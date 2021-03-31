FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) has filed to raise $1.29 billion from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides an integrated value-based healthcare service and financing delivery platform in the U.S.

BHG is growing rapidly in a fast-growing industry while lowering its negative operating margin.

The IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth consideration.

Company

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Bright Health was founded to develop an optimized healthcare service delivery platform via integrated personal care programs.

Management is headed by president and CEO G. Mike Mikan, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously Chairman and CEO of Shot-Rock Capital and interim CEO of Best Buy.

The company’s primary aspects/offerings include:

Local care partner alignment

BiOS - care optimization system

Patient care financing

Bright Health has received at least $1.7 billion in equity investment from investors including New Enterprise Associates, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Greenspring.

Customer Acquisition

The company pursues relationships with physician groups who can serve either commercial or Medicare Advantage patients.

The firm currently serves 623,000 patients, of which 515,000 are commercial and 108,000 are Medicare Advantage, in 14 states as of March 31, 2021.

Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Operating Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 23.5% 2020 33.9% 2019 64.3%

The Operating efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Operating spend, rose to 3.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Operating Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 3.3 2020 2.3

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by LEK Consulting, the U.S. market for Medicare Advantage is advancing toward a 70% penetration rate among seniors by 2040.

This represents an expected average rise of 1.5% per year from 2010 to 2040.

The main drivers for this expected growth are predictability, more benefits, care coordination, and lower annual healthcare costs.

Also, the federal government encourages the plan because it focuses on cost trend management and not fee-for-service.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Aetna

Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Humana (NYSE:HUM)

UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Cross Blue Shield licensees

Kaiser Permanente

agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

ChenMed

Iora Health

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

OptumHealth

VillageMD

Financial Performance

Bright Health’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in top line revenue

Strong increase in gross profit but uneven gross margin

Reduced operating losses

A swing to high cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 874,558,000 340.4% 2020 $ 1,207,320,000 330.2% 2019 $ 280,673,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 189,988,000 179.6% 2020 $ 160,020,000 184.3% 2019 $ 56,286,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 21.72% 2020 13.25% 2019 20.05% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (19,791,000) -2.3% 2020 $ (257,603,000) -21.3% 2019 $ (125,337,000) -44.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (22,120,000) 2020 $ (248,442,000) 2019 $ (125,337,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 343,603,000 2020 $ (57,238,000) 2019 $ (8,208,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, Bright Health had $975.9 million in cash and $1.2 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $193.4 million.

IPO Details

BHG intends to sell 60 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $21.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.29 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $11.4 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.62%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay all outstanding borrowings under the Credit Agreement and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including continued investments in the growth of our business. We may also use a portion of our net proceeds to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, products, services or technologies, including the Centrum Transaction...As of March 31, 2021, we had $200.0 million of outstanding borrowings under the Credit Agreement. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Piper Sandler, Nomura, and RBC Capital Markets.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $13,416,434,601 Enterprise Value $11,446,011,601 Price / Sales 7.12 EV / Revenue 6.08 EV / EBITDA -42.37 Earnings Per Share -$0.42 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 9.62% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $21.50 Net Free Cash Flow $193,398,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.44% Revenue Growth Rate 340.44% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable would be agilon health; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric agilon health (AGL) Bright Health Grp. (BHG) Variance Price / Sales 10.03 7.12 -29.0% EV / Revenue 12.08 6.08 -49.7% EV / EBITDA -331.77 -42.37 -87.2% Earnings Per Share -$0.21 -$0.42 98.1% Revenue Growth Rate 53.4% 340.44% 538.00% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary

BHG is seeking public investment to pay down debt and fuel its ambitious expansion goals.

The firm’s financials show very strong topline revenue growth as the company expanded its service offerings and coverage areas in 2020.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was an impressive $193.4 million.

Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue continue to fall as revenue has increased.

The market opportunity for the firm’s value-based healthcare delivery and financing platform is large in the U.S., at least in certain states.

BHG is preparing to close a deal (Centrum) to acquire a majority stake in this operator of 17 health centers in the retiree-heavy state of Florida.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 40.4% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is whether it will achieve enough uptake by care providers of its integrated financing and healthcare delivery approach under a value-based care strategy.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of just over 6x, which given the firm’s revenue and gross profit growth trajectory combined with a sharply reduced negative operating margin, appears reasonable to me.

BHG enjoys substantial positive growth dynamics as the U.S. transitions to a value-based healthcare model and as 10,000 Baby Boomers retire each day, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 23, 2021.