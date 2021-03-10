Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

One of Wednesday's biggest losers was Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). Shares of the 3D experience platform declined by more than 8% as the company announced its May key metrics. The company was certainly a beneficiary last year of the pandemic, seeing major growth in the business, but it is now facing very tough comparisons that are resulting in sharp growth slowdowns. With a high valuation that assumes a lot of growth moving forward, the soft May numbers may prove to be a key turning point if these numbers don't improve.

With about half of the company's users being under 13 in Q1, the company saw a major benefit from the coronavirus pandemic and schools being closed. In the first quarter of this year, revenues were up 140% to $387 million, while bookings soared by an additional 21 percentage points over the prior year period. Two of the most important metrics to follow have been daily active users ("DAUs") and bookings, as detailed in the graphics below.

(Source: Q1 earnings slides, seen here)

Now companies that benefited from the pandemic, like Roblox and Zoom (ZM), were definitely not going to see 2020 growth rates continue forever. Simple math tells us that as you continue to work off higher and higher base numbers. The problem for Roblox is that as more economies open back up, and especially this fall as schools are back in session, the amount of time available for users will likely drop quite a bit.

The main thing that hurt shares on Wednesday was that the company announced a monthly sequential decline in users. As the graphic below shows, DAUs declined by 0.3 million, which also cut the year over year growth rate by 9 percentage points. Growth in hours engaged also halved, while average bookings per user were actually down year over year. Revenue growth rates declined a bit as well, and bookings growth fell off a cliff.

(Source: Q1 earnings release, seen here, and metrics link in article opening)

Let's take a look at that bookings growth for a minute. 25% growth at the midpoint in May was down from 60% from April. A year ago, the company had more than 225% growth, so this was always going to be a tough bar to leap above. The problem though is that the company saw a second pandemic boost in late 2020, which is going to face an even tougher quarter this year due to the items I've mentioned above. If June averages the booking amounts seen in April and May, Q2 booking growth will be just 40%, roughly a quarter of the 161% seen in Q1.

I wouldn't be so worried about the potential growth slowdown if Roblox didn't have such a significant valuation. Even after Wednesday's 8% decline, the company was worth $47 billion. That number is based on the latest share count, but with meaningful share based compensation diluting investors moving forward, you're looking at a market cap that would be well over $50 billion at this same stock price two to three years out.

At the moment, Roblox is estimated to generate $3.81 billion in revenues for the full year in 2023. Even if I give the company the benefit of the doubt and add 10% to that and use just a conservative $50 billion valuation, the stock would trade at just under 12 times sales for that year. That's essentially double what industry giants like Electronic Arts (EA) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) go for based on comparable fiscal periods. Those two larger names may not be offering as much growth currently, but they are also significantly profitable companies and do offer investors decent capital return plans.

One other important item to note is that the stock could be about to face its first major technical test. Since the stock hasn't traded for years, we don't have long term moving averages to work with just yet. However, as the chart below shows, shares are now very close to their 50-day moving average, and a fall below could result in more technical selling. Since Roblox was a direct listing, there's also no lock-up period, so we are free to see insider sales pretty much every day now (except for company blackout periods).

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Shares of Roblox fell by more than 8% on Wednesday as the company's May metrics showed significant growth slowdowns from April. While the name is certainly facing tough comparisons thanks to a growth boom from the pandemic, the math doesn't get any easier as we move into the back half of the year. As global economies open up and schools move back to in-person learning, investors are going to have to temper their growth expectations. With a valuation a few years out that's double that of industry giants even when including a bit of growth, shares seem a bit pricey at these levels.