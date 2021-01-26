Written by George Spritzer, co-produced by Alpha Gen Capital
Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (BTNB) was formed as a collaboration between Pacific Century and Thiel Capital, with each having a 50% economic interest.
BTNB is an excellent way to invest your "safe" money while still retaining good upside potential. When I first started writing this article, BTNB actually traded slightly below the $10 trust value. But after announcing negotiations with PropertyGuru Group, it has increased to around $10.30.
But even if the management team does not complete the deal with PropertyGuru and fails to find another match before the January 2023 deadline, investors can still get back nearly all of their investment. You can always cash in the common shares for the $10 trust value plus interest. In this case, however, given the high quality management, I believe it is highly likely that a deal will be found due to the extensive networks of Thiel Capital and Pacific Century.
Here is some of the key information you need to know for BTNB:
IPO Date: January 26, 2021
Unlike most SPACs, this deal does not offer units with warrants attached. There is only the SPAC common shares with no warrants.
Gross Proceeds: $260 Million - upsized from $200 Million.
Initial Trust Value Per Share: $10.00
Business Target: The Company may pursue an acquisition in the technology, financial services or media sectors, which they call the "new economy sectors", in Southeast Asia.
Underwriters: Citigroup Global Markets and BTIG LLC. They are both considered top tier SPAC underwriters. This partially explains why there are no warrants offered with this SPAC.
SPAC Management Team: Led by CEO, CFO and Director Daniel Wong, who is an SVP at Pacific Century Group, and Chairman Matt Danzeisen, who is Head of Private Investments at Thiel Capital.
Matt Danzeisen is the husband of Peter Thiel who founded Thiel Capital and has a legendary record in allocating capital. Billionaire Richard Li is the founder of Pacific Century Group and has also started several other successful businesses.
There are also some high powered, well-connected Directors -
Estimated Completion Deadline Date: January 26, 2023
Note: Most SPAC deals are consummated well before the completion deadline date. It is important to monitor the progress of the SPAC management team, since shareholder votes usually occur before that date. You will see press releases announcing any letter of intents or definitive agreements well before the shareholder vote. This gives you time to exit the SPAC sub-unit shares well before the shareholder vote while you still have the protection of the $10 Trust value floor.
There are several good ways to exit this trade, depending on your risk profile.
Here are the basic stages in the life of a SPAC:
PropertyGuru Group was founded back in 2006, when its co-founders, Steve Melhuish and Jani Rautiainen, were each trying to buy a new home in Singapore. They found it very hard to find up-to-date pricing information on property values and decided to form PropertyGuru to make the process easier. PropertyGuru disrupted the traditional classified property ads market by taking property search online.
Fast forward 15 years and PropertyGuru is now the leading property technology company in Southeast Asia. It operates in 14 countries, has 1,400 employees and works with 47,000 partner agents throughout Southeast Asia.
Source: PropertyGuru
PropertyGuru is currently backed by KKR and TPG Capital. In September, it raised $220 million in additional capital from both companies. If the merger of Bridgetown 2 Holdings and PropertyGuru is completed, the combined company will have a value of about $2 Billion. Other PropertyGuru investors also include Square Peg Capital, Tigris Capital, Emtek Group, Upstream Ventures, ImmobilienScout 24, and Finn Evdemon Capital Partners.
Before the potential PropertyGuru deal was announced, BTNB briefly traded a little below $10.00 during an overall "swoon" in the SPAC market. There may be future opportunities to purchase the units at or below $10.00 again, if the deal falls through. But at the current level of $10.30, the risk-reward still seems pretty good with maximum downside risk of only 3%, and upside potential of 20% or more.
When BTNB had its IPO back on January 26, it jumped up in price the first day and closed at $13. Chris DeMuth Jr., who is a SPAC expert, wrote an article on BTNB on the IPO day stating that he had purchased a large block of the IPO at $10, and felt that the shares were an excellent buy below $12. Now that the shares have dropped back near $10 again, you have the opportunity to "turn back the clock" and buy BTNB at a bargain price.
The shares are quite liquid with an average trading volume of about 250,000 shares a day. But since the bid-asked spread is sometimes more than a penny, it is better to use limit orders or split up larger trades into multiple smaller market orders.
Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield
George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service.
This service is dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid market froth. We encourage investors to benefit from yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. For safe and reliable income streams, check out Yield Hunting.
This article was written by
George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor at Southland Investments and specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc. Some of my premium articles are published on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps" https://seekingalpha.com/author/alpha-gen-capital/research
Disclosure: I am/we are long BTNB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (22)