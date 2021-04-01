Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the best ways to be exposed to several secular growth trends, being therefore a ‘must have’ stock in a growth portfolio of a long-term investor.

Business Overview and Strategy

Nvidia was founded in 1993 and is well-known by inventing the GPU (graphics processing unit) in 1999, accelerating the development of the gaming industry. It has been listed since 1999 on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange and has currently a market capitalization of about $467 billion, being one of the largest companies in the semiconductor industry by this measure.

Nvidia is a fabless company, which means it outsources production to other companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), a business profile that is not expected to change in the future. Nvidia follows a platform strategy, bringing together hardware, software, algorithms and services to enhance its GPU capabilities, serving enterprise customers in several industries.

Even though Nvidia faces competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and to a lesser extent Intel (INTC), its discrete GPU market share is around 80%, which represents a strong competitive advantage and a business profile that is not easy to replicate.

Source: Tom’shardware.com

The company has evolved beyond its ‘legacy’ business of GPUs for gaming over the past few years and nowadays Nvidia is at the forefront of several technological developments that are supporting the growth of accelerating computing, artificial intelligence, data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR).

For business reporting purposes, Nvidia discloses two main segments namely Graphics and Compute & Networking. Its Graphics segment includes GPUs for gaming and PCs, game streaming service and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. Its Compute & Networking segment includes Data Center platforms and services for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and autonomous driving solutions.

This broad application of Nvidia’s GPU technologies has been a major driver of its increasing business diversification beyond gaming. Indeed, even though gaming is still a very important source of revenue generation and has good growth prospects over the long term, Nvidia has now a much better business diversification than a few years ago, as can be seen in the next graph. Gaming represented less than half of the company’s revenue in the last year, while Data Center has increased significantly its weight on total revenues from just 7% in FY 2017 to 40% last year.

Source: Nvidia

This increase in data center is explained by revenue compounded annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR) of 82% during the last five years, clearly outperforming the other Nvidia’s market platforms. For instance, gaming revenues 5-year CAGR was 22%, still a very strong growth, but way below the growth rate of data center.

Growth Prospects

As I’ve analyzed previously on “ASML: A Fantastic Company For Long-Term Investors,” the semiconductor industry has very good long-term growth prospects due to several sources of innovation that should support growth for many years down the road.

Modern technology is constantly changing and new developments are constantly pushing for new applications of microchips and faster devices. The volume of data is expected to grow strongly over the coming years, through technological advances like 5G, Big Data, autonomous vehicles, the internet of things, beyond others. This backdrop is very positive for NVIDIA’s growth, being specifically exposed to secular growth trends of AI, virtual reality and autonomous vehicles, beyond its ‘legacy’ gaming exposure.

Source: Nvidia.

This means that Nvidia is directly exposed to several growth sources over the coming years, a business profile that is quite unique, and that its total addressable market is expected to increase significantly over the next decade. This secular growth trend was even accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, with demand for gaming, laptops and other products increasing rapidly, being a strong cyclical support for NVIDA’s growth beyond its strong secular growth prospects.

Beyond these growth drivers, there is also another factor that the company does not make much mention in its presentations and financial reports that is cryptocurrencies. GPUs are used to mine cryptocurrencies and that has been a tailwind for Nvidia and AMD, even though this demand has proven to be somewhat volatile depending on the boom and bust of cryptocurrencies prices.

Nevertheless, cryptocurrencies are not expected to go away and this is another positive growth driver over the long term for Nvidia and a good way to play this theme without being directly exposed to the ups and downs of cryptocurrencies.

In its recent investor day, Nvidia announced its entry into the CPU market, with the Grace CPU expected to start deliveries in 2023. This is an Arm-based CPU for the data center segment, which according to Nvidia will provide much better performance than the current combination of Intel CPUs with and Nvidia GPUs, made specifically for AI and HPC. This CPU strategy is an offering that will complement its larger server offerings and lead to higher vertical integration, being another support for the growth of its Computer & Networks segment over the long term. Moreover, this play seems also to make sense from a competitive angle, as Nvidia is taking a step further of Intel or AMD that could in the future make some sort of CPU+GPU fusion play.

Source: Nvidia.

Arm Acquisition

Beyond its organic growth prospects, Nvidia is also pursuing external growth and has announced in September 2020 an agreement to acquire Arm for $40 billion. However, this acquisition is not much likely to go through, even though Nvidia’s management still expects this deal to go ahead in early 2022, as the U.K. has already signaled that it does not agree with the Nvidia-Arm combination and most likely China will also be against this deal.

Regarding China, most likely they will be against because due to the U.S. ban on Huawei in 2019, which has made Huawei to rely mainly on Arm’s architecture to develop its own chips over the past couple of years and a purchase of Arm by a U.S. company would make Huawei being potentially blocked from using Arm’s technology in the future.

Therefore, like the acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) by Qualcomm (QCOM) was not approved by China in 2018, this Nvidia-Arm merger is likely to have the same end. The market seems to expect this outcome and Qualcomm has already said that if the Nvidia-Arm deal does not go through that it is interested in buying a stake in Arm as part of a consortium of companies.

Reportedly, Nvidia has submitted to the Chinese authorities in recent weeks the request form approval of the Arm acquisition, a process that is expected to take several months. For investors, a potential failure to buy Arm does not seem to be a big deal as this seems to be already expected by the market, thus potential negative news flow in the coming months regarding this deal should not have much impact on Nvidia’s share price.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, NVIDIA has a very positive track record given that it has reported strong growth figures and a good level of profitability over the past few years.

This trend accelerated last year with the pandemic being quite positive for its gaming segment (+41% annual revenue growth), the Mellanox acquisition and strong data center growth, leading to overall revenue growth of 53% in its last fiscal year 2021 (it ends in January 31), an impressive growth rate and much higher than the semiconductor industry growth. As the company was able to improve a little bit its business margins, Nvidia’s net income increased by 55% YoY to $4.3 billion, to a new record high, and its diluted EPS amounted to $6.90.

These are very impressive growth rates and Nvidia’s strong operating momentum has continued in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, showing that its recent growth was not a temporary thing. Its revenues were up by an impressive 84% YoY to $5.66 billion, way ahead of its own guidance of revenues around $5.3 billion. Both gaming and data center reported very strong growth, up by 106% YoY and 79% YoY, respectively.

Source: Nvidia.

Its net income more than doubled from the previous year to $1.91 billion and its cash flow from operations was $1.89 billion, showing a very good cash conversion rate. Regarding its balance sheet, Nvidia had a net cash position of $5.7 billion at the end of Q1 FY22, a very strong position that enables it to return capital to shareholders over the coming years.

Indeed, given that Nvidia has a strong balance sheet, it does not need to retain much cash and has historically returned some of its profits to shareholders. Since 2004 through January 2021, it has made share buybacks in the amount of $7 billion, plus dividends paid during this period. In the last fiscal year, it has not made share repurchases, but it delivered $395 million in dividends. In the last quarter it returned $99 million in dividends, while it has not returned to share buybacks.

Nevertheless, Nvidia’s capital return policy is not expected to change much and share buybacks should be the main way to return capital to shareholders over the medium to long term. The company still has about $7.3 billion of share repurchases authorized through December 2022 and a return to share repurchases could be a positive boost to its share price over the coming months.

Conclusion

Nvidia is a great company and has been on fire over the past few quarters, reporting impressive growth figures. This is a trend that may slow down as it isn’t easy to grow revenues by 50% every year, but Nvidia should maintain strong growth figures in coming years as the company is very well exposed to several secular growth trends.

Taking into account this background, it is not surprising to see that Nvidia is currently trading at about 45x its forward earnings, which is not particularly a bargain but seems to be justified by its impressive growth path.

For me personally, I will rebalance my portfolio within the semiconductor industry in the next few days, selling some of my position in ASML (ASML) to buy Nvidia as both have more or less the same valuation, but Nvidia seems to have stronger growth prospects over the next few years. Additionally, Nvidia will soon do a 4-1 share split, which usually is a tailwind for the share price in the short term, being another reason to switch from ASML to Nvidia.