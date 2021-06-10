Andrey Shevchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Precision Optics (OTCQB:PEYE) is an undiscovered gem that isn't going to come up on your stock scanning program unless you're looking for a stock that has a son replacing his father as CEO and then grows the share count at almost double the rate of revenue growth. The dilution hides the work that has been led by Joe Forkey, who replaced his father as CEO in 2014, to place the company in a position to scale.

2014 2020 REV. 3.7 9.9 107% SHARES 4.5 13 190%

What brought my attention to PEYE was the revenue growth the year before Covid-19 and the current sharp increase in engineering work in the pipeline, which is an early indicator of future commercialization. There is strong evidence to support a sustainable sharp rise in revenue beginning in fiscal 2022, which begins next month.

Business plan

We begin to understand that the revenue and share count comparisons aren't really telling us what's going on by looking at the business plan, which was changed when Dr. Forkey became the new CEO. PEYE designs and engineers customized micro-optic and 3D-enabled devices and components in collaboration with their customers. The design and engineering work often leads to a production contract. The sales cycle is a lengthy process that takes on average five years to complete due to the complexity in creating a product that has never been invented before, passing the government regulation process, and advancing beyond clinical trials.

An example of the new strategy is found in the third quarter earnings call Q&A, where the CEO was asked why the company isn't seeking work in the EV space.

I think one of the things that we have to be very careful of here, as still as a small company is to make sure that we maintain our focus on the things that we do best. And so maybe taking the end of your question first, what I would say is that we don't see automotive per se as an area where we want to develop entire devices, like we do for medical and like we do for defense. And the reason is because we have limited resources and we want to be very focused both in terms of sales and marketing and in terms of using our technical resources to advance our pipeline projects as efficiently as possible.

PEYE retains IP rights for the products it develops, and because the products are customized, they tend to have a long commercial life of around five years. For example, one product lasted on the market for twenty years.

The current plan is to continue growing organically and by adding strategic acquisitions. The long-term plan is to develop proprietary products to be sold as a white label.

Revenue growth

Five years after Dr. Forkey's appointment as CEO, the company brought three new products to market in 2018 (refer to product pipeline below), resulting in a 70% revenue increase in 2019. However, sales in 2020 were lower as many elective surgeries were postponed due to Covid-19. In addition, 2020 revenue includes revenue from an acquired company with $3.9 million in 2019. Without the acquisition, PEYE would have lower Y/Y revenue for 2020 than for the prior year.

2017 2018 2019 2020 $3.2 Million $4.0 Million $6.8 Million $9.9 Million

Elective surgeries are now backlogged as we return to normal. We can expect that PEYE's revenue will return to at least 2019 levels in 2021 and get a boost from two products now on the cusp of entering the commercial stage. Each of PEYE's products offers predictable revenue similarly to recurring revenue because of their long shelf life.

Each product on the pipeline is expected to bring in annual revenue of at least $1 million. Reported engineering revenue at the end of Q3 of nearly $2.0 million is already higher than the $1.4 million of engineering revenue for all of fiscal 2020. The company expects to commercially launch at least one product every year for the foreseeable future.

What's at the top of the pipeline

There are two products at the top of the pipeline that are experiencing delays on the path to commercialization. One product is a multi-camera colonoscope that is awaiting FDA clearance. The FDA has turned its attention to prioritising COVID-19-related products but the colonoscope should get the green light soon. From the Q3 earnings call:

Our customer has told us that all technical issues have been successfully addressed with the FDA and they expect final 510(k) clearance soon. The customer is finalizing their go-to-market strategy and we expect the full production order soon after they receive clearance.

The company seems very positive that a commercial contract from a defense program is also imminent. From the Q3 earnings call:

in our commercial defense program, based on recent discussions with our customer, we anticipate a substantial reorder in the next couple of months. At our customers' requests we have already pre-purchased the raw material for their products in order to guarantee the supply and to reduce the lead time for their next production order.

Tailwinds

PEYE is experiencing tailwinds for its two product areas, micro-optics and 3D endoscopes. The U.S. military lists micro-electronics among its top 10 technology needs. PEYE's micro-optics are among the smallest available which along with the company's customization services makes it attractive for military purposes. Reducing size and weight are a priority for military efficiency.

Several drivers are increasing the demand for endoscopes:

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The demand for endoscopes for minimally invasive surgeries

Growing demand for robot-assisted endoscopes,

Disposable single-use endoscopes are replacing conventional endoscopes to reduce the chance of infection.

PEYE's pipeline includes two single-use projects with several other single use opportunities being pursued. The company anticipates that one of the single-use projects on the pipeline, an ophthalmology program, may be ready for commercial launch in early 2022.

Acquisition

Ross Optical was acquired in 2019 for $1.5 million in cash and additional payments of up to $500,000 subject to a three-year earnout provision. This is a bargain purchase price when considering that Ross had annual revenue in 2018 of $3.9 million. Ross Optical is a reseller of optical components, specialising in delivering the right part, even hard to find parts as they have the ability to manufacture what can't be located or doesn't exist.

The addition of Ross Optical widens the customer base for PEYE from 20-30 to about 400 as well as expand exposure to customers for micro-optics to large optics. Ross Optical has a quick sales turnaround which provides steady support for PEYE's long sales cycle.

Financial

There are 13 million shares. The market cap is $23 million. The company reported $782,000 in cash and no debt as of March 31, 2021. It is likely that the company will do a capital raise as management has stated that there is an interest in pursuing acquisitions. The EV is $22 million. I estimate that revenues from the existing commercial product line will resume their 2019 level of about $11 million for fiscal 2021 plus at least $2 million in revenue from the new products.

That results in a P/S ratio of just 1x, a steep discount to the average of 5x P/S for healthcare equipment stocks. My revenue estimate is conservative as revenue should also get a boost from cross-selling to Ross Optical customers. The stock price should rerate as investors see PEYE convert into a growth stock.

Risks

PEYE competes against much larger companies such as Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Olympus (OTC:OCPNF) which have much greater resources. The company must continually adapt to changes in the marketplace such as the current trend towards one-time use medical instruments. PEYE depends on replenishing its product pipeline for survival and is dependent on turning product development into production contracts.

This is a low floater which sometimes trades at large spreads between the bid and ask and can be more volatile than large-cap stocks.

Conclusion

The company has a new strategy under the new management that is aimed at catching larger contracts within the company's wheelhouse. Revenues picked up as the company began introducing new products. Covid-19 temporarily postponed many elective surgeries and slowed down PEYE's growth. With healthcare returning to normal activities, PEYE will be able to resume its growth pattern. The new acquisition opens up the ability to cross-sell to a much larger customer base. There are several healthcare industry tailwinds that will help drive sales. The company has a strong pipeline with two products ready for commercial launch and at least one product per year to follow for the foreseeable future.