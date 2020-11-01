Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Ellsworth Growth And Income Fund (NYSE:ECF) has been a holding of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory's Tactical Income-100 Portfolio in the past. Outside of this, it seems as though the fund gets little attention. I believe this is a combination of a relatively lower distribution rate and the smaller size of the fund.

ECF's distribution rate isn't actually as low as one might think. What is low is the regular quarterly distribution. This gets topped off at the end of the year with a special distribution, depending on the performance of the fund. The minimum distribution they target 5% over a "trailing 12-month average month-end market price or an amount that meets the minimum distribution requirement of the IRS for regulated investment companies [RICs]."

Some years the regular is enough to cover this distribution. However, over the more recent years, the price of the fund has been moving higher due to all their success. Part of it is they have been invested in convertible securities that have really taken off over the last couple of years. This is evidenced below in looking at their price and NAV chart only.

ECF's objective is quite simple: "providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests." They attempt to achieve this by simply "primarily investing in convertible securities and common stocks."

Convertible securities share characteristics of bonds and equities. They can participate in the upside should the underlying stock head higher since they are entitled to potentially convert to common in the future. However, they also have a par value that can be paid back at some future maturity. They also typically pay interest while they wait for potential conversion. I say typically because over the last year or so, we've seen many be issued with a 0% coupon. This lower yield, or no yield in some cases, is the trade-off for potential future gains due to conversion.

The fund has just over $232 million in total managed assets. They are modestly leveraged at almost 13% effective leverage. The fund's expense ratio comes to a relatively low 1.04%. That being said, they don't list the preferred dividend paid as an expense. Some funds do from what I've seen and some don't. For example, if you go to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) and look at their Annual Report. You will see a line under leverage expenses that includes "distributions to mandatory redeemable preferred stockholders." Found on the "Statements of Operations" breakdown.

Their own leverage comes in the form of a Series A Cumulative Preferred Share (ECF.PA) that is publicly traded. The dividend rate is 5.25%, but due to it trading over par currently, works out to a yield of just 5.01%. Not a half-bad yield for a relatively safe preferred offering. Investors in the preferred are "safe" until September 18th, 2022. At that date, is the first time the offering becomes callable.

The one problem is for investors in the common, it can be expensive considering the alternatives. Other funds are currently enjoying ~1% interest rates on their borrowings. The benefit here is that it is a fixed cost and greater flexibility during times of panic as RICs are allowed more room to be leveraged with preferreds. Though at around 13%, this isn't a problem that ECF should experience.

Performance - Fund Loses Premium, Declines; This Makes It More Attractive

Since we last covered this fund, I walked away with the impression that it should be mostly avoided at said time.

Investing in ECF at this time due to the fund's premium doesn't seem like the greatest time to add. Waiting for a more opportune time if the fund goes to a 5%+ discount could prove fruitful for investors with patience. This could be especially true with the markets near all-time highs - but with volatility propping up one might not have to wait so long anyway.

Since that time, it would appear that the fund had headed lower. Though it did at first head higher.

What else has actually happened since that original coverage, is the fund has come down to a 4.21% discount. Which is close to where I start finding this fund appealing. Though it should still be noted that the last 1-year average discount comes to 5.81%. Even worse is the 3 and 5-year average discounts of 8.23% and 9.61%, respectively. That still means that historically speaking, ECF could be considered expensive and today just represents an okay time to enter based on that range.

What has really impressed me with the fund is the historical performance. This is one strong performing fund. Over the last 10-years, the fund has produced double-digit returns annualized. Over the shorter time frames of 3 and 5 years, we have seen even more attractive returns. Again, to refer back to the price and NAV chart above, we really have seen convertible and convertible funds take off.

This was primarily due to the performance of growth stocks producing such strong returns. A lot of the convertibles issued were from tech stocks and have been heading significantly higher. They received a generous boost in returns, some might say even speculation, throughout 2020 during the COVID pandemic. The utilization of these tech behemoths really took off and we even had a whole new retail investor show up to the scenes.

Going forward, while I expect returns to be somewhat more muted, that is only relatively speaking to the more recent history. Growth should continue to produce attractive returns and generate growing revenue - for some companies, that might mean they even can show a profit at some point. This has shown up in the performance of the fund YTD, with returns as of 5/31/2021 at 0.46% on a total NAV return basis. On a total share price return basis, we are at 3.70%. Which has meant some discount reduction since the start of the year.

Distribution - Minimum 5%

When most investors look at the distribution rate of ECF, it would appear unappealing. After all, you look and see a 3.63% distribution rate - and a 3.47% distribution rate on a NAV basis. That isn't likely to get many income investors' attention. That is why I reiterate that they have a 5% minimum target. Still, might be on the lower side for some investors - but it should make up for it in potential appreciation. After all, its name is "Growth And Income Fund."

For distribution coverage, almost all of it will be paid through capital appreciation. This is because the preferred takes the small amount of net investment income [NII] available.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

NII are dividends and interest, minus the expenses of the fund. In this case, we see that the fund only produced ~$807k in NII over the last 6-months reported. Then they paid out a total of $787.5k to preferred shareholders. Resulting in less than $20k NII leftover for common shareholders. This is a reflection of the current environment, where many of the fund's holdings are paying out very low yields on the convertible side. Their common equity sleeve isn't paying out a significant amount either.

Despite this being the case, ordinary income can still make up a fairly sizeable portion of the distribution's classification. Though this is inclusive of NII and short-term capital gains as well. Where short-term capital gains actually made up a fairly meaningful portion of 2020's breakdown.

(Source - Tax Breakdown)

Holdings - Tech And Healthcare

Portfolio turnover at this fund puts it as a fairly active fund, in my opinion. For the last 6 months, they reported a turnover of 20.6%. Over the last 5 years, the low was 32% in 2017. It was as high as 52.1% in 2019. This is important to note because most of their holding data available publicly goes back to March 31st, 2021.

At that time, representing the top allocations were the tech category and healthcare. For Gabelli, they like to classify tech as "computer software & services."

(Source - Fact Sheet)

This is a fairly standard approach for quite a few convertible funds. Though they don't include what seems to be in almost every portfolio; Tesla (TSLA). You also won't find the position in their portfolio at all either. At least, if you go back to March 31st, 2021, and search all of their portfolio holdings.

Otherwise, if you look at funds such as Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) and Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI), you will see TSLA as their largest holdings. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, as I own both CHI and CHY. For some investors, they prefer not to have exposure to TSLA. So this is one way to skirt around TSLA while still being invested in convertibles; if that is what one is looking for.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Looking at ECF's top 10 holdings. We see NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) CVP. This looks as though it comes from several offerings to represent the largest allocation in their portfolio.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Fortunately, these offerings look as though they pay a meaningful dividend rate as well. The downside is they are looking to mature over the next 1-2 years. At which time, if rates are haven't been raised, the new offerings will be expected to be issued at much lower rates.

For example, the next holdings include positions from Bandwidth Inc. (BAND). That company issued these convertible offerings and pay a 0.25% and 0.5% dividend rate as shown above. As said, to compensate for those low yields, the trade-off is potential appreciation. So far, that appreciation was going exceedingly well until recently. This is what we've seen somewhat across the board with most convertibles. Which is representative of why ECF has also been showing a lackluster 2021.

Following the two top positions, we run into Equinix (EQIX) and Microsoft (MSFT). Both of which are solid companies, in my opinion. So much so that I own MSFT shares myself. For EQIX, I have plenty of exposure via REIT funds - though is always on my radar.

This is because these companies are built for the future. MSFT is a behemoth in the software industry and having fantastic success with its cloud computing business, Azure. Azure producing 50% revenue growth in their last reported earnings. MSFT isn't just an old tech player, but being built for the future as well as they adapt to changes in the market.

EQIX, being a REIT is already a plus for the income investor in me. That being said, the yield can't keep up with the growth in this $73.81 billion market cap giant. They focus on "digital infrastructure." Basically, they are a REIT that owns real assets focused on internet and data centers. Both categories of which have seen explosive growth, which should only continue as tech becomes more and more involved in everyday life.

When EQIX last reported they produced quarterly revenue that increased 10% over the prior-year quarter. They also mentioned that "2021 is set to be one of the most active build years ever, with 36 major projects underway across 28 markets and 19 countries." Yes, EQIX isn't just a play in the U.S. - but abroad as well.

That being said EQIX hasn't gone unnoticed by the market. With a forward P/FFO of 42.26 - we are looking expensive. Though arguably with the growth experienced, it could be justified. Additionally, if we are using AFFO guidance given by the company from the last earnings - we are looking at a P/AFFO of around 30.

AFFO is expected to range between $2.413 and $2.463 billion, an increase of 10 - 13% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 12%. This updated guidance includes a raise of full-year AFFO by $26 million due to strong business performance, offset by a negative foreign currency impact of $26 million when compared to the prior guidance FX rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $26.73 and $27.28, an increase of 8 - 10% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 9 - 11%.

Conclusion

ECF is in a more attractive area in both terms of valuation and its underlying holdings taking a bit of a step back after last year's large jump. The fund going from a premium to a discount certainly has caught my attention. As it nears my previous ~5% discount range that I mentioned, I will continue to watch a bit more closely.

Though this could be argued that it is still a bit too pricey considering the historical range the fund traded at previously. That included a discount closer to the 10% range - and even as low as 15% on occasion. Either way, it is much more appealing now than when I covered this fund in February. Picking up shares today seems more sensible and those that can have even more patience could be further rewarded.