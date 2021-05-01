Aleksandr_Kravtsov/iStock via Getty Images

Multi-state operator Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) had a strong run in 2020, thanks to booming demand for cannabis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the legalization of adult-use or recreational cannabis in its home-state Illinois and the expansion of its retail footprint. The company’s results for the first quarter of 2021 reflected continued strength in its performance.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In my opinion, the tremendous growth opportunity in Illinois, the company’s investments to further boost its capacity in existing markets, expansion into new legal markets and its growing retail presence make Green Thumb an attractive cannabis pick. Green Thumb stock has rallied a whopping 198.7% over the past one year, significantly outperforming the 37.3% rise in the S&P 500 Index. Even after such a strong run, I believe that there is much more upside in the stock.

Growth trajectory looks promising

Cannabis sales for recreational use in Illinois began effective January 1, 2020, and helped in driving retail sales of Green Thumb. The rise in cannabis consumption amid the pandemic and new store openings in Illinois and Pennsylvania drove a 157% rise in the company’s revenue to $556.6 million in 2020. The company opened 11 new stores and acquired one store in 2020, ending the year with 51 retail locations. Green Thumb’s Retail segment (derives revenue from retailing of cannabis products to patients and consumers) generated 71% of the overall 2020 revenue, while the Consumer Packaged Goods or CPG segment (includes revenue from the cultivation, production and sale of finished products primarily to third-party retailers) accounted for the remaining 29%.

The company started 2021 on a strong note, with revenue increasing 89.5% year-over-year to $194.4 million in the first quarter driven by continued strength in Illinois and Pennsylvania, expanded distribution of branded products and new store openings. The company ended the quarter with 56 retail locations. Furthermore, the first quarter of 2021 marked the third consecutive quarter in which Green Thumb posted positive GAAP EPS.

Also, increased scale in the CPG and Retail businesses fueled a notable improvement in the first quarter gross margin to 57% from 51.6% in the first quarter of 2020. First quarter adjusted EBITDA margin jumped to 36.7% from 24.9% in the comparable quarter of 2020.

Source: GTBIF Investor Presentation

As of the end of the first quarter, Green Thumb operated 13 manufacturing facilities across 12 US markets with licenses for 97 retail locations. Following the recent completion of the acquisition of Liberty Compassion, a Massachusetts-based medical cannabis cultivator and retailer, Green Thumb now has 14 manufacturing facilities and licenses for 103 retail locations across 12 US states.

Green Thumb is well-positioned to rapidly expand its presence in lucrative US markets. The company is now set to enter its 13th US market - Virginia with the acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals, which holds one of the five licenses in the state’s medical cannabis market. The deal is anticipated to be completed in the second half of this year. Virginia legalized recreational cannabis in April 2021 (adult-use cannabis sales are anticipated to commence in January 2024) and Green Thumb can leverage its Dharma acquisition to capture opportunities in this state.

Green Thumb’s success in Illinois will help it in implementing its strategies in other markets where cannabis has recently been legalized for adult use. This includes the high-growth potential New York market, where adult-use cannabis sales are expected to begin from January 1, 2023. The acquisition of Fiorello Pharmaceuticals in 2019 helped Green Thumb gain one of the ten licenses in New York to operate a medical cannabis cultivation facility and four dispensaries.

What does the Street expect?

Coming to estimates, Wall Street analysts forecast Green Thumb’s revenue to grow 57% to $874.5 million in 2021 and then by 32.4% to $1.16 billion in 2022 (Source: TIKR.com). Green Thumb is expected to continue to benefit from the robust demand for cannabis in crucial markets like Illinois. As per the recent sales figures, May marked the third month in which adult-use cannabis sales in Illinois crossed the $100 million mark (total sales from January to May 2021 were about $510 million). Illinois appears to be on track to cross the $1 billion mark in adult-use cannabis sales alone in 2021.

Green Thumb’s strength in Illinois’ medical and adult-use cannabis market will help it in capturing additional market share. The company’s future sales will also be fueled by capacity expansion and entry into new markets as more and more states are legalizing cannabis.

Meanwhile, analysts anticipate the company’s GAAP EPS to jump to $0.39 in 2021 from $0.07 in 2020 backed by continued improvement in operating margins. Currently, the Street predicts GAAP EPS to increase to $0.70 in 2022. I believe that the company’s high-quality products, increased scale as well as its vertically integrated business model will help in driving strong margins in the years ahead.

Bullish stance on Green Thumb stock

As of June 16, Green Thumb stock was trading at a 24% discount to its 52-week high. Green Thumb is currently trading at a forward Price to Sales (P/S) ratio of 7.54, which is lower than the sector median valuation multiple of 7.98 (Source: Seeking Alpha). Aside from Green Thumb, I am also optimistic about the growth potential of rival US multi-state operators Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), which were trading at a forward P/S of 5.13 and 4.31, respectively, as of June 16. In my opinion, these three US cannabis companies have the ability to gain further strength in existing markets while continuing to expand in new markets that are legalizing cannabis.

As per TIKR.com, analysts’ average price target for Green Thumb stock comes in at $47.89, which implies that the stock has the potential to rise by about 61% from the closing stock price of $29.81 as of June 16.

Cannabis is a relatively new industry and investors should be aware of the potential risks associated with the companies in this space. Growing competition, the uncertainty associated with the passing of favorable reforms and developments related to the potential legalization of cannabis at the federal level make stocks in the cannabis space quite volatile.

Overall, for investors (with the required risk appetite) who are looking for opportunities in the cannabis space, I would suggest Green Thumb as one of the top picks based on its strong fundamentals and ability to grow in key US markets (including Illinois, New York and New Jersey), which are expected to deliver multibillion-dollar cannabis sales over the coming years.