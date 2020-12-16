zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is an investment-grade utility primarily based in Texas. We believe it's a buy right now for the following reasons:

Low-Risk Business: It's well diversified in moated, defensive assets that are backed by a solidly investment-grade balance sheet.

It's well diversified in moated, defensive assets that are backed by a solidly investment-grade balance sheet. Impressive New CEO: The new CEO has highly impressed us with his energy, vision, and passion for the business. We fully expect him to drive outperformance for the company.

Strong Growth Potential: It enjoys a robust growth pipeline that should enable it to grow rapidly for years to come.

In this article, we will examine CNP's pros and cons to explain why we're bullish here. Ultimately, the decision is up to you. We research - you decide.

High-Quality Diversified Portfolio

CNP's business quality is evident in its:

1) Asset types

It owns moated regulated natural gas utilities:

source

As well as moated regulated electric utilities:

source

Finally, through its stake in Energy Transfer (ET) it has exposure to a high-quality and well-diversified midstream business that spans the midstream value chain.

2) Asset locations

As you can see from the images above, these assets are located across several states, virtually all of which are considered business-friendly with growth opportunities, giving the company favorable regulatory and economic tailwinds.

Their crown jewel business - Houston Electric - is the epitome of this, with a three-decade-long record of growing its customer base. During the pandemic this year, it still grew its residential customer base by 2.6% year-over-year as did the Texas and Minnesota natural gas distribution businesses.

3) Customer service

CNP's customer service is another feather in its business model's cap, winning numerous awards for its excellence in this area:

source

The customer service excellence further strengthens its moat by increasing customer retention.

In every way, CNP's business model can only be described as high quality by generating stable, defensive cash flows and providing high-quality customer service in pro-growth markets.

This was proved most recently as management has been able to maintain its 2020 earnings per share guidance despite COVID-19 driving natural gas and electric usage lower.

Prudently Managed Investment Grade Balance Sheet

Equally important, CNP's balance sheet is solidly investment grade, boasting an S&P rating of BBB+.

The company recently announced the sale of its Arkansas and Oklahoma gas utility businesses in order to create further financial flexibility to fund higher return growth investments over the next half decade.

source

While these are high-quality moated businesses in good markets that they hate to sell, they decided that they can sell them for attractive prices and recycle the proceeds into paying down debt initially that they will eventually re-access to invest into higher returning growth investments across the remainder of their portfolio.

source

In addition to the accretive capital recycling, this will help keep their strong investment grade rating intact despite investing $16 billion into growth capital expenditures over the next half decade. We like this because, in contrast to companies like Energy Transfer that took on heavy debt to invest in growth and then ended up overleveraged, these growth investments will be much more sustainable and lower risk.

Moody's recently acknowledged these prudent steps by upgrading CNP's credit outlook.

Superior Growth Outlook

As was already implied, CNP has a very strong growth outlook.

As their CEO recently stated:

We are absolutely flush with incremental capital spending opportunities, way, way beyond our prior stated plans. Apart from safety, our #1 goal is, of course, to grow our premium regulated utilities and maximize the advantage of this growth for customers and shareholders.

Between investing in new projects through an estimated $16 billion in capital investment over the next half-decade, an additional $1 billion in growth capital, strong customer growth expectations, and plans to cut operations and maintenance costs per customer by ~18% over the next half-decade, management expects to generate annualized earnings-per-share growth at the high end of their targeted 6%-8% moving forward:

source

The two biggest drags on earnings per share growth will be new equity issuances through the DRIP and ATM programs as well as interest expense on parent-level debt. Management will be focusing on paying down that parent-level debt as soon as possible to help reduce that drag and drive earnings per share growth while also trying to keep equity issuances at a minimum by fighting for higher equity valuations.

Another important item to note is that management factored its gas utility asset sales as well as a very conservative outlook on the ENBL businesses into this guidance. As a result, if management can execute on its cost reduction plans, efficiently deploy its growth capital, and its ENBL business performs to expectations, we expect them to hit 8% or higher in annualized earnings per share growth even without spending the additional $1 billion in growth capital.

We like that there is a margin of safety already factored into this guidance.

Discounted Valuation

Despite the high-quality business model and increasingly strong growth outlook, shares look reasonably priced relative to recent history:

Metric Current 5-Yr Average P/E (Forward) 18.2 18.1 P/B (Trailing) 2.2 2.5

as well as relative to competitors:

Company EV/EBITDA P/E CNP 10.6 18.2 D 13.0 19.3 WEC 15.1 23.3

An additional tailwind for the valuation moving forward is the company's large growth pipeline in Texas and Indiana for renewable power opportunities, including owning renewable power generation assets. source

This will enable them to grow cash flows and also potentially command higher valuation multiples given the market's current infatuation with renewable power companies.

Our total return equation shows a current forward yield of 2.5% alongside an 8% annualized earnings-per-share growth.

Given that the business is backed by an investment-grade balance sheet, a moated business model, and management implied that their growth guidance had a margin of safety built into it, we feel quite strongly about these assumptions, meaning that 10%-plus annualized returns are extremely attractive on a risk-adjusted basis.

As a result, we expect that the multiple will appreciate meaningfully as the company delivers on its growth projections, pushing annualized total returns into the low-to-mid teens over the next half decade.

Dynamic CEO

Perhaps most impressive to us about this company is the new CEO's (Dave Lesar) inspiring energy, vision, and passion for the business.

He comes with two decades of successful experience as a CEO - including 17 years at Haliburton (NYSE:HAL) - and is paired with a newly minted CFO who has deep experience in the utilities industry. Combined, they seem to have the energy and zeal to take the company to the next level and we fully expect them to drive outperformance for the company.

1) Ownership of Underperformance

One of the things that jumped out to us was in Mr. Lesar's first earnings call with the company back in early August 2020:

He took full responsibility for the company's underperforming stock price instead of blaming it on weather, COVID-19, or other external events like so many other management teams would have done:

Given our footprint, the opportunity for continued investment and inherent organic growth and comparing this to where our peers trade, I believe our share price is too low and trades at an unreasonable discount. Now after speaking with many of you in the short time I've been here, I believe I have a better understanding for the reasons why this discount exists. You believe we have let you down, and it's certainly my job to address those issues that concern you as we move forward. I can tell you, we take very seriously our commitment to be good stewards of your investment. And I realize our obligations are to maximize shareholder value.

This is exactly the kind of management we like: one that takes responsibility and makes an effort to listen to investor feedback.

2) Strategic Re-alignment of Management

He also made a change in how the company handles its ENBL business by removing himself and the CFO from the Enable Board of Directors and replacing them with two former energy industry senior executives with deep knowledge of MLPs to serve as their representatives. This frees up him and the CFO to pour themselves into running the core utilities businesses with excellence.

With this free time, he was able to meet with representatives from all of their regulatory agencies in order to boost relationships outside of times when they are approaching a new rate case. We love that he's paying attention to the little things that compound over the long term to drive incremental outperformance in rate case judgments.

3) Increasing Management - Shareholder Alignment

He and his team also took a deep dive across all business units, reviewing key operational and financial metrics in comparison to their peers. One of his discoveries also really caught our attention:

I've also received direct and frank investor feedback regarding your view on the misalignment around our compensation program and shareholder interest. I strongly believe good governance and proper alignment of management compensation in tandem with shareholder interest is critical. I discussed your feedback at our recent Board meeting and am committed to reviewing our program with your feedback in mind. We look forward to continued engagement with our investors on this important topic. But the bottom line is, I'm disappointed at our current equity discount. In my view, the CEO owns the shareholder relationship, and I will work hard to restore shareholder confidence. Once we regain your confidence and you see that we are not only making the hard near-term decisions to enhance stakeholder value, at the same time, we are taking nothing off the table in the BREC review, I believe that confidence will be reflected in our share price.

This is music to our ears: A CEO that is committed to ensuring that management compensation is aligned with shareholders and ensuring that the equity discount is closed.

4) Already under-promising and over-delivering

A final point of promise here is that the new CEO is already under-promising and over-delivering, which is just the opposite of what most managers do.

Initially, he pointed to 5%-7% annualized growth and $13 billion (plus another $1 billion in potential additional) in capital spending opportunities. However, within just two quarters, he already hiked the growth guidance to 6%-8% with $16 billion in capital spending opportunities.

source

Furthermore - and more importantly - he's boosting growth by cutting costs, strategically recycling capital, and identifying the best possible growth projects instead of overleveraging the company. It's easy to grow a company with cheap leverage. It takes skill to grow a company prudently.

Investor Takeaway

CNP may not be the flashiest company and it certainly has a checkered past. However, its valuation remains reasonable, its growth potential is significant, its balance sheet and asset quality are strong, and its new CEO is impressive.

While CNP may not make you rich, it looks to be a quality compounding option for long-term-oriented investors.