many members of the scientific and biotechnology communities are outraged by the FDA's approval decision.

To briefly summarize, the approval decision was taken on the basis of data from 2 Phase 3 clinical trials of Aducanumab in ~3,200 Alzheimer's patients - EMERGE and ENGAGE.

Both trials were initially abandoned after a pre-specified futility analysis suggested neither trial would meet its primary endpoint of slowing of cognitive decline measured using the Clinical Dementia Rating–Sum of Boxes ("CDR–SB"). After taking a second look at the data several months later, however, Biogen suggested to the FDA that the ENGAGE study had achieved clinical significance, and that it understood why the EMERGE trial had not.

The data was put before an FDA Advisory Committee, which considered the evidence and voted 10-0 that the data from ENGAGE was not sufficient to support approval of the drug.

Nevertheless, the FDA sided with Biogen, and granted Aduhelm an accelerated approval, which means that Biogen is allowed to sell Aduhelm straightaway, although it must conduct further studies to evaluate long-term efficacy. These studies could take up to nine years, however, virtually guaranteeing Biogen multi-billion dollar sales revenues from Aduhelm - and perhaps double-digit-billion sales.

Fallout

Three members of the FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee who voted against approval already have resigned in protest at the FDA's decision.

Aaron Kesselheim, a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, described Aduhelm's approval as "probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history."

Despite accusations that Biogen and the FDA had collaborated too closely on the approval of Aduhelm, however, and doubts about the scientific validity of the data, Biogen has the Alzheimer's Association and doubtless a significant proportion of patients and their families on its side.

By approving Aduhelm, the FDA has given hope to 5.8m Americans suffering from Alzheimer's that this newly approved drug may be able to slow their cognitive decline.

1. What Impact Will Aduhelm Approval Have On Biogen's Reputation and Share Price?

As most people expected, Biogen's share price surged on news of the approval, from $267, to a peak of $414 - a 55% gain. The company's current trading price is a little lower, at $391, whilst its market cap has risen to $59bn.

According to Nasdaq, analysts' consensus share price targets for Biogen shares is $427, although Goldman Sachs believes that the stock could reach a high of $627. My personal price target would be a little over $500.

Since Aduhelm has been approved, Biogen has reported a number of disappointing trial outcomes for its pipeline drugs, that in any normal situation would have significantly damaged its share price.

Biogen reported results from a Phase 3 trial of Timrepigene Emparvovec (BIIB111/AAV2-REP1) - a gene therapy targeting eye disease Choroideremia - showing that the therapy did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement from baseline in best corrected visual acuity.

The company also reported mixed results from its collaboration with Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to develop depression treatment Zuranolone.

Zuranolone met its primary endpoint, showing statistically significant improvement in depressive symptoms based on the 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD-17) total score, but a drop in the levels of efficacy over time, and failure to meet a secondary endpoint based on the Clinical Global Impression-Severity of Illness (CGI-S) scale disappointed analysts, and Sage's share price tumbled from $78.5, to $55.5.

And finally, Biogen announced results from its Phase 2 trials of anti-tau treatment Gosuranemab - also targeting Alzheimer's disease - which failed to meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline on the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) versus placebo at Week 78.

As mentioned, in most circumstances three disappointing data readouts across late stage pipeline assets would usually impact any pharma's share price. Although Biogen's stock has dropped back below $400, it remains up ~40% over the past month - an almost unheard of price movement for a major pharmaceutical company.

Biogen's reputation is hardly in tatters - after all, the company has just experienced the most significant moment in its entire history - but it's also being attacked from all sides on the efficacy of its data, its relationship with the FDA, and the timing of three disappointing data readouts.

Despite all this, it's hard to argue that Aduhelm's approval will do anything other than enhance Biogen's reputation and share price in the long run, but the company should expect to face robust challenges firstly to its pricing policies, as I discuss below, and secondly from rival Alzheimer's drug developers, as I will discuss later.

2. Aduhelm's List Price Will Be $56k - Will It Trigger Changes to Drug Pricing Policy?

If Biogen Senior Management were listening closely to the outcry against Aduhelm's approval, they may have considered the views of agencies such as the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review which recommended a price point of ~$8,300 per annum given the lack of evidence supporting the drug's efficacy. Many analysts also believed Aduhelm would be priced ~$10k for a year's supply. It's pretty clear, however, that Biogen is not in the business of listening to outsiders' opinions, and that the company has some thick skin to go with its single-mindedness.

Biogen has set a list price of ~$4,300 per monthly infusion, or an annual cost of ~$56k. For context, if all 5.8m Alzheimer's patients took an annual course of Aduhelm, theoretically speaking at least, Aduhelm would bring in annual sales of ~$325bn. Even the Alzheimer's Association - who received >$500,000 of funding from Biogen and Eisai in 2020 - have protested at the list price, calling it "unconscionable," but it's worth remembering both that patients rarely, if ever, pay full price for prescription drugs - the bulk of the costs are covered by private or state health insurers, and that drug companies rarely, if ever, receive all of the proceeds from sales of their drugs.

Biogen also countered that the indirect and direct costs of Alzheimer's to the US currently is ~$600bn, although given that Aduhelm does not cure Alzheimer's, and may not even slow cognitive decline in the majority of patients, it's not immediately clear how Aduhelm will reduce those costs.

Biogen believes that Medicare will cover the vast majority of patient costs, and as such, there may be little "organized resistance" to the high list price, even though some analysts believe that if half of the 500,000 patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's patients are prescribed Aduhelm, it will cost Medicare more than Merck's (NYSE:MRK) cancer wonder drug Keytruda, Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) multi-billion selling eye disease therapy Eylea, Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Keytruda rival Opdivo, and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) chemotherapy Rituxan combined.

This thinking has led to the belief that drug pricing must be reformed to avoid Aduhelm becoming a national drain on resources. Aduhelm has been compared to Gilead's Hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which triggered widescale changes in drug pricing after Gilead priced the drug at $84k. Sovaldi made >$16bn of sales for Gilead at its peak, but also helped to cure the disease, thereby decreasing its own sales.

Since Aduhelm is not a cure, and could therefore be used indefinitely, its impact could be far worse, the argument goes.

3. What's The Likely Peak Sales Expectation For Aduhelm?

One of the amazing things about the FDA's approval of Aduhelm is that the agency did not impose any limitations on which types of Alzheimer's patients Aduhelm can treat, theoretically meaning that all 5.8m people with the disease will be eligible for treatment.

There are questions about how willing physicians will be to prescribe the drug, given its questionable efficacy, and whether insurers will include Aduhelm on their formulary lists, however. Alzheimer's patients and their families also will make independent decisions about whether they wish to try Aduhelm - they do not live in a vacuum, after all, and will be aware of the arguments for and against its use. If they are not, physicians will be on hand to provide assistance.

Another obstacle to mass uptake of Aduhelm is practicality. Patients will require monthly, hour-long infusions of the drug - Biogen initially expects to start delivering the drug to ~900 infusion centers around the US.

One of the potential side effects of Aduhelm in patients is amyloid-related imaging abnormalities ("ARIA"), which can cause headaches and nausea, tremors and gait disturbance, as well as brain swelling in more severe cases.

As such, the FDA requires that patients have MRI scans at months seven and 12 of the treatment period, which adds to the costs of administering the drug - it's currently unclear who would foot the bill for this, although it's likely to be Medicare or private health insurers.

By the terms of its agreement with partner Eisai (discussed in a recent Biogen investor webcast presentation), Biogen will only receive 55% of profits from sales of Aduhelm in the US, with Eisai earning 45%. In Europe, where Aduhelm is not yet (and may not be) approved, Biogen's share of revenues will be 68.5%, and is only 20% in Japan. The split across the rest of the world will be 50:50.

In addition, Biogen will pay royalties on all net sales of Aduhelm to Swiss-based pharma Neurimmune - from whom Biogen acquired the rights to develop Aducanumab in 2007 - ranging from the high single digits to sub-teens.

All of the above information helps us put together some ballpark assumptions for peak sales of Aduhelm across the next five years, which I have modelled in the table below.

Peak Sales Estimates - Moderate Assumptions

Biogen peak sales estimates based on pricing, treatment availability, patient population. Source: my table and assumptions.

First of all, I'm assuming by 2026 Biogen is treating 10% of all Alzheimer's patients in the US, ~600k patients.

In a patient's first year of using Aduhelm, owing to the ~24-week dose titration period (dosing starts lower and is slowly built up to the 300mg full dose), the drug's list price is only $41k, according to Biogen.

I have factored this into my calculation so that I use an average price for Aduhelm in each year based on the split between number of new starts paying the lower sum, versus new patients paying the full $56k list price.

I also will assume that pricing discounts / rebates means that Biogen / Eisai only earn 75% of the average annual list price of Aduhelm. To calculate Biogen's share of revenues, I multiply this figure by 55% (Biogen's split of revenues with Eisai), and then reduce that figure according to the Neurimmune royalties figure, which I assume climbs towards the sub-teens as total net revenues increases.

As we can see, that gives a FY21 revenue figure for Biogen only of $391m based on 25k new patient starts, rising to $11.3bn in FY26. These assumptions see Biogen earn an average of ~$15,600 per patient in FY21, rising to $18,860 in FY26.

For context, I also included some data on infusion centers. I assume - based on Biogen's guidance - that ~1,000 infusion centers will be able to administer Aduhelm once monthly in FY21, and make an assumption that this figure will increase to ~2,500 centers by FY26 - CAGR of ~20%.

Some quick online research suggests that an infusion facility with 10 nurses can adequately serve 40 patients per day, or presumably 200 patients per working week, or ~800 patients per month.

Given patients using Aduhelm require monthly infusions, then one center could theoretically treat 800 Alzheimer's patients each year, but I have slashed that figure to 300, to account for the fact that other patients with different chronic conditions also require infusions.

Still, if 2,500 infusion centers are treating 300 patients on Aduhelm by FY26, then the capacity would be sufficient to support 750k patients, which is more than my forecast 10% of the US Alzheimer's population, or ~650k patients.

Additionally, it's worth noting that Biogen's manufacturing facility for Aduhelm - located in Solothurn, Switzerland - is capable of serving ~1m patients, the company says, noting that the facility currently has two functioning Biological Manufacturing Cells ("BMCs"), which could be expanded to as many as seven cells. Third party manufacturers also may be utilized, with production potentially being moved to the US.

4. How Does Aduhelm Approval Impact Biogen's Share Price Valuation?

My figures above may prove to be well wide of the mark, but they do help to dispel some myths around the likely peak sales of Aduhelm, the value of the drug to Biogen (not nearly as much as the $56k list price), and the target treatment population (Biogen does not manufacture enough product and there are not enough resources to treat more than a fraction of the total Alzheimer's population in the US currently).

Back in April, 2 months before the Aducanumab approval, I published a note on Biogen mapping out an optimistic and pessimistic valuation of the company based on future earnings potential.

Biogen is expecting to lose ~$2.5bn of revenues in FY21 owing to the patent expiry of its Multiple Sclerosis treatment Tecfidera, as well as Plegridy, another MS treatment.

I modeled for this decline as per the table below, and for a pessimistic scenario in which Biogen had no more drugs approved until 2026, with top line revenues increasing only slightly between FY21 and FY26, from $10.4bn, to $10.85bn.

Because Biogen is such a phenomenally profitable company, however, driving EPS of $29.7, $39, and $27 in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, using discounted cash flow analysis, and a weighted average cost of capital of 9.2%, I was still able to calculate a present day value for Biogen shares of ~$272.

I also modeled for an optimistic scenario in which Aduhelm, Tofersen - a treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ("ALS") and Choroideremia therapy BIIB111 were all approved.

I have now adjusted this to only include Aduhelm revenues, calculated as above, given BIIB111's failure, and accepting that, based on recent track record, Tofersen could suffer the same fate.

Biogen projected sales forecasts to 2026. Source: my table and assumptions based on company historical data, management forward guidance.

Instead of revenues of $10.9bn in FY26, I now have a forecast for $22.2bn of top line revenues in that year.

Next, I plug these figures into a projected income statement.

Biogen income statement forecast with Aduhelm contribution. Source: my table and assumptions based on company historical data, management forward guidance.

Assuming that Biogen continues to maintain operating expenses at ~66% of total revenues, and pays ~16% tax, and minimal interest expense, we can see how Aduhelm quickly begins to make up for the loss of Tecfidera revenues, and how EPS begins to rise again, hitting a spectacular $41.7 in FY26.

Finally, we can model for free cash flow expectations and provide discounted cash flow and EBITDA multiple analysis to get a present day firm and share price valuation for Biogen.

Biogen calculated present day share price value using DCF & EBITDA multiple analysis. Source: my table using historical financials, management guidance, my assumptions.

As we can see, my model delivers a recommended firm value for Biogen of ~$87bn, and a share price of $577 - or a premium of 46% to current share price. I'm not sure it would be realistic to believe that Biogen's share price will reach that figure, given unexpected market headwinds, a protracted Aduhelm rollout period, and competitive threats, but I certainly don't think >$500 is out of the question.

5. Which Other Companies Might Enter The Alzheimer's Market In the Next five Years?

I have come across estimates for peak sales of Aduhelm from as low as $7.5bn per annum, to as high as $50bn per annum, but I think that after the initial furor over the approval has died down, the final figures will trend toward the lower end of those expectations. I would expect Aduhelm to be a double-digit billion selling drug within five years, however.

That's not bad for a therapy that does not cure Alzheimer's, and may not even slow it down in most cases, although I wonder if longer-term use of the drug may enable greater clearance of amyloid beta deposits and perhaps eventually prove a definite correlation between amyloid plaque clearance and the slowing of cognitive decline.

One argument that has been leveled against Aduhelm approval is that it will disincentivize pharma and biotech companies from pursuing research into alternative treatment methods for Alzheimer's - why not simply bring a "me too" plaque clearing therapy to market given the approval bar has been set so low?

I'm not sure I subscribe to this theory however. Firstly, for all of its detractors, Aduhelm has delivered better efficacy readouts (if you trust the data) than any other Alzheimer's therapy before it - Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Solanezumab, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bapineuzumab, and Roche's Gantenerumab all failed to establish a correlation between plaque clearance and slowing of cognitive decline.

Secondly, why would biotechs follow a formula that results in limited efficacy, rather than trying to beat the low bar - I don't think biotech entrepreneurs are built that way, and would believe in their ability to better what has gone before.

In fact, there are several companies progressing Alzheimer's therapies through late stage trials who will feel confident that they deliver better efficacy than Aduhelm, and that they can make a huge dent in Biogen's share of the US market, or at least complement the therapy in the open market.

Any investor interested in the Alzheimer's space ought to be watching the following companies very closely.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) - Anavex' Blarcamesine has exceeded its enrollment target in a Phase 2/3 trial in Alzheimer's patients, with topline results expected by mid-2022. Blarcamesinehas a differentiated Mechanism of Action ("MoA") to Aduhelm, activating Sigma-1 receptor agonists, which has been shown to modulate aspects of the neurodegenerative process.

Phase 2a data showed improvement in patient's MMSE and ADCS-ADL scores (measures of cognitive abilities similar to CDR–SB, the primary endpoint in Aduhelm's trials.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) - Cassava is developing Simufilam, and an accompanying blood diagnostic, SavaDx. Simufilam is Phase 3 ready, has a mechanism of action that reduces neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation by targeting Filamin A - a scaffolding protein highly expressed in the brain - and has shown positive results on cognition after six-month interim analysis in a placebo controlled, small scale study, as well as tau reduction.

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) - Prothena's candidate PRX005 is a novel anti-tau antibody for potential treatment of Alzheimer's. The drug is still preclinical, but is being developed in partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, while other advanced candidates in its pipeline target AL Amyloidosis - often symptomatic of full Alzheimer's.

Eli Lilly - Lilly is trying yet again to crack Alzheimer's with Donanemab - an antibody that targets a modified form of beta amyloid called N3pG. In its 272 patient Phase 2 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ trial, Donanemab met the primary endpoint of change from baseline to 76 weeks in the Integrated Alzheimer's Disease Rating Scale ("iADRS") - a composite of cognitive measure ADAS-Cog13 and functional measure ADCS-iADL - slowing decline by a statistically significant 32% relative to placebo.

The initial wave of enthusiasm had declined somewhat as Lilly's follow-up to its initial data posed more questions than answers, but as we can see below, Aduhelms's approval has been almost as significant a price catalyst for the four companies discussed above as it was for Biogen.

Share price performance of Alzheimer's drug developers LLY, SAVA, AVXL, PRTA vs BIIB - past month. Source: TradingView.

There are many more companies progressing Alzheimer's treatments, and I would argue the FDA's approval decision will likely lead to more spending on essential areas of Alzheimer's research, not less, as some critics have suggested.

Conclusion

Biogen has been subject to fierce criticism both before and since Anuhelm's approval, and yet despite the controversy, most observers and commentators never truly seemed to doubt that Anuhelm would be approved.

The FDA had set its stall out, and you could even argue that the agency may have gotten a more sympathetic, or at least a more indecisive hearing, from its AdCom had it not made it so abundantly clear that it was likely to approve Aduhelm no matter what the AdComm advised.

Biogen is going to earn a huge amount of revenue from Aduhelm - there's no question about that - but will Aduhelm prove to be the biggest-selling drug in history, as many market-watchers and members of the scientific community seem to think?

I'm not sure that's going to be the case, and that visions of a dystopian future in which every hospital bed contains an Alzheimer's patient, and every nurse spends 75% of their time administering Biogen's Aduhelm are a long way wide of the mark.

There's no question that Biogen's data is highly controversial, and that we may not have heard the last of the approval debate - the decision could still be reversed, in my view - but it also may be that as more patients' experience prolonged treatment with Aduhelm, and more of their amyloid plaque is cleared, the correlation between plaque clearance and slowing of cognitive decline is finally proven.

I don't know which of these scenarios is more likely, but I can speculate about what the Aduhelm approval is likely to do to Biogen's share price, and I suspect that it may reach >$500 in due course.

In that respect I would compare the likely uptrend to the way that Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) share price has climbed over the past six months. Not much has changed at the company since its COVID-vaccine was approved for emergency use in terms of the number of vaccines it plans to sell, rollout, manufacturing, etc., but its' share price has crept up by 45% over that period, as the market slowly comes to terms with a new reality.

I think something similar may happen with Biogen. In the meantime, let's hope that the company's main challenge going forward comes from rival pharmas and biotechs with better Alzheimer's solutions, as the drug development market responds in kind to the catalysts that are supposed to propel it forward.