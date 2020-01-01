JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) stands out as one of the very few banks I follow that doesn’t generate many complaints – the worst that’s usually ever said about PNC is that management takes a conservative approach and the business isn’t especially flashy. That’s fine with me, though, and few banks have generated better long-term returns than PNC.

With the purchase of BBVA’s (BBVA) U.S. banking assets complete, PNC has a coast-to-coast footprint and a presence in 29 of the 30 largest MSAs. Moreover, it’s a footprint skewed to some attractive growth markets, including the Southeast U.S., and a greater-than-average exposure to corporate lending.

I was bullish on PNC with my last update and the shares have continued to modestly outperform. While today’s price doesn’t offer an eye-popping total annualized return, I still believe PNC will continue to generate above-average returns, and I believe PNC will be a long-term winner in the ongoing consolidation of the U.S. banking sector. At a minimum, I think it’s a good candidate as a core long-term holding.

Mixed Leverage To The Current Conditions

Unlike Bank of America (BAC) or Wells Fargo (WFC), PNC doesn’t offer investors above-average leverage to a steepening rate curve. While those two banks would expect to see a nearly 10% increase in net interest income with a 100bp parallel increase in rates, PNC’s leverage to that sort of rate increase would be about half as large. Still, that’s well above the 1.4% sensitivity that the bank sported back in the first quarter of 2020, so it’s not as though management hasn’t been repositioning the bank.

I do believe asset sensitivity will be a positive driver for banks over the next couple of years. I don’t know whether the U.S. economy will manage to stay in a “Goldilocks” zone of 2%-ish inflation, where banks can enjoy profitable spreads but where the Fed won’t be so motivated to tighten up and slow the economy, but I do believe rates are heading higher, and that that will offer some spread relief for banks like PNC.

PNC’s leverage to improving economic conditions in the U.S. is likewise “mixed”. Consumer lending is picking up, but not so much in home equity lending (where PNC is stronger), and PNC doesn’t have a card business anywhere near the scale of Bank of America, Citi (C), or JPMorgan (JPM).

Commercial lending remains soft, as corporations by and large have ample cash on hand and the capital markets remain quite strong. Arguably even more relevant to PNC, looking at the earnings reports and commentaries from the industrial sector in the first quarter, capex spending has been slower to recover, and loan growth could remain sluggish (at best) for a few more quarters.

Eventually, though, corporate borrowing will recover. When that happens, PNC’s above-average exposure to C&I lending will become a positive driver. For PNC’s comp group (larger banks), C&I exposure runs around one-third of loans, but PNC is over 50% - only KeyCorp (KEY) has a higher skew in its peer group (and Comerica (CMA), depending upon how you treat its mortgage warehouse business).

Moreover, PNC has been actively growing its loan syndication, asset-based financing, and specialty lending operations, including selective market expansions over the last few years. While many banks are targeting the middle-market commercial lending market where PNC thrives, it doesn’t seem to have impacted the bank, and I’d also note that PNC’s commercial banking operations are quite a bit more efficient than its peers (a roughly 10-point ER advantage).

Compass Points To More Opportunities

PNC closed the acquisition of Compass from BBVA at the start of June, and in presenting at a sell-side conference a couple of days later, PNC management noted that improvements in BBVA’s business since the announcement drove the actual deal multiple below 1.3x tangible book (it was at 1.34x at the time of the announcement). On top of that, management raised its initial accretion target in ’21 from $600M to over $700M.

Compass brings a lot of opportunity to PNC. The deal extends PNC’s footprint west, including California, while also giving the bank a substantially larger presence in Texas and Florida. Readjusting the loan book will likely weigh on reported loan growth for the first year post-deal, but I see substantial opportunities for PNC to improve upon Compass’s operating efficiency and underwriting quality. Given PNC’s track record of exceeding M&A synergy targets, and considering that Compass’s major weaknesses are areas of strength for PNC, I believe the upside from this deal could ultimately be significant.

The Outlook

Even with the addition of Compass, I don’t see PNC shifting away from their core focus of selective commercial-led expansion into new markets and the ongoing rollout of a “branch-lite” national banking model. A lack of national products (including mortgages and cards) is still a challenge for the consumer business, but I think there’s plenty of room to grow on the commercial side. I’ll also reiterate my belief that at some point in the future there could be a merger between PNC and the more consumer-oriented U.S. Bancorp (USB), though a deal of that scale would definitely be controversial with regulators and legislators.

As is, I continue to value PNC on the basis of mid-single-digit core adjusted earnings growth, with the return on equity climbing toward the mid-teens over time and the bank continuing to pay out a generous return of capital to shareholders (dividends and buybacks). I also expect PNC to continue to generate above-average ROTCEs, with mid-to-high-teen ROTCEs possibly in the mix over the next five years.

The Bottom Line

Compared to a year ago, or even six months ago, it’s not easy to find large banks that look set to deliver long-term annualized returns in the double-digits, and PNC is no exception. Generally speaking, that sort of return requires betting on turnaround stories where there’s still above-average Street skepticism (like Citi).

If PNC can achieve the earnings growth I expect, a high single-digit annualized return above the long-term sector average is still possible. That combination of better-than-average bank and better-than-average return potential is appealing to me, and this is still a bank that I think merits consideration as a long-term core holding.