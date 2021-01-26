anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Written by George Spritzer, co-produced by Alpha Gen Capital

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (BTNB) was formed as a collaboration between Pacific Century and Thiel Capital, with each having a 50% economic interest.

A Good Way To Invest Your "Safe" Money

BTNB is an excellent way to invest your "safe" money while still retaining good upside potential. When I first started writing this article, BTNB actually traded slightly below the $10 trust value. But after announcing negotiations with PropertyGuru Group, it has increased to around $10.30.

But even if the management team does not complete the deal with PropertyGuru and fails to find another match before the January 2023 deadline, investors can still get back nearly all of their investment. You can always cash in the common shares for the $10 trust value plus interest. In this case, however, given the high quality management, I believe it is highly likely that a deal will be found due to the extensive networks of Thiel Capital and Pacific Century.

Here is some of the key information you need to know for BTNB:

IPO Date: January 26, 2021

Unlike most SPACs, this deal does not offer units with warrants attached. There is only the SPAC common shares with no warrants.

Gross Proceeds: $260 Million - upsized from $200 Million.

Initial Trust Value Per Share: $10.00

Business Target: The Company may pursue an acquisition in the technology, financial services or media sectors, which they call the "new economy sectors", in Southeast Asia.

Underwriters: Citigroup Global Markets and BTIG LLC. They are both considered top tier SPAC underwriters. This partially explains why there are no warrants offered with this SPAC.

SPAC Management Team: Led by CEO, CFO and Director Daniel Wong, who is an SVP at Pacific Century Group, and Chairman Matt Danzeisen, who is Head of Private Investments at Thiel Capital.

Matt Danzeisen is the husband of Peter Thiel who founded Thiel Capital and has a legendary record in allocating capital. Billionaire Richard Li is the founder of Pacific Century Group and has also started several other successful businesses.

There are also some high powered, well-connected Directors -

Y Combinator President and current OpenAI CEO - Sam Altman

RRE Ventures Partner - Jay Hass

LINE Corp CFO - Joon Hwang

Estimated Completion Deadline Date: January 26, 2023

Note: Most SPAC deals are consummated well before the completion deadline date. It is important to monitor the progress of the SPAC management team, since shareholder votes usually occur before that date. You will see press releases announcing any letter of intents or definitive agreements well before the shareholder vote. This gives you time to exit the SPAC sub-unit shares well before the shareholder vote while you still have the protection of the $10 Trust value floor.

What is a Good Exit Strategy?

There are several good ways to exit this trade, depending on your risk profile.

If BTNB appreciates significantly in price, based on the market reacting favorably to the completion of PropertyGuru deal, you can simply sell the common shares. You can sometimes earn 20% or more in a short period of time when the SPAC management team announces a definitive business combination.

To add a little excitement to the strategy, you may want to sell only a portion of the common shares, and retain some shares to remain a shareholder in PropertyGuru. This may be a good way to partner with billionaires Peter Thiel and Richard Li on a longer term basis.

But if you are a risk-averse conservative investor, it is important to realize that once the business combination is approved by the shareholders, you lose the protection of the $10 floor.

When a business transaction is proposed, investors can vote "yes" or "no" on the deal. They can redeem their common shares for the amount held in trust if they are not happy with the transaction. Each vote is independent. You can vote "yes" on the deal, yet still redeem your shares. For most retail investors, however, it is easier to just sell your shares in the secondary market before the shareholder vote.

A Brief Overview of SPAC Investing

Here are the basic stages in the life of a SPAC:

The SPAC raises money in an IPO. The proceeds from the IPO are invested in a Trust Account that invests in short-term US Treasuries. The SPAC management team has a defined time period to find and merge with a Private Company which takes the company public. If they fail to find a Private Company to acquire within a defined time period (usually 24 months), the SPAC must return the Trust assets to investors with interest. Upon announcement of a proposed acquisition, a proxy statement is filed with the SEC and investors can review the proposed acquisition to determine their interest in holding the position or exiting. When the SPAC management finds a deal, shareholders vote whether or not to approve it.

PropertyGuru Group: Highly Attractive Business

PropertyGuru Group was founded back in 2006, when its co-founders, Steve Melhuish and Jani Rautiainen, were each trying to buy a new home in Singapore. They found it very hard to find up-to-date pricing information on property values and decided to form PropertyGuru to make the process easier. PropertyGuru disrupted the traditional classified property ads market by taking property search online.

Fast forward 15 years and PropertyGuru is now the leading property technology company in Southeast Asia. It operates in 14 countries, has 1,400 employees and works with 47,000 partner agents throughout Southeast Asia.

Source: PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru is currently backed by KKR and TPG Capital. In September, it raised $220 million in additional capital from both companies. If the merger of Bridgetown 2 Holdings and PropertyGuru is completed, the combined company will have a value of about $2 Billion. Other PropertyGuru investors also include Square Peg Capital, Tigris Capital, Emtek Group, Upstream Ventures, ImmobilienScout 24, and Finn Evdemon Capital Partners.

Concluding Remarks

Before the potential PropertyGuru deal was announced, BTNB briefly traded a little below $10.00 during an overall "swoon" in the SPAC market. There may be future opportunities to purchase the units at or below $10.00 again, if the deal falls through. But at the current level of $10.30, the risk-reward still seems pretty good with maximum downside risk of only 3%, and upside potential of 20% or more.

When BTNB had its IPO back on January 26, it jumped up in price the first day and closed at $13. Chris DeMuth Jr., who is a SPAC expert, wrote an article on BTNB on the IPO day stating that he had purchased a large block of the IPO at $10, and felt that the shares were an excellent buy below $12. Now that the shares have dropped back near $10 again, you have the opportunity to "turn back the clock" and buy BTNB at a bargain price.

The shares are quite liquid with an average trading volume of about 250,000 shares a day. But since the bid-asked spread is sometimes more than a penny, it is better to use limit orders or split up larger trades into multiple smaller market orders.