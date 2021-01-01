Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

Perhaps alone among growth software stocks this year, Bill.com (NYSE:NYSE:BILL) has rallied in a big way in recent months. The fintech platform that purports to automate the financial back-office for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) has seen its share price boost 25% year-to-date, in spite of the fact that many of its high-flying SaaS peers are still deeply in the red after investors shunned expensive growth stocks this year.

Bill.com's "secret sauce," of course, is its superior growth - its >40% y/y revenue growth, plus its promise of low penetration in a $30 billion global market for payments and AR/AP automation, have kept investors captivated. But in my view, Bill.com's valuation continues to defy reality, and the stock has a painful fall ahead when that valuation is more broadly felt:

Data by YCharts

I can't dispute that on the whole, Bill.com presents a fantastic story. Its ability to grow at a >40% y/y pace while keeping up a >120% net retention rate is a rarity these days, when most small/mid-cap tech growth stocks have seen substantial deceleration in the post-pandemic period. Bill.com isn't exactly profitable yet, but for a company of its growth scale, its losses are relatively modest - and they are shrinking consistently. It's a small wonder that investors want to pay a premium for this stock, which easily clears the "Rule of 40" hurdle that has eluded so many of Bill.com's peers. We'll cover Bill.com's most recent quarterly results shortly, but suffice to say that were it not for Bill.com's egregious price, I'd want to dive right in as well.

But at the same time, Bill.com's story isn't perfect. For a company that is trading as expensively as it is, I view the following as major fundamental flaws:

Reliance on SMBs. Bill.com's main modus operandi is that many small and mid-sized businesses don't have the full suite of ERP/finance and accounting tools that let them automate the financial back office in the same way that larger companies can. Bill.com's products are exclusively tailor-made for SMB needs. Yet when we look at the pantheon of software companies that became large-cap successes, I can't think of one that focuses on SMBs. SMBs come with a variety of weaknesses - they're more volatile and susceptible to churn, for one. And for another, it's the large companies that represent the bigger "Land and Expand" opportunities for software businesses. A focus on SMBs means that in order to grow, Bill.com must continually seek out new customers to grow its base, as its growth from within the install base is likely to be more limited.

And the biggest weakness to Bill.com from an investment perspective, of course, is its price. At current share prices near $172, Bill.com has a market cap of $14.33 billion. After netting off the $1.74 billion of cash and $0.90 billion of debt on Bill.com's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $13.49 billion.

Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year ending in June 2022, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $293.9 million, representing 33% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). Against this revenue outlook, Bill.com trades at 45.9x EV/FY22 revenue - instantly vaulting Bill.com to the list of the most expensive stocks in the software sector, alongside names like Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). In my view, there's not enough fundamental strength to justify this kind of valuation for Bill.com.

I continue to remain on the sidelines here - Bill.com is a giant bubble waiting to burst.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Bill.com's latest Q3 (March quarter) results in greater detail. Again, while I can't argue that Bill.com is growing at a strong pace and beating rather muted expectations, I don't see these results as helping to justify its monster valuation.

Take a look at the Q3 earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Bill.com Q3 results

Source: Bill.com Q3 earnings release

Bill.com's revenue grew 45% y/y to $59.7 million in Q3, beating Wall Street's expectations of $54.6 million (+32% y/y) by a strong thirteen-point margin. This has been a recurring phenomenon for several quarters now: Bill.com is one of the biggest offenders within the software industry's common practice of guiding low to set Wall Street targets low, and then crossing that bar in a big way later so management has a strong story to tell investors every single quarter.

And like the past several quarters, Bill.com's actual core revenue growth was stronger at 62% y/y (+32% y/y in subscription fees, and +112% y/y in transaction fees), while a continuing headwind remained on Bill.com's float revenue - the interest it earns from balances it holds for its customers - due to lower interest rates and yields.

Figure 2. Bill.com revenue breakdown

Source: Bill.com Q3 earnings deck

The company also ended Q3 with over 115k active customers, growing 27% y/y and adding 6.5k net-new customers within the quarter. Bill.com noted special strength from customers referred by financial institution partners (large banks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) all partner with Bill.com to get clients set up with AR/AP and transactional capabilities), noting that a single bank contributed more than 1,000 net-new clients in Q3 alone. Going forward, and without the deluge of financial-institution referrals that the company enjoyed this quarter, Bill.com expects to add 4-5k net-new customers every quarter. Over time, it will be more difficult for Bill.com to keep up its customer add pace (especially on a y/y basis), and it will continuously have to rely on growth in transaction volumes to keep up its revenue growth pace.

Here's some commentary from Bill.com's CEO, Rene Lacerte, on newer rollouts within the Bill.com product suite that the company hopes will drive greater wallet share among its customers:

Shifting gears, I'd like to highlight some of our recent initiatives which are driving expanded adoption among current customers and attracting new ones. We continue to enhance our menu of payment offerings for our customers and network members. Adoption of our newer payment methods such as virtual card and cross border contributes significantly to our transaction fee growth in Q3. In addition, we've been piloting our real time payments product, which we branded instant transfer. As we mentioned last quarter, we are building an integration with Stripe that will expand the reach of our instant transfer product by enabling vendors to receive funds via debit cards. The Stripe integration will be generally available this quarter, and will allow us to deliver real time payments to nearly all of our more than two and a half million network members bank accounts. Another focus area has been on simplifying the bill creation process while enabling straight through processing for supplier payments. In addition to our work on data entry and capture using our AI capabilities, we are also working with a third party to enable electronic bill presentment for our platform. This will give us the ability to fetch and automatically enter bills from large enterprises such as utility companies directly into our platform. We are also working with this third party to automatically route payments via virtual cards to those same suppliers. The result is a near autonomous bill collection and payment process from beginning to end. We expect to introduce this functionality later this calendar year."

The company has made some progress on profitability. As seen in the table below, the company's pro forma operating losses shrunk down to -$2.1 million, representing a -3.6% pro forma operating margin, versus a -$3.8 million (-9.2% margin) in the year-ago quarter. We note that the combination of a 45% y/y revenue growth rate plus a -4% pro forma operating margin just barely puts Bill.com in the "Rule of 40" threshold.

Figure 3. Bill.com operating losses

Source: Bill.com Q3 earnings release

We would expect, however, that the Divvy acquisition will be dilutive to margin expansion (at least upfront). The cash portion of the acquisition will also deplete a good chunk of the company's current $1.74 billion cash balance. Bill.com also isn't FCF positive yet: year to date in the three quarters through March, it generated a -$31.3 million cash burn (a -20% margin), substantially higher than -$9.6 million in the year-ago period.

Key takeaways

Bill.com is an egregiously expensive stock that is trading at an unsustainable ~46x forward revenue multiple. In my view, the fact that Bill.com is expected to decelerate to ~30% y/y revenue growth in the upcoming fiscal year, and that it has to take on a huge $2.5 billion acquisition to continue growing despite its currently small scale, further highlights how unsupportable its valuation is. Steer clear here.