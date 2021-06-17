Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

Let's take a look at the Fed's latest economic projections:

The median estimate for this year's GDP rose .5% to 7%. That's a pretty big increase. The central tendency column (which strips out the three highest and lowest numbers) explains the change: the low increased a full percentage point while the high was up .7% - again, a large increase, especially after a single quarter.

The unemployment reading was stable.

The Fed is also projecting higher inflation this year, which it believes will be transitory, as evidenced by the stable median projection in 2022.

The NY Times has a really interesting profile of Jerome Powell. Full disclosure: I'm a big fan. I think his actions are very deliberate and well-thought-out.

Here are a few key paragraphs that I think are illuminating (emphasis added):

It’s easy to imagine Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, as a pilot in unfamiliar territory with malfunctioning gauges. He’s doing what you’d want a pilot to do in those circumstances: looking to the horizon. A recurring theme on Wednesday, as he spoke to the news media after a Fed policy meeting, was his focus on the things that haven’t changed about the economy, the lessons learned in the expansion of the 2010s. He is resisting the urge to conclude that the pandemic fundamentally changed the most important dynamics. ... If you squint, you can even see the application of lessons from three big missteps in Mr. Powell’s career as a central banker. ... One trait Mr. Powell has shown, including in the 2013, 2015 and 2018 episodes, is a willingness to pivot when evidence emerges that his judgment is wrong. The best hope for the economy of the 2020s is that his pilot’s view of the horizon is correct. The second best is that if it turns out to be wrong, he adjusts quickly.

His ability to change his opinion when new evidence emerges is a very good sign for the next few years.

Finally, here's the new "dot plot," which shows where the various Fed Presidents see interest rates (Fed Report): More presidents think we'll see rate hikes next year.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from stockcharts:

How often do you get to write that the QQQ and long-end of the bond markets were up? Not often, so count this as a one-off. Large caps were off modestly while small caps took a bigger hit.

There are three themes in the sector table: tech was up, defensive sectors rose, and the reflation trade took a hit.

I'm off tomorrow, so let's look at a batch of 6-month equity-tracking charts to see where we are:

Top row, left to right:

DIA is forming a rounding top but is now below the 50-day EMA.

IJH is consolidating sideways.

IWC is consolidating sideways and, once again, hitting upside resistance.

The IWM is consolidating sideways and hitting upside resistance.

Bottom row, left to right:

The OEF is seeking gains

The QQQ is at a new high

The SPY hit a new high but is now consolidating.

You could say that market leadership is changing to larger caps. But I'm not in that camp. I still think we're looking at a long and boring summer.